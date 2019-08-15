Butler McNary, Jr.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Butler McNary, Jr., 81, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at White Haven Community Living Center in Memphis.
Butler McNary, Jr. was born to his late parents, Butler McNary and Marianna Blanchard on January 24, 1938 in Monroe Co.
Butler McNary, Jr. is survived by 3 daughters, Earleen McNairy Golding AKA Maryann (David) of Memphis, TN, Marie McNairy of Atlanta, GA, and Pauline McNairy-Smith (Samuel) of Cleveland, MS; one son, Larry McNairy (Tabatha) of Memphis, TN; four sisters, Betty Page of Aberdeen, Christine Blanchard of Detroit, MI, Charlene Cook of Aberdeen, and Bernice Avant (John) of Pheba, MS; two brothers, Eddie McNairy and Walter Lee Crawford AKA Honey. There are a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. McNary, Jr. was proceeded in death by Lula Mae Williams and Ervin McNairy.
There will be no visitation. The service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donnell Page officiating. The burial will follow at Aberdeen Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jack H. Michels
JACKSON – Jack H. Michels, of Jackson, Michigan, formerly of Lake Orion, Michigan went home to be with his Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Michigan Medicine at the age of 71. Jack was the son of Howard Anthony and Joyce Elaine (Philips) born February 25, 1948 in Lake Orion, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda (Oglesby) Michels; daughter Leigh (Shane) Goodell and their children Caleb, Mitzi Grace, Addison, and Cole; two brothers, Barry (Barb) Michels, Joseph (Kim) Michels; sister, Michelle Michels; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Mitzi Pauline Michels; his parents; brother, Howard Michels II; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Samuel and Pauline Oglesby.
Jack was a graduate of Lake Orion High School and Lawrence Technological University with his Bachelor of Science degree where he was Valedictorian of his class. He retired form Walker / Tenneco Automotive after 30 years of service. He then became North American President of SAFFIL. Jack dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and was an avid University of Michigan football fan. A visitation celebration will be held at the Watson Funeral Chapel in Jackson on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A graveside service with be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, Mississippi on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm under the care of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home 100 W. Washington, Aberdeen, Mississippi 39730
WATSON FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2590 SPRING ARBOR ROAD, LOCALLY OWNED SINCE 1930
Luerine Calmes
TUPELO – A retired Educator with the Lee County and Tupelo Public School System passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on August 12, 2019.
She served faithfully and devoted at her life-long church Springhill M.B. Church as Sunday School Teacher, the Financial Committee, Kitchen Committee, Missionary Society, Harvest Day Committee and always made herself available for the Youth Department.
A George Washington Carver High School 1957 graduate, furthered her education by attending and graduating from Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL., receiving a Master Degree in English from Mississippi State University.
Her teaching career began at Siggers High School in Shannon, MS., George Washington Carver High School and Tupelo High School.
Her Life and Legacy Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Springhill M.B. Church with Pastor Rickey Bogan, officiating. Interment will follow in the Porter’s Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday, August 16, 2019, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Springhill M.B. Church. Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolence can be made to the Calmes Family at www.grayson-porters.com
She is survived by one brother Johnnie (Christine) Calmes, one sister-law Autrey Calmes all of Tupelo, MS., several generations of nieces, nephews other relatives, former students and dear friends that were dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Estella Calmes, a sister Elizabeth Ray, a nephew Alvin S. Calmes.
