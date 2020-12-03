Tellis Lamont Jones
TUPELO – Tellis Lamont Jones, 45, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 12pm, Graveside at Thompson Cemetery, Cherry Street, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Alice Jane Davidson
THRASHER – Alice Jane Davidson (82) passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. She was born June 29, 1938 to Roy and Ada Gilley. She was a life long resident of Thrasher, MS where she enjoyed gardening, planting flowers in her yard, helping in the community and being a part of the Thrasher Christmas Parade as matron of honor. She was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church.
Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Rakestraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscumbia cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 Saturday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Janice Fox of Thrasher; two grandsons, Rocky Fox of Thrasher and Jeremiah Fox of Mobile, AL; two great-grand children, Daonna Fox of West Virginia and Colton Fox; five sisters, Louise Johnson of Marianna, FL, Lucille Parrish of Booneville, Joyce McCreary (Smith Ray) of Booneville, Elva Robinson (Bobby) of Corinth and Kathy Reed (Kenneth) of Booneville,; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pharis of Biggersville; and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents,; her son, Larry Bullard; one brother, Edward Gilley; two brother-in-laws, James Johnson and Bromley Parrish and the father of her children, Dorman Bullard.
Special thanks to special friend and nurse, Ronna Null and the staff of Kindred Hospice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Veola Dilworth
CORINTH – Veola Dilworth, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wade Chapel Cemetery in Ramer, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Wade Chapel Cemetery.
Martha Ann Spruell Pipkin
UNION COUNTY – Martha Ann Spruell Pipkin, 86, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Magnolia Manor in New Albany. Private family interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown in Memphis, TN. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pipkin family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Connie Corrine Turner
OKOLONA – Connie Corrine Bray Turner met her Creator on December 2, 2020 after a long, fruitful life of 90 years. Born in Chickasaw County on October 21, 1930 to the late Earl Bray and Lois Morgan Bray, Connie attended the public schools of Chickasaw County and graduated from Houlka High School in 1948. She married Laverle Turner and they began a life together farming and raising livestock on their farm in the new Hope Community west of Okolona until his death in 1980. She worked for a period at Delta Trousers and, the rest of her life, assisted her husband on the farm and became a master housewife. Laverle and Connie were blessed with one son, Larry Laverle Turner, who died in 1992. Connie was a longtime member of the New Hope United Methodist Church where she played the piano for years. She loved music and was a big fan of the Sparta Opera. A pleasant soul and one who enjoyed conversation with friends, Connie loved to go eat lunch at the Sunflower/Food Giant Store in Okolona and visit everyone.
A graveside service only will be held at 2 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the New Hope Church Cemetery west of Okolona. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Everyone is asked to wear a mask at the service. Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel in honored to be assisting the family.
She is survived by her sisters, Dovie Ezell and her friend, Ruble Duncan of Houston, and Rubye Riggs and husband, Paul, of Selina, CA; several nieces and nephews and her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, and two siblings, Ruth Eaves and David Earl Bray.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Jolly, Hunter Jolly, David Jolly, Tim Jolly, Chad Decanter, and Steve Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Paepke, Walter Henry, James Henry, Ricky Decanter, Michael Jolly and Dave Jolly, Jr.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund, C/P Joyce Jolly, Okolona, MS.
Tommy Lee Cunningham, Jr.
BELDEN – Tommy Lee Cunningham, Jr., 56, passed away on December 3, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Gladys Frederick
UNION COUNTY – Gladys Frederick, 78, passed away on December 3, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Michael R. Page
STARKVILLE – Mr. Michael R. Page 33, formerly of Starkville, MS died on November 25, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1:00 P.M-6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS. Graveside service and the Interment will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rock Hill Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
Helen Cole
BOONEVILLE – Helen Boyce Cole, 93, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was born on November 30, 1927 to Odie Lee and Bessie Quay Wade. Helen enjoyed gardening and taking care of her dogs. Her family meant everything to her. She would cook dinner every Sunday for her family. She also attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be at McMillan Funeral Home Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Gary Cole (Maria); brother, Billy Wade; two grandchildren, Tammie Watson (Donnie) and Sabrina Cristo (Jason); three great-grandchildren, Kelsie Cristo, Haylee Cristo, and Colton Watson, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Cole; her parents; one sister, Sue Phifer; and one sister-in-law, Helen Wade.
Honorary Pallbearers are Benny Phifer, Kenny Phifer, Roger Wade, Dennis Wade, Larry Wade, and Jason Cristo.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James Gusmus
SALTILLO – James Gusmus, 90, passed away on December 2, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Sheffield, AL to Charlie and Julia Gusmus. He was an Army veteran and retired from South Central Bell Telephone Co. James loved to play dominoes and spend time with friends and family. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 between noon and 2:30 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Saltillo. Burial will be in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his son Andy Gusmus and daughter Debbie Baxter; two grandchildren, Allen Baxter (Stevie) and Brooke Upchurch (Trey); and five great grandchildren, Kameron, Anna, and Sam Upchurch and Tucker and Kimes Baxter.
