TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Esta Bethay, Booneville
Fagin Gibbs, Nashville, Tennessee
Rickey Hamblin, Jr., Myrtle
Mackie Harmon, Water Valley
Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell, Tippah/Prentiss Counties
Darlene Spight, Ripley
Dorothy Ann Ford-Stanfield, Okolona
Mackie Harmon
WATER VALLEY - Mackie Harmon, 78, passed away on February 16, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home.
Esta Bethay
BOONEVILLE - Esta Bethay, 98, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers, AR. Services will be on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Booneville First United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at Lee Memorial at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Booneville First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Ann Ford-Stanfield
OKOLONA - 69, passed away on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 at her residence in Okolona.
Dorothy Ann Ford-Stanfield was born to Aglean Ford and Wardell Ford, Sr. on Dec. 15, 1952 in Lee Co. She was also a member of Zeta Phi Beta and a mission worker.
Mrs. Dorothy Ann Ford-Stanfield is survived by her parents, Aglean Ford and Wardell Ford, Sr. Three daughters; Latonya Johnson (Quincy) of Okolona, Bridgette Ford-Wolfe of Tupelo, and Shalonda Spears-Johnson of Okolona. One son; Daniel Joseph Stanfield of Okolona. Four sisters; Esteria Huggins (Willie) of Okolona, Nadine Ford of Okolona, Deborah Williams (Ralph) of South Haven, and Margie Hill of Okolona. Three brothers; Wardell Ford, Jr. of Okolona, Constean Ford of Shannon and William Ford of Tupelo. There are also 8 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri, Feb. 25, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The funeral service will be Sat., Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Snowtown UMC located at 113 CR 214, Okolona, MS 38860. The burial will follow immediately after.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell
TIPPAH/PRENTISS COUNTIES - Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell, 85, resident of the Pine Grove Community, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab.
Services honoring Ms. Rowell will be at 6PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Dr. Thomas Rowell officiating. Visitation will be from 4PM until 6PM.
Ms. Rowell was born in Steel Pemiscot, MO January 4, 1937 to the late Wilmer Ray and Ruby M. Stockton Farris. She received her education from the Glen Public School System. Ms. Rowell began working at an early age in an envelope factory in Chicago before moving to New Albany and becoming a custom tailor for the public and for local department stores. A Christian, Ms. Rowell will be remembered by her children as a role model, teacher and mentor. Many qualities she instilled were honesty, integrity, household chores, gardening, canning and how to survive on a little to save a lot.
Those left to cherish her memories include two daughters, Linda "Lee Lee" Wynn Rorie of Corinth, Sandy Rowell Bridges (Joseph) of Union County, one son, Gary Rowell (Lisa) of Pine Grove, two sisters, Lilla Rubine Hill of Senatobia and Nelda Baal of Tampa, Fl, one brother, Kenneth Farris, five grandchildren, Stephanie, Joshua, Yancy, JP, and Justin and thirteen great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimers Association at www.act.alz.org
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rowell family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Fagin Gibbs
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Fagin Gibbs, age 77, was born in Walnut, MS on September 23, 1944, to the late Ozell Gibbs and late Mary Louise Clemmer Gibbs. He departed this life on February 19, 2022, with family at his side. In 1963 he graduated from Line Street Consolidated High School in Ripley, MS and soon after enlisted into the US Air Force. After his stint in the Air Force, he met and married Brenda J. Monroe. Together Fagin and Brenda raised four children in Davenport, IA. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters: Carmen Barnes and Carolyn Gibbs both of Ripley, MS. One son, Kevin (Allyson) Gibbs of Mt. Juliet, TN. Two sisters; Nerene Gibbs Wray and Mary (Doll) Gibbs (Carlos) Bailey all of Nashville, TN. One brother; Lee Gibbs of Memphis, TN. Ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who he loved dearly and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, 2pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Darlene Spight
RIPLEY - Darlene Hawkins-Spight, age 62, was born September 26, 1959, in Haywood County, TN to the late Alroy Hawkins and Lorine Mann-Hawkins. She confessed a hope in Christ Jesus at an early age and united with Hickory Grove MBC in Brownsville, TN. Later she joined Greater Mt. Olive COGIC. She was a faithful member and served as a Missionary at her church until her death. She was a dedicated employee at Kevin Charles Furniture in New Albany, MS for nine years. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons: Frederick Spight of Ripley, MS and Maurice (JaRhonda) Spight of St. Louis, MO. Two daughters: Twanna (Dentrell) Glasper of Memphis, TN and Angela (Jamal) Bush of Athens, AL. Nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Two brothers: William (Delores) Hawkins of Newark, NJ and James (Penny) Hawkins of Rutherford, TN. One sister: Glodine (Leon) King of Brownsville, TN. One God daughter, Amy (Reginald) Jones of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11am at Mt. Olive COGIC in Tiplersville, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Rickey Hamblin, Jr.
MYRTLE - Rickey R. Hamblin, Jr., 43, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Winona Manor in Winona, MS. He was born December 26, 1978 in New Albany to Rickey Hamblin and the late Monica VanLandingham Hamblin. He enjoyed drawing, playing video games and fishing. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.
He is survived by his father, Rickey Hamblin; his sister, Jessica Hamblin Simpson (Matt); his grandmother, Janie Hall Hamblin; two nieces, Sarah Lynn Simpson and MacKenzie Denise Simpson; one nephew, John Taylor Simpson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Monica Lynn VanLandingham Hamblin; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Edward "Bud" Hamblin and his maternal grandparents, Wayne T. and Bobbie Albin VanLandingham.
A memorial service will be held at Wallerville Baptist Church on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00am. All are welcome to join us there. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
