Jodi Danielle Buse, Guntown
Helen Jean Randolph, Amory
Washington Richardson, Sr., Shannon
Jackline Marie Fells-Smith, Shannon
Rosey Jane Stewart, New Albany
Frankie Swindle, Tremont
Washington Richardson, Sr.
SHANNON - 86, passed away on Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021 at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home.
Washington Richardson, Sr. was born to the late Robert Richardson and Georgia D. Adams-Richardson on August 18, 1935 in Chickasaw Co.
Washington Richardson, Sr. is survived by four daughters; Dinah Richardson (Malcolm Hampton) of Shannon. Teresa Clifton of Tupelo, Mary Kittell of Brooklyn, NY, and Jenny Brownlee of Shannon. Two sons; Washington Richardson, Jr. (Dereta) of Baldwyn, and Phillip Richardson (Brenda of Shannon. One sister; Annice Jenkins (Mitchell) of Tupelo. One brother; Knowledge Richardson (Arthie) of Shannon. There are also 30 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchidren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs CME with Rev. Matthew Freeman officiating. The burial will follow at the Poplar Springs CME church cemetery.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Rosey Jane Stewart
NEW ALBANY - Rosey Jane Stewart, 45, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday December 19, 2021 2:00 at New Birth Community Church Clark Street New Albany. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Frankie Swindle
TREMONT - Alford "Frankie" Swindle, 79, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born on November 12, 1942, to Noah Swindle and Reber Pruitt Swindle. Frankie was a retired Truck Driver. His favorite routes took him to the East Coast, he especially enjoyed going to or through New York City. In his younger years, he spent a lot of time with family camping, catfish fishing, and hunting at Bear Creek in Alabama.
Frankie is survived by his children, Kerri Cruse (Edwin) of Red Bay, Alabama, and David Swindle (Dawn) of Hodges, Alabama; nine grandchildren, Terrylee Aldridge (Emily) of Red Bay, Miranda Ford (Buddy) of Belmont, Joseph Wiggington (Julie) of Oxford, Sheena Wood (Joey) of Belmont, Melissa Smith (Brandon) of Lewisburg, Scotty Swindle of Pontotoc, Jessica Wiggs (Michael) of Dorsey, Trista Carter (Steve Game) of Arcadia, Florida, and Michael Carter (Nachele McKee) of Red Bay; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Reba Swindle; daughter, Tina Carter; infant daughter, Terri Sue Swindle; brother, Louis Swindle; and sister, Linda Dean Pounds.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, December 18, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Randy Clark officiating.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Ford, Michael Wiggs, Chris Graham, Joseph Wiggington, Clark Loague, and Blake Loague.
Honorary pallbearers will be Le Rogers, Scotty Swindle, and Jon Campbell.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Helen Jean Randolph
AMORY - 73, passed away on Dec., 11, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Helen Jean Randolph was born to her late parents; Eugene Beaty and Francis Nickson on April 29, 1948 in Amory. She was also a missionary for many years.
Helen Jean Randolph is survived by Carl Dobbs (Keisha) of Amory. There are 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Sat., Dec., 18, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home. The graveside service will be Sun., Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Cemetery located in Athens, between Amory and Aberdeen, with Pastor Melvin Morgan officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Jodi Danielle Buse
GUNTOWN - Jodi Danielle Buse, passed away on December 12, 2021 at the NMMC. She attended Saltillo High School and was a caregiver at nursing homes before she became disabled. She was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew her.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 with Bro. Daniel Hines officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Kyleigh Buse of Guntown; father, Garry Buse of Guntown; brothers, Blake Buse (Megan) of Blue Springs and Mac McBrayer of Baldwyn; nephews, Asher Buse of Blue Springs and Logan McBrayer of Baldwyn; step-mother, Daphne Carr of Mantachie; aunts and uncles, Terry " Charlie" Buse (Norma) of Guntown, Bobby Joe Pannell (Gina) of Tennessee, Loretta Buse of Indiana, Vicki West (Will) of Amory, Melissa Ann Buse (Amory), Mozelle Calhoun of Alabama, Mary Clingan (Jerry) of Washington and Bill Michael (Marcel) of Tennessee; special friend, Billie Chalopiza of Guntown; host of other cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruthie Buse; uncle, Robert Dean Buse and a brother, Johnathan Phillip Buse.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p. m. until service time @ 3:30 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Jackline Marie Fells-Smith
SHANNON - 59, passed away on Dec., 11, 2021 at her residence in Shannon.
Jackline Marie Fells-Smith was born to Rudell Fells (late) and Ella Wee Washington on Nov. 24, 1970 in Lee Co.
Jackline Marie Fells-Smith is survived by her mother; Ella Wee Washington. Two daughters; Marquitta Fells and Alexius Young both of Shannon. One son; Janario Fells of Shannon. Two sisters; Brenda Kizer (Anthony) of Verona and Debra Morris (Steve) of Verona. One brother; Willie Fells of Nashville, Tennessee. There are also 6 grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by LaToya Fells.
The visitation will be Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Highs Chapel located at 314 Hodges Ave., Shannon, MS 38868 with Pastor Morris Loving officiating. The burial will follow at New Cemetery located in Shannon.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
