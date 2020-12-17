Sara Louise Miller
BOONEVILLE – Sara Louise Miller, 83, passed away on December 17, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Nicole Howell
FULTON – Nicole Howell, 42, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Walk through visitation services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Opal Knox
NEW ALBANY – Opal Knox, 85, passed away on December 17, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
JoAnne Fly
BALDWYN – JoAnne Fly, 73, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Jackie Ben Smith
HOUSTON – Jackie Ben Smith, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS.
Patty Stegall
GOLDEN – Patty Stegall, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 12, 1951 to the late Hilton Carl Stegall and the late Ruby Maxine Frederick Stegall. She retired from Mueller Industries after many years of service. She enjoyed watching westerns, Lifetime channel, QVC and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday December 18, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Amy Franks of Belmont, grandchildren; Megan Franks of Golden, and Derreck (Kelsey) Franks of Nettleton, 2 great great grandsons; Camrynn and Chance Franks, 1 great great granddaughter; Lee-Unna Franks, niece; Whitney (Travis) Gentry Waters, great nephew; Gentry Waters, and a sister; Janice (Johnny) Gentry of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilton and Ruby Maxine Stegall.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Johnnie Mae Dees Comi
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Johnnie Mae Dees Comi, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Jermaine Terrel Ware
BOONEVILLE – Jermaine Terrel Ware, 37, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 due to an automobile accident.
Jermaine Terrel Ware was born to Elaine Ware and Harvey Ware on September 27, 1983 in Chattanooga, TN. Jermaine was 2002 graduate of Aberdeen High School. He was also an employee of Plumrose Industries in Booneville, MS. For those that knew him, knew that he had a quiet spirit.
Jermaine Terrel Ware is survived by his wife; Mandy Ware of 10 years of Booneville. His parents; Elaine Ware of Aberdeen and Harvey Ware (Lonnie) of Memphis, TN. Three daughters; LaTasha Oswalt, Keonna Oswalt, and Chelisa Oswalt all of Booneville. Two sisters; Evette Williams (Kenny) of Aberdeen, and Pranati Jones (David) of Memphis. One brother; Justin Ware (NaTasha) of Tupelo. There are also seven grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Donald Page, Sr. officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Johnny Wayne Miller
GUNTOWN – Johnny Wayne Miller, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home in Guntown. He enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with his friends and his grandchildren and riding the streets of Baldwyn.
Services are 2 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patty Hutcheson Miller of Guntown; his son, Gary Miller of Saltillo; his daughter, Wanda Booker (John) of Memphis; his grandchildren, Josh Booker (Brittany) of Raymore, MO, Cody Miller of Paintsville, KY, Jeremy Booker of Memphis and Dustin Miller of Paintsville, KY and his great-grandchildren, Paislee Miller and Kameron Booker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Capitola Barnett Miller and his brothers, Thomas Miller, Jr. and James Miller.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Roger Dale Campbell
BALDWYN – Roger Dale Campbell born August 10, 1951, went to meet his heavenly the morning of Thursday, December 17, 2020. We are blessed by the assurance that he is celebrating in heaven with those he loved who preceded him in death; his parents, Billie Vern and Luna Hugh Eaton Campell; fraternal grandparents George Cleveland “G.C.” and Jesse Bell Nabors Campbell; maternal, Grady Everett and Lennie Effie Wallis Eaton; and his beloved wife Beatrice “Bea” Garrett Campbell (Bea Bea).
Roger spent his entire life devoted to his family business. Farming was a passion. As a farmer he liked to say “I’ve made 53 crops.” During his time farming, Roger worked daily side by side his brothers Tony and Mike along with their daddy. Roger was innovative and hard working. His optimism, dedication, and sense of humor was contagious. Roger had many many friends throughout the farming community. He and his partners were strong advocates of the boll weevil eradication project. Roger also recognized early on that in order for Campbell Farms to survive and thrive they had to diversify and implement farming practices that were as environmentally friendly as possible.
Roger leaves behind his three daughters, Lori Ann (Gregg) Tucker, Kimberly Michelle (James) Hamm, Amy Dawn(Sam) Michael. He also leaves behind 7 Grandchildren, Devin Tucker Mitchell (Drew),Maddie Tucker, Lexie Hamm Powell (Bonner), Jack Riley Hamm, Easton Michael, Meg Bailee Michael and Georgia Kate Michael; Great-grand daughter, Luna Claire Mitchell. Also, surviving Roger was Tony Evertt (Debra) Campbell, Mary Ann (Jerry) Lindley and Billie Mike (Susan) Campbell.
Pallbearers will be George McMullen, Billy Tabler, Rusty Crowe, Jason Scruggs, Justin “Dough Boy’ Michael, Kevin Letson, Eric Scott, Brent Kitchens, Bill Spain.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Bennett, Billy Davis, Jack Hancock, Billy Hancock, David Griffin, Kenneth Hood and men from Agnew’s Breakfast Round Table.
Visitation will be at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Saturday December 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Azlea Glissen
WHEELER – Azlea Glissen, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Patsy Grissom
TUPELO – Patsy Grissom, 74, died December 17, 2020, at Cedars Green House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Tommy Ray Williams
CORINTH – Tommy Ray Williams, 74, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, December, 20 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.
Bro. Loyd Stephens
MOUNTAIN VIEW, ARKANSAS – Bro. Loyd Stephens, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Karen Weatherspoon
TUPELO – Karen Weatherspoon, 48, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, IL. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12 pm at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at wwww.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
