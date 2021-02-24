Theresser Topp
SHANNON – Theresser Topp, 93, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on February 27, 2021. A private service will be held at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Visitation will be on February 26, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsonsfuneralhome.com of Verona.
Jeffrey Raamond Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS – Jeffrey Raamond Jones, 41, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2021, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Graveside Services will be on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Esther E. Fields
OKOLONA – Esther E. Fields, 66, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Esther E. Fields was born to her late parents, Henry Cooperwood and Queen Esther Lucas Cooperwood on July 26, 1954 in Chickasaw Co.
Esther E. Fields is survived by one son; Jonathon A. Fields of Okolona. Three sisters; Hazel Fleming (Joe) of Pontotoc, Ruby Pulliam of Okolona, and Meleoline Cooperwood of Verona. Three brothers; Billy Cooperwood (Lynn) of Amory, Henry Cooperwood (Shante) of Okolona and Don Cooperwood (Katrina) Hampton, Va. two aunts from St. Louis, one uncle from Tupelo, and one great aunt; Sally Cooperwood of Okolona. There is also one grandchild, Zori J. Fields.
The visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy in place. The graveside service will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Prairie Mt. Methodist Church cemetery with Pastor Phillip Collyer officiating. Social distancing will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Willie B. Williams
ASHLAND – Willie B. Williams, 54, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home in Ashland. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be on a later day at Families Request. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Hulet Raymond Judon
PONTOTOC – Hulet Raymond Judon, 85, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS.
John Linden Pampel
PONTOTOC / UNION COUNTIES – John Linden Pampel, 80, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Private Graveside Service of Remembrance will be in Watseka, Illinois at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pampel family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Lotus Clark
PONTOTOC – Lotus Clark, age 98, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. She was born on November 18, 1922 to Elson and Jewel Cooper Palmer. Lotus was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. She enjoyed attending church and reading her Bible.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial will follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her niece, Linda Dance of Cordova, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dalton “Dook” Clark and a sister, Helen Phillips.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Betty Chandler
TUPELO – Betty Chandler, 76, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation, a Walk-Through Viewing, will be from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Online Condolences can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Donna Whitlock
TUPELO/NETTLETON – Donna Jo Whitlock, 68, departed this life on Monday morning, February 22, 2021, at the NMMC-Iuka Hospital. She had been a resident of Tishomingo Manor in Iuka the last few years. Donna was born on January 4, 1953, in Amory to the late James Ottis and Vera Morris Whitlock. She grew up in Nettleton, attended the public schools there and, at age 8, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa. A few years thereafter, she became legally blind. She took advantage of programs offered to educate the blind and visually impaired including Miss. School for the Blind and the Addye McBride Center in Jackson. Donna received her diploma and went to work for Royal Maid Services for the Blind and its predecessors and worked over 25 years in various capacities. She loved to talk on the phone, watch sports, game shows and movies on TV and constantly read books provided by the Library of Congress and the Miss. Department of Rehabilitation for the Blind. She was extremely proficient in Braille as well. Donna grew up in the First Baptist Church of Nettleton but after moving to Tupelo many years ago, became a member of East Heights Baptist Church where she was beloved by her Church family.
A service celebrating her life and her newfound vision with her Savior in Heaven will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with the Rev. Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Private burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
Donna is survived by her beloved sister and housemate, Phyllis Warren Whitlock of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece and great-great nephew on the way. She also has several cousins who survive. She was preceded in death by her dad, Ottis in 1958; her mother, Vera Morris Whitlock in 2017; and a sister, Becky, in 1983; and other relatives; several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-nieces, with a great-great-niece and great-great nephew on the way.
Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Oron Crawford, Jr.
HOUSTON – Oron Crawford, Jr., 64, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home in Houston. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 2:00 – 4:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Leon “Kisser” Bogan
OKOLONA – Leon “Kisser” Bogan, 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home in Okolona.
Leon “Kisser” Bogan was born to his late parents, George Bogan, Sr. and Essie Mae Ezell Bogan on March 13, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1966 Hamilton High School graduate in Hamilton, MS.
“Kisser” is survived by two daughters; Angela Lackey (Cedric) of Amory and Lakisaha Beeks (Trellis) of Amory. One son; Brad Johnson (Tamika) of Okolona. One sister-in-law; Virgie Gates-Bogan of Okolona. Two brothers ; James Arthur (Lillie) Bogan of Aberdeen and Joe Lee (Thelma) Bogan of Detroit, MI. Two special cousins/friends; John Rogers and James Willis Pickens. There are also five grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Minister Torey Gates officiating. Please social distance per CDC guidelines.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Gloria McWhirter
ETTA – Gloria McWhirter, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence in Etta. Services were Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. at United Funeral Service.
