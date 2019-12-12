Robbin Lynn Glover, Jr
COLUMBUS – Robbin Lynn Glover, Jr, 36, passed away on December 8, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
James Rollins
AMORY – James Rollins, 79, passed away on December 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Tony Sharp
HICKORY FLAT – Tony Sharp, 32, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:00 at Potts Camp High School Gym. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery Potts Camp. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Daniel Edgeston
RIPLEY – Mr. Daniel Edgeston, 74, was born June 2, 1945 to the late James and Beaula Edgeston in Falkner, MS. He departed this life on December 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Verser Edgeston of Ripley, MS; two daughters, Tamico (Maurice) Spann of Canton, MS and Donna (Lee) Knight of Southaven, MS; daughter-in-law, Victoria Edgeston of Blue Mountain, MS; son/nephew Bradley (Aukeava) Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS; four siblings: Rev. John (Lily Mae) Edgeston of Ripley, MS, Essie Ree Edgeston of Falkner, MS, Charlene Johnson of Ripley, MS and Mattie Louise Edgeston of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
E. J. Johnson
TUPELO – E. J. Johnson, 59, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Peoples Community Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 3-5 p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Pine Grove cemetery in Dorsey, MS.
Dan Hall
TUPELO – Dan Hall, 62, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 am at Genesis Church in Tupelo. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Angela Lamar “Spanky” Hatchett
EUPORA – Angela Lamar “Spanky” Hatchett, 41, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2019, at home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 pm at Church of God Our Lord and Jesus Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11-1 pm at Church of God Our Lord and Jesus Christ.
Amber Cabebe Allen
POTTS CAMP – Amber Cabebe Allen, 35, passed away on December 9, 2019, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Mary Onell Taylor
TUPELO – Mary Onell Taylor, 87, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Springhill M. B. Church 593 North Green St. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 3-5 P.M. and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Springhill M. B. Church 593 North Green Street Tupelo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS.
Myra Stonesifer
BLUE SPRINGS – Myra Stonesifer, 79, passed away on December 12, 2019, at Santuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Della Lloyd Harris
COLDWATER – Della Lloyd Harris, 67, passed away on December 9, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Frances Helms
RIDGELAND – Annie Frances Harris Helms, formerly of Plantersville, went home to be with her heavenly father and sweet husband on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Ridgeland. Frances was born on October 7, 1929 in Plantersville to Quitman and Noreen Bowles Harris, who preceded her in death. The love of her life and husband of 66 years, Aaron, left this earth to begin preparing for his wife’s arrival on January 18, 2013. She never stopped missing him from the moment he left this world and always lit up with joy when anyone spoke of him. We know she was elated to see him again Wednesday morning.
Frances was a graduate of Plantersville High School and was Valedictorian of her senior class. She had been a lifelong resident of Plantersville until moving to Ridgeland with her daughter in January of 2013. She cherished the many friends and family with whom she grew up in her beloved community. She was a lifelong devoted member of Plantersville United Methodist Church where she served for many years as a church financial secretary. She taught young children in Sunday school, served faithfully in United Methodist Women and other areas of the church. Frances was a wonderful cook; she and Aaron were happiest with a crowd of friends and family around their table. She was especially known for her delicious recipes handed down through the years and was famous for her scrumptious brownies and Amalgamation Cake at Christmas. Frances retired in 2003 after 43 years of service with Bordens/Dowdle Gas Company, where she worked as office manager.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Helms Riggs, brother Thomas Harris and Tim Harris and her beloved cat, Miss Sambo.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Sherrilyn Brown and husband Patrick, brother Carl B. Harris and wife Mauvalene, grandchildren, Tracey Watts, Rob Sanderson, Will Riggs, Maggie Riggs Brown (Jeff); great grandchildren, Tre’ Watts, Tyler Watts (Lauren), Chandlor Sanderson, Ivy Sanderson Isaac (Josh), Julie Anne Brown, Kayson Brown, and great great grandsons Beck Watts and Britt Watts.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynn Fair officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the Church. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Tre’ Watts, Tyler Watts, Terry Harris, Joe Harris, Johnny Hughes and Rodney Rogers.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Connie Lovett for her friendship and compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Plantersville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS 38862.
