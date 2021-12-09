TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mittie Sue Jones
PONTOTOC - Mittie Sue Jones, 73, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2021, at her home in Pontotoc. Walk through visitation. Services will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021 3:00 -5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
James "JICK" Henry Young
ABERDEEN - 66, passed away at his residence on Nov. 30, 2021.
James "JICK" Young was born to his late parents, Leroy and Arie Lou Young on March 25, 1955 in Monroe Co. Jick was retired but was a jack of all trades.
James "Jick" Henry Young is survived by his wife Melissa Young of 24 years. Five daughters; Jacqueline Young of Aberdeen, Chasity Young of Aberdeen, Felecia Neely of Amory, Anita Young of Aberdeen, and Jessica Garth of Amory. Three sons; James Tubbs (Tamika) of Amory, Quincy Page of Aberdeen, and Quintine Page of Aberdeen. One sister; Betty Robinson of Grand Rapids, Michigan. One brother; Leroy Young of Grand Rapids, Michigan. There are also 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
James Young was preceded in death by one sister; Gerdean Louis. Mother; Arie Lou Young and father; Leroy Young.
The visitation will by Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at from 4-6 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest MBC. The service will be Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest MBC, located at 335 N. Franklin St., Aberdeen, MS 39730 with Pastor Donald Page officiating. The burial will follow at the Aberdeen Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Lucian Mitchell
TIPLERSVILLE - Mr. Lucian Howard "Nuke B" Mitchell, 81, was born to the late John W. and Aquila B. Mitchell on November 6, 1940, in Blue Springs, MS. He then moved to Tippah County, MS and confessed in Christ at an early age and joined Bethlehem M.B.C. He retired from Biltrite after 35 years of service, while working at Biltrite he loved hunting, fishing, gardening, raising hogs and taking care of his family. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Jeannie Mae Mitchell of Tiplersville, MS. Four daughters: Aquila Mitchell of Falkner, MS, Jackie (Patrick) Ambrose of Myrtle, MS, Melinda (Otha) Williams and Victoria Crum both of Falkner, MS. One son: Kenny (Jayne) Mitchell of Oxford, MS. One brother: James (Gwen) Edward of Detroit, MI. One nephew: Marvin (Candice) Mitchell of Falkner, MS. One niece: Ann Wilson of Milwaukee, WI, twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021, 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home with the family present at the funeral home from 6p-8p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11a at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
Mamie Deloise King
ABERDEEN - 84, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 at The Windsor Place in Columbus.
Mamie D. King was born to I. D. King and Rosetta Hughes-King on Feb. 7, 1937 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. King was also a Masonic sister, Auxiliary Harem of Jericho.
Mamie Deloise King is survived by two brothers; Billy Simmons (Essie) of Tupelo and Peter Crape (Denise) of Okolona. One niece: Barbara Thompson (Earnest Jr.) of Okolona. One nephew; Charles King of Aberdeen. Two great nieces; Pam Thompson of Texas and Marsha (Lynn) Thompson of Baton Rouge , Louisiana. Four great nephews; Earnest (Terrell) Thompson of Slidell, Louisiana, Malcolm Crape, Javarious Crape, and Andrew Crape all of Okolona. There is also one great great-nephew; Tyler Thompson.
Mamie D. King was preceded in death by two sisters; Bradie Crape and Eldora King Smith.
The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 10, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor J. D. King officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC cemetery located on HWY 8 in Houston.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Wayne Lessel
ECRU - Robert Wayne Lessel, 57, passed away December 7, 2021 at his home. Wayne did mechanic work and body work. He loved his nieces, hunting, and fishing. Wayne also enjoyed traveling with friends.
Wayne is survived by his two brothers, James Lessel(Sheila) and Joey Lessel(Evonna); his nieces, Taylor Parker(Devin), Tori Lessel(Bryce), and Jade Bridgman; his nephews, Kevin Lessel(Lisa) and Chris Morris(Patricia); several great nieces, one great nephew; and several special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Lessel and his father, Curnie Lessel.