In-Lieu of flowers the family requesting you to make a memorial donation in her name to Springhill M.B. Church Kitchen/Youth Department, P.O. Box 574, Tupelo, MS. 38802
Frances Coggin Pettigrew
NETTLETON – Frances Coggin Pettigrew, 83, passed away peacefully at her home, August 14, 2019, with her loving and attentive husband, Lamar Pettigrew by her side. She was born December 26, 1935 and was the only child of Ruble Thomas Coggin and Lora Reedy Coggin. She was born in the Richmond community at the home of her mother’s parents. Frances grew up in the Shiloh Community and was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church. She began attending there when she was only a few weeks old and remained a member until her death. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years, and as the church pianist for 70 years. She attended Shiloh School until it became part of the Nettleton Consolidated School District in 1944 when she entered 5th grade. The larger school system offered more extracurricular activities and Frances began playing softball, basketball, and later began taking piano lessons. On one occasion she played a musical composition with five other girls on two pianos in a competition and won. This inspired Frances to continue her piano lessons, which was the beginning of her deep love for music. At age 10, she gave her heart and life to Jesus Christ and began playing the piano regularly for Shiloh Church. Being young and very short, her feet would not even touch the pedals. The only hymns she felt she could play well enough for the congregational singing were “Near The Cross”, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, and “Work For The Night Is Coming”. Thus, these were sung at every church service for quite some time. As time progressed, she played for revivals at Shiloh and other churches in the community. She married her high school sweetheart, Lamar Pettigrew, in 1954, and they had 3 children. On July 14, 2019, she and Lamar celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage. She managed Pettigrew’s Grocery, along with Lamar and her in-laws for 11 years. Upon the closing of the store, she was employed at Bank of Mississippi for over 12 years. Not only was Frances an accomplished musician, she was an amazing artist as well. She began to paint beautiful artwork later in life and many of her treasured pieces are in her home or homes of other family members. She also became involved in the Nettleton Ladies’ Civilian Club and served in various leadership positions for over 14 years. Her service included Chapter President, Area Director, Certified Club Builder, Lt. Governor and Chaplain. She received numerous awards and recognition throughout her service to Civilian International. She also volunteered at the Faith Food Pantry in Nettleton. She lived her life as an example of the virtuous woman detailed in Proverbs 31. She was a faithful wife and a very loving mother. She loved all of her family, both immediate and extended. She was a caring friend and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in her church or community. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be 6 p.m. Friday at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with the Rev. Danny Dabbs officiating. Private Burial will be at New Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Lamar Pettigrew; two daughters, Donna Pettigrew Parsons (Ronnie) of Bartlett, TN, and Leshia Pettigrew Roberts (Alan) of Nettleton; one son, David Pettigrew of Nettleton; two granddaughters, Jennifer Otero and Kasi Adams both of Nettleton; three great granddaughters, Baylee and Maddison Otero and Maysie Adams; two great- grandsons, Brantley Hester and Russell Otero, Jr.; and a special care-giver, Pat Inmon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-in-laws, two sisters-in-laws, a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday 4 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Nettleton Faith Food Pantry.
An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Jack Hamblin, Jr.
BALDWYN – Jack Hamblin, Jr. went to his Heavenly home surrounded by loved ones on August 13, 2019, at the NEMCC Hospice. He had waited over a year to be reunited with his wife of 72 years, Erma Jean, and his family rejoices for this reunion. Jack was born on May 22, 1924, to Jack and Gladys (Gardner) Hamblin. During his ninety-five years on this Earth, Jack carried many names: Jack, Junior, Brother, Jack Hamblin Private First Class, Erma Jean’s Husband, Daddy, Uncle Jack, friend and even “Gum Man” because he always had a piece of Double Mint gum from the pack he kept in his pocket ready to give to anyone who asked. To his grandchildren and great- grands, he was simply known as Jack (or “Big Jack” once his namesake Jack Morris finally came along), the name he chose to be called because he said he would call them by their given names and they should do the same.
Jack graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1942. With WWII raging, Jack signed up to serve his country and was trained to be a medic in the U.S. Navy. During his service, Jack witnessed the “waters turn to red” at Normandy during D-Day. On June 19th 1944, Jack’s ship, LST-523, hit a mine, was split in half and sank in the English Channel-only 28 of more than the hundred sailors aboard survived. By God’s grace, he was able to save several men from a different fate aboard a sinking ship in the cold, choppy English Channel. Once the war ended, Jack returned home, married Erma Jean Rutherford-the love of his life, and embarked on his life-long career as owner of the Sinclair and Texaco service stations. He believed ALL men should be judged by the creed of their character and by the kindness they showed to others. He instilled this in the family that he and Erma built as the most important virtue. Jack loved the LORD, his family, his country & community, and his death has left a major void for all those who loved him so. As his cousin, author Robert Hamblin, put it, “a mighty tree has fallen, leaving a huge whole in the earth.” In addition, Jack was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Baldwyn.
