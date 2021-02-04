Ellar B. Brown
ASHLAND – Ellar B. Brown, 81, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private graveside services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Samuel Chapel M B Church Cemetery, 20561 Hwy 5 N. Ashland. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Eddie Hughes, Jr.
OKOLONA – Eddie Hughes, Jr., 42, passed away at his mother’s residence in Okolona.
Eddie Hughes, Jr. was born to his late father, Eddie Lafeyette and Irner Hughes on December 10, 1978 in Kalamazoo, MI.
Eddie Hughes, Jr. is survived by his mother, Irner Hughes. Three sisters; Crystal and Dixie Lafeyette both of Ablin, MI. Latasha Hughes of Aberdeen. One brother; Prentis Hughes of Tupelo.
Eddie Hughes, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Eddie Lafeyette, and sister; Tina Lafeyette.
There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Betty Marie Duncan
POTTS CAMP – Betty Marie Duncan, 89, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church in Potts Camp. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Curtis Goode
HERNANDO – Curtis Goode, 88, passed away on January 29, 2021, at his home in Hernando. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Valorie Reana Davidson
SHANNON – Valorie Reana Davidson, 45, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at her home in Shannon. Services will be on Saturday, January 6, 2021 at 12:30 pm, graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 5, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Todd Wilemon
FULTON – Jimmy Todd Wilemon, 58, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN. He was born May 15, 1962 to Jimmy R. Wilemon and Johnnie Senter Wilemon in Fulton. Todd was a truck driver for 35+ years with ABF where he accumulated 2.75 million accident free miles and became a Road Team Captain in January 2019. Along with his many years of accomplished accident free driving, he was awarded the Silver Safety Driving Award and the 25 Year Safety Performance Award. He was the winner of several flat bed competitions at Mississippi Truck Driving Championships. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, Bible study, and was a member of the cemetery committee. He loved riding motorcycles, gardening, camping and going hiking.
Private family only services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Close friends visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
The family request that face mask and social distancing be observed at the visitation.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his parents; Jimmy and Johnnie Senter Wilemon of Fulton, brother; Bryon (Jeannine) Wilemon of Fulton, 2 daughters; Elizabeth Wilemon Collum of Fulton, and Brandi (Justin) Mann of Mathiston, stepchildren; Kyle (Heather) Harmon of Tremont, Cherie (Benjie) Messer of Myrtle, and Chris (Mary) Wagner of Pascagoula, grandchildren; Grace Baker, Zack Baker, Zach Copeland, Avery Collum, Cameron Holley, Hannah Ellis, Wyatt Ellis, Bentlee Holley, Dixie Belle Collum, and Noah Wagner, 1 great granddaughter; Brinley Grace Baker, and Debbye Wilemon.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Hershel and Gola Senter, and his paternal grandparents; Joab and Larue Wilemon.
Pallbearers will be Zack Baker, Nathen Wilemon, Cody Hawkins, Chris Wagner, Bryson Hamm, and Jake Holsonback.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the ABF Road Team and his fellow trucking buddies.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Garfield Thomas Garth, Sr.
ABERDEEN – Garfield Thomas Garth, Sr., 73, passed away on January 29, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, MS.
Garfield Thomas Garth Sr. was born to his late parents, George Garth and Letha Jane White-Garth on August 14, 1947 in Aberdeen.
Garfield Thomas Garth, Sr. is survived by Six sons; Vincent Hale (Cynthia) of Okolona, Frederick Garth Sr. (Erica) of Aberdeen, Jari Garth (Nicole) of Tupelo, Garfield Garth, Jr. (Amanda) of Aberdeen, Audrey Garth (Chelisa Robinson) of Saltillo), Tauris Johnson (Brittany) of Okolona. Two sisters; Mary Lucille Garth of Aberdeen and Lillie Simmons of Okolona. Two brothers; Earlie Garth, Sr. (Cassie) of Aberdeen and Raymond Garth of Okolona. There are 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Garfield T. Garth, Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Garth. Daughter; Sharon Garth. Mother; Letha Jane White Garth. Father; George Garth. Two brothers; Sidney Garth, Sr. and George Garth, Jr. One sister; Betty Jean Ward and sister-in-law, Laura Elaine Garth.
The visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive MBC with Rev. Steven Walker officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Calvin Catrell Cowan
HOLLY SPRINGS – Calvin Catrell Cowan, 38, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private graveside services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Edward E. Holden
AMORY – Eddy Holden of Amory, Mississippi passed away February 1, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. He is a graduate of Amory High School, attended Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Mississippi. Eddy spent his lifetime in sales in several different industries and enjoyed supporting his school’s athletic programs.
Eddy is survived by his wife, Linda Puckett Holden. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed & Frances Holden.
Due to COVID, there will be an immediate family service in memory of Eddy at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Amory High School Athletics, P.O. Box 338, Amory, MS 38821 or to a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences maybe shared with his family at eepicklefuenralhome.com.
George Jenkins
TUPELO – George Jenkins, 70, passed away on February 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Laura Joe Dillard
TUPELO – Laura Joe Dillard, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ethel Armstrong
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Nettie Ethel Armstrong passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital. She was 103. Ethel was born June 19, 1917 in Tupelo where she grew up and moved to Memphis soon after her graduation from High School. She worked for 30 years for General Electric.