Services will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 9th 5PM-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Friday, December 10th 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Douglas Holmes
FULTON - Douglas Ray Holmes, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1947, in Tupelo, to Thomas Jefferson and Clytee Graves Holmes. He was a truck driver for most his working life. He enjoyed working in the yard and going to get spring water for his family to drink. He enjoyed being around his family, and especially loved his grandchildren.
Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Holmes; two sons, Jeffery Holmes of Brandon and Daniel Holmes (Emilee) of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Emma, Alexis, Brittany, Destiny, Felicity, Scotty, Daniel, and Gracyn; one great grandchild, Carson.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Travis Holmes, Carl Holmes, Hilrey Holmes, and Gaylon Holmes; one sister, Frances Woods; and his parents.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Dennis Craig Grisham
DUMAS - Dennis Craig Grisham, 77, passed away at his home in Dumas, Mississippi on December 8, 2021. Dennis was the strongest, yet most humble man one could ever hope to meet. Dennis was born in Ripley, Mississippi on November 28, 1944, to Leland and Roberta Grisham. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1962. After attending Northeast Mississippi Junior College and University of Southern Mississippi, Dennis served in the Marine Corps, from which he was honorably discharged in 1969. Dennis subsequently moved to Memphis, where he met and married Lynda McAlister, also from Ripley. He immediately became a father of two boys, Billy and Tommy Walter, ages 6 and 4, who from that day forward he always treated as his own children. In 1972, Dennis and Lynda had a little girl named Jill. In 1974, Dennis moved his family back home to Ripley, where he started a small construction company that, through his extremely hard work, later became the successful Grisham Asphalt & Paving Company, Inc. In 1984, Dennis became supervisor for Tippah County's 4th District, his dream job, which he retained for the next 36 years by winning nine consecutive elections. During that time, Dennis served as the President of the Tippah County Board of Supervisors and President of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. Dennis loved being a supervisor; his passion for helping others and treating everyone with respect made him extraordinarily good at it. Above all else, Dennis was a strong Christian who was active in Dumas Baptist Church.
On December 10, 2021, visitation will occur from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Dumas Baptist Church, followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m., also at the church. Interment at Dumas Cemetery.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jackie and Chester Grisham, his son Jason, and his son-in-law Michael Bennett.
He is survived by his wife Lynda; sons Bill Walter (Sondra) and Tommy Walter (Leslie); daughter Jill Bennett; sister Laura Medley (Rusty); brother Kenneth Grisham; grandchildren Colby Walter, Corbin Walter, Ellie Walter, James Walter, Sarah Walter, John Thomas Walter, Nolan Bennett (Journey), Jud Bennett, and Sophie Bennett.
The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Jordan, Royce "Hop" Gibens, Jim Owen, and the Tippah County Board of Supervisors.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
Norma Blackwell
BALDWYN - Norma Bryan Blackwell, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at the NMMC. She met the love of her life, Julius "Sonny" Blackwell at the Palmer's Children Home and they were happily married until his death in 2003. Norma enjoyed working in the restaurant business, taking care of her grandchildren, and reading and writing. She loved her family, and her church family. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn and she loved singing in the choir and helping in the nursery.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her children, Rev. David Blackwell (Cyndi), John Blackwell (Linda), Lisa Blackwell and Gerald Blackwell (Cherity); grandchildren, Kimberly Moore, Kelly Braun, Chasity Pace (Brian), Timothy Blackwell (LeAnna), Shelby Scott (Ethan), Taylor Blackwell (Brandon Robbins) and Sonny Blackwell; greatgrandchild, Brooks Robbins; special son, Ronald McKinney; brothers and sisters, Ann Fisher, Bert Bryan (Jennifer), Dan Bryan (Virginia), Doris Moore (Donald) and Neal Bryan (Lisa); host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Dan Prescott and Lucille Bass Bryan; brothers, Charles Bryan and Don Bryant; sisters, Shirley Goad, Mary Ann Jones, Martha Jo Byrd; Anita Childers and Tammy Bryan; grandson, Joshua Moore; special- brother-in-law, Jimmy Fisher.
Pallbearers will be Reed Roberts, Bryan Fisher, Ethan Scott, Kendel Fisher, Hunter Lambert, Adam McAnally and Timothy Blackwell.
Honorary pallbearers will Sonny Blackwell and Brooks Robbins.
Visitation will be Friday at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
