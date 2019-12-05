Scottie Sue Alford Ramsey Rhodes
HOUSTON – April 7, 1933- December 3, 2019
Scottie was born to Burnie and Euris Alford on April 7, 1933. She was a graduate of Mississippi State University. She retired from Memphis City Schools in 1996 after teaching for over 30 years. Being a giving person who had a high regard for education, it was her wish for her body be donated to Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation for scientific research. She has left a loving family who will miss her tremendously. At a later date, her ashes will he placed at the Ramsey family plot at the Houston cemetery in Houston, MS.
Coach Guy McDonald
HOULKA – Mr. Jimmy Guy “Coach” McDonald, 71, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. Jimmy Guy McDonald was born in Houston, Mississippi on March 22, 1948 to Guy Wilbur McDonald and Jane Marie Thomas McDonald. He was a member of Houlka First Baptist Church. He coached for many years for Houlka Attendance Center. Over the years, Coach received the following awards: Kellogg‘s- Woman’s Basketball Coach of the year- 1977; MS Coaches Hall of Fame- 2014; NEMS Basketball Coach Hall of Fame- 2012-2013; and NEMCABB- Coach Hall of Fame- 2014.
Funeral Services will be held at Houlka Gymnasium in Houlka, Mississippi on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. David Blackwell, and Bro. Patrick Collins officiating.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Houlka First Baptist Church in Houlka and from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Houlka Gymnasium on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Coach McDonald is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Jo Houston McDonald of Houlka; his daughter, Jill Marie (Brad) Vance of Houlka; Bradley Hubert (Lauren) McDonald of Bruce; his sisters, Bonnie Sappington of Houlka, and Vicki (Donnie) Homan of Pontocola; and his grandchildren, Jade Gunnells, Addie Kate Vance, Jace Tutor, Lily Tutor, and Mary Haire.
Coach McDonald was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Seth Burt, Dustin Eaton, Sid Burt, Jock Moore, Dashun Berry, Smoody Turner, Madarius Hobson, and Tyreque Reed.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the 1973 Baseball State Champs, 1975 Girls Basketball Grand Slam Champs, 1977 Girls Basketball State Champs, and 2000 Boys Basketball State Champs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Houlka First Baptist Church Building Fund
“In memory of Coach Jimmy Guy McDonald”
P.O. Box 205
Houlka, MS 38850
OR
St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Jerry Newcomb
RIDGELAND – Jerry Newcomb, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 4th after a brief illness.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Newcomb and Karen Newcomb Morrison; grandchildren, Collin and Mia Morrison of Houma, LA; his brothers and sister, – Harold (Elizabeth) Huntsville AL, June Boyd (Burton) Madison MS, Don (Emily) Oxford,MS, Morris Newcomb, Ridgeland,MS and his dear friend Dotty Watts Mills of Zachary, LA.
Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Nancy Kathryn Schilling Newcomb; his parents, Nolen and Wardie Cossitt Newcomb, brothers, Guy and Leslie Newcomb and sister Bobbie Newcomb Horton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm in the funeral home chapel. Mr. Newcomb will be laid to rest at 2 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Newks Cares:
Erline Pierce
OKOLONA – Erline Pierce, 91, passed away on November 27, 2019, at her home in St. Louis, Missouri. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860.
Jermaine Robinson
TUPELO – Jermaine Robinson, 43, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence in Tupelo.
Jermaine Robinson was born to Mack C. Robinson II and Martha Collins on June 15, 1976 in Isola, MS.
Mr. Jermaine Robinson is survived by his wife, Troyvonya Stokes-Robinson. Father; Mack Charles Robinson. Mother; Martha and step-father; Maurice Heard both of Okolona. One daughter; Kennedi Robinson of the Okolona. Two sons; Demario Robinson and Demarco Robinson both of Okolona. Seven sisters; Teresia (Darren) Jones of Okolona, Barbara (William) Randle of Okolona, Evelyn Shanklin of Isola, Emma Shanklin of Isola, Felecia Shanklin of Isola, Gimill Gibson of Michigan, and LaShonda Gibson of Michigan. Four brothers; Michael Brumby of Okolona, Tony Brumby of Okolona, Mac Charles Robinsonof Isola, and Mac Charles Gibson of Michigan.
The visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bibleway MBC. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Terry Lee Tunstall
BYHALIA – Terry Lee Tunstall, 55, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Rabbit Ridge Rd in Marshall County. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 at New Mt Gilliam M.B. Church 774 Stonewall Rd Byhalia. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery Red Banks. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.
