Bernice Gardner
TUPELO – Bernice Gardner, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at NMMC- Tupelo.
Bernice Gardner was born to her late parents, Will Darden and Mader Carodine, on April 27, 1937 in Chickasaw Co.
Mrs. Gardner is survived by three daughters; Mary Williams of Tupelo, Velma Parker of Houlka, Gloria Williams of Okolona and 20 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries of Okolona. The burial will follow at Mt. Mariah Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Margarett James Townsend
OKOLONA – Margarett James Townsend, 48, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Diversity Care Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be on August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Memorial for the memorial service.
Leon Black
MOOREVILLE – Robert Leon Black Jr., 80, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was born April 4, 1939 in Shannon to Robert Black Sr. and Stella Melvin Tackett Black. On September 9, 1961, He married the former Clara Mae Ellis together they have two daughters, Tina and Zina. Leon was a lifelong plumber, before his retirement from B&E Plumbing, which he co-owned, he worked for Nash Plumbing Company for several years. Leon loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors: camping, boating, fishing and gardening. When not outdoors, he also enjoyed antique cars, country music and watching western movies.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara Black of Mooreville; two daughters, Tina McLure and her husband, Tony of Yadkinville, North Carolina and Zina Henry and her husband, Jerry of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Justin Daugherty and his wife, Gina of Clemmons, North Carolina, Barry Ford and his wife, Crystal of Mooreville, Kayla Hubbard and her husband, T. C. of Mantachie, Nathan Henry of Mantachie, Kyle Henry and his wife, McKenzie of Saltillo, Kirk Henry of Saltillo, and Jenny McLure of Milledgeville, Georgia; eight great-grandchildren, Mia and Max Daugherty, Amy, Ashton, Landon Ford, and Nealy, Raelee, Joseph Hubbard; two sisters, Helen Gable of Tupelo and Nona Little and her husband, Bobby of Saltillo and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Stella Black, five sisters, Sue Byrd, Shirley Evans, Jimmie Ellis, Janie Estes, and Nell McLarty and two brothers, Romie Black and John Henry Black.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Pierce officiating. Graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Black, Andy Black, Eddie Ellis, Billy Deaton, T. C. Hubbard, and Robert Ellis.
Special prayer and appreciation of all the staff and doctor’s with Tupelo Cardiology, Tupelo Cancer Center, Urologic and IMA for their care over the years.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Melvin Shackelford
NEW ALBANY – Melvin Shackelford, 63, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 12 Noon at Watson Grove Baptist Church 521 East Bankhead St New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. at Watson Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St Mary Cemetery. Serenity Simmons in charge of services.
Josephine Wilson
TAYLOR – Josephine Wilson, 77, passed away on August 1, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Vesta Huddleston
MYRTLE – Vesta Mae Jordan Huddleston, 95, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born January 26, 1924, in Union County to Walter and Lou Essie Dodds Jordan. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church and until her death was the oldest living member. She retired from Mohasco Furniture where she was a pattern maker.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bobby Butler and Bro. Tommy Peters officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter: Jean Lucille Lavelle (Currie) of Myrtle; a sister: Ella Jordan Grisham of Plano, Texas.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: R. C. Huddleston; a son: Kenneth Edward Huddleston; five sisters and six brothers.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at United.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Adelia Tate Bartholomae
TUPELO – Adelia Tate Bartholomae, 82, exchanged this life for one of eternity with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence in Saltillo. Adelia was born in on April 19, 1937 to the late Jack Leon Tate and Vance May Alred Tate. She grew up in the Brewer/Shannon community where she was an All-State basketball guard and voted Most Beautiful at Shannon High School. She spent the early years of her adult life in Shannon where she was a book keeper for several furniture manufacturers, later relocating to Texas for 34 years before coming home in 2010. Adelia was well known as a committed student of the Bible and dearly loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. A high energy woman of many talents; she was a gifted gardener, avid golfer, accomplished pianist and organist, health and exercise enthusiast and ace domino player. A member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo, Adelia was passionate about her salvation through Jesus Christ and loved sharing the message of grace with everyone she came in contact with. She loved her Church and the King Grow Group Sunday school class.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Saturday, August, 3, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM – service time on Saturday all at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 4 PM Saturday and 60 days thereafter.
Adelia left a beautiful legacy of love, integrity, character, humor, and faith to her family; including her children Jacqueline Ivy of Tupelo, Melinda McElroy(Pap) of Saltillo, Maria Staub(Steven) of Tupelo and John Ivy(Valerie) of Shannon. Her brothers; Eddie Tate(Carolyn) of Pontotoc, Alfred Tate(Kathryn) of Brewer and sisters Dru Jolly of Shannon and Pat Riley of Nettleton. Her grandchildren; Ivy Davis Frazer(Trey) and Tate Davis all of Nashville, Jake Ivy(Katie), Zack Ivy(Rebekah), Bridgette Stidham(Justin) all of Shannon, Brittany Myer of Tupelo, Megan Pearson(Cole) of Tupelo, Michael Staub(Taylor) of Fulton and India King of Saltillo. Her great grandchildren; Catherine Frazer, Sarah Frazer, Jack Ivy, Hazel Ivy, Joseph Ivy, Samuel Ivy, Trent Harmon, Riley Inmon, Cason Pearson, Brady Staub and Aiden Staub; and close family friend Mary Inmon Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sam Julias Bartholomae; the father of her children, Jack Ivy; her sisters Rosemary Tate Coley and Virginia Tate Bucy, and a brother Johnny Tate. She will be greatly missed, but her family and friends are extremely grateful for the years they had with her and the positive impact she had on their lives.
