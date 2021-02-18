George Wayne Garner
RANDOLPH – George Wayne Garner, 62, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Oxford Health and Rehab. He loved people, but mostly loved his wife Jan. He loved his God and was very faithful in trying to please his Heavenly Father till the very end of his life. George was so loving, tender hearted and he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He will be missed by so many. He really enjoyed his fellowship with the ones that he met with every Sunday morning and always had an encouraged message each Sunday, which will be missed by so many.
George leaves behind his precious wife of 39 years, Jan of Randolph; Brothers-John of Ecru; David (Laura) of Arkansas; brother-in-law-Johnny Oliver of Braselton, GA; special “adopted” son Bradley (Elizabeth) Harbur of CA. Special “adopted” daughter-Ariana Fallin of Pontotoc. Adopted grandsons-Corbin and Aaron Harbur of CA and two grandsons due in May (which he was looking forward to). Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Rojar and Earlene; brother-Dlon; sister-Karen; sisters-in-law-Cheri Oliver and Tami Garner.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 pm with visitation beginning at 12 noon at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Officiating will be Rob Eberhardt. Special Memories presented by Danny Allen and Leo Mask. Special music by Jock Adams. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Ella Sue Timms
BALDWYN – Ella Sue Timms, 76, passed away on February 17, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Annie Gladys Howell
NEW ALBANY – Annie Gladys Howell, 87, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Private graveside services will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 11:00 – 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
John Adams Richardson, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – John Adams Richardson, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at his residence in Dumas. Services will be on Sunday, February 21 at 2 PM at the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 21 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Weir’s Chapel. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jo-Ellen Bailey
BALDWYN – Jo-Ellen Bailey, 67, passed away on February 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
John Crawford
WATER VALLEY – John Crawford, 69, passed away on February 18, 2021, at Tri Lake Medical Center in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
James Lee Hankins
HOLLY SPRINGS – James Lee Hankins, 60, passed away on February 17, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Victor Hawn
SALTILLO – Victor Hawn, 93, passed away on February 17, 2021, at St. Dominics Hospital in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Magdlean Roberson
PONTOTOC – Magdlean Roberson, 82, passed away on February 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Theresser Topp
SHANNON – Theresser Topp, 93, passed away on February 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
