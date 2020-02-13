Willie Lee Morrow
NETTLETON – Willie Lee Morrow, 65, passed away on February 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Colbry Lang Cole
OKOLONA – Colbry Lang Cole, 48, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio after his courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
R. Lee Reed
GOLDEN – R. Lee Reed, 75, passed away on February 12, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Ruthie Jean Moore
OKOLONA – Ruthie Jean Moore, 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at NMMC – Tupelo.
Ruthie Jean Moore was born to her late father, Homer L. Gates and Lillie Mae Donaldson on October 8, 1949 in Chickasaw Co. She received her education from the Okolona and Houston school systems.
Ms. Moore is survived by a special friend; Clay Berry of Houston. Mother; Lillie Mae Donaldson-Gates of Houston. Three daughters; Donna Darden (Armer) of Tupelo. Benita Moore of Okolona, Shirryl Gates of Okolona. Three sons; Donnie Moore of Okolona, Tony Moore of Okolona and Gregory Moore of Chicago, Ill. Five sisters; Alice Faye McPherson (Lonzo) of Okolona, Delois McIntosh of Shannon, Mary Gates of Houston, Angeline Ivy of Houston, and Theresa Gates of Okolona. Three brothers; Henry Gates (Linda) of Houston, Lester Gates (Martha) of Houston, and Evangelist Lee Williams of Amory.
The visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lifeline Baptist Church with Rev. James Cook officiating. The burial will follow at Clark Chapel cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Louis Greene
HOLLY SPRINGS – Louis Greene, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Trinity Missions Nursing Home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted in the arrangements.
Syble Inez Schwalenberg
HOUSTON – Syble Inez Schwalenberg, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fern Brooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. She was born November 1, 1923 in Calhoun County to the late Everett Maxwell Holder and Rosie Collums Holder. She loved sewing and working with her flower gardens. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Thorn with Bro. Gladwin Carpenter and Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Body will lie in state 1 hour prior to time of service.
Burial will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery North of Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters; Joyce Houser of Houston, MS, Carolyn Earp of Houston, MS; one son, Royce Schwalenberg of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren, Donna Houser of Tupelo, MS, Keith Houser (Misty) of Pontotoc, MS, Bonnie Gill (Chris) of Houston, MS, Paul Earp (Angie) of Houston, MS, Cher Baise of Texas, Patty Robinson (Jackie) of Birmingham, AL, Mark Schwalenberg of Florida; thirteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Crestman of Houston, MS, Glenda Calder (George) of Calhoun City, MS; one brother, Hubert Holder of Houston, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Maxwell Holder and Rosie Collums Holder; her husband, Sam Schwalenberg; five brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Fairy Lawrence
HOUSTON – Fairy Lawrence, 92, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at New Zion M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Zion Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Dylan Cayson
FULTON – Dylan Cayson, 26, passed away on February 9, 2020, in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Frank Stanton
HICKORY FLAT – Frank Stanton, 90, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be visitation held at the church Friday 5-8 PM.
Jaeven Dixon
TUPELO – Jaeven Dixon, 14, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 3pm at Life Changing Ministries, 94 S. Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at St. Paul Christian Life Center, 502 N. Spring Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park, 5257 Raymond Avenue, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Carolyn “Caw Caw” Jean Jones
RIPLEY – Carolyn “Caw Caw” Jean Jones, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Terry Wayne Nabors
OKOLONA – Terry Wayne Nabors, 45, passed away on February 13, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Daniell King
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Daniell King, 45, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Greenwood Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery.
Lottie Louise Morgan
WATER VALLEY – Lottie Louise Morgan, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Everdale M.B. Church 599 Wise Street Water Valley. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery In Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of services.
George Benjamin “Benny” Burnett, Jr.
SALTILLO – George Benjamin “Benny” Burnett, Jr.’s spirit was lifted from this earth Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 69 after a long illness. A native and long-time resident of Stockton, California, he was born into this world September 15, 1950. In 2012, he relocated to Saltillo to be with family.
