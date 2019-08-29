Douglas Nelson
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Douglas Andrew Nelson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Madison, TN. Douglas was born on May 30, 1947 in Monroe County, MS to the late Hastings and Celora Freeman Nelson. He attended Monroe County Training School and later furthered his education in Chicago, IL. He moved to Nashville to make his home and career there living with his father and stepmother. Douglas would read and study his Bible, watch baseball always cheering for the White Sox. He was of the Protestant faith.
Funeral services for Douglas will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ with Rev. Chris Traylor officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Craig Nelson of Nashville, TN; brother, Walter Nelson (Rosa) of Texas; two sisters, Josephine McMilland (Rickey) of Amory and Elaine Nelson of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Craig Nelson, Jr. of Nashville, Taurus Nelson of Nashville, and Marquise Nelson of Nashville; two great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Daphene Standifer of Amory.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary Alice Nelson; and two brothers.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. until the time for the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Helen Maxine Thomas
UNION COUNTY – Helen Maxine Thomas, 93, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Adair Family Cemetery.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Charlotte Haddix
MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE – Charlotte Haddix, age 59, passed away on August 29, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Bobby Wayne Heavener
BALDWYN – Bobby Wayne Heavener 84, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was former employee of Red Kap Industries and retired from Jesco, INC. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, upholstering furniture and especially rebuilding John Deere two cycle tractors. He attended First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Mitch Grissett officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by a son, Ricky Heavener (Sharon); daughter, Cindy Griffin (David); grandchildren, Haley Heavener Killough (Larry), Jeremy Heavener, Tiffany Heavener, Chelsea Griffin Scudiero (Michael) and Sam Griffin (Brookelyn Walden); great-grandchildren, Ella Claire Scudiero, Liam Scudiero and Joe Killough; siblings, Lottie Crownover (Bobby), Mack Heavener (Linda), George Heavener (Betty) and Glenda Hall; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geradline Heavener; parents, Irvin and Ethel Heavener; siblings, R.B. Heavener and Movilene Curtis; beloved friend, Ann Barkley.
Visitation will be Friday at Waters Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Mary Rebecca Boyd
WREN – Mary Rebecca Boyd, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born on January 8, 1932, in Monteagle, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Alexander and Emma Rose Layne.
Mary was a graduate of Hume Fogg High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon graduation she attended Draughn’s School of Business (Nashville) where she met her lifetime partner, James Boyd. This past March they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Her husband’s military service led them to travel and live in the following places supporting his military duties: Keesler AFB (Mississippi), Itazuke AFB (Japan), Bergstrom AFB (Texas), and Fort Campbell (Kentucky). Currently she resided with her daughter and son-in-law in Wren, MS.
Beside her dedication to raising her family, she periodically took part time jobs working as a telephone operator, Veteran’s Home secretary, and a supplier of McCormick Spices. She later in life completed 2 years of Art Education classes at Austin Peay State University (Clarksville, Tennessee). She was an accomplished oil painter. Her paintings were twice featured in displays at art shows where she was awarded and recognized. Mary was also a very creative seamstress. She loved to crochet and knit.
Her creativity was often shared with others she encountered. Her paintings reflected the beauty she saw in nature and her appreciation to God for his creation. She daily enjoyed a quiet time of Bible study and devotion. She loved to sit on the porch and watch the birds and nature at work. In the places her family lived she was a supporter to the churches they attended serving as a children’s Sunday School teacher or choir member. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Amory. She attended the First Friends Respite Group. Her memories slowly faded over the fifteen years she struggled with Alzheimers, but she never lost her sweet spirit and grateful heart. Even in her last years she continued to see the good in the world and people that surrounded her.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband (James Boyd), a son (James Boyd Jr.) and sisters (Wilhelmina Mullins, Artie Mae Lappin) and brothers (Cleveland Layne, Bonnie Layne, and Alex Benson Layne).
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jones (Glen) of Wren; grandchildren, Andy (Erin) of Huntsville, AL and Mary (Tyler) Sholes of Chattanooga, TN; great grandchildren, Joshua and Rebekah Sholes, and a sister Patsy Harris, Portage, IN. The family also recognizes the following devoted caregivers that supported and assisted the family in her care: Lifeline Companions in Amory, especially Tyrechia Ivory and Annie Buchanan, First Friends Respite Group under the direction of Mary Nell Dorris, and the staff at The Meadows in Fulton.
