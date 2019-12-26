Betty Bullock
CORINTH – Betty Jean Bullock, 80, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She was born December 30, 1938, to Elton and Allie Fryar. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she played the piano for 70 years. She enjoyed playing the piano and traveling.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Foley officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillian Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Bullock and Justin Bullock; one daughter, Kimberly Robin Horton; one brother-in-law, Neil Johnson; one sister-in-law, Nada Bullock; one granddaughter, Amber Hill; and two great-granddaughters, Allie Horton and Ava Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Earl Bullock; her parents; one brother, Robert Fryar; and one sister, Eunice Johnson.
Pallbearers are Stan Kuykendall, Robert Allen Fryar, Keith Foster, Arnold Witt, Bob Maddox and Scott Derrick.
Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Lillian Cunningham
ABERDEEN – Lillian Cunningham, 74, passed away on December 26, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Arteria Johnson
VERONA – Arteria Johnson, 55, passed away on, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo.
Arteria Johnson was born to her late parents, Charles M. Johnson and Dorothy Martin on November 27, 1964 in Bronx, New York.
Ms. Johnson is survived by four sisters; Tamra Ivy (Charles) of West Point, Charlene Gates (Wayne) of Verona, Crystal Johnson of Prairie, and Catherine Bynum of Prairie. Three brothers; Charles Johnson (Angela), Deprese Johnson (Lashonda) of Okolona, and Marchell Johnson (Linda) of Okolona.
The Memorial service will be at Mt. Calvary Outreach Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Calvin Chancelor officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Donnia Boxley
HOLLY SPRINGS – Donnia Boxley, 51, passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt and Light Ministries Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Ayers Cemetery in Lake Center. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.
M
attie Johnson
RIPLEY – Mattie Johnson, 79, was born on February 18, 1940 to the late Alice and Charlie Johnson. She departed her earthly life on December 21, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Godson, Little Harry Barton; Goddaughter, Catherine “Cat” Morris; five sisters: Alice Faye Hines, Rita (Freddie) Spight, Charlene (Ted) Luster, Zelda (Harry) Barton and Patticia (Charles) Stricklin; three brothers: Claudie (Ruby) Johnson, Howard (Jean) Mitchell, and Robert (Ellie) Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Bro. Joe Epting
NEW ALBANY – George Holland (Joe) Epting went to his home in heaven on December 24, 2019. He was born in Prentiss County on January 8,1932 to Hugh and Clarice Epting. He graduated from Jericho High School, Clark College in Newton and attended Blue Mountain College. He was married to Christine Hill on August 25,1963.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany.
Bro. Joe pastored Southern Baptist Churches for over fifty-two years. He served Unity, Pine Grove and Tiplersville in Tippah County, First Baptist Church in Collinwood, TN, Calvary in Corinth, MS, First Baptist Church in Potts Camp, Calvary in Osceola, AR, Furrs in Pontotoc County and Cornersville in Marshall County. He served as interim pastor at Center and Martin in Union County and Springdale in Tippah County.
Bro. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
There will be a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Ricky Young officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Charlie Hall’s Sunday School class. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; his precious daughter, Deborah Hudspeth; two grandsons, Connor Holland Hudspeth and Joel Austin Hudspeth, whom he loved with all his heart; one sister, Dorothy Murdock and one sister-in-law, Ann Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, a son-in-law, Alan Hudspeth; two brothers-in-law, William Hill and Thomas Murdock.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in New Albany from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27,2019 and on Saturday from 1-2p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International or the building fund at First Baptist Church in New Albany.
For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Linda Collins McMinn
MOOREVILLE – Linda Ann Collins McMinn, 78, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after a sudden illness. A native of Cullman County, Alabama, she was born October 5, 1941 to Clifford Mack and Agnes Carter Collins and was a graduate of Fairview High School. Linda enjoyed a fulfilling career within the healthcare field; working at several clinics including Campbell and Coleman Dental Clinic, Tupelo Orthopedic Clinic, and a few others before retiring with Internal Medicine Associates. After retiring, she worked a number of years at Comers Restaurant in Dorsey. In later years, she still frequented Comers as well as Hardees and Danvers where she enjoyed visiting with her friends. She was a long-time, active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir.
Survivors include one son, David McMinn, III (Christi) of Cookeville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Joshua Morgan (Stacy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jesse Thomas of Tupelo, Elizabeth Keys (Jacob) of Pontotoc, Sarah Wilson (Robert) of Cookeville and David McMinn, IV of Northampton, Massachusetts; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Georgia and AnnaBelle Morgan and Jake Keys; three sisters, Christine Gentry of Cullman, Jean Lawrence (Bill) of Hartselle, Alabama and Betty Collins of Decatur, Alabama; and three brothers, Larry Collins of Cullman, Jack Collins (Sherry) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Tommy Collins of Cullman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Theodore “Ted” McMinn, Jr. who died October 6, 2012; two daughters, Laura Moran and Beth LeAnne McMinn; sister, Louise Basenberg; and two brothers, Sonny Collins and Ricky Collins.
Visitation will be 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo.
