Chantell Howard
ABERDEEN – Chantell Howard, 49, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 12 noon at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Amy Elizabeth May
TIPPAH COUNTY – Amy Elizabeth May, 94, passed away on February 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mario Perez Jameison
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Mario Perez Jameison, 33, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Atlanta in Fulton County, GA. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 pm, graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Juanita DeBow
TUPELO – Juanita DeBow, 91, passed away on February 11, 2021, at Countrywood Assisted Living Center in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Carole Miller Nance
TIPPAH COUNTY – Carole Miller Nance, 80, passed away on February 10, 2021, at her residence in Missouri. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jessica Shannon
TUPELO – Jessica Shannon, 34, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3 pm at Porters Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 3:30 – 5:00 at Rising Star Baptist Church. Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.
David Edward Brazil
ASHLAND – David Edward Brazil, 90, passed peacefully on February 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 22, 1930, to Elvis Dewey and Jessie Simmons Brazil in Pontotoc, MS. Mr. Brazil was a retired Welder with Ironworkers Local 167 in Memphis. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going outside and spending time with friends.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 13, 2021, at New Life Pentecostal Church with Jerry Ford and Bro. Bobby Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Church and continue Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM.
Those left to cherish his memories is his two daughters: Deborah Wood (Billy) of Ripley, and Jennifer Brazil (Jonanthon Bowden) of Ashland; two grandchildren: Eddie Brazil of Ripley and Stephanie Lewis (Dustin) of Ashland; five great-grandchildren: Savannah, Hannah, Anna, Montana, and LeAnna Lewis all of Ashland; an adopted son: Roy Hunter of Ripley; an adopted daughter; Terri Sullivan of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife: Bessie Shelton Brazil; a son: Michael Brazil; his parents; three sisters: Louise Holihan, Dutch Guin, and Alene Mallett; four brothers: Charles Brazil, Herman Brazil, Gene Brazil and Joseph Brazil.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Lewis, Roy Hunter, Dewayne Walker, Michael Brazil, Larry Brazil, Joseph Spencer, Jeremy Dulin, Bubba Hancock, Steve Brazil, Robert Burns.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Brazil family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Jeffrey Johnson
VERONA – Jeffrey Johnson, 61, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11 am, graveside at Verona Cemetery, Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4-6pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Mitchell Whitaker
AMORY – Mitchell Whitaker, 60, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Lois Crane Dunn
ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA – Lois Crane Dunn, 65, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at her condominium in Orange Beach. A native of Zion, Illinois, she was born on December 3, 1955 to Roy and Virginia Sheffield Crane. Lois enjoyed a fulfilling career in the hospitality industry before her retirement. She enjoyed being at the lakefront and by the beach and loved spending time with her friends and family.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, February 13, 2021 in White Church Cemetery in Fulton, MS. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Lois is survived by three daughters, Rachelle Lucente and her husband, Joseph of Wisconsin, Ginger Box and her husband, Joseph, of Alabama and McKenzie Dunn of California; son, Chad Hutson and his wife, Stephanie, of California; and four grandchildren; and was sister to, Lana Winters, Linda Crane, Laura Crane Conwill and Jackie Crane.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Dora Frances Williams Beaty
PLEASANT RIDGE – Dora Frances Williams Beaty passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home in Pleasant Ridge. She was born Sept. 6, 1935 to Julius and Mattie Mae Williams. Dora was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her animals. She loved her independence and cooking for her family.
Funeral services will be held at United Funeral Home, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at with Bro. David Blackwell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived her son, Daniel Beaty (Kerrie) and grandson, Kylin Beaty all of Dumas; sister, Dorthy Williams Barnett of Baldwyn; step-son, Roscoe Kyle Beaty Jr. (Linda) of Clearwater, FL; surrogate daughter, Jettie Mae Martinez (Candido); surrogate granddaughter, Elizabeth Frances Alvarado (Carlos) and surrogate great-grandson, Eli Evins all of Ripley; her beloved Bulldog Mary Jane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Mattie Williams; her husband of 38 years, Roscoe Kyle; two brothers, Samuel Williams and Howard Williams.
Visitation will be at United Funeral Home Saturday from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
J
ean Coats
TUPELO – Jean Coats, 97, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 2 PM at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 21, 2921 from 3 PM – 4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Samuel Allen
AMORY – Samuel Allen, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Vision Worship Center. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.
James Weatherly
PONTOTOC – James Dexter “Jim” Weatherly of Brentwood, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021. He was 77.
Born March 17, 1943, in Pontotoc to Ira Burdell “Ike” Weatherly and Edith Roberson Weatherly, Jim had a hall of fame music career after being an All-Southeastern Conference and All-America (honorable mention) quarterback at Ole Miss. At Pontotoc High School he was a multi-sport athlete and All-Little Ten Conference quarterback.
Weatherly was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011.
He became a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York in 2014 and that same year was presented the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Brighton, and son Zack.
Weatherly is also survived by his sisters Sherrie Winter (Ronnie) and Elise Black (Scott), and brother Shan Weatherly (Kevin Ann); nieces and nephews Jennifer Wardlaw (Brad), Ron Winter (Emily), Scott Black III, Catherine Hicks (Chris), Brandon Weatherly (Lyssa), and Hannah Kimbrough (Matthew); his mother-in-law Mona Leake, sister-in-law Sherry Donald (Dale); Jim was uncle to Ashley Smith and Blake Donald.
Donations in Jim Weatherly’s honor may be made to the following: Jim Weatherly Endowment, The University of Mississippi - UM Foundation, 406 University Ave. Oxford, MS 38655, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame or Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).
Shelly Merl Cox
NETTLETON – Shelly Merl Cox, 70, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February, 13, 2021 at 11 am at Mullens Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4 pm – 5 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Condolences may be left at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery.
Francis Easley Crump
TUPELO – Francis Easley Crump, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 at Red Oak M.B. Church Cemetery. Online condolence can be made to the Crump/Easley family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Wayne Smith
MOOREVILLE/TUPELO – Wayne Smith, 77, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2021, at Sanctuary House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, Feb 12, 2021 at Crossroads Christian Church. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church with ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO directing. Burial will follow at Crossroads Church Cemetery.
Joey Edward Jarvis
PONTOTOC – Joey Edward Jarvis, 41, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Martha Randolph
NETTLETON – Martha Randolph, 82, passed away on February 11, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.