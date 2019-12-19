Cornelia Covington
WEST POINT – Mrs. Cornelia W. Covington was born April 18, 1940 in West Point, MS to Cliff and Mary Ann Walker. She departed this life on December 13, 2019 in Tupelo, MS.
She accepted Christ at an early age. Cornelia became a member of Mount Zion M.B. Church in West Point, MS and later joined Lane Chapel CME Church in Tupelo, MS. She was a 1960 graduate of Fifth Street Junior-Senior School; 1962 graduate of Monasterial Institute and College and a 1966 graduate of Mississippi Industrial College.
Cornelia had family and education at the center of her heart. She had an astounding passion for education! She was devoted to a teaching career that span from 1966 to 2015. Cornelia began her career at Franklin Academy and later taught at various Tupelo public schools until retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Mary Ann Walker, husband, Charles Covington, Sr. and two brothers, Levi Walker and Cliff Walker, Jr.
Cornelia leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son, Charles Covington, Jr. of Tupelo, MS and three sisters: Rosetta Sanders of Memphis, TN, Melissa Ferbee of Hornlake, MS and Rebecca Smith of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ida Lee Wallace
TUPELO – Ida Lee Wallace, 60, passed away on December 18, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Obie Lee Morgan
HAMILTON – Obie Lee Morgan, 96, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazlecrest, IL. Services will be on Saturday, December 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
Jessie Mae Loyd
HAMILTON – Jessie Mae Loyd, 90, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Windsor Place in Columbus. Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery.
Carolyn Diane Long-Meardie
SHANNON – Carolyn Diane Long-Meardie, 54, passed away on December 18, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Melody Dee Devauld
ABERDEEN – Melody Dee Devauld, 67, passed away on December 18, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Sam William Byrd, IV
UNION/LOWNDES COUNTY – Sam William Byrd, IV, 45, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 21 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church in Pickensville, AL. Burial will be private. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Byrd family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Larry W. Smith
UNION COUNTY – Larry Wayne “Fuzz” Smith, 70, resident of New Albany, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be at 8 PM Saturday, December 21 at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21 from 6 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will be private. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Eddie Edwards
TUPELO – Eddie Edwards, 95, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Palmetto C.M.E. Church, 172 Road 752, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery, 245 E. Main Street, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Melvin Harris
TUPELO – Melvin Lyndon Harris, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born July 18, 1927, to Elzie Farris and Lovie Parker Harris. On July 15, 1950, he married Jewel Edwards who died April 9, 2018 after 67 years of marriage. In 1995, he retired from Williams Transfer in Oxford as the manager, after 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working on antique cars. Melvin loved camping, fishing, hunting, trading on cars and campers and reminiscing about the good old days. A kind, compassionate and selfless man, he always put other before himself and was always willing to help anyone. He was a long-time member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Jean Walls and her husband, Pat of Ocean Springs, Rick Harris and his wife, Jody of Pontotoc, Terry Harris and his wife, Monte of Tupelo and Tony Harris and his wife, Angela of Tupelo; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Quitman Harris and his wife, Martha, Titus Harris and his wife, Barbara and Ken Harris and his wife, Helen all of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jewel Harris; two sisters, Mildred Hogue and Mary Lou Mitchell; and brother, Hubert Harris.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service time Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Williams, Mike Williams and the employees of Williams Transfer.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tavante Polk
NEW ALBANY – Tavante Polk, 25, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Regional One Health – Regional Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Services will be on December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Restoration Worship Center 1001 Bickerstaff Street Tupelo, MS – Mississippi 38801. Visitation will be on December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Restoration Worship Center. Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign Tavante’s guestbook, make a donation, light a candle or send flowers at www.fieldsfunerals.com.
Sharon Lea Eskew
TUPELO – Sharon Lea Eskew died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was 63. Born on Feb. 11, 1956 in Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of Henry Nelson Vanderlip and Juanita Venderlip. She graduated from the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville, KY. She was a member of East Heights Baptist Church as well as a member of the National Federation of the Blind of MS and active in its Tupelo Chapter. She worked for more than 30 years at LC Industries as a packager. She enjoyed being at home and watching television.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Eskew of Saltillo; her daughter, Cindi Eskew Matthews (David) of Tupelo; two brothers, Michael Vanderlip (Sherry) of Oxford, and Kevin Vanderlip (Marlene) of Winona; grandchildren Alayna Matthews and a baby girl on the way, Isabetta Matthews; as well as a host of other dear relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Sheila Vanderlip and Patricia Payne.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors at 12 PM on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with Bro. Mike Vanderlip officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM to service time only on Saturday. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The service may be viewed live and for 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Titilayo (Ti Ti) Zawadi Smith
MINNESOTA – Titilayo (Ti Ti) Zawadi Smith, 42, passed away on December 17, 2019, in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Billy Street Holley
NEW ALBANY – Billy Street Holley, 66, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery.
