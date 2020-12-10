Annie May McNeeley
MYRTLE – Annie May McNeeley, 80, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Terry Berry
NEW ALBANY – Terry Berry, 57, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Jackson Madison General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Walk through visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:00 – 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Marie Goolsby
OXFORD – Marie Goolsby, 81, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at East St. Peters M.B. Church Cemetery, Oxford. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 11:00 -12:30 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Carroll Ray Stewart
PONTOTOC – Carroll Ray Stewart, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab Center in New Albany. Services will be 2 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12th, 12 PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Mae Bell Clarett
HOUSTON – Mae Bell Clarett, 94, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4-6:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Henry Lee Buggs
HOULKA – Henry Lee Buggs, 70, passed away on December 9, 2020, at his home in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Rosie Barton
MABEN – Rosie Barton, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Pheba Cemetery in Pheba, MS at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pheba Cemetery in Pheba, MS.
Rhenee Grisham
PONTOTOC – Rhenee Grisham, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born November 10, 1956 to W.C. and Stella Bramlett Long. Rhenee was a 1974 graduate of Pontotoc High School. She worked at Ashley Furniture for over 20 years before her health failed. Rhenee was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and spending time with her pets, Lulu, Squirt and Pinky.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, with Rev. Marty Browning officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Grisham; a daughter, Kimberly Grisham (Austin Burton); two sons, Chris Grisham (Meredith) and Charlie Grisham; one brother, Bennie Long; two brothers-in-law, James Grisham (Shelia) and Ricky Grisham (Kay); two grandchildren, Olivia Burton and Jareth Grisham; nieces and nephews, Jay Grisham (Beth), Kalista Stanford (Clint), Christian Long, Brooke Grisham, Ashlee Layton (Theo) and Karlee Grisham and five great nieces and nephews, Caleb Grisham, Presley Stanford, Cas Stanford, Walker Brooks, Malachi Layton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, Jean Grisham, father-in-law, Bill Grisham; a sister-in-law, Sharon Jean Grisham and twin great-nephews, Peyton Alexander and Lexton Elijah Stanford.
Pallbearers will be Clint Stanford, Chris Grisham, Caleb Grisham, Ricky Grisham, Jay Grisham and Austin Burton.
A walk through visitation will be on Friday from 12 to 2 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Joyce Ballard
SMITHVILLE – Joyce E. Ballard of Smithville, MS passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1948 to the late Henry Knox and Ozella Crum Elder in Corinth and later moved to Becker, MS. She was a graduate of Amory High School in 1966 and then attended Itawamba Community College, studying in Interior Decorating. She then met the love of her life, Gregory Allan Ballard at a Mississippi State football game. They were married on August 22, 1969 and celebrated fifty-one years of marriage this year. They have resided in Smithville for forty-seven years. They have two sons, Scott (Amy) of Saltillo and Blake (Katy) of Smithville. Joyce worked at Billy Funderburk Law and later Senator John Johnson Law as well as in the office at Amory Garment office for ten years.
She has enjoyed being a wife and mom since that time. Joyce enjoyed travelling the country with Greg, visiting forty-eight of the fifty states. Her hobbies included interior decorating homes, making flower arrangements, reading and shopping. She loved cheering on the Bulldogs and especially attending football and girls’ basketball games. She also enjoyed “girl” time with her lifelong friend, Becky Morrow, whom she considers a sister and who has been a constant help during her illness. Joyce was a Christian who loved the Lord. Joyce and Greg have been members of Koloa Springs Baptist Church for seventeen years. Prior to becoming ill, she served on the nursery and flower committee. She enjoyed going on trips, cruises and meeting for lunch with her special friends from church.
Nana has been blessed with three grandchildren. Mason and Marley (Scott and Amy) and Austin (Blake and Katy). Joyce was the sun and they were her planets. They brought life to her world. Her greatest joy was watching Mason and Marley play ball. Nana was their greatest fan. She rarely missed a game until she became too ill to attend.
Nana has blessed our family with sacrificial love, service, encouragement and a willing heart to help. Nana, you will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home for family and close friends on Friday morning.
Susie Mae Churchill
HICKORY FLAT – Susie Mae Churchill, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her home in Hickory Flat. Graveside services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A drive thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Van Belk
RANDOLPH – Van Delane Belk, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. Van was a farmer all his life and loved his cattle. He was an avid fox and deer hunter and dog runner.
Van is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Sue Belk and his sister, Velia Hankey; brother-in-law, L.A. Frasure.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mattie Belk; and sister-in-law, Barbara Frasure.
Services will be 11AM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Mickey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Bobby Chrestman, Matt Staten, Justin Garrison, Delynn Cummings, and Paul Cummings.
Visitation will be Friday, December 11th, 10AM until service time.
Gregory Ralph Underwood
BENTON/TIPPAH COUNTIES -Gregory Ralph Underwood, 73, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence in Falkner. Services will be on Saturday, December 19 at 11 AM at Crossroad Baptist Church near Falkner. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Underwood family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Lena Wilson
BATESVILLE – Lena Wilson, 86, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 am at Community Funeral Directors Chapel – Coldwater. Visitation will be on today from 3 pm – 5 pm at West Camp Baptist Church in Batesville. Burial will follow at West Camp Cemetery.
Arther Lee Simpson
NEW ALBANY – Arther Lee Simpson, 88, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12 at 1:00 at Beasley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Beasley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery.
