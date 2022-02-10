OBITS TODAY
Ricky Highes, Potts Camp
Morris McKinney, Holly Springs
Robin Mitchell, Mooreville
Rev. William Ronald Wilson, Houston
Robin Mitchell
MOOREVILLE - Robin Mitchell, 60, left this world to live in eternity from her home in Mooreville on January 10, 2022. Born in Memphis, Tenn. on September 27, 1961 to the late Lester and Mildred Mitchell, she grew up in Memphis and graduated High School from Elliston Baptist Academy in 1979. She furthered her education obtaining a BA Degree from Memphis State University in 1986. She joined FedEx in Memphis in 1979. Starting in Hub operations as a Tour director, she advanced through the ranks later joining Fed Ex airlines Sales Department. In 2009, Robin was selected to join the Fed Ex Governmental Affairs Department where she was an analyst. Her responsibilities required her to travel about the USA and abroad. In 2014, Robin retired after 32 years with FedEx. She worked 3 years for Kroger afterwards. In 2018, she returned to the Mooreville area where her Mitchell roots run deep and where she and her beloved fur babies (cats and dogs) lead a peaceful life of solitude and reflection in full time retirement.
A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with Bro. Billy West officiating with remarks by cousins Mike Mitchell and Vicky Moore. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery afterwards. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Robin is survived by several kinfolks on the Mitchell side locally.
Morris McKinney
HOLLY SPRINGS - Morris Mckinney, 67, passed away on February 9, 2022, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Autry Funeral Home.
Rev. William Ronald Wilson
HOUSTON - Rev. William Ronad Wilson, 66, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
William Ronald Wilson was born to his late parents, Woodward Wilson, Jr. and Mary Evelyn Brownlee- Wilson on October 29, 1955. Rev. Wilson was a pastor for over 40 years and also a business owner.
Rev. William Ronald Wilson is survived by his wife, Jeanette Wilson of Houston. Four sons; William Rashad Wilson of Houston, Anthony Thomas of Tupelo, Demarcus Thomas of Tupelo, and Bradley (India) Thomas of Verona. Two daughters; Deshonda Thomas and Lekesha Ezell both of Tupelo. One sister; Gloria Penn of Miami, Fla. Three brothers; Jackie Wilson of Una, Gary Wayne Wilson of Nebraska, and Jaledrick Ryeshun Crump of Mantee. There are also 18 grandchildren including Kaileb & Genisis Wilson of the home.
Mr. William R. Wilson was preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Evelyn Wilson, and one brother, Edwin Donald Wilson.
The visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk thru/ no gathering policy. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12 noon at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries, Inc. located at 601 Hwy 245 South, Okolona, MS 38860 with the Rev. Eugene Ford officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Ricky Highes
POTTS CAMP - Ricky Highes, 62, passed away on February 9, 2022, at residence in Potts Camp. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Autry Funeral Home.