A Billy Graham quote, which exemplified Frances, states, “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things, but character and faith.” Thank you, Mother, for your example of a life well-lived, and you were certainly well-loved.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Martha R. Brooks
RIPLEY – Martha Raye Thomas Brooks,74, was born on January 9, 1945 in Ripley, Mississippi. She departed her earthly life on December 8, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS.
She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Lincoln Brooks of Ripley, Mississippi; daughter, Argentry (Donit) Fisher of Mesquite, Texas; sister, Billie Ruth (Hiriam) Foote of Atlanta, Georgia; four sister-in-laws: Miller Naylor, Virginia Thomas, and Mary Francis Bayolo, all of Ripley, Mississippi and Dale Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren; three great-grand children; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ripley 2nd Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Syble Mitchell
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – Syble Lee (Pinson) Mitchell, 87, of Old Cairo, MS passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Born in Paden, MS, on May 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Bertie (Wright) Pinson.
Syble moved to Kenosha, WI in the 1950’s where she worked at American Motors Corporation, served as treasurer in her bowling league, and supported her local church ministries, especially the youth.
A proud member of the Cairo community, Syble cherished her time with friends and family and was always quick to entertain guests on the front porch of the white house she helped her daddy build. Quite the traveler, she would visit family in New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, but always return home to Cairo.
One of her most gratifying achievements was successfully convincing the state of MS to name a portion of HWY 364 after her brother, Oliver Wendell Pinson, who was killed in action during WW2. She always valued family and friends. Syble showed her love through her thoughtfulness, generosity, and by feeding everyone who walked through the door, played in the yard, or attended a church function.
On October 27, 1962, she married R. V. Mitchell of Red Bay, AL. He preceded her in death on April 29, 1997.
Survivors include her children, Linda Liggett (William), Kenosha, WI; Robert V. Mitchell (Jennifer), Farmington, NM; Charles G. Mitchell (Jodi), Montecito, CA; and Shirley Terrill (Jamie), Cherokee, AL. Her grandchildren are Jon Liggett, Mitch Liggett (Katie), Robert Mitchell (Karli), Carolee Mitchell, Katelin Mitchell, Haleigh Miller (Mitchell), Tayln Miller (Mitchell), Deena Green (Donny), Regina Schueneman, Pam Cantrell (Greg), and Sandy Haarsma. Great grandchildren include Owen Liggett, Max Liggett, Jonathan and Matthew Warren, Adam and Amy Cantrell.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Oliver Wendell and Waymon Pinson, Irene Umfress, and Edith Jourdan.
Services for Syble will take place at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church in Tishomingo, MS, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Syble’s name to New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church or Hospice Alliance,10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 53158.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Joe Cooper
POTTS CAMP – Joe Cooper, 90, retired cattleman, farmer and longtime Marshall County Supervisor, departed this life peacefully, at home with family, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born to the late Donnie Barber Cooper and Everett Cooper in the Bethlehem community on October 15, 1929, Joe graduated from Potts Camp School. He married the love of his life, Audine Hancock, in 1949. With Audine, Joe raised a large and tight-knit family, setting a strong and enduring example of love, hard work, goodwill and generosity.
Joe loved the land and began farming at a young age, following in the footsteps of his forebears. His business ventures included co-owning and operating a cotton gin and a limestone and fertilizer business. In 1972, he began his political service as District 5 Supervisor of Marshall County. He served five four-year terms, including stints as board president.
Throughout his life, Joe was active in his community. He was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church and served on the Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development Board, among other civic commitments. Hospitable and gracious, Joe was always pleased to bring another chair to the table.
In his early years, Joe was an avid outdoorsman, once featured in Sports Illustrated magazine on a fishing expedition. Later in life, he traveled extensively with Audine, furthering his appreciation for nature’s wonders. All his years, Joe’s home was his haven, and he was rarely without company – most often his family.
