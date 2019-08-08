TODAY'S OBITUARIES
-----------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directory
Mrs. Jean Askew
Verona/Oxford
2 PM Saturday
Tupelo Chapel
Verona City Cemetery
Mr. Marty Robbins
Mantachie
All services private to family
-----------------------------------
Ann Carden
JUPITER, FLORIDA - Ann Massey Carden, 75, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at West Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born April 10, 1944 to Dorothy Paris Massey and James Oliver Massey. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lloyd E “Gene” Carden on June 11, 1966 and was married for 46 years until his passing in 2012. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome, GA and attended services at The Orchard – Tupelo until moving to Jupiter, FL. She graduated from Shorter College in Rome, GA and worked several jobs in insurance and real estate while raising 2 daughters, Jody Lehman (Tupelo) and Amy Carden (Jupiter). She loved to travel, play golf, and enjoy a nice glass of wine.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jody Carden Lehman (Bobby) and Amy Carden (Will); brother, Michael Massey (Ellen); brothers-in-law, Gary Carden (Lynn), Carlton Carden (Joy), and sister-in-law Neva Carden Clark (Jim); cousin, O.C. Lam (Tonya); granddaughters Paris Lehman, Zephyr Mae Smith and Pierce Lehman; grandson, Carden Lehman; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Friends and Family.
She is preceded in death by her parents James O Massey and Dorothy P Massey; husband, Lloyd E Carden.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Ada Mae Danner
HAMILTON - Ada Mae Danner, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Belle Memorial F.H. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Ericka Michelle Holmes
WOODLAND - Ericka Michelle Holmes, 24, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence in Woodland.
Ericka Michelle Holmes was born to Angle Holmes on August 22, 1994 in Starkville.
Ericka Holmes is survived by her mother, Angle Holmes of Woodland; Grandmother, Rochelle Holmes of Woodland; Great-grandmother, Gladys Holmes of Woodland; Two aunts, Shelia Holmes of Columbus, and Bridget Hill (Micheal) of Woodland; Two special cousins, Quincy Hill and Aleigha Hill of Woodland.
The visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan MBC with Rev. Rossie Sullivan officiating. The burial will follow at the Callahan MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG
Kenneth Tutor
PONTOTOC - Kenneth Wayne Tutor, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He worked for Shelby Electric Company for over 40 years. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Norman Tutor; sister in law, Marilyn Tutor; and his sister, Mary Kathleen Tutor Moore.
A special thanks to his caregiver, David Tutor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann "Molly" Tutor; his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Tutor; and his siblings, Myrtis Marie Tutor Singleton, Curtis Lee Tutor, Vertis B. Tutor Vance, George William Tutor, Henry Carlis Tutor, Mavis Magleen Tutor Smith, Avis Lorrine Tutor Long, and Grady H. "Billy" Tutor.
Services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tracy Quillian officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brock Tutor, Joe Long, Johnny Smith, Mike Jordan, Benjamin Dean, and Johnathan Dean.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 12 PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLAG, BORDER
Curtis W. Hines
HOPEWELL COMMUNITY - Funeral services for Curtis W. Hines will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Benton County, MS with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery.
Curtis W. Hines, a gentleman, was born on May 20, 1922 in the Hopewell Community of Benton Count, Mississippi. He died on August 6, 2019. His parents were Leslie and Annie Hines. He was the fourth of their six children.
Preceding Mr. Hines in death are his beloved wife of seventy-four years, Marjorie Lake Hines; and his siblings, Alva Powell, Earlyne Burton, Dan Hines, Ruth Cook and Edith Martin.
Mr. Hines's survivors are his daughter, Beth Hines Davis (Neil) of Iuka, MS; and his son, Frank L. Hines of the Hopewell Community. He also leaves six grandchildren, Amanda Davis Ryan (Jesse) of Louisville, KY, Jennifer Davis Wallin (Jim) of Clarksville, TN, Leslie Hines of Demopolis, AL, Laura Hines of Walnut, MS, Tamlin Hines of Walnut, MS, and Savannah Watkins of Hickory Valley, TN. His great-grandchildren are Davis Wallin, Leslie Wallin, Nate Ryan, and Tristan Watkins, who was born on the day his great-grandfather died.
