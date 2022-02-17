TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Margie Davis, Amory
George Henry "Hank" Macknee, Durham, North Carolina
Charlie Peterson, Tiplersville
Pattie McNeely Roberts, Union County
Ashley Scales, Baldwyn
David Sheffield, Mantachie
William C. “Rookie” Winders, Tupelo
George Henry "Hank" Macknee
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - George Henry "Hank" Macknee, 87, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at his residence in Durham, NC. Services will be on February 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Mantachie, MS. Condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Margie Davis
AMORY - Margie Miller Davis, 81, was born May 27th, 1940, to Morgan and Carrie Miller in Okolona, MS. She departed this life and gained her wings on February 12th, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS.
Margie was a member of the West Amory Church of Christ. She was educated Forshee Grove at Nettleton, MS and Wren Consolidated High School in Wren, MS. She worked as a machine operator at the former Amory Garment Factory for 30 years until her retirement.
Margie was a kind, loving, generous, and strong-willed woman whom the community adored. She never met a stranger and would spark a conversation and laughter with anyone.
In 1961, was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Raymond Davis. The couple had five children. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing meals for family and friends. She was praised for her sweet potato pies, dressing, and greens. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her family and others. She loved attending church and was an active member until her illness.
She leave to cherish her memory four children: Martha Davis, Brenda (Richard) Crump, Anthony Davis all of Amory, MS and Raymond Earl Davis of Grand Rapids, MI; two sisters, Mary (Henry) Randle of Aberdeen, MS and Larnell Miller of Okolona, MS; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Carrie Miller; husband, Raymond Davis; son, Tyrone Davis; five siblings, Alfonzo Millers, Amy Hunter, Geneva Maeweather, Bessie Miller, and Rebon Jacox, and one great granddaughter, Zylynn Parrish.
A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at United Memorial Cemetery in Amory, MS, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 12 noon, with Brother Lorenzo Jones officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 2:00-5:00pm at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel.
Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
William C. “Rookie” Winders
TUPELO - William Curtis "Rookie" Winders, 74, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. A lifelong Tupelo native, Rookie was the only son of Atlas Weldon "Dudie" Winders and Lorraine Pennington Winders. He was born June 10, 1947. After graduating from Tupelo High School, Rookie honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Rookie was a well-known successful painter throughout Tupelo. He was a past member of the American Legion and served on their board. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing dominos.
Rookie is survived by his companion of 15 years, Beth Smith of Tupelo; niece, Susan Cole and her husband, Nelson, of Tupelo; nephew, Brad Miller and his wife, Sherry, of Saltillo; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; two special friends, Taylor Smith, and Josh Smith; and a host of cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Winders Miller.
Services honoring Rookie's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Tommy Winders officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Scruggs, Mike Autumn, Gary Waldo, Roy Timms, and Randle Timms.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pattie McNeely Roberts
UNION COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Pattie McNeely Roberts, 69, resident of Myrtle, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Roberts will be at 1 PM Friday, February 18 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Gerizim Cemetery near Myrtle.
Mrs. Roberts was born April 30, 1952 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Russell Fant and Lavada Carwyle McNeely. She was a 1970 graduate of Myrtle High School, received her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate from Northeast Mississippi Community College and continued her education at Blue Mountain College.
A devoted member of Apostolic Revival Center, Mrs. Roberts was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. A valued employee in the healthcare industry throughout her life, she will be remembered as energetic and kind hearted. As a role model, we can hope to emulate her willingness to help others and to enjoy life.
Favorite pastimes included attending flea markets, thrift store shopping and tending to her pets. She was an avid vacationer who enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri that included her ultimate experience of riding the Branson Scenic Railway.
Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday, February 18 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by three sons, Andrew Roberts (Jenny), Kevin Roberts and Cary Roberts, all of Myrtle, one sister, Bettie Jarvis (Donnie) of Myrtle and one brother, Jerry McNeely of Myrtle.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elton Roberts, a sister, Bonnie McNeely and a brother, James McNeely.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Roberts family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Ashley Scales
BALDWYN - Ashley Scales was born January 26, 1982 unto Cheryl Y. Scales and Frank Dilworth. She departed this life Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. At an early age, she joined Bethel C.M. E. Church in Guntown, MS. where she remained until death.
She was a graduate of Baldwyn High School in Baldwyn, MS. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS and Union University in Memphis, TN.
Ashley was the mother of two sons whom she adored: Logan Scales and Ian Scales.
She was preceded in death by one son, Logan Scales; her grandparents; Dorothy N. Agnew and Robert and Lucille Dilworth.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Ian Scales; her mother, Cheryl Y. Scales and father, Frank Dilworth; one sister, Paige Scales(John) Howell and one brother, Jermango Long (Sharmaneci); her grandfather John Lee Agnew, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 4-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Funeral service will Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00p.m. at Bethel Cemetery (Graveside). Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Charlie Peterson
TIPLERSVILLE - Charlie Curtis Peterson was born February 24, 1940, to the late John W. & Rosena Gillard Peterson. He departed this life at his home on Sunday, February 13, 2022, with his wife by his side. He confessed Christ at an early age at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. He was known for his famous dancing, fishing, hunting, and playing baseball. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He worked at the Sawmill for Joe Mitch McElwain for many years. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Mary Joyce Peterson of Tiplersville, MS. One daughter: Jeannie McBride and one son: James Curtis Peterson both of Ripley, MS. One sister: Jeannie Mitchell of Tiplersville, MS. One brother-in-law Billy Joe (Mary N) Rainer of Vermont. Six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS.
David Sheffield
MANTACHIE - David Ray Sheffield, 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1949, in Itawamba County, to Marshall and Jessie Reynolds Sheffield. He had worked at Krueger Metal, Graham Furniture, River Oaks, Hickory Hill, and Penn Tire, before retiring from MDOT. He also was in the construction business. He enjoyed pony pulling, horses and wagons, rabbit hunting, and dirt track racing. He especially enjoyed being around his family, especially his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lee Sheffield; one son, David Ray Sheffield II (Angela); one daughter, Allison Denise Adams (Jason), all of Mantachie; two brothers, Bobby Gene Sheffield of Mantachie and Billy Ralph Sheffield (Virginia) of Fairview; three sisters, Ruby Faye Massey of Mantachie, Janice Yvonne Webb (Lowell) of Tremont, and Wilma Frances Bearden (Gary) of Mantachie; five grandchildren, Justin Sheffield, Hunter Sheffield, Hope Stephens, Meagan Pierce, and Brittany McDonald; five great grandchildren, Ayvin Sheffield, Lowen Sheffield, Neomi Stephens, Braidlee Pierce, and Rowdie McDonald.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Danny Howard Sheffield, Gerald Sheffield, and Jerry Lee Sheffield; two sisters, Sarah Farrar and Sue Holder; and his parents.
Visitation will continue Friday (today) from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