David Walker
HOLLY SPRINGS – David Walker, 83, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later date with a celebration of life memorial at a location announced by the family. Burial will follow at Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Wesley “Sam” Sappington
PONTOTOC – Raymond Wesley “Sam” Sappington, Jr, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 24, 1938 to Rosalee Warren Sappington and Raymond Wesley Sappington, Sr. Sam was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. He retired from Stegall Ford, where he worked as the parts manager. Sam had also worked at Searcy Ford, Liberty Lincoln and Carpenter/Sneed Motor Co., and was co-owner with his Dad in the family dairy farm. He was a member of the MS National Guard from 1956 to 1965. Sam enjoyed working in his yard and gardening.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sue Wilson Sappington, of Pontotoc, MS; one daughter, Julie Pegues (James) of New Albany, MS; one son, Sammy Sappington (Lynette) of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Bradley Sappington (Brittney) of Hernando, MS, Christopher Sappington (Ashley) of Ecru, MS, Jonathan Pegues and Carly Pegues, both of New Albany, MS; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Eli and Bo Sappington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalee Warren Sappington and Raymond Wesley Sappington, Sr.
Pallbearers will be James Pegues, Jonathan Pegues, Ricky Tucker, Marc Tucker, Wayne Stokes and Terry Dill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home and from 10 to 11 am Saturday at West Heights Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank NMMC Home Hospice, Shayla Rucker, Patti Shempert, Nicole Townsend, Shae Johnson and Rooservelt Wilson.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Frank Martinez
DORSEY – Frank Martinez, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 20, 1944 to the late Pedro Martinez and the late Trinidad Martinez in Texas. He retired from Jesco after many years of service and was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church. Frank enjoyed working, and spending time with friends.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Blackmon officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Maria Martinez, children; Sylvia Martinez, Rosalinda Martinez, RoseAnn Smith, Ezekiel Martinez, Blanca Williams, Flor Martinez, Juan “Franky” Francisco Martinez, Nancy Francis Martinez, 30 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 1 brother; Martin Martinez, 3 sisters; Joaquina Granado, Irene Vega, Candelaria Anciso and his Mississippi family, The Danny Webb family.
He was preceded in death by his son; Francisco Martinez, Jr., his parents, and a granddaughter; Ashley Martinez.
Pallbearers will be Juan Francisco Martinez, Danny Yielding, Danny Webb, Derreck Webb, Chris Webb, and Kelven Webb.
Mr. James West and Mr. Martin Martinez will be honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Contrel Bean
HOUSTON – Contrel Bean, 21, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Dumas Chapel U.M. Church. Visitation will be on 1 hour prior to service at Dumas Chapel U.M. Church. Burial will follow at Piney Jordan.
Camden Blair
TUPELO – Camden Blair, 6, gained his wings on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, AR. His Home-going Celebration will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at White Hill M.B. Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 AM – service time only at the church.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Daisy Blair. He is survived by his Parents, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Mildred H. Coggins
TUPELO – Mildred Alice Coggins, 92, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Dumas, October 20, 1927 to Wade Hampton and Ophelia Carr Heath. On April 27, 1950, she married Jesse Ray Coggins. For 31 years, she worked as a contract specialist with the Natchez Trace Parkway Department of Interior. Mildred enjoyed traveling and reading, and volunteered her time with the election poll, Lee County Library, Helping Hands Clothes Closet, and the Salvation Army. She was a member of Christian Women’s Club and was also a long-time member of Toast Masters and First United Methodist Church in Tupelo where she attended Bennett/Wesley Sunday School class and volunteered her time serving those in her community.
Survivors include her three children, Paul Coggins of Dallas, Texas, Ken Coggins and his wife, Beth of Dallas and Jan Barnes and her husband, Rolon of Mooreville; and four grandchildren, Katy Coggins of Dallas, Andrew Barnes of Mooreville, Andria Nanney and her husband, Jesse of Jackson and Claire Coggins of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, John Carr, Drexel and Wade Heath.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, December 7, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Shoemaker, Rev. Andy Ray and Rev. Timothy Winters officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tre’ Luckett, Tom Nelson, Andrew Barnes, Jesse Nanney, Bill Perkins and Ed Perkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bennett/Wesley Sunday School class.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Sunday Fund, PO Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802, Methodist Senior Services at MSS Development Office P. O. Box 1567 Tupelo, MS 38802 or the Lee County Library, 219 N Madison St, Tupelo, Mississippi.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
LaShonda Renee Duncan
BYHALIA – LaShonda Renee Duncan, 37, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Hwy 178 West in Marshall County. Services will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 2:00 at New Mt Gilliam M B Church 774 Stonewall Rd, Byhalia MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery 1393 State Hwy 309 South Byhalia. Serenity Autry Funeral Home in charge of services.