Mr. Hines had an idyllic childhood in rural Benton County. He went to grammar school at Hopewell and Chalybeate, and attended Grand Junction High School.
As a charismatic young man, Curtis sought the attention of Marjorie Lake of Hickory Valley, whom he wooed with persistence with his Hollywood looks and Queen Anne's lace. Their story was compared to "The Notebook". In fact, Curtis was convinced the book was written about him and Marjorie! Their seventy-four year marriage was legendary. With his charisma and her charm, they may have been the original "power couple". They were certainly wonderful examples of the Greatest Generation.
Curtis and Marjorie married on May 3, 1943, right before Curtis left for the South Pacific. He served in the Army for three years and Marjorie wrote to him every day.
Upon Curtis's return from World War II, he and Marjorie settled in the Hopewell Community where Curtis farmed with his father and brother, Dan. With their children, Beth and Frank, the Hineses portrayed an all-American family. Their charming country home was always open to family, friends and strangers.
Curtis Hines became Benton County's Chancery Clerk in 1964. He loved his job; and his campaign was enthusiastic and unorthodox! He went down every dirt road and knocked at every door, sometimes porch sitting, shelling peas, hoeing the garden or being a dinner guest. On election years, he gave out his signature emery boards and matches. One year, after purchasing the merchandise from a store closing, his gifts to voters included Easter baskets and ladies pajamas! (This was a different time; and politically-correct was not a part of the vernacular!)
Curtis was colorful! He liked fast cars, especially Cadillacs, ballroom dancing at the Peabody, silk ties and the color red! Marjorie dressed to please him, usually in her signature blue; and she never wore a garment Curtis didn't like. Curtis and Marjorie cut quite a figure on the dance floor! They loved the big band music of their youth. Curtis was very quotable and his unintentional humor gave his family quotes which endure!
Curtis was proud of his family - Marjorie, Beth, Frank, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved his nieces and nephews - Hines and Lake alike! Many wonderful memories were made when the cousins came to visit in the summer.
In their later years, Frank likened his parents' relationship to "two decaying fence posts leaning against each other." When one caves in, so will the other. That is what happened; but what amazing lives they lived!
Curtis missed Marjorie desperately after her passing in December 2017. He took wonderful care of her after her stroke in 2003 and willingly performed domestic chores in his unorthodox fashion. Their 74-year marriage was exemplary.
Curtis loved his church, founded by his ancestors. He was a lifelong Cumberland Presbyterian. He was also a proud Democrat and he passed this virtue to his children. How ironic that he died on Election Day!
The Hines family asks that you remember the stories and share them. In Curtis's honor, they hope you will donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, help a child in need, plant a tree, visit an elderly person, forgive and live life joyfully!
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar, Inc., www.sfdcares.com
Bessie L. Chandler
HOUSTON - Bessie L. Chandler, 72, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Alpha and Omega Ministries in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Karen Michael
CORINTH - Karen Fran Michael, 64, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Andrews, TX, on August 9, 1954, to Vance W. Michael and Bobbie Swinford Michael. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with family.
A time of visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Chris Young, and his wife, Nacole, of Dennis; two daughters, Amy Robinson and her husband, John, of Kossuth, and Deedra Amyx and her husband, Adam, of Ezel, KY; six grandchildren, John Robinson III, Brittany Robinson, Rebekah Robinson, Norah Grace Hollon, Katie Hollon, and Blake Amyx; a twin sister, Sharon Michael of Corinth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronnie Michael.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Bobby Fay Watkins
BENTON COUNTY - Bobby Fay Watkins, 80, resident of Ashland, passed away Sunday morning August 4, 2019 at Regional One Health Center in Memphis following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Watkins will be at 1 PM Saturday August 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Rogers and Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Benton County.
Mr. Watkins was born June 7, 1939 in Tippah County, MS, the son of the late Roscoe Levi and Mamie Holmes Watkins.He was a valued employee of the Crompton Corporation in Memphis for 35 years before his retirement.
Mr. Watkins proudly served his country in the United States Air Force , moved with his family to Benton County in 1985 and attended Friendship United Methodist Church.