Verlinda Fields
TUPELO – Verlinda Fields, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Porter Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Gloria Clay
HOUSTON – Mrs. Gloria Rae Caffey Clay, 73, passed away at home on February 13, 2021. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 15, 1947 to James T. Caffey and Audrey S. Caffey. She graduated from Clarksdale High School and received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Because of her love for children, Gloria began a teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Houston First Baptist Church. Continuing her career, Gloria completed teacher certification and taught eighth grade history at Houston Middle School until retirement.
Active in the Houston community, Gloria was a member and president of the Cosmopolitan Club. She led Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, and with her late husband Don, supported the H.H.S. Touchdown Club, The Houston Diamond Club, and the H.H.S Cheerleading Squad. Of greatest importance was Gloria‘s active membership at Houston First Baptist Church where she taught teen girls Sunday School classes and V.B.S.
An avid reader, Gloria worked tirelessly in support of the Houston Carnegie Library. She served on the board of directors and was president of the board for several terms. In addition to her love of reading, Gloria was known for her sense of humor, her wise counsel and way with words, and especially her love for her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of Gloria‘s friends and her neighbors, especially Tommie and Sharon Morgan for their care and support over the years. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Jonathan Blankenship.
There are no words to describe the never-ending love Gloria had for Deanna and Tony Uhiren, Leigh Ann and Thomas Howell, Dawn and Jack Pumphrey, and Jill and Curt Skelton. Our family is forever grateful to them.
To the “Bridge Club Girls”- Gloria‘s loving sisterhood who shared and supported each other through every life event for over forty years- thank you for your unconditional devotion to each other.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Terry Rhodes and Bro. Greg Simmons officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be at Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi at 2:00 p.m. Gloria‘s brother-in-law, Tim Ashley will be officiating.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Clay is survived by her son, Chris (Laura) Clay of Bonney Lake, WA; her daughter, Brooke (Jeff) Neal of Brandon, MS; her sister, Pam (Tim) Ashley of Florence, Al; her grandchildren, Drew and Kendyl Neal, Ashley, Hannah, and Olivia Clay; her nieces and nephews, Ty (Brittany) Ashley, Katy (Lucas) Orr, and Amber Ashley; her great- nephews, Sam, Silas, Smith Ashley, and Carter Orr; her great- nieces, Mira Grace Ashley and Ivy Orr.
Mrs. Clay was preceded in death by her parents, James T. Caffey and Audrey S. Caffey, and her husband, Donald M. Clay.
Pallbearers are Tony Uhiren, Thomas Howell, Jack Pumphrey, Caleb Tabb, David Smith, and Russell Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ty Ashley, Lucas Orr, and the “Bridge Club Girls”- Debbie Allen, Pam Carson, Marty Ishee, Barbara Sue Fleming, Carol Koutroulis, Ann Landrum, Rose Lyles, Barbara McCullough, Jennifer Mooneyham, and Anita Yarbrough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church, “Together We Grow”, 201 West Madison Street, Houston, MS 38851 Or Houston Carnegie Library, “Friends of the library”, 105 West Madison Street,Houston, MS 38851.
• The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.facebook.com/houstonfuneralhome1910
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Janet Mosley
AMORY – Janet Walls Mosley, 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Zion, Ill to the late James H. walls and Evelyn Scott Walls. Janet was a graduate of Smithville High School and worked as an inspector in the area furniture industry. She was also a very talented decorator and was very instrumental in helping Janice Pitts set up for the Tupelo Furniture Market and the High Point Furniture Market in North Carolina. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds, painting and decorating. She especially enjoyed going thrifting with her granddaughter, Bailey. Janet was always one to listen to her heart, and by that she was known for her poetry, especially writing and reading poems during Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family. More than anything, she lived her life totally for God, letting the love and light of Christ radiate from her life. She served the Lord at Meadowood Baptist Church where she was on the Senior Adult Committee and the Bereavement Ministry. There will never be adequate words to describe her love for God, dedication to her family and friends other than the simple fact that Janet made the Lord’s work her life’s work.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Louis Mosley, Amory; sons, Chris Gosa (Miranda), Sulligent, Brian “Bubba” Gosa (Karen), Sulligent, Kyle Flynn (Lauren), Amory and Bryan Mosley (Jessyca), Smithville; daughter, Missy Patoersty (Scott), Santa Rosa Beach, FL; sister, Debra Pruitt, Smithville; brothers, Carlos Walls, Smithville, Daniel Walls (Terri), Aberdeen, Richard Walls, Smithville and Jerry Walls (Jackie), Smithville; stepmother, Nola Mae Walls, Smithville; grandchildren, Jon-Michael McNab, Elissa Lawrence, Dylan Gosa, Payton Gosa, Bailey Flynn, Rhett Flynn and Chloe Mosley; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Gosa, Eli Metcalfe and Aurum Alora McNab; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, GenevaJo Jackson and Vickey Stephens.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory with Dr. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Burial will follow in Turon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Owen, Milton Threadgill, Jason Gallop, Carlos Walls, Daniel Walls, Richard Walls, Jerry Walls and Joe Stephens.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. Janet will lie in state at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneraslhome.com.