James was preceded in death by his spouse Nelda Gusmus; his brothers Raymond, Paul, and Noble Gusmus; and his sisters Ann Sheffield and Cecilia Carr.
Pallbearers will be John Sheffield, Ted Sheffield, Andy Sheffield, Willie Gusmus, Mike Gusmus, Trey Upchurch and Allen Baxter.
Pat Carr will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Annie Ruff
PLANTERSVILLE – Annie Ruff, 86, passed away on December 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Thomas Strickland, Sr.
BOONEVILLE – Thomas “Doodle” Edwin Strickland, Sr., 85, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford after a brief illness. He was born July 29, 1935 to Sarah Aurelia Strickland and Albert Green. He was married to Lillian Mae Strickland for 50 years. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. He enjoyed telling stories of days gone by. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War and also the MS Army National Guard. He loved to fix broken things. He enjoyed playing his 12 string guitar and listen to bluegrass music. He was a Christian.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Gerald Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Northeast MS Church of God in Christ Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lillian Mae Grooms Strickland; (3) daughters, Sarah Smith of Savannah, TN, Theresa Hughes of Savannah, TN, and Lorrie Mitchel (Dustin) of Vicksburg; (2) sons, Thomas Strickland Jr. (Amber) of Powhatan, Ark and Jason Strickland (Traci) of Quinlan, TX; (13) grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle that raised him, Ellis Strickland; (2) sisters-in-law, Millie Norris and Irene Grooms; son-in-law, Carl Smith, Jr.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Fred Grass
PALMETTO COMMUNITY – Frederick Keith Grass, 53, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born April 10, 1967, the son of Keith and Terry A. Grass. Fred was a graduate of Tupelo High School and Southern Miss University and worked for 26 years in the IT Department of North Mississippi Medical Center. He was especially proud of his niece and nephews.
Fred leaves behind his parents, Keith and Terry Grass of Palmetto; his brother, Kevin and wife Julia of Nashville, Tennessee.; niece, Mia Grass; nephews, Christian Grass, Matthew and Michael Glueck, and Mark Grinberg; longtime friends, Jeff Mattox and Wesley Hendrix.
He was preceded in life by his grandparents, Joyce and Leon Herring and Margaret and Ben Grass.
Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the family will honor Fred’s memory with a private family graveside service on Saturday at Lee Memorial Park with Dennis Buckner officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the North Mississippi Medical Center IT Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Maurice Spears
NEW ALBANY – Mrs. Maurice Spears, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Private family services will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Zion Chapel M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 2:00 – 6:00 – at Serenity Simmons Funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Academy Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Harlow
MOOREVILLE – Alice Mae Taylor Harlow, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. She was born February 18, 1952 to the late R.C. Taylor and the late Susie Mae Lewis Taylor. She retired from Kroger after 20 years of service. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she enjoyed going to church. She enjoyed cooking for her family, spoiling her grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed going camping.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (James) Strickland of Talladega, AL; son, Joseph Lee Tubb; Grandchildren: Jessie (Miles) Carlson, Brooke Bedford, Stormie Westmoreland, Alexis Tubb, Jolee Tubb, Madison Tubb, Grant (Anna) Lee, Elizabeth (Vince) Neal; step-son, Bradley (Millie) Harlow, step-daughter, April (Kevin) Floyd, Step-granddaughters: Peyton Harlow, Kaylee Floyd, Cherish Floyd; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews sisters: Dovie C. (Billy) Wood, Francis (Garry) Kent, Virginia Johnson, Jeanette Griffin, Donna Jo (Mack) Fleming; brother, Robert (Charlene) Taylor.
Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Sondra Kay Harlow, grandson, Tucker Tubb, sister, Melba Lewis, her husband, John Harlow passed away the day after her.
Pallbearers are Shane Ray, James Schallock, Marcus Schallock, Joey Gassaway, Johnathon Aday, Mack Fleming. Honorary Pallbearer is Ronald Taylor.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Nellie Nix
HAMILTON – Nellie Nix, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Aberdeen.
John Harlow
OKOLONA – John Drew Harlow, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Okolona. He was born August 16, 1949 to the late Dooley Drewie Harlow and the late Lounell Hood Harlow. He retired from Cooper Tire after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and just being outdoors. He loved his grandkids.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 on Tuesday. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Bradley (Millie) Harlow of Clinton, TN; daughters: Michelle (James) Strickland, April (Kevin) Floyd; grandchildren: Grant (Anna) Lee, Elizabeth (Vince) Neal, Jessie (Miles) Carlson, Brooke Bedford, Stormie Westmoreland, Peyton Harlow, Kaleigh Floyd, Cherish Floyd, Kyler Harlow, Kaitlyn Harlow; step-son, Joseph Tubb, step-granddaughters: Alexis Tubb, Jolee Tubb, Madison Tubb; brother, Ray (Debbie) Harlow; sister, Ann Repult, host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice Harlow, daughter, Sondra Kay Harlow, step-grandson, Tucker Tubb, several siblings.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Thomas Lee Shumpert
BOONEVILLE – Thomas Lee Shumpert, 79, passed away on December 2, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