An outdoorsman, Mr. Watkins will be remembered for his love of working on motors or "piddling" around his yard.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday August 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife of 40 years, Pauline Colford Watkins, he is survived by four daughters, Susan Armstrong (Buddy) and Effie Rowland, both of Wichita, KS, Conne Gatewood (Carl) of Millington, TN and Totsie Brooks, of Dyersburg, TN, one son, Bobby D. Watkins of Wichita, KS, a brother, Roscoe Watkins of Ripley, a half sister, Vickie Algee (Bob) of Ashland, one half brother, Randy Watkins (Donna) of Ripley, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by one grandchild.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Watkins and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Watkins family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Kay Hussey Anglin
MOOREVILLE - Kay Hussey Anglin, 68, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence. A native and life-long resident of the Mooreville area, she was born September 9, 1950 to Jimmy Allen and Kathleen Willis Hussey. After graduating from Mooreville High School in 1968, she received her Associate Degree from Itawamba Community College. Kay worked for People's Bank, Lucky Star Industry in Baldwyn and later worked as a Teacher's Assistant at Mooreville Elementary. When she was younger, Kay enjoyed playing the piano at church. She also loved caring for her lhasa apso, "Chester" and sewing clothing, which she did for the public for a while. She was a member of Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Cheney and her husband, Chad of Pontotoc and Alice Bardsley and her husband, John of El Paso, Texas; son, Ron Anglin and his wife, Angie of Mooreville; three grandchildren, Gracie Austin of Pontotoc, John Cheney of Pontotoc and Kellyn Gonzalez of El Paso; father, Jimmy Hussey of Mooreville; brother, Stan Hussey and his wife, Peggy of Tupelo; special friend, Sherry Thompson of Booneville; niece, Chelsea Hussey of Fulton; and nephew, Chip Hussey and his wife, Lea Anna of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Hussey; and granddaughter, Kamryn Gonzalez.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, August 12, 2019 at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Sanford officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. W.E. Pegues is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, 827 CR 1589, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Michael Leech
FULTON - Michael Gene Leech, 42, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born September 6, 1976, in Amory, to Bobby Gene and Lynn Ann Schmidt Leech. He was a certified Nursing Assistant and worked at several nursing homes. He always showed a special love and care for all his patients. He enjoyed music, and especially enjoyed being around his family.
A Celebration of life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Harold Ozbirn and Bro. Tommy King officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Bobby and Lynn Schmidt Leech; one brother, James Leech (Melissa); one sister, Kisha Stephenson, all of Fulton; step-daughter, Makenna Wilkerson; two nephews, Preston Leech and Grant Stephenson; two nieces, Megan Leech and Abby Stephenson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oather and Dorothy Leech, and Ernie and Carolyn Schmidt.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Cleveland, Carson Cook, B.J. Wiles, Lee Tate, Dustin Jones, and Marty Williams.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
A special thanks to Dr. Claire Northington and staff.
Online condolences and a guest book may be viewed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Cathy Moss
HOULKA - Cathy Moss, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at her home in Houlka, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, MS.
Tenia Gilbert
NEW ALBANY - Tenia Gilbert, 54, passed away Monday, August 5, 2018, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Willie James (Pete) Holmes
TUPELO - Willie James (Pete) Holmes, 51, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Blackland M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 3-5 p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Garden.
Francis Denver "Fiddle" Wright
SMITHVILLE - Francis Denver "Fiddle" Wright, 91, passed away with his family surrounding him, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the NMMC- Gilmore, Amory, MS. Born in Smithville, MS, on September 9, 1927, he was the son of Hiram Hurston Wright and Eula Mae Francis Wright.
Fiddle was a Seminole who graduated with the Smithville Class of 1945. He proudly served in the US Army as a Medic and he was proud to be a WWII Veteran. After leaving the service, he went to work as a Fireman in McAllen Texas. He eventually worked a career in Maintenance at Kerr-McGee in Hamilton, MS. Some of his friends at work were Joanne and Mr. Whitehead. After retiring, he was a cattle farmer and a row crop farmer, during which he enjoyed working with Joe Morgan and Jimmy Cowley. His work ethic was amazing and he instilled in his family the importance of a job well done.
He was all things Smithville and he was proud to be called the community "Paw Paw" or the "Town Grandpa". He married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Cowley Wright, and together they were blessed with a son and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fiddle was a faithful member of Smithville Baptist Church and his huge heart for God and people was evident to all who met him. He was a member of the Men's Sunday School Class at church, a member of 4-H and FFA.