Jimmy Hurley, Jr.
AMORY – Jimmy Hurley, Jr., 56, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hurley Family Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Bretta Kay Robinson
BALDWYN – Bretta Kay Robinson, 62, passed on December 17, 2019 at the Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. She enjoyed fishing, music and she was a people person. She was a retired teacher’s assistant and a member of the First Christian Church.
Services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jack Robinson Jr. of Baldwyn; mother, Nancy Howard of Tupelo; sons, Jason Robinson (Ericka) of Huntsville, AL, Craig Robinson of Pensacola, FL and Bobby Robinson (Brandi) of Mooreville; (1) sister; (5) brothers; (4) grandchildren, Gavin, Karlee, Andrew and Jacob Robinson; (3) sister-in-laws; (1) brother-in-law; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Husdon and her in-laws, Jack and Florence Robinson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rozella “Plut” Thomas
TUPELO – Passed away on December 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
She was a member of Morning Star M.B. Church where she served on the Usher Board, the Kitchen Community, a member of the choir and served as Mother of the Church.
A retired employee of Gilpin Cleaners.
Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 2:00 at the H.L. Coleman Convention Center with the Rev. Greg Fields, officiating with Pastor George Pritchard, eulogist.
Interment will follow in the Verona City Cemetery with Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in charge of the arrangements, Online condolence can be made to the family at www.graysonporters.com
Viewing will be held today at the J.W. Porter’s Chapel 3:00 until 5:00 and one hour on Saturday prior to service.
She is survived by her ten children, Eldora (Floyd) Lathan, Frank (JoAnn) Miller, Matthew (Ruth) Miller, Annie (Sammie) Stapel, Carl Fields, Leora (Stanley) Kohlheim, Dennis Miller, Andrew (Darlene) Miller, Aaron Miller, Alfred Miller, 28 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren.
Rev. John Eckford Smith, Jr
STARKVILLE – It is with great sadness that the family of John E. Smith announces his passing after an extended illness, on Friday December 13, 2019, at the age of 66. Rev. Smith will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hazel Smith, and a host of children, grandchildren and siblings. Rev. Smith was a U. S. Army Veteran, and owned his own business. He was the shepherd of Second Baptist Church of Prairie for twenty seven years. He also served as 2nd Vice Moderator of the North Mt. Olivet District Association. Visitation Service in memory of Rev. Smith will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Prairie, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville, MS. Funeral services are provided by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, MS.
Ernestine Estes
NEW ALBANY/BLUE MOUNTAIN – Ernestine Estes, 81, passed away December 16, 2019 in Blue Mountain, MS at the home of her son. She was born April 5, 1938 in Ecru, MS to Walter Wilson and Romie Edwards.
Mrs. Estes was a member of St. Mary UM Church and previously had been employed at Denton Mills. She was married to Clyde Estes, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Estes is survived by her son; Michael Estes (Josephine) of Blue Mountain, MS, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, one sister; Ruth Coleman of Racine, WI, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 4-6 p.m., Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Funeral Service, Saturday, December 21, 12:00 Noon, St. Mary UM Church, New Albany, MS. Interment at New Albany City Cemetery. For online information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Anita Mink
MANTACHIE – Anita Daphine Palmer Mink, 55, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Fulton. She was born January 19, 1964, in Tupelo. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, rock hunting, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, and being around family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Brandon Lee Underwood (Brandi Sheffield) of Mantachie; two brothers, Rocky Palmer of Mantachie and Randle Palmer of Kirkville; four grandchildren, Branson Lee Underwood, Tyler Sidney Underwood, Aubreyanna Leigh Baker, and Anna Lea Pettigo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Mink; and her mother, Quilla Sheffield Palmer.
Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Jason Kennedy, Dustin Kennedy, Brayden Ellis, Joseph Walters, Rodney McDonald, and Donnie Perkins.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mikael Mann
BECKER – Mikael Mann, 48, passed away on December 19, 2019, at his residence in Becker. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Georgia Mae French
BALDWYN – Georgia Mae French, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS.