Jack is survived by (2) daughters, Becky DeVaughn and Christi Webb (Kenneth) all of Baldwyn; Grandchildren, Molly Goodson (Cole), Laura Goodson (Cory), Katie Anderson (Ben), Jake Devaughn, Angie Morris (Jesse), Ken Webb Jr, Tommy Webb and Burton Webb; (13) Great-grandchildren, Claire Goodson, Hallie Goodson, Emma Kate Goodson, Stella Goodson, Addie Anderson, Ava Anderson, Lucy Anderson, Mason Morris, Sadie Morris, Jack Morris, Kane Morris, Will Webb and Carmen Antillon.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Erma Jean; his parents, Jack and Gladys Hamblin; (2) brothers, Paul and Bobby Hamblin; nephew Eddie Hamblin; son-in-law Buddy DeVaughn and numerous sister and brother-in-law’s whom he loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Jerry Cunningham, Mike Cunningham, Bill Hamblin, Jr., Wes Asters, Greg Wood, Dan Gardner, Sam Richey, Robert Coggins, Gary Potts, Rusty Rutherford, Benny Lytal, and special family friends Billy and Jeff Roberson. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-nephews.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to The Family Resource Center Bed Ministry @frcnms.org/bedsforkids, a non-profit agency that provides beds for children and families in need.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
Mrs. Kelly Gable Conway
TUPELO – Mrs. Kelly Gable Conway, 51, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at home in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS.
Angela Ritchey
OKOLONA – On August 14, at age 54, Angela Wood Ellis Ritchey passed from this life to her heavenly home. She was born May 10, 1965 to Jerry and Ola Mae Ellis. They chose her name because she truly was an angel to them and the entire family which was quite large, Jerry from a family of 13 and Ola Mae from one of 14. Angela had many aunts, uncles, grandmas and cousins galore. She was the Royal baby of South Gatlin Street. At the age of 2 Angela lost a kidney, but after recovering from that she grew and thrived. She went to elementary school at Chickasaw Academy in Van Vleet and graduated from Okolona High School. After graduation she pursued a career in the medical field and attended Mississippi State University, earning two degrees, and received special training in the field of Ultra Sound and Radiology in Mobile, AL. After finishing her training she returned home and was employed by North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point where she worked for 14 years in the Emergency Room, and as an X-ray Technician. Now comes the good part, about this time she met the loves of her life, Carl and Charley. She and Carl soon married and moved back to Okolona and built a home on South Gatlin Street where she grew up. She transferred to Tupelo and worked for 10 years at the Breast Care Center. She loved her job and her patients, but due to her failing health she to retired in 2012. Her dad was in the nursing home in Okolona and she didn’t miss many days going to check in on him. She lost both of her parents in 2016 within three months. Even with her own disability and with Carl’s help she stepped up to the plate and saw that all their needs were met to the standards. She made decisions that only she could make, and she was a trooper through it all. She showed them love, honor, and respect. Angela was a faithful member of New Freedom Full Gospel Church in Okolona from the beginning. She loved her church family.
Shortly after all of this Angela needed a sitter and a caregiver and another special person entered her life. Deidra Earnest took very good care of Angela and filled the needs of a caregiver in every way. When Angela had good days Dee would load up her and the chair and they would hit the road going to Walmart to shop, get her hair and nails done, then go out to eat. Angela had a quiet nature and loved animals. There wasn’t a time in her life she didn’t have a pet; to which she leaves behind her beloved English bulldog, Dice.
Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a cheerful giver and if she couldn’t shop in person she would find one of the neatest gifts in her catalogs. She always made sure that everyone got several gifts while Carl and Deidra prepared the feast. This was always a great day for Angela. Christmas will never be the same without her, because she made it special. There was nothing short about Angela except her legs.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 26 years, Carl Ritchey of Okolona: her daughter Charley Thompson (Chuck) of Okolona, her grandson, Logan Thompson of Okolona, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Randy Parchman officiating assisted by Mrs. Debra Parchman. Private burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be from 1 PM Saturday until service time only.
Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to assist our friends with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted by visiting our website at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Kevin Todd Gillespie
SALINA, KANSAS – Kevin Todd Gillespie, 57, of Salina, Kansas and son of Mr. & Mrs. Eddie and Norma Jean Gillespie, passed away at home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. A celebration of life ceremony will be held August 24, 2019 11 a.m. at 162 S. Simpson Road, Salina, Kansas 67401.
Nelwyn “N.B.” Houston
BOONEVILLE – Nelwyn Booth “N.B.” Houston, 84, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka, MS. He was born in Booneville on May 29, 1935, to Thomas Graham Houston and Mittie Etta Rushing Houston. He was a member of Forked Oak Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and going to New Site Basketball games.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 PM on Saturday. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by one son, Norris Houston of Memphis; one daughter, Cecelia Houston of Tupelo; grandchildren, Chris Wilkins of Corinth, Jennifer Hamm of Rienzi, and Jaime Wilkins of Corinth; great-grandchildren, Bryson Peacher, Karlie Wilkins, Lilie Wilkins, all of Corinth, Kerstyn Hamm, Cody Hamm and Mazie Hamm, all of Rienzi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Belinda Houston; a daughter, Sunel Houston; a brother, Charles Houston; and a sister, Geraldine Roberts.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Helen Bryant
NEW ALBANY – Helen Faye Dunahoo Bryant, 85, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born March 15, 1934, in Union County to Candler Brantley Dunahoo and Minnie Hall Dunahoo. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was the retired owner of Bryant’s Beauty Shop and Bryant’s Fish and Steak.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Bradley L. Baker and Dr. Clay Anthony officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Linda F. Baker (Terry), Shelia Ann Garrett (Rick), and Debbie Bryant Wheeler; 1 son: Brantley Joe Bryant (Karen); 1 daughter-in-law: Kim Steward; 1 brother: Q. C. Dunahoo; 10 grandchildren: Matthew Garrett, Rebecca Garrett, Bradley Baker, Corey Baker, Alex Bryant, Destin Bryant, Shane McMillen, Jeremy McMillen, Aaron Wheeler, and Stephanie Durnin; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son: David Allen Steward; and 4 brothers: E. K. Dunahoo, Houston Dunahoo, Bill Dunahoo, and Joel Dunahoo.
Pallbearers will be Alex Bryant, Destin Bryant, Aaron Wheeler, Shane McMillen, Jeremy McMillen, Richard Anthony, John Clemmons, and Corey Baker.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sanctuary Hospice House or The American Cancer Society.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Monte Miller
TUPELO – Monte Miller, 54, passed away on August 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be private to the family. Arrangements will be provided by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mary Blanche Hester
BOONEVILLE – Mary Blanche Hester (80) passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. She was a long time member of the B&PW Club of Booneville, where she served for many years as an officer. She was proud of the club and all of its activities. Mary and her husband Billy were a pair in Booneville and elsewhere; where you saw one, the other was not far away. She loved to travel; going on road trips and flying to Europe and other places. Mary and Billy owned several businesses in Booneville. She owned Hester Tax, where she worked for over 50 years. They had the trophy shop, Hester Insurance Agency and Ole Tyme Ice Cream. She enjoyed serving the people of Booneville and Prentiss County.
Services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6 pm in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Haskel Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Sumner Chapel Cemetery in Marietta. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Friday with funeral at 6 pm at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Billy Hester of Booneville; her daughter, Belinda Miles (Jake) of Booneville; her brother, Rex Haygood (Janice) of Belden; her sisters, Elaine White (George) of Blue Springs and Judy Hartsfield of Guntown; her granddaughter, Jessica Nanney of Blue Springs; her grandson, Christian Nanney of Booneville and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Blanche Wilson Haygood and her infant twins. Pallbearers are; Neal Haygood, Art Washington, Derrick Hester, William McDonald, Andy Jackson, T.J. Hunkapillar, Todd White and Calvin White. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossway Church in Corinth. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Terry Jarzen
TUPELO – Terrance Joseph Jarzen, 73, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio April 13, 1946 to Helen and Leo Jarzen. He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He worked for over 30 years in tire manufacturing before retiring from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. Terry enjoyed golfing, gambling, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 25 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Leann Swafford and her husband, Stacey of Petal; two sons, Brent Jarzen and his wife, Zoe of Albany, Georgia and Ryan Jarzen and his wife, Kelly of Monroe, Georgia; six grandchildren, Zach Jarzen of Alexandria, Virginia, Benjamin Swafford of Petal, Parker Swafford of Petal, Scott Jarzen of Albany, Sydney Helen Swafford of Petal and Will Jarzen of Monroe; and fiance, Barbara Timmons of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years prior to her death, Donna Jarzen; and two brothers, Robert Jarzen and Thomas Jarzen.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802 or North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, 422A E. President St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Charles Harrison Walker
OXFORD – Charles Harrison Walker, 75, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. He was surrounded by his family and listening to “Neath The Oaks In The Grove” as he was welcomed into Heaven and greeted by many friends and faithful birddogs. The funeral service will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Black and Rev. Eddie Rester officiating. A private graveside service will be held in Clear Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 4:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home.