Her funeral will be held at 10 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth National Military Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 until 10 AM on Friday.
She would best be honored by making contributions to First Friends Respite Center c/o First Baptist Church in Amory, MS.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Terry Jarzen
TUPELO – Terrance Joseph Jarzen, 73, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio April 13, 1946 to Helen and Leo Jarzen. He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He worked for over 30 years in tire manufacturing before retiring from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. Terry enjoyed golfing, gambling, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 25 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Leann Swafford and her husband, Stacey of Petal; two sons, Brent Jarzen and his wife, Zoe of Albany, Georgia and Ryan Jarzen and his wife, Kelly of Monroe, Georgia; six grandchildren, Zach Jarzen of Alexandria, Virginia, Benjamin Swafford of Petal, Parker Swafford of Petal, Scott Jarzen of Albany, Sydney Helen Swafford of Petal and Will Jarzen of Monroe; and fiance, Barbara Timmons of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years prior to her death, Donna Jarzen; and two brothers, Robert Jarzen and Thomas Jarzen.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802 or North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, 422A E. President St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ernestine Clark
HOULKA – Mrs. Ernestine Davidson Clark, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home in Houlka, Mississippi. Ernestine Clark was born in Calhoun City, Mississippi on April 5, 1924 to Albert Neal Davidson and Alma Lee Young. She was homemaker and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman, Mississippi on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Benny Hill and Rev. Robert Earl Alexander officiating.
Burial will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Vardaman, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
Ernestine Clark is survived her daughter, Gloria McGregor of Oxford, MS.; her sons, Bryan (Ann) Clark of Woodland, MS., Scott (Priscilla) Clark of Greeneville, TN., Trent (Bridget) Clark of Houlka, MS., David Victor (Melony) Clark of Houlka, MS., and Billy (Janet) Clark of Houlka, MS., her sister, Sue (Doyle) King of Oxford, MS., 19 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Ernestine Clark is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Durwood Clark; one son, Terry Clark and his wife, Joan; three brothers, Minyard, David, and Gerald Davidson; four sisters, Vivian Murphree, Stella Brasher, Sylvia Alexander, and Laverne Bollinger; one son-in-law, Jerry Boyce McGregor, and one great-grandchild, Isiah Clark.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Nancy Westmoreland
TUPELO – Nancy Bell Westmoreland, 88, passed away peacefully at Diversicare of Amory Nursing Center. She was born on April 9, 1931, to Woody Pierce and Rosie Lee Merritt. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at noon, at New Prospect M. B. Church, with Dr. George Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel.
Charles Glenn
“Charlie” Duncan, Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Charles Glenn “Charlie” Duncan, Sr., 63, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday, August 31 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan Family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Ronnie Rooker
TUPELO – Mr. Ronnie Gene Rooker, 63, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Kankakee, Illinois on December 14, 1955 to James Samuel Rooker and Maggie Murry Rooker. He worked many years doing various jobs in the construction business before becoming disabled. His life was filled with joy playing the guitar and singing. He was an awesome father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Marc Howard officiating. Graveside service will follow immediately at New Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to service time.
Survivors include Ronnie’s 2 daughters, Veronica Vogan of Canon, CO and Alicia Rene Smith of Boyd, TX; 3 brothers, James Norris Rooker (Zane) of Olive Branch, Donald Wayne Rooker of Blue Mountain and Sammy Dale Rooker of Arlington, TN; 5 grandchildren, Paul Michael Vogan, Carolynn Gayle Vogan, Halie Ramos, Nathan Ramos and Jacob Ramos; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Reba Dandurand and Rhonda Garvey; brothers, Lee Rooker and Jerry Rooker.
Pallbearers will be Rawdy Rooker, Chris Rooker, Teddy Rooker, Austin Rooker, Jerry “Bubba” Rooker, Rocky Coleman, and Shaun Rooker. Honorary pallbearer will be Nelson Browning.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM Saturday and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Ronald Raynell Ayers
POTTS CAMP – Ronald Raynell Ayers, 76, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 at Serenity Autry funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Finley Grove Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Loretta Payne
TUPELO – Loretta Payne, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 at Poplar C.M.E. Church, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Poplar C.M. E. Church. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park.