He took time to teach life lessons to his family as well as younger people and he lived out his faith by supporting many in the Smithville community. In his free time, he attended many community sporting events, worked on projects in his shop, welded, worked in the garden, listen to Bluegrass and Gospel, and spent time with his precious family. His family said he was an excellent farmer and welder yet his greatest contribution was the excellent role model he was for them.
Fiddle will missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. The memories he leaves behind will be cherished forever.
Fiddle is survived by his son, Ricky Wright, Smithville; grandchildren, Marie Rogers (Joe), Dee Dee Jackson (John); great-grandchildren, Bo Rogers, Clara Beth Rogers, Jack Henry Rogers; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; special friends, Joe Morgan, Jimmy Cowley, F.B. Boozer, and caregiver, Ruth Benton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Elizabeth Cowley Wright; special first cousin, whom he considered a brother, Leon "Bunk" McKenzie.
His funeral service will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Joe Hal Morgan, John Holland, Teddy Faulkner, David Reese, Bo Rogers, John Jackson, and Joe Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Smithville Men's Sunday School Class, and Former Co-Workers at Kerr-McGee.
Visitation for Fiddle will be held from 5-8 pm, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Gerald Comer
FULTON - Gerald Duane Comer, 62, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit after an extended illness. He was born December 13, 1956, in Monroe County, to Lonnie Parker and Thelma Ausborn Comer. He was machinist at Mueller Brass Copper Tube for over 34 years before becoming disabled. He was a gun enthusiast and avid deer hunter.
Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Reed Comer of Fulton; four children, Alaun, Denise, Misty, and Heather; one brother, Eddie Wayne Comer of Smithville.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Doyle Ray Comer; and his parents
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
William Brooks Rakestraw
TIPPAH COUNTY - William Brooks Rakestraw, 83, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Sunday August 11 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday August 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery near Myrtle.
Shirley A. Luster
RIPLEY - Shirley Ann (Mullins) Luster, 56, was born on March 5, 1963 to the late Horace and Katherine (Johnson) Mullins of Ashland, MS. Mrs. Shirley married Bobby Wayne Luster and to this union four children were born. She departed her earthly life on August 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Casey (Olalekan) Adeleke of Indianapolis, IN; two sons, Stacy (Peggy) Luster and Tony Luster both of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Alexus Johnson, Johnathan Luster, Charity Luster, and Leon Luster; three sisters: Mary Jean, Ruby Knox, and Annie Jean Mullins; four brothers: Horace, John, Sammie, and Robert Mullins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon-6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Clayon Dilworth
DALLAS, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF NETTLETON - Clayon Dilworth, 83, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Methodist Charleston Hospital in Dallas, TX. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need".
Shirley Chamblee Hilderbrand
VARDAMAN - Shirlene "Shirley" Chamblee Hilderbrand, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at her home in Vardaman. Mrs. Hilderbrand was born January 10, 1945 in Winston County to the late Andrew Jackson Chamblee and Mildred Beatrice Scott Montgomery. She attended, Jesus Is Lord Church in Vardaman.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Johnny Davidson officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Brady E. Gray (Mollie) of Houston; four daughters, Theresa Gress (Phil) of Bellville, IL, Peggy Jan Stone (Jeff ) of Bardstown, KY, Jennifer Pilkington (Nelson) of Vardaman, Jamie Cruse (Nelson) of Pontotoc; eleven grandchildren, Denise Bradley, Holly Welch, Josh Welch, Jeffrey Stone, Jared Stone, Robin Fallin, Evin Pilkington, Brayton Gray, I, Brittney Young, Kinsley Cruse, Cason Cruse; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Benedict of Vardaman, Jane Wold of Mobile, AL; two brothers, Andy Chamblee of Houston, TX and Mike Montgomery of Hamman, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Leroy Hilderbrand; a sister, Brenda Stephenson; two nephews, Aaron Chamblee and Terry Chalender.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Rachel Herod
PITTSBORO - Rachel Herod, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Porter Hospice in Littleton, CO. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am at The Church of God Our Father & Lord Jesus Christ.