Jessie Lee Matthews
NATCHEZ – Jessie Lee Matthews, 94, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 pm at Hunt Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 3-5 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Eva Jacobs
EGYPT – Eva Jacobs, 85, passed away on February 18, 2021, at The Country Gardens Assisted Living Community in Duluth, Ga.
Eva Jacobs was born to her late parents, Arthur Sykes and Emma Gettys Roberson on August 18, 1935 in Monroe Co. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Eva Jacobs is survived by two daughters, Linda (Jack deceased) Ross of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Mary Barnhill of Duluth, Ga. One son; Claude (Toni) Barnhill III of Indianapolis, IN. Half sister; Terri Gadson of Indianapolis, IN. There are 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Sykes and Emma Roberson. Brother; Virgie “Cuz” Gettys and two half-sisters; Robbie Sykes and Cathy McKelery.
The visitation was Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The graveside service was Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with the Rev. LaTondra C. Lewis officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
Lea Ann Smith
NEW ALBANY – Lea Ann Smith, 48, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at United Funeral Service.
Judy Kay Crumpton
NEW ALBANY – Judy Kay Crumpton went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 24, 2021, at 8:21 p.m. in Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy loved spending her days caring for her grandchildren and spending time with family. You could find her happiest in her Coca Cola kitchen with her Grand-daughter Brooklynn Crumpton who lived with her chatting it up like old friends. She cherished her thousands of family photos that she loved to take, her Dachshund, Clyde and taking care of her flowers and plants. She worked for Bassett Furniture, as a private childcare giver to many children and finally as a Patient Care Assistant for Magnolia Nursing Home. She was also a loved member of New Prospect Primitive Baptist Church in New Albany, MS where she attended as often as her health allowed. Judy was born on May 12th 1953 to Emmitt and Elsie Faye McMillen of Mantachie, Ms.
She was married to her beloved husband Donald Crumpton of New Albany, MS for 29 years. Her children are Daughter Wanda Matias of Tupelo, MS (Anthony), Son James Tate of New Harmony, MS (Heather), Stepson Derrick Crumpton of Ecru, MS (Joan), Stepson Keith Crumpton of New Albany, MS (Ashlee) and Daughter April Crumpton of Fulton, MS. She was also lovingly called Momma Judy by her Stepson David Glen Tate (Tupelo, MS) from a previous marriage. Together they had 12 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. Her Brothers and Sisters are Sue Stillian of San Francisco, CA (Gary), Junior McMillen of Tupelo, MS (Paulette), Lora Sudduth of Tupelo, MS(Jimmy) and David McMillen of Tupelo, MS. She had a host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins that all held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her Father-in-law Jess Walker, her sisters Faye Stillian, Ann Bridges and a Stepson Jackie Dale Tate.
Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Elder Steve Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Cemetery in New Albany.
Pallbearers will be Josh Jones, James Tate, Keith Crumpton, Jay Tate, Judd Tate and Eli Crumpton.
Honorary Pallbearers are Derrick Crumpton, David Tate, David McMillen, Jimmy Sudduth, Junior McMillen and Gavin Crumpton.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Billy Wayne Griffin
OKOLONA – Billy Wayne Griffin, 59, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home in Okolona. Graveside Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at New Prospect Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Ann Hamilton
TUPELO – Ann Hamilton, 86, died on February 25, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Laverne Garner
SMITHVILLE – Laverne Garner, 92, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Hospice Center in West Point, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jerry Edward Maxcey
GUNTOWN – Jerry Edward Maxcey, 48, passed away on February 24, 2021, at his residence in Guntown, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Paulette Bennett
AMORY – Paulette Bennett, 71, passed away on February 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences will be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Annie Faye (Harris) Kendrick
ABERDEEN — Annie Faye (Harris) Kendrick, 90, passed away on February 25, 2021, at Waters Nursing Home in Gallatin, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
West Brenson
BELDEN – West Brenson, 74, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Porter’s Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS 38804. Visitation will be on Saturday 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Online Condolences can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Billy Randall (Randy) “Bud” McCord
PONTOTOC — Randy “Bud” Duke McCord, 67, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was the son of Billy Ray Duke, Sara McDonald Duke McCord and Howard McCord of Pontotoc. He was a retired construction crane operator. In his younger years he loved to play pool every chance he had. He also enjoyed football games and watching old westerns. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc.
Randy is survived by his wife, Brenda Bishop McCord of Baldwyn, MS; 3 sons, Rocky McCord and Lee McCord of Pontotoc, and Allen McCord of Tupelo; 3 grandchildren, Grant, Sara, and Emma McCord of Pontotoc; 1 sister, Cindi McCord Tutor of Pontotoc; 8 nieces and nephews; aunt, Betty Sue Walls; and uncle, Bobby Duke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Leslie and Ruby McDonald, Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke, and Ruel and Etta McCord.
Pallbearers will be Grant McCord, Cord Tutor, Caleb James, McGoo McCord, Thomas Floyd, and Dustin Floyd.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with service at 3 p.m. Bro. Billy Ray Williams and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