She leaves behind her daughter, Janice Holifield of Memphis; two granddaughters, Tracy Crudup-Arata and Kelly Trobaugh; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Tennyson, Courtney Crudup, and Hunter Curlin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alice Crudup.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, February 6, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Calvin Warren officiating. Burial will be in Palmetto Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dale Kelly, Jason Kelly, Danny Putt and Lanney Putt.
Expressions of Sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
D’Zondria Wallace
GLENDORA – D’Zondria Wallace, 30, passed away on January 30, 2021, at her residence in St. Paul, Minnesota. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Ja’Corzie Wallace
GLENDORA – Ja’Corzie Wallace, 11, passed away on January 30, 2021, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
La’Porsha Wallace
GLENDORA – La’Porsha Wallace, 14, passed away on January 30, 2021, at her residence in St. Paul, Minnesota. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
James Vardman Neal
NETTLETON – James Vardman Neal, 73, passed away on February 3, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on July 25, 1947 in Lee County to parents Lee Albert Neal and Maudie (Culver) Myers. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He worked as a police officer for many years with the Nettleton and Okolona Police Departments. He enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee in the mornings and talking with friends. He also loved going to car auctions and singing at church. James was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton. Funeral services will be at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Robert Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Brenda (Adams) Neal of Nettleton: his step-mother, Barbara Neal of Nettleton; four sons, Stacy Neal, Jessie Neal (Kim), Jeremy Neal (Durenda), Josh Neal, one daughter Mitzie Green (Brian), two sisters, Abby Sullivan, Sarah Kennedy, three brothers, Harold Neal, Timmy Neal, Mickey Neal, four grandchildren, Blake Rhudy, Courtney Neal, Meagan Alread, Alex Neal, four step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lee Neal and W. T. Neal, one sister, Eloise Woods, one grandson Christopher Smith and one great granddaughter. Pallbearers will be Blake Rhudy, Josh Neal, Vince Neal, Channing Neal, Junior Neal, and Steven Little. Visitation will be Saturday 1:00-2:00 p.m. before service time at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Richard Coleman
WEST POINT – Richard Coleman, 50, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodland, MS at Lower Prairie Creek Church. For more information contact us on the website at (associatedfuneral.com).
Lamar Dillard
MOOREVILLE – Roy Lamar Dillard at the age of 78, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Lamar was born on September 11, 1942, to Leonard and Carrie Ewing Dillard. He graduated from Saltillo High School in 1961 and on June 7, 1963, he married the former Meredith Summers. After getting married, Lamar serviced his country in the United States Army reserves. For many years, Lamar was a salesman for Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Tupelo. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Saltillo, where he served as a Deacon.
Lamar is survived by his wife of 57 years, Meredith Dillard; daughter, Beth Copeland; grandchildren, Maggie Copeland Pippen and her husband, Jeff, Bradley Dillard and his fiancé, Laiken Herring, and Mary Kirk Dillard; sister, Laurene Easterling; and brother, Charles Dillard and his wife, Juanita. He is also survived by additional family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, L. Bradley “Brad” Dillard on April 6, 2020; his parents, Leonard and Carrie Dillard; sister, Doris Poteet; brothers, Ewing Dillard and James “Buddy” Dillard; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edd and Mary Lou Summers.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday, February 7, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Lamar’s life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Gregg Johnson officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses on the Covid ICU Fifth Floor for their care, support, kindness, and prayers.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Collice Ewing
TUPELO – Collice Ewing, 86, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 -2:30 pm at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.agnewandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Wesley Dawane Lockhart
NETTLETON – Wesley Dawane Lockhart, 71, passed away on February 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on December 4, 1949 in Amory, MS to parents Daniel D. Lockhart and Lee Ella (Young) Lockhart. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Wesley was a professional land surveyor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. There will be a private family only service on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton. Rev. Sammy Raper will be officiating and burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann Lockhart of Nettleton; one daughter, Jessica Sayre of Nettleton; one brother, Charles Gary Lockhart II. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Murl Pendergraph
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Murl Pendergraph, 52, passed away on February 4, 2021, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Phillip Slayton
BELMONT – Phillip Slayton, 59, passed away on February 4, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.’
Tommie Foster
ALGOMA – Tommie Foster, 64, passed away on February 4, 2021, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Tonie Franks
TUPELO – Tonie Franks, 47, passed away on February 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Ruth Reed
OKOLONA – Jackie Ruth Reed, 76, died at her daughter’s residence in Pontotoc on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel with a private family committal to follow in Boone’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 PM to service time Sunday only. A full obituary will follow on Sunday.
Bradie Bernice Crape
ABERDEEN – Bradie Bernice Crape, 89, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Bradie Bernice Crape was born to her late parents, ID King and Rosetta Hughes-King on September 23, 1931 in Chickasaw Co.
Bradie B. Crape is survived by one daughter; Barbara Thompson (Earnest) of Okolona. One God-daughter; Sheila Clay (Milton) of Tupelo. Two sons; Charles King of Wren and Peter Crape (Denise) of Okolona. One sister; Mamie King of Wren. One brother; Billy Simmons (Essie) of Tupelo. There are 6 grandchildren, one grandchild and a hosts of cousins.
The visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Springs MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Vergie Watson
TUPELO – Vergie Watson, 68, passed away on February 4, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Billy Michael
TIPPAH COUNTY – Billy Michael, 67, passed away on February 4, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
M. Wayne Hogue
TIPPAH COUNTY – M. Wayne Hogue, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. A private service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hogue family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Carrie Denney
TUPELO – Carrie Denney, 77, passed away on February 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ezell Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC.