Linda Elder
NEW ALBANY - Linda Jean Reed Elder, 75, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born August 1, 1944, in Falkner, MS, to James Vernon Reed and Valeria Street Reed. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School. She was a former employee at Mohasco for 40 years and was most recently employed at the New Albany Middle School cafeteria. She was a faithful member of Keownville Baptist Church. She was devoted to her church and family.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Beth Elder of the home; three sons, Jason Elder (Barb) of Poughkeepsie, New York, Michael Elder (Amber) of Saltillo, and Steve Elder, (Sherry) of Pontotoc; seven grandchildren, Amy Smithey (Brandon), Olivia Elder, Violet Elder, Luke Elder, Miles Elder, Charley Elder, and August Elder; three great-grandchildren, Max Smithey, Sam Parker Smithey, and Lola Grace Smithey; and three sisters, Joann Robbins of Ripley, Lois Hodges and Shirley Windham, both of Blue Mountain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Inez Rooker Reed; her husband of 43 years, Jamie Waymond Elder; and one brother, James Gerald Reed.
Visitation is Saturday, August 10, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at United Funeral Service. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 11, at 2:00 PM at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating.
The family extends special thanks to Keownville Baptist Church, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, the Baptist Cancer Center-Union County, and the ladies of the New Albany Middle School cafeteria.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Marty Robbins
MANTACHIE - Mr. Marty Edgar Robbins, 65, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born May 9, 1954 in Ripley to Edgar Robbins and Modell Hatcher Robbins. Marty grew up in Okolona and was a 1972 graduate of Okolona High School. He was married to Cindy Looper Robbins in Russellville, Alabama on Jan. 7, 2000.
Marty was retired after a successful career as a Supervisor for Pattern Coordination at Action/Lane Furniture but his enthusiasm lied as an avid Ole Miss college football fan. Marty was a member of the Church of Christ.
All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Robbins of Mantachie; two sons, Austin Ellis (Angela) of Atoka, Tennessee and Matthew Lyons (Ashley) of Mantachie; daughter, Starlette "Tiffany" Ellis of Mantachie; one sister, Lisa Ann Robbins McCary (Mark); one Nephew, Nicholas McCary; Nine grandchildren, Bella Ellis, Kylar Joseph, Labrisca Nelson, Eason Lyons, Olivia Lyons, Dalton Waldrop, Harmony Adams and Chancellor "Chance" Waldrop (deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jean Askew
VERONA/OXFORD - Jean Elizabeth Duncan Askew, 92, departed this life for eternal life in the early morning hours of August 8, 2019 from the Hospice Unit of Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Jean was born in Union County on December 22, 1926 to the late John Ernest Duncan, longtime funeral director and embalmer and Lilly Mae Duncan Young. Jean was a graduate of Tupelo High School, Class of 1945. She married Houston Askew on August 8, 1946. He died in 1986. Jean lived most of her life in Lee County before moving to Oxford Health and Rehabilitation when her health failed about 4 years ago. Her working career included over 3 decades at Arvin Industries where she was an office assistant. Jean was a longtime faithful member of the First Christian Church in Tupelo where she was a deaconess, Sunday school teacher and church historian. Always dressed to the 9's and impeccable in her southern demeanor, Jean was a delight to be around. She loved her yard and flowers, traveling and taking pictures and compiling albums. Her family was of supreme importance to her and she drew strength and purpose from being a devoted and doting wife, mother and grandmother.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her daughter, Angela White, and her grandchildren, Staci Blackwell and Lee White speaking. A private family committal service will follow in the Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Saturday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Jean is survived by her son, Michael Askew and wife, Kitty of Lake Charles, LA; her daughters, Carol Askew Young and her husband, Johnny of Olive Branch and Angela Askew White, Royce of Oxford; her grandchildren, Staci Blackwell (Ceylon), Amanda Young, Melinda Bateman (Matt), Lee Houston White (Beth) and Jake McCain (Kelli). Great grandchildren, Jack and Lily Blackwell, Alex Bateman, Maryann and Houston White, Hunter and Callie McCain.. 1 sister, Birdye Farmer of North Little Rock, Ark., sisters in law, Virginia Young of Muscle Shoals, Ala and Jane Sanchez of San Juan Capistrono, Calif. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Houston.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 232 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. The service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
