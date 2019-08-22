Joel Anthony
“Bubba” Davis, Jr.
TUPELO – Joel Anthony “Bubba” Davis, Jr., 28, passed away on August 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo following a motorcycle accident. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Milton W. Woods
TUPELO – Milton W. Woods, 55, passed away on August 22, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Rodney Lee McAlister
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Rodney Lee McAlister, 50, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 12:00 Noon until 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in New Albany is in charge of services.
Bonnie Oneal McGee
BOONEVILLE – Bonnie Oneal McGee, 83, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 23 at 1:00 pm at Wolf Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23 at 12:00 noon until time of service at Wolf Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Charles Leon Martin
HOUSTON – Charles Leon Martin, 85, died Wednesday night, August 21, 2019, at his home after a long fight with Dementia. He was born January 10, 1934 in Chickasaw County to the late Odie Martin and Tessie Vaughn Martin. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Houston.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was loved by so many people who he has unselfishly helped in any way he could. He was a businessman who had his hand in so many projects that spanned practically his entire life. But his main love in the business world was selling cars.
He joined the Army at 18 and married his beautiful wife, Laquita with whom he shared almost 60 years of marriage. They adopted their one and only child in 1966 from the MS Children’s Home in Jackson. He served as an alderman in Houston for 20 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, The Houston Exchange Club and a 60 year Mason. He was also on the Board of Directors of Bancorp South and a member of many more organizations over the years. For many years he provided Thanksgiving dinners to the people of Houston who were elderly/disabled or just wanted a good hot meal and this service was lovingly taken over by Parkway Baptist Church. He was the owner of Martin Motors Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth back in the 60’s and 70’s. He manufactured furniture as Dixieland Furniture and Stylecraft Furniture. For the past 30 years has been selling those used cars, his favorite past time and all time. He was a huge Mississippi State fan and he loved fishing and he could hardly wait to have his morning coffee with his buddies at Moore’s Restaurant every day!
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. The body will lie in state at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to graveside service. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Yolanda Martin (Jill); two grandsons, Zach and Zane Martin; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Laquita Joy James Martin; his siblings, Nadine Lantrip, Mary Francis Pedigo, Bill Martin, Phillip Martin, Nellie Sue Bumpus, Robert Lee Martin and Willie Mae Martin.
Pallbearers will be Zach Martin, Zane Martin, O.L. Melton, Scotty Martin, Sammy Lovvorn, and Mike Kopp.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Joseph Stanford
SMITHVILLE – Joseph Thomas Stanford, 40, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. A native of Red Bay, AL, he was born on August 29, 1978 to Bryan and Betty Higgins Stanford. In 1996, he graduated from Amory High School and later attended Itawamba Community College where he earned a degree in computer programming. He married Christy Keeton on March 29, 2002 and he was an employee of Cooper Tire in Tupelo where he had been lead leader for the past 8 years. An avid Ole Miss fan, Joseph went to football games as often as possible and he was proud to have a daughter attending there. More than anything, he spent as much time with his family as he could and would often vacation to the beach. The memories made at Disney World will last forever. Never giving up, Joseph had a determined attitude and fought to the very end. Many, many friends, co-workers, and even strangers were touched and inspired by his will. He was a member of the Smithville Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Jameson Steward officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Stanford of Smithville; his parents, Bryan and Betty Stanford of Amory; two daughters, Carlie Stanford of Oxford and Jolie Kate Stanford of the home; one brother, Chris Stanford; his sister, Amber Stanford; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special cousin who was more like a brother, Scott Christensen; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Billy Keeton; and special friends, Shea Scott, Kelly Doyle, Kim Anderson, Melissa Walden, and Diane Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Scott Christensen, Jason Vandiver, Barry Poole, Ellis Kitchens, Stacy Stepp, and Sederick Snow. Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper Tire Employees.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
Condolences and memories may be made to the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Willie Bob McGee
BALDWYN – Willie Bob McGee, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church. Visitation will be on 3-5 P.M. and Family hour 5-6 P.M. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive cemetery.