Services thanking her Lord Christ will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor David MacKain officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in Cullman City Cemetery in Cullman, Alabama. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Morgan, Jesse Thomas, Davis McMinn, IV, Jacob Keys and Robert Wilson.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Diane Long- Meardie
SHANNON – Carolyn Diane Long-Meardie, 54, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo.
Carolyn Diane Meardie was born to her late parents, Charles T. Long and Elizabeth Morris on Aug. 10, 1965 in Lee Co.
Mrs. Carolyn Meardie is survived by her husband Jimmy Meardie, Jr. of Shannon. Two sons; Antonio Long of Baldwyn and Alfred Long of Tupelo. Five sisters; Betty Edwards (Billy) of Shannon, Naomi Long of Verona, Shirley Long (Larry) of Okolona, Rhonda Long of Nettleton, and Martha Blackmon (Kenneth) of Verona. One brother; Billy Joe Long (Charlotte) of Tupelo. A grandson she reared; Marquadious Williams of Shannon. There are 7 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs C.M.E. with Rev. Micheal Charlmes officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Patera Cortez “P.J.” McGee
TUPELO – A delightful, bright, vivacious young 2nd grader, P.J. McGee, born April 23, 2012, met his Savior on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 after a sudden illness. P.J. was the joy of all!! He loved going to school, was athletic, loved his parents, siblings, his hundreds of friends at Joyner School, and all his teachers. P.J. was very involved in all the activities at Joyner. He loved attending Cornerstone Church with his family where he was very involved in youth activities. P.J. brought sunshine wherever he was and his warm, inviting personality was a joy and much encouragement to all who met him. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel always cheering for the Rebs. He will be missed sorely by his Mom and Dad, his siblings and his extended family from Joyner Elementary. The Master proclaimed, “Suffer the Little Children to Come Unto Me for Such Is the Kingdom of God.” P.J. is now returned to his Creator, a perfect angel in the celestial kingdom.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Cornerstone Church on Briar Ridge in East Tupelo with Pastor Jeff Robbins and Pastor Mark Williamson officiating, and with his parents and other family members speaking. Visitation will be from 3 PM – 6 PM today, Dec. 27, 2019, at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel.
The family has asked that any memorials be made to Joyner Elementary School PTA, 1201 Joyner Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804.
P.J. is survived by his parents, Crystal Hall McGee and Patera Cortez McGee, Sr. of Tupelo; 3 siblings, Macrio Sawyer of Jackson, Ketera “Shea” McGee of New Albany, and Alexis McGee of the home; grandparents, Janice McGee, Yoko McGee (Florean), Delores Sullivann, and Scherell Gazaway; Aunts and Uncles, including Kimberly and Samuel Milton, and Dennis and Mary Russell, and others; and numerous cousins and his Color My World Daycare and Joyner School families.
It is suggested that Christmas gifts may be brought to the funeral home to honor P.J.’s life. They will afterwards be given to the Tupelo Children’s Mansion to bring joy to other children in memory of P.J. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Glenda Diane Baldwin
BOONEVILLE – Glenda Diane Baldwin, 62, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was a homemaker and she was a Baptist.
There will be no public service.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Baldwin; son, Steven Humphrey (Christyn);
daughters, Amy Floyd (Brandon), Lori Thompson(Patrick)and Blaine Baldwin; ; sisters, Brenda Edge and Taffie Cagle (Larry); brothers, Terry Staggs and Bobby Staggs (Barbara); ten grandchildren, Jetsin, Jaiden, Liam, Willow, Carson, Cooper, Lorelai, Novalee, Silas and Lamia; mother-in-law, Mary Baldwin; father-in-law, Verne Baldwin (Bonny); brother-in-law, Joshua Shane Baldwin (Bridget);
sister-in-law, Toni Poole (Derick);several loving nieces and nephews; one special nephew, Bradd Manley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard and Reba Lindsey Staggs; two brothers, Dale Staggs and Ronnie Staggs.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Tive Mae Nickens Ott
ABERDEEN – Tive Mae Ott, 90, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Aberdeen-Monroe Co. Hospital. She graduated from high school in Ponchatoula, LA. Moved to Tupelo, MS and married William Nelson “Doc” Ott from Aberdeen, MS. Worked as a Registered Nurse at several Hospitals. She was a member of the Non-Denominational Church since her teenage years.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday December 27 , 2019 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS with Randy Satterfield and Don Barber officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Survivors are children Elizabeth Russell (Terry) of Shannon, MS, and Carolyn Russell (Randy) of Denham Springs, LA and Dale (Nanette) Ott of Aberdeen, and Duane (fiancee Candy) of Aberdeen. One sister, Evelyn Clara “Sweetie” Badon of Pumpkin Center, LA. Two granddaughters, Jennifer Escher (Roland) of Denham Springs, LA, and Laura Russell Hill (Brandon) of New Orleans. Five Grandsons, Glenn Russell of Denham Springs, LA, Daniel Ott (Kasey) of Columbus, MS, Dillon Ott (Kristellen) of Wiggins, MS, Dalton Ott of Belden, MS, Mark Russell (Stephanie) of Houston, TX. Considered as Grandchildren: Christopher Gurley of Tupelo and Caitlin Gurley of Hamilton, MS. Great Grandchildren Aaron and Emma Escher of Denham Springs, LA, Sarah Mae and Emma Russell of Houston, TX, and Kathleen, Scarlett and Elizabeth Hill of New Orleans, LA. Preceded in Death by her Husband, William Nelson (Doc) Ott, her parents Essie and Millard Nickens of Pumpkin Center, LA, Three brothers Millard Nickens, Jr, Floyd Nickens, Matthew Nickens. Two sisters, Nell Vampran, and Nellie Ann Adams. Pallbearers are Daniel Ott, Dillon Ott, Dalton Ott, Mark Russell, Roland Escher, Christopher Gurley, Aaron Escher, and Emma Escher. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Mario Welch
SOUTHAVEN – Mario Welch, 39, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Community Cemetery.