April Dawn Lewis Harris
OKOLONA – April Dawn Lewis Harris, 39, passed away December 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was an avid Ole Miss fan and Trent Harmon fan. She loved spending time with her family and loved all of her animals. She was a beautiful lady with a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Harris; her children, Colton, Nick, MiKayla and Kyrsten; her mother and father, Eddie and Patricia Lewis, Okolona; sister, Lisa Parker(Tony), Houston; mother-in-law, Cindy Putt(Scotty), Pontotoc; sisters-in-law, Debbie Griggs and Amanda Harris; brothers-in-law, Charles Harris(Melissa), Amory and Alex Harris(Lacrisha), Amory; nieces and nephews, Dylan, Chris, Brandon, Dawson, Katherine, McKenzie, Brooke, Ethan, Ridge, Riley, Reece, Lizzy, Bryson and David; and a special friend, Maria Burleson Barnard.
She is preceded in death by her son, Peyton Ryan; grandfather, Alvie Griggs, Jr.; father-in-law, Douglas Foy Harris; and grandparents, Jacob and Frances Lewis. Services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Drew Richardson and Bro. Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Dylan Minor, Brandon Minor, Dawson Tipton, Colton Harris, Scotty Putt, and Eddie Lewis. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 5-8 PM and Saturday, December 21, 2019 10 AM until service time.
Mike LaRue
RIENZI – Memorial services for Mike LaRue, 63, will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 until the time of the service. Mike died December 18, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee from complications arising from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS – Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He has resided in Alcorn County, for the past 30 years. He was a six-year avionics Veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. Mike’s life works included retail drug store management, mentor for handicapped juvenile offenders, probation-parole officer, Deputy Sheriff and District Attorney Investigator.
He is survived by his wife, Jean LaRue of Rienzi, MS and his children Melody LaRue Waters (John) of Mantachie, MS, Sara LaRue Davis (Joe) of Fulton, MS, Bree LaRue-Burnett (Shayne) of La Grange, NC, Jana Payne Holland (Paul) of Byron, GA and one step-son, Daniel Rogers of Corinth, MS. He leaves his Father, George Bates of D’Iberville, MS, a brother, George LaRue of Panama City, FL and a sister, Suzie Bates of Tampa, FL. Also left is his mother-in-law, Linda Whitfield of Corinth, MS.
Other survivors include his Uncle Joe, Aunt Nancy, cousins Alice, “Joey”, Danny, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Bates; father Jack LaRue. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the LaRue family.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home
Greg Little
TUPELO – Greg Little, 60, passed away on December 18, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Albert Leon Horn
HOUSTON – Albert Leon Horn, lifelong resident of Houston, MS passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after ninety years of a life fully lived.
Albert was born on July 11, 1929 in Houston, MS to Robyn Childress Horn and Lee Horn. He was a graduate of Houston High School and the University of Mississippi. On December 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, FaHoma Crumby, and enjoyed fifty-five wonderful years of life with her. Together they raised and loved three sons and a daughter: Lee, Victor, Laurie and Jim Garth.
A consummate entrepreneur and fearless innovator, Albert loved and served his community in many capacities – business owner, employer, advisor, and friend. He served as a member of the Houston School Board and was a lifelong member of the local Masonic Lodge. Beyond his business endeavors, an acumen for which he was well-known, Albert was also an avid outdoorsman, knife designer, gun collector, artist, and treasure-hunter who had a keen eye.
He had an unmistakable zeal for life which translated into many friendships, opportunities, and world travels with his wife and children. His sense of adventure and curiosity never dimmed with age, and he continued to travel, create, learn and enjoy life until his final days. Though he will be well-remembered for all of these things, it is his great love for family and his generosity of spirit that will endure as his most remarkable legacy.
Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, FaHoma, and his grandson, Sherod Horn. He is survived by his four children Lee Horn, M.D. (Teena), Victor Horn, M.D. (Debbie), Laurie Stevenson (Rick), Jim Garth Crumby Horn (Tammy) and by his thirteen grandchildren Justin Horn (Bea), Clay Bishop, Brister Bishop, Paige Lluy (Ryan), Hillary Horn, Vic Horn (Meredith), Drew Horn (Brittany), Garth Horn (Mary Leigh), Laura Jones (Justin), Robyn Griffin (Jeff), Stephen Powell, M.D., Kelly Powell, Jim Horn II, and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Louise Barrett (Bill) and Robbie Dendy (Sid).
A funeral service/celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Houston, where Albert was a lifelong member. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Crumby, Richard Jones, Roland Oswalt, Bobby Sanderson, Fred Thompson, Charlie Tillman, Bill Watson, and all former employees of Horn’s Big Star.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albert and FaHoma Horn Scholarship Fund c/o Create Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS, 38802; or a charity of your choice.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