Nealand Ray Woods
TUPELO — Nealand Ray Woods, 40, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Poplar C.M.E. Church, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jimmy Umfress
AMORY – Jimmy Umfress, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Tildon, MS on January 25, 1945, he was a son of Riley Velton and Ruby Powell Umfress.
Jimmy graduated from Hatley High School. He retired from Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation after thirty-three years of service as a shift foreman. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
A kind, supportive father, Jimmy took great pleasure in raising five children and spoiling his grandchildren. His priority in life was providing for and loving his family. In his free time, he enjoyed the great outdoors, where he hunted and fished for sport. He was very proud of perfecting his singing voice in the shower at home. Jimmy often participated in tractor pulls with his buddies, and he could almost always be found “piddlin’ in the shed.” Jimmy also enjoyed listening to Country and Western music.
Jimmy was known for his generous heart, his determination, and his love for his family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jacque Slatter Umfress, of Amory; daughter, Jeny Odom (Brandon), Brewer; sons, Jeff Umfress (Shea), Fair Hope, AL, Joey Umfress (Sonya), Amory, Jason Umfress (Josh Dukes), Brunswick, GA; brother, Jerry Umfress (Marilyn), Aberdeen; grandchildren, Brittany Umfress, Jessyca Jones (Billie), Jake Umfress, Lilly Odom, Emma Rose Odom, Mia Umfress Lettieri; great grandchild Erika Faye Jones; and nephew, Kris Umfress (Christy).
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Umfress.
A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Tim McMillen and Bro. R.D. Cline officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Joe Cowart, Willie Wilson, Bobby Cantrell, Marvin Wade, Jimmy Dahlem, Ryan “Fruit Loop” Wilson, Boyd Pearson, and Jeff Capps. Honorary pallbearers are Stanley Farrah, Luke Wilson, Jimmy Morgan, Johnny Parham, and Patricia Williams.
Visitation will be from 5-8PM Friday night at the funeral home in Amory.
Donations and Memorials may be made to the Jamie Umfress Emergency Scholarship Fund, Delta State University, DSU Box 3141, Cleveland, MS 38733 www.deltastategiving.org or Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817 in honor of Jessyca Umfress Jones www.lebonheur.org/donatenow.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
William C. Bolton
BELMONT – William C. Bolton, 71, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
Thur
man E. Hudson, Sr.
PONTOTOC – Thurman E. Hudson, Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Hoyle Palmer
BALDWYN – Hoyle Palmer, 92, passed away on August 21, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Robert McIntosh
WREN – Robert Louis McIntosh was born on June 10, 1943, to the late Dave and Delma McIntosh. He departed this life on August 15, 2019 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Robert gave his life to Christ at an early age and joined New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church where he was a faithful member until his health failed. He was a member of the male choir and a trustee. Robert loved his family and his church family.
He leaves to cherish his memories, the mother of his children, Mary Lee Pickens of Wren, MS. Three children: David (Sonya) McIntosh of McDonough, GA. Sophia (Larry) Collins and Delvin McIntosh both of Wren, MS. Four grandchildren: Joidan and George McIntosh of McDonough, GA. Michilla and Kayli Small of Wren, MS. One sister, Linda Swan of Wren, MS. Three nephews, Keith and Joseph Tillman of Atlanta, GA., Armond Swan of Memphis,TN. One niece, Sheila (Fred) Pridgett of Jacksonville, FL, two grand nieces, Saniya Tubbs of Nettleton, Ms. Arriana Tillman, St Louis, MO and one grand nephew, Kanan Armond Swan. A celebration of his life will be held at Union Grove United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 PM. Rev. George Taylor, Officiating and Rev. Perry Carr, Pastor.
Maxine Leatherwood
JUMPERTOWN – Maxine Leatherwood, 92, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