Janis Moore
FLORENCE, ALABAMA/FULTON – Janis Inez Moore, 81, formerly of Fulton, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at the El Reposo Nursing Home in Florence, Alabama. She was born September 21, 1939, in the Tilden community of Itawamba County, to Homer Leon and Lois Smith Umfress. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Huntsville, Alabama, where she was an Elder and taught Sunday School. She was in Finance Administration at several Universities, and retired from University of Alabama-Huntsville. She was the neighborhood volunteer for the annual American Heart Association drive for many years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being around her family, especially her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton with Douglas Smith officiating. In case of inclement weather, services will be at 11:00 a.m. inside the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, with social distancing being practiced. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Bobby Moore; one daughter, Stephanie Moore Wieseman (Kevin), both of Florence, AL; one son, Dr. Scott Alan Moore (Dawn) of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Will Wieseman, Andy Wieseman, Carson Moore, Camden Moore, and Ella Moore.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Gray; one brother, Leon Umfress; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75231.
Opal Palmer
MANTACHIE – Opal Ree Palmer, 85, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1935, in the Shiloh Community of Itawamba County, to Archie and Amy Thompson Franks. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband, with whom she traveled to 42 states with. She also enjoyed watching her great niece play softball. She loved talking and being around her family, especially her great great nephews.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Ricky Barnett officiating. Bro. Bobby Humphres will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Kenneth Palmer; one special sister, Barbara Cates; one nephew, Ricky Johnson; one niece, Joann Blaylock; one special great niece, Mary Ann Watson (Chad); one special great nephew, Nelson McMillen (Holly); four very special great nephews, Mason Hill, Kain Kennedy, Chase McMillen, and Carson McMillen; all of Mantachie.
She was preceded in death by one special daughter, Rita Gail Palmer Bailey; and her parents.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Joe Eddie Brown
CHARLESTON – Joe Eddie Brown, 67, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 1 pm to 5 pm at Community Funeral Directors Chapel – Charleston. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Redus Whisenant
UNION COUNTY – Redus Whisenant, 83, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1937 to Charles Thomas and Addie Elena Webb Whisenant. Mr. Whisenant married Mildred Clayton, the love of his life, in 1957 and built a wonderful life and beautiful family in Union County. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a retired autobody mechanic of over thirty years. Mr. Whisenant loved his Lord, his family, and his country. The love and devotion he had for his family was one of and kind and he was a blessing to them and will be greatly missed. He was a hardworking man with many talents, and good at everything he attempted. He especially loved gardening and painting as a pastime. He was a friend to everyone and had such a sweet spirit.
A graveside service to celebrate Mr. Whisenants life will be held on Friday, December 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery officiated by Bro. Mark Jones and Bro. Bobby Irvin. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Pallbearers will include; Chad Whisenant, Matt Whisenant, Tyler Jumper, Wesley Jumper, and Levi Jumper.
He is survived by a daughter, Sheila Jumper (David) a son, Mike Whisenant (Vickie), five grandchildren; Chad Whisenant, Matt Whisenant, Tyler Jumper, Wesley Jumper, and Levi Jumper, five great-grandchildren; Maddie Whisenant, Karlee Whisenant, Preston Whisenant, Keragan Whisenant, Jett Jumper and two others on the way.
He is preceded by his parents, his wife, Mildred Clayton Whisenant of fourty five years, three sisters; Flora, Ruby, and Ezell, and six brothers; Henry, Dee-Dee, Charles, Doil, Burvel, and Wayne.
In honor of his service to Our Country, United Funeral Service will fly the US Army Flag.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Linda Sue Jones
RIENZI – Linda Sue Jones, 77, passed away on December 9, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Christy Price
BALDWYN – Christy Price, 38, passed away on December 10, 2020, at her friends home in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Bobby Earl Calomese
BALDWYN – Bobby Earl Calomese, 66, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at Springhill Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
James Robert Stepp
ECRU – James Robert Stepp, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 14, 1924 to Homer Lee and Francis McLaughlin Stepp. James was an auto mechanic and sewing machine mechanic and retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. He was a member of Cairo Baptist Church, a Mason and a member of the Woodmen of the World in Ecru. James was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He enjoyed “junking”, puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Cairo Cemetery with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; one son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; two daughters-in-law: Marsha Stepp of Tupelo and Jane Stepp of Myrtle, MS; a sister, Doris Sweet of Pinedale, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chase Pannell, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Opal Graves; a brother, Homer Franklin Stepp and a son, Don Stepp.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix, Adam Johnson and Chase Pannell.
A walk through visitation will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 AM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Carl Gattis
TUPELO – Carl Gattis, 78, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from Noon – service time at Tupelo Chapel.
Gene Frederick
FULTON – Gene Frederick, 73, passed away on December 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Steven Morris Stanford
WALNUT – Steven Morris Stanford, 49, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 2:00 PM at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 11:30 AM until 1:15 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
Connor Joseph Wilson Zepernick
PONTOTOC – Connor Joseph Wilson Zepernick, 0, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and are private for family only. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mantachie, MS.
Billy Roper
TUPELO – Billy Roper, 70, passed away on December 10, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Henry Clifton Jarrell
FULTON – Henry Clifton Jarrell, 87, passed away on December 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Jarrell family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Gregory “Jay” Buse
SALTILLO – Gregory “Jay” Buse, 52, died unexpectedly on Thursday December 10, 2020, in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Lowell Patrick Hadaway
BALDWYN – Lowell Patrick Hadaway, 78, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday noon -2:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Frank Lewis
BOONEVILLE – Frank Lewis, 51, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10 am at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Willie Ray Brown
CHARLESTON – Willie Ray Brown, 69, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 am at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on today at Community Funeral Directors Chapel – Charleston. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Robert Dunavent
BOONEVILLE – Robert Dunavent, 77, passed away on December 9, 2020, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