He was born April 5, 1944 in Morganton, NC, the only child of Glenn and Carease Harrison Walker. Throughout his childhood, he traveled with his parents to Kilmichael, MS where his mother was born and raised. He grew to love Mississippi and its flagship campus, The University of Mississippi, at a very young age. He became a very devoted Ole Miss fan by listening to football games on the radio. He played football while he was a student at Morganton High School and at Lees McRae Junior College in Banner Elk, NC.
Charles always embraced and admired the history, heritage and integrity he felt were represented in Mississippi and at Ole Miss. This inspired him to transfer to Ole Miss in 1965 to continue his education. He married Mary Mitchell Walker from Shelby, NC on August 13, 1966 and she joined him in making Oxford their home. Charles graduated from Ole Miss in 1967, with a degree in Business Administration.
While studying business law as an undergraduate, Charles came to the realization that he should pursue his keen interest in real estate law and land matters, He entered the University of Mississippi’s School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1970. He practiced law briefly in Houston, MS then opened his own law practice on the square in Oxford in 1972 where it remains today. During his years practicing law in Oxford, he served as the attorney for The Board of Mental Health in Oxford and selflessly volunteered his skill and services to those in need and for causes close to his heart, including adoption. He was offered the opportunity to teach as an adjunct faculty member in the school of Business Administration. A gifted and admired teacher of a variety of classes, in 1977 he was offered a full-time faculty position and in 1984 he was awarded tenure. Known around the community for his distinguished voice, it was very meaningful to him to serve from 1987 to 1997 as the University’s public address announcer for gridiron matchups in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. He later retired from the University in 2011 due to health reasons.
Charles loved the outdoors and spending time at “The Farm” just outside of Oxford. An avid quail hunter, he raised Llewelyn setters and hunted quail until the birds started leaving in the late 90’s. Throughout his years hunting, Charles kept a meticulous diary of every quail hunt and retired his faithful Browning shotgun after killing his 5000th quail. He also enjoyed deer and squirrel hunting. If you were ever a guest in Charles’ deer stands, you enjoyed special seating salvaged from the original Ole Miss Baseball Stadium. He loved to read and especially enjoyed history and anything he could find relating to World Warr II.
While largely recognized throughout the professional community, Charles’ proudest recognition came from the faces of the hundreds of children he taught in Sunday school classes over 45 years. His knowledge of scripture and the Bible and his love of teaching led him to serve as lay speaker throughout churches in the Oxford and Lafayette County communities. Charles was a longtime and faithful member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church.
Only second to his love for his Lord was his love for his family. He believed in quality time and lasting memories. Annual family vacations to Florida’s gulf coast were mandatory and highly anticipated. A beach chair, cooler and portable CD player repeating Jimmy Buffet’s best hits rivaled Heaven. His friends and family became honorary “Parrot Heads” as they joined Charles and Mary, filling charter busses, to travel all over the South to Buffet concerts.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Mitchell Walker of Oxford; two daughters, Caroline Walker Underwood and her husband, Todd and Mary Beth Walker Cantrell and her husband, John both of Tupelo; one son, Charles Jonathan Mitchell Walker and his wife, Sally Kate of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Mary Caroline Underwood, John Aaron Cantrell, Mary Alice Cantrell, Katherine Walker Cantrell, Thomas Harrison “Tom” Walker, Rosson Eli Walker and Jonathan Luke “Johnny” Walker.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Walker’s memory may be made to the Charles H. Walker Real Estate Scholarship Endowment, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or Oxford-University United Methodist Church, 424 S. 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Grover William Jackson
ABERDEEN – Grover William Jackson, 89, good and faithful servant, answered His Master’s call on Thursday, August 15, 2019. His loving wife, ever present at his side, along with family members, attended his bedside.