Bonnie Ruth Pate Shackelford
AMORY – Bonnie Ruth Pate Shackelford, 72, went home for Christmas to her Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Aberdeen on June 5, 1947, she was the daughter of Paul Buford and Annie Pearlean Rainey Pate. Bonnie was the loving matriarch of her family. She had a kind, gentle soul and she treasured her friends and family. Bonnie graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1966 and married her soul mate, Joe Shackelford on July 29 of that year. She and Joe shared countless memories over the years. She loved to travel, and she and Joe enjoyed going on cruises together. Her favorite trip was an Alaskan cruise, but she also greatly enjoyed seeing Canada and Niagara Falls as well. For many years, Bonnie worked as a high school dietary manager at Aberdeen schools. She was an active member of Becker Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Merrymakers during the holiday season. Bonnie was also a member of Woodmen of the World. Her family witnesses firsthand the transition of Bonnie from loving mother to and adoring grandmother, and then to great-grandmother, as she spoiled her grand and great-grandbabies rotten. Bonnie loved spending time with her family more than anything. She loved to laugh, and she could brighten any room. In her free time, Bonnie loved to see new places and travel. She also enjoyed fishing. Above all, her family brought her great joy in her life. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Joe Shackelford, of Amory; daughters, Donna Kay VanArsdall (Mark), of Bossier City, LA; Lisa Pearson (Phillip) of Amory; Lori Kimbrough (Greg), Amory; grandchildren, Brittany Behan, Dalton Kimbrough (Lisa), Ty Pearson (Danie); great-grandchildren, Brookelynn, Bradley, Kayden, and Kayla Behan, Kinley and Bayleigh Kimbrough; brothers, Paul Pate, Walt Pate; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paul and Carolyn Barrett and Sonny and Lisa Crow.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Bennie and David Pate.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Jason Green and Bro. Sonny Crow officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Pallbearers will include Dalton Kimbrough, Charles Holcomb, Paul Barrett, Bob White, Keith Shields, and David Jenkins.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Friday night at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklelfuneralhome.com.
Sammy Tyrone “Tony” Morrison
RIPLEY – Sammy Tyrone “Tony” Morrison, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home in Ripley. He was born to Samuel “Sam” and Mary Inez Chapman Morrison in Tippah County – Mississippi. He worked in Law Enforcement for 41 Years and was a faithful member of Chapman Church of Christ. Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Chapman Church of Christ with Min. Mark Lindley officiating. Burial will follow in Chapman Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Chapman Church of Christ. Tony is survived by his wife: Jane Greer Morrison of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Tina Renee Morrison (Clinton) of Ripley, MS; one son: Tracy Tyrone Morrison (Nina) of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Lavon Carmichael (Butch) of Corinth, MS, Sandra Hopper (Ricky) of Walls, MS, Joan Berryman (Jimmy) of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Wendy Page (David), Kaysie Barnes (Shaun), Zack Thornton (Fiancee – Chelsea), Madison Godsey (Jonathan) , Colton Morrison (Fiancee – MaKenzie); seven great-grandchildren, and a special caregiver: Heather Cornelius. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother: Dale Morrison.
Pallbearers will be Lannie Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Austin Hopper, David Page, Bryan Hopper, Jerry Brock, Keith Berryman, Sammie Carmichael. Honorary Pallbearers will be T.C. Morrison, Darrell Morrison, Timmy Hurt, Greg Chapman, Brian Rishel, Larry Wood. Expressions of sympathy, for the Morrison family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Bobbi S. Dupree
NETTLETON – Bobbi S. Dupree, 52, passed away on December 26, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elmer Clark
TUPELO – Elmer Clark, 91, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralehome.com. A full obituary will run in tomorrows edition. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
John Wayne Johnson
BELMONT – John Wayne Johnson, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Russellville Hospital in Russellville, AL. Services will be on Friday, December 27, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Ocell Lee Guyton
NETTLETON – Ocell Lee Guyton, 83, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 12 pm at Pine Grove Community Church 30033 Old HWY 6. Visitation will be on 10 am until service time at Pine Grove Community Church. Guestbook www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.