Pallbearers will be Jake Ivy, Zack Ivy, Trey Frazer, Steven Staub, Pap McElroy and Trent Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be her FBC Tupelo Sunday School class, “The King Grow Group.” For memorials, she encouraged to support your local church. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Robert Lee
‘Sonny’ Stewart
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS – Robert Lee ‘Sonny’ Stewart, 64, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Highland of Memphis Nursing Home in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Red Banks Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Paulette Shumpert
FULTON – Paulette Shumpert, 69, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at church cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Adain Pannell
OKOLONA – Adain Pannell, 7, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at a county road in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jolly’s Chapel MBC. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Burial will follow at Palestine MBC Cemetery.
Jessie ‘Babe
Brother’ Gilbert
NEW ALBANY – Jessie ‘Babe Brother’ Gilbert, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday August 4, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour before services. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany is in charge of arrangement.
Glenda Conlee
NEW ALBANY – Glenda Dale Provence Conlee, 76, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at University Hospital in Birmingham, AL. She was born October 18, 1942, to Jim and Mildred Shettles Provence. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany. She was retired from Mohasco and in retirement owned a home decorating store.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Dr. Tim Prather officiating.
She is survived by 2 sons: Keith Conlee (Pam) and Clint Conlee (Hope), both of New Albany; 1 sister: Patsy Livingston (Steve) of New Albany; 1 brother: Bradley Provence (Emily) of Millington, TN.; 6 grandchildren: Lauren Conlee, Anna Brooke Conlee, Blake Conlee, Luke Conlee, Adam Conlee, and Ethan Conlee; 2 beloved sisters-in-law: Mary Nell Provence and Jamie Grace Provence; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers: Jerry Provence, Dean Provence, Larry ‘Tad’ Provence, and Donny Provence.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the church.
United Funeral Service is assisting the family.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Eddie Ewing
VERONA – Eddie Ewing, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Sandra Louise Anderson McLemore
ABERDEEN – Sandra Louise Anderson McLemore, 73, of Aberdeen, Mississippi passed away on August 1, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point.
Sandra was born on September 10, 1945 in West Point, Mississippi.
She retired from Blazon Flexible Flyer where she was a Print Shop Supervisor.
She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. (Bob) Anderson, Sr. and Mattie Catherine Hill Anderson and by her brother, Robert T. (Bobby) Anderson, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Wayne McLemore; son Billy Dale McLemore of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Katie McLemore of Dallas, TX and Jacob McLemore of Starkville, MS; sister Barbara Ann Mitchell (Edwin) of Sturgis, MS; sister-in-law Pat Anderson of Perkinston, MS and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen, MS with the service immediately following.
Bro. Roger McGrew will conduct the service. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, MS.
Memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309, 40027 Hamilton Road, Hamilton, MS 39746.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO, WILLIAMS LOGO
Cletus Derrell Pannell
OKOLONA – Cletus Derrell Pannell, 41, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in an accident with his son, Adain Pannell on County Road in Chickasaw Co.
Cletus D. Pannell was born to James Pannell and Ada Judon-Pannell on December 14, 1977 in Tupelo.
Cletus Pannell is survived his wife Kimberly Pannell; Father, James Pannell; Mother, Ada Pannell; Four daughters, Andrianna Walker of Tupelo, Tkiya Pannell of Tupleo, Serenity Young of Okolona, and Jaize Ford of Tupelo; Two sons, Camron Pannell of Tupelo and Landon Pannell of Okolona; One sister, Latoya Starks (William) of Baldwyn; Two brothers, James Andre Pannell (Michelle) of Nashville, TN, and Frederick Pannell (Meka) of Fulton.
The visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. and the Wake will be from 6-7 p.m., both at Williams Memorial. The service will be at Jolly’s Chapel MBC at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Travis Holmes officiating. The burial will follow at the Palestine MBC Cemetery in Van Vleet.
Williams Memorial is in charge all arrangements.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Ernestine Lowery
BURTON – Vivian Ernestine Lowery, age 86, of Burton, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. She was born February 9, 1933 to Ernest White and Estell Taylor White. She was a member of Forked Oak Baptist Church and was a founding member of the Burton Fire Department.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Cunningham (Carla) of Burton; step daughter, Robbie Lowery; special niece, Toni Deaton; two grandchildren, Haley Barnes (Jesse) and Holly Mullins (Dennis); and three sisters, Clarine McCoy of Tupelo, Vera Reason of Memphis, TN and Stella Faye Thompson (Kenneth) of Verona.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Cunningham and her second husband, Robert Lowery; one brother, Melvin White and one sister, Zelma Butler.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-8 at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12-2 on Saturday. A Celebration of life will be Friday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00PM at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Johnson officiating and her nephew Dale White delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
MEMO
Vester “Ray” Williams, Jr.
TREMONT – Vester “Ray” Williams, Jr., 63, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL, was a carpenter and was of the Baptist belief. He enjoyed painting, coloring and playing music and pool.
Services will be Saturday, August 3, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Wayne Bridges and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are one daughter – Dwana Sides (Brian) Golden, MS; three grandchildren – Austin Sides, Breana Sides and Braylon Sides; four sisters – Deborah Tucker (Dalton), Deloria Ewing, Denise Golebiewski and Regina Frederick (Mike); one brother – Pat Williams and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vester Ray “Raz” Williams, Sr.; a nephew, Matthew Tucker and two brothers-in-law – George Ewing and Pat Golebiewski.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Brown, Chris Brown, Freddie Brown and Ed Ivey. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Williams, Branigan Ewing, Dalton Tucker, C.J. Blackburn, Drew Williams and Mike Frederick.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