Dora Rogers Scruggs
TUPELO – Ms. Dora Rogers Scruggs (Turner), 95, died Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Dora was born October 23, 1924 in Saltillo, MS to Lillie Sample Rogers and Joel Baxter Rogers. She attended Saltillo High School. After high school, she worked for Milam Manufacturing for several years and later, Blue Bell Manufacturing retiring after 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked for Lee Memorial Funeral Home and Sam’s Club for a few years.
She married L.D. Scruggs and they had one son, James L. (Sonny) Scruggs. Later she was married to Darryl Turner.
Dora was a faithful member of The West Main Church of Christ.
She is survived by two grandsons, Jeremy Scruggs (Paige) of Tupelo and Chad Scruggs of Daphne, Ala.; two great grandsons, Alex Scruggs of Mississippi State and Charlie Scruggs of Tupelo; two great granddaughters, Emma Scruggs and Savannah Scruggs, both of Tupelo; one daughter-in-law, Diane Scruggs of Saltillo; one sister, Virginia Allred of Tupelo; a special niece, Sheryll Ray (Otis) of Texarkana, AR; several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, L.D. Scruggs and Darryl Turner; her son, Sonny Scruggs; one brother, Joel Rogers; two sisters, Dorothy Miller and Jewell Lanphere; one nephew, Phillip Allred and 3 brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. James Taylor will serve as song leader and eulogist. Private entombment will be in The Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services Saturday at 11 AM via hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Ta
lmadge Finch
BOONEVILLE – Talmadge L. Finch, 79, loving and kind husband, father, grandfather and uncle and avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan and supporter went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Services will be on Saturday, December 7 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church in Booneville, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 5-8 pm also at the church and from 10 am until service time on Saturday. McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Talmadge loved spending time with his family, golfing with his buddies on local courses, gardening and cheering on the Bulldogs from the stadium or in front of the television.
A 1958 graduate of Tishomingo High School, Talmadge attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture education from Mississippi State University in 1963.
Talmadge served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Booneville, the Berean Sunday School class, the Booneville Civitan Club and the National Association of Federal Retired Employees. He was on the board of directors of the Booneville Housing Authority and the Housing Association of Mississippi.
He retired from Farmers Home Administration after 30 years of service as an assistant county supervisor, county supervisor and district director. He was currently employed with CMS Management of Corinth.
Talmadge is survived by his wife Linda who he met at The Grill at Mississippi State and eventually married 55 years ago; son Tony (Dana) of Saltillo; daughter Tanya of Booneville; two grandchildren Emily of Starkville and Jackson of Saltillo; sister Martha (Bill) Yarbrough of Tishomingo; sister-in-law Delena Gavin of Columbus; aunt Marie Waddle of Thomasville, GA, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Talmadge E. and Maxine Finch of Tishomingo and several other family members.
Pallbearers are Roger Brown, Jim Gray, Bruce McCutchen, Larry Mac Nesler, Maurice Stafford and Ashley White. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Breedlove, Gary Nesler, members of the Booneville Fire Department and his fellow members of the Booneville Civitan Club and the Berean Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James Davis
ABERDEEN – James Davis, 94, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove.
Mary O. Crawford
TUPELO – Mary O. Crawford, 73, passed away on December 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
“Oddie” Holmes
SHANNON – DeAntonio L. “Oddie” Holmes, 21, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Mr. Joe L. Jones
FULTON – Mr. Joe L. Jones, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on 1 p.m. till service time. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Shirley Ann Gilliland Thompson
ABERDEEN – Shirley Ann Gilliland Thompson, age 75 died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born January 10, 1944 to R. G. Gilliland and Jency Thompson Gilliland in Monroe County. She was a life long resident of Monroe County where she worked as a homemaker and farmer. She was a 1962 graduate and Salutatorian at Hamilton High School. She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at River Bend Baptist Church with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Travis Thompson of Aberdeen, MS; three daughters, Terrie Lynn Reed (Jack) of Columbus, MS, Sherrie Jones (Benny) of Hamilton, MS, and Ginger Autry (Don) of Wren, MS; two sisters, Jane Knoop (Harold) of Aberdeen, MS and Elaine Garner of Memphis, TN; one brother, Donald Gilliland of Hamilton, MS; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Jack Reed, Benny Jones, Don Autry, Daniel Brown, Christopher Brown, Tyler Jones, Glen Allen Autry, McKellar Conwill.