Grover was born in Monroe County on July 8, 1930 to Grover Cleveland Jackson and Mellie Josephine Jackson. He grew up in the Becker community, and graduated from Becker High School in 1950. While in high school he sang with a gospel quartet, performing throughout the area at churches and community functions. During one of those performances, he met the love of his life, Deloris Weaver Jackson, whom he married in March, 1950. They have shared 69 wonderful years together, a true love story, never far from each other’s side.
He joined the Air Force, during the Korean Conflict, where he attained the rank of Staff Sargent. He was stationed in Texas, Montana, and Florida.
He and Deloris returned to Aberdeen and joined Friendship Baptist Church, in 1960 and have remained faithful and committed members until failing health prevented their regular attendance. He served as Trustee, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and in numerous other capacities throughout the years.
His spiritual gift was one of service to others and many benefited from his generosity. Whether working on machinery, carpentry, or missions, he enjoyed helping others and quietly blessed many in need. He enjoyed his vegetable garden and bee hives, sharing his harvest with family and friends.
He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served as a mentor to many and shared his faith with all he encountered. His favorite Bible verse was 2 Chronicles 7:14. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
He began his civilian career at Hayes Aircraft Corporation in Birmingham, AL. Subsequently he worked for Lann Hardware,
Jackson’s Texaco Station, and N.E. Mississippi Butane Gas before opening Jackson’s Heating and Cooling. He received
numerous sales and service awards from Westinghouse, Coleman, and Carrier over the years. He sold his business and retired in 2000, after serving the area for 25+ years.
He served the City of Aberdeen for 16 years as a member of the Board of Aldermen. He was a member of the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge #32, the Scottish Rite, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris, two daughters Barbara
(David) Maddox and Linda (David) Blackwell, four grandchildren: Jessica (Grant) Smallwood, D.W. (Riesa) Blackwell, Carrie (Corey) Russell and Maggie (Dustin) Mott; five great grandchildren: Jackson Conner, Kinley Russell, Elizabeth Smallwood, Foster Mae Blackwell, and Aaron Mott; two sisters: Beulah Tucker and Josephine (Bobby) Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; three sisters: Bell Perry, Zula Mae Tucker Coker, Beatrice Plunkett; one brother, Nathaniel Jackson; and two brother-in-laws, James Tucker and Hubert Tucker.
The family will celebrate his life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with a service at Friendship Baptist Church, Aberdeen. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 A.M. followed by the service at 11:00 A.M. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. There will be no graveside service, but burial will be in the Durrett Memorial Cemetery at Quincy. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in his memory be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 206 Vinewood Lane, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Due to declining health “Mr Grover” was a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Belden since December, 2018. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the staff for their exceptional care and to Home Care Hospice for their assistance during these last difficult months.
Ramona Jean Lawson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Ramona Jean Lawson, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Trinity Nursing in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM, graveside, in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Mrs. Rose
Fitzpatrick Spears
WEST POINT – Mrs. Rose Fitzpatrick Spears, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point.
Tommy Lee Clifton
TUPELO – Tommy Lee Clifton, 55, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Temple of Compassion & Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Guntown, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Mildred A. Smith
TUPELO – Mildred A. Smith, 68, passed away on August 15, 2019, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Inez Chandler
SHEFFIELD, ALABAMA – Inez Chandler, 81, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Cottage of Shoals Nursing Home in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Rendell Sneed
THAXTON – Rendell Sneed, 81, passed away on August 15, 2019, at his home in Thaxton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Betty Knight Wimbs
TUPELO – Betty Knight Wimbs, 80, passed away on August 15, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