Joe is survived by four daughters, Dianne (Ashby) Campbell of Walls, Pam (Larry) Hall of Potts Camp, Kathy Pipkin of Holly Springs and Denise (Larry) Roebuck of Tupelo; and two sons, Keith (Beverly) Cooper and Terry Cooper, both of Potts Camp. He leaves one brother, Dan (Billie) Cooper of Potts Camp, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Audine Hancock Cooper; sister, June Cooper Haynes; brother, Doyle Cooper; and great-grandchildren Michael James Derryberry and Klaira Joe Cooper.
Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held also Friday at the church from 11:00 am until service. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Shelby Jean Dykes
AMORY – Shelby Jean Dykes, 70, passed away on December 12, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Obie Lee Morgan
HAMILTON – Obie Lee Morgan, 96, passed away on December 12, 2019, at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Markham, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Thomas E. “Tom” Stanford, Sr., PhD
STARKVILLE – Thomas E. “Tom” Stanford, Sr., PhD, 90, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS. Born in Amory, MS on October 22, 1929, he was a son of the late Estelle Tartt Stanford and Fred Jackson Stanford, Sr.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until 1955. He graduated from Amory High School with the class of 1947. Tom received his Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from MSU. He later obtained a PhD in Education Administration from Ole Miss. He worked many positions during his career in the Public School system including 12 years in the Tupelo School System where he was a Teacher, Coach, Guidance Counselor, and eventually a Principal for Milam Jr. High School. He became a Superintendent for the Iuka School System from 1971-1977 and later he moved to Hayti, Missouri where he was superintendent for over 10 years.
A family man, Tom married, Billie Jean McFadden Stanford on June 18, 1952. They were blessed by God with three children. He was of the Baptist faith and his love for Christ and family was the most important to him. Later in life, he attended church services at Indywood in Greenwood. In his free time, he enjoyed fellowshipping with his fellow educators and being involved in the Rotary Club. Tom enjoyed politics.
He loved sports, music, mechanics, electronics and cooking in his later years. He was a compassionate supporter of young people’s lives as he made an effort to positively guide them to adulthood. Memories he passed on to his children will never be forgotten.
Tom is survived by his son, Tom Stanford, Jr MD (Carolyn), Austin, TX; daughters, Paula Dill (Reggie), Memphis, Laura Stanford Jackson (Jim), Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Justin Dill (Jennie), Paul Dill (Leigh), Claire Stanford Logan, DDS (Jeffrey), Luke Stanford (Brandy), Hays Stanford; Matthew, Michael, Mary Katherine; Jay, Jeff, and John Ross Jackson; 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Billie Jean and his brother, Fred Stanford, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 am at Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:20 am at the funeral home in Amory.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Roy Lillard Cummings
SMITHVILLE – Roy Lillard Cummings, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Monroe County, on August 10, 1938, to the late Troy Columbus Cummings and Leona Lann Cummings.
Roy grew up in the Smithville area and went to work at a young age. He met the love of his life, Margaret Jetton Cummings, and they were married on November 1, 1957. Together they were blessed by God with a son and over 62 years of marriage. He worked for Scribner Equipment where he worked Maintenance Construction for over 20 years. He was a great husband, father, and loved his family with all his heart. He was a hard worker who provided for his family for many years. He was a member of Pearce Chapel Church, in Smithville, and his faith in God is what sustained him through the years.
In his free time, Roy liked to spend time with his family, watch hunting shows, and go fishing. He was passionate about St. Jude and caring for children who were burdened with cancer. He liked to listen to Country and Gospel music. Roy had a heart full of love and everyone that knew him loved him. He leaves a legacy of love and memories behind for his family to treasure forever.
Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Jetton Cummings; son, Mike Cummings (Jennifer), Amory; grandchildren, Casey Cummings (Brittany), Chase Crosby, Reid Crosby, Brock Cummings, Maggie Kate Cummings; great-grandchild, Cash Cummings; brother, Charles Cummings; sisters, Madine Webb, Irene Gregory, and Jean Kendrick; several nieces in nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Willard Cummings.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS with Bro. John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, and pallbearers will be Barney Vann, Doug Stevens, Kenny Summerfod, Mickey Horne, Johnny Cummings, Terry Cummings, and Gilbert Addington.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 pm until the service hour.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Please share your memories and condolences with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.