Survivors include his son, Wesley B. Burnett of Albany, Oregon; two sisters, Patricia Barnes of Portland, Oregon and Pamela Wilson of Saltillo; brother, Robert Burnett of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Burnett Sprague; and two brothers, Ronald and Wesley Burnett.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Randy “R.B.” Davis
HOUSTON – Randy “R.B.” Davis, 68, found relief from the pains of this world today, February 12, 2020. He was born September 14, 1951 in Tupelo to the late William Leon Davis and Ada Clarice Bishop Davis. Randy was a graduate of Houston High School, Itawamba Community College, Delta State University and Mississippi State University. He was a teacher with the Houston School District for 30 years. He was a member of the Rhodes Chapel Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda McCullough Davis of Houston, MS; his son, Billy Davis (Mary) of Houston, MS; his daughter, Anna Davis (Jillian) of East Point, GA; his beloved grandsons, Tyler Davis of Houston, MS and Cooper Davis of Houston, MS ; a sister, Jan Davis McKiney of Houston, MS ; a nephew, Ryan McKiney (Nikki) of Houston, MS; his mother-in-law, Ella McCullough of Houston, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Leon Davis and Ada Clarice Bishop Davis; his father-in-law, Hugh McCullough.
Donations may be made to: Rhodes Chapel Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 110, Houston, MS 38851 or favorite charity.
Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Donna Greene
TISHOMINGO – Donna Greene, 70, passed away on February 13, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Norma (Joyce) Clemmer Freeman
RIPLEY – Norma (Joyce) Clemmer Freeman, 82, passed away on February 13, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Dorothy J. Spratt-Bailey
AMORY – Dorothy J. Spratt-Bailey, 65, passed away on February 13, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Gloria Ann Jordan
TUPELO – Gloria Ann Jordan, 58, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at NMMC – Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Hope Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 AM to service time at Hope Church. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Charles Randal Benjamin
PONTOTOC – Randy Benjamin of Pontotoc passed away surrounded by his family and friends on February 12, 2020 at his home, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born in 1949 to Leighton and Wava Hunter Benjamin in Pontotoc County. He grew up in the Hurricane Community and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1967. He served four years in the United States Air Force. Returning home in 1972, he chose to make his home in the City of Pontotoc. He married Pat Graham in 1970 and they shared 49 years together and raised 2 children, Tonya Benjamin Shirley and Chip Benjamin. He worked at various manufacturing companies in the capacity of Maintenance Manager. His dream was to own his own business and in 2001, he saw his dream come true. He opened Connect Two, Inc. where he performed maintenance and electrical work, computer and telephone wiring. While working, he made many friends throughout Northeast MS. He attended First Baptist Church in Pontotoc until his health failed. Randy loved his family and was a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed bass fishing and was a charter member of the Pontotoc Bass Club. He loved sports of all kinds and was an avid Ole Miss fan. You could find him with some of his family at most Ole Miss sporting events.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the services. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pat Benjamin; daughter, Tonya Shirley and son, Chip Benjamin (Nicole); Grandchildren, Lindsey Claire Shirley, Ryan Shirley, Harper Benjamin and Tripp Benjamin; sisters, Vickie Dyer (Mitchell) and Yvonne Smith (Steve), Mother-in-law, Mary Graham; sister-in-law, Kathy Montgomery (Bradley); brother-in-law, Neal Graham (Katherine) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, Homer Graham, grandson, Charles Leighton Benjamin and special son-in-law, Dee Shirley. Pallbearers will be Hunt Kirk, Ronnie Bell, Harvey Cherry, George Higginbotham, Gary Jenkins and Justin Shirley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Robinson, Rodney Bevill, Terry Pence and grandsons, Ryan Shirley and Tripp Benjamin. The family wants to express our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Montgomery, Robin Harrelson and the North MS Hospice team for their wonderful care of our loved one. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM and on Friday from 1 to 2 PM. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Mission Fund at 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
