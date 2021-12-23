TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Tammie Sue Welch
PONTOTOC - Tammie Sue Welch, 59, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1PM-3PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Helen Akers
BLUE SPRINGS - Helen Juanita Akers, 89, departed this life on December 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 26, 1932 to John Henry Thornton and Lela Gertrude Carter in New Albany MS. She was a housewife and a homemaker and the very best at it. Above all her joys in life, was her family. She was a devoted fan and followed her grandchildren and her great- grandchildren to all the ballgames they played. Sewing and gardening were also some of her hobbies. She was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Services for Mrs. Akers will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00pm with Bro. Jeff Watts and Bro. Felix Hutchinson officiating. A visitation will be the same day from 12:00 noon to the start of the service at 2:00pm. Both will be at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Ellistown Cemetery.
She is survived by; two daughters, Lily West (Tim) and Robin Hicks (Doug); three grandchildren, Curt Clayton, Jerrett Clayton, J.D. Hicks, and a bonus granddaughter, Kayla Clayton Stafford; six great-grandchildren, Courtney Van Tassel, Brooke Greenhill, Chance Clayton, Addison Clayton, Marley Clayton, and Jaxx Hicks; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Curtis Akers, and one brother Alton Thornton.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Daniel Paul Smith
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, Daniel Paul Smith, 46, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away at Jackson-Madison General Hospital in Jackson, TN following a brief illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Daniel will be at 11 AM Friday, December 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with his uncle, Bro. Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Academy Cemetery near Blue Mountain.
Daniel was born October 23, 1975 in New Albany, MS and is the son of Betty Smith Bass of Ripley. He received his education at Blue Mountain High School and was a valued employee with Abby Manufacturing Company in Walnut.
A Christian, Daniel will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed riding his ATV, fishing and hunting. While inside, favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR and football on television.
Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Friday, December 24 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Angela Bryant of Batesville and Summer Thompson of Ripley, his "Daddy" and "Gran-mama", David and Janie Smith of Blue Mountain, his "brothers", Glen Smith (Brenda) and Johnny Smith (Lane) both of Blue Mountain and Jackie Smith (Carol) of Fulton, four nieces, Makayla, Lantana, Alexis and Lacy, two nephews, Donovan and Conner, great niece, Destiny, great nephew, Noah and special friends, Ginger Woods and Paula Thrasher.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Daniel's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
