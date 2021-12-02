TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MYRTLE - Gene Gullick, 78, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2021, at at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be 1:00 to 2:00 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Christian Rest Church.
TIPLERSVILLE - Lucian Howard Mitchell, 81, passed away on December 1, 2021, at home in Tiplersville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
BELDEN - David Reagh, 91, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Maxcy Cemetery. Burial will follow at Maxcy Cemetery.
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Elzie Otis Sanders, Jr. was born May 13, 1978 to Elzie Sanders, Sr. and Lillie Sanders. He departed this life on Saturday, November 27, 2021. In 1991, Elzie joined Macedonia CME Church in Benton County under the leadership of Pastor James Johnson. He attended school at Blue Mountain High School and he worked at Masterbilt for several years. At the time of his illness, he was employed by Lunds Manufacturing Co. in Marshal County. Elzie loved to hunt and fish. He had a special love of riding horses. Elzie leaves to cherish his memories 3 daughters: Ashley Morris, Sacoya Sanders both of Ripley, MS, and Brionca Bailey of New Albany, MS; 3 sons: Cartavious Bailey of New Albany, MS, Elijah and Emmanuel Sanders both of Ripley, MS; his father: Mr. Elzie Sanders, Sr. of Thomasville, GA; his mother; Ms. Lillie Sanders of Blue Mountain, MS; 3 brothers: Demond and Desmond Lester of Alabama and Jeremy Sanders of Blue Mountain, MS; 2 sisters: Amanda Sanders of New Albany, MS and Danielle (Jordon) Bentley of Kansas City, MO; 2 special cousins: Richard Harris and Keith Turner and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12p-6p. at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Intermet will follow at Gerizim Cemetery, Myrtle, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
SHANNON - Twila Lavelle Wade Dye, 89, departed this life after a 2 week bout with Covid 19. Twila was born on January 3, 1932 in the Mount Vernon Community of Lee County to the late Edward Watson Wade and Malinda Mae Banister Wade. She grew up there and graduated from Belden High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. She and Shelby Ray Dye married on May 13, 1952, a marriage of 62 years before his death in 2014. Twila served as a secretary- bookkeeper most of her working life and spent her last couple decades working for the Board of Health. Twila and Ray were longtime members of the Verona United Methodist Church where she served as pianist for many years. After they returned to the farm in Brewer, she became a beloved member of the Brewer United Methodist Church where she was active in all its activities. Twila loved gospel music and was an accomplished pianist. Not only did she enjoy playing, she enjoyed hearing gospel music instrumentally or sung. An avid conversationalist, Twila loved the farm she lived on, enjoyed gardening and all her flowers, cross stitching and tatting.
A memorial service will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo in the coming days. Memorials may be made to the Brewer United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868.
Twila is survived by her son, Kenneth Dye and his wife, Pati of Paris, Tx; a sister, Mavis Wade Slaton (Jack) of Laurel; a brother, Frank Wade (Ann) of West Point; a host of nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray and her son, Phillip who died in 2004.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