Honorary Pallbearers are Carlos Thompson, Ricky Thompson, Mark Gilliland, Ray McCollum, Tim Shannon, Lathan Lancaster.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 and from 1:00 until service time, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at River Bend Baptist Church.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jeannie H. Harrison
PONTOTOC – Jeannie Marie Huffstatler Harrison, 49, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 after an extended illness. Jeannie was born in Tupelo on October 18, 1970. She lived in Ecru growing up and graduated from North Pontotoc High School. She worked many years at Ashley Furniture Company in Ecru rising to the position of supervisor. Jeannie was a devoted worker and was assigned to several tours abroad in the China facility because of her expertise. She was ultimately disabled and spent her time with her family and friends. She enjoyed attending her Church, Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Jeannie leaves behind her Mother, Patricia Huffstatler Scheuer of Ecru and her adopted father, Wayne Ward (wife – Dena) of Cairo; her daughter, Danielle Lee and her newborn son, James Daniel Edwards and a brother, Michael Barnett of Saltillo. Jeannie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy and Marjorie Tollison Huffstatler, whom she was especially fond of growing up.
All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their frie
Rachel Waddle Bolton
BELMONT – Rachel Waddle Bolton, 62, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Monday, December 9, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Berry Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
James Garth, Jr.
TUPELO – James Garth, Jr., 40, passed away on December 4, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Margie M. LaGrone
NETTLETON – Mrs. Margie M. LaGrone, 71, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. at New Prospect M.B. Church, 30100 Prospect Road, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at New Prospect Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Charles Wood
BIRMINGHAM RIDGE – Charles Dunbar Wood, 75, died of Alzheimer’s Disease, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Rosewood in Tupelo. A native and life-long resident of the Birmingham Ridge Community, he was born January 17, 1944 to Charles Ralph and Oneita Wood and was a graduate of Saltillo High School. On May 28, 1965, he married Cheryl Bean Wood in Jasper, Alabama and was a great, loving husband, father and grandfather. For a number of years, he worked as an assistant manager at Southern Imperial and was later self-employed at Wood Hydraulics. A man of many interests, he was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed drag racing, hunting and fishing especially when he was younger.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Bean Wood of Birmingham Ridge; three children, Charlotte Baldwyn, Robert Wood and his wife, Heather, and Amelia Easterling all of Birmingham Ridge; nine grandchildren, Tyler Baldwyn and his wife, Stephanie of Guntown, Cole Baldwyn and his wife, Sara of Baldwyn, Caitlin Presley and her husband, Braxton of Baldwyn, Tucker Wood of Saltillo and his fiance, Spencer, Emma Wood of Florence, Alabama, Georgia Wood of Birmingham Ridge and Cade, Mason and Myles Easterling all of Birmingham Ridge; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Gray of Birmingham Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mavis Littlejohn; two nephews; and one niece.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, December 7, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring his life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in McNeil Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tucker Wood, Cole Baldwyn, Tyler Baldwyn, Cade Easterling, Mason Easterling, Myles Easterling, Johnny Bruce, Milton Haddon and Woody Gray.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Rosewood Tupelo and Unity Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Zylynn Parrish
AMORY – Zylynn Sarai Parrish, 2 years of age passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at North Mississippi MedCenter in Amory. She was born on October 11, 2017, to the parents of Ashley Cherelle Judon and Derrell Parrish both of Amory.
Within the few short years this little angel was here she touched so many lives. She has brought joy to so many people. She was loved by everyone who come in contact with her.
Zylynn overcame so many obstacles from the time of her birth and she was a fighter.
Zylynn was a happy and playful little girl. She had an infectious smile and she just loved to laugh. Each day as her big brother got off the school bus he would run to her side. Zylynn’s face would light up and she would begin laughing and squirming in her chair as they played together. She loved watching Peppa Pig on television. She loved spending time with her big brother Zaylen and her cousin Tyra. She will be immensely missed by all who loved and care for her.
In addition to her parents Zylynn is survived by the following; Zaylen Braylock and Izeyah Beaty (brothers), Zariyah Parrish (sister), Grandparents Brenda (Richard) Crump and Jeanette Clinkscales. And great grandparents Margie (Raymond) Davis and Mary Bogguess. She is also survived by her special nurse and caregiver Sherry Graham-Jones (Jerry and Lexi) as well as a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Amory Church of Christ with Brother Lorenzo Jones officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Visitation will be today at West Amory Church of Christ from 2-5:00 p.m.
Burial will follow in the United Memorial Cemetery in Amory.
Ollie Lee Berry
NEW ALBANY – Ollie Lee Berry, 73, passed away on December 5, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
