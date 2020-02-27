Jessica Williams
AURORA, ILLINOIS – Jessica Williams, 34, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel, 140 North Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery Laws Hill. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Sandra Warren
FULTON – Sandra Warren, 43, passed away on February 26, 2020, at her home in Fulton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Willie Clarence “Fred” Bailey
OKOLONA – Willie Clarence “Fred” Bailey, 69, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Fred was born to Eugene Bailey, Jr. and Mary Lee Gladney-Kyles on December 18, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1969 graduate of Fannie Carter High School. Fred was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and everything that he did.
Willie Clarence “Fred” Bailey is survived by his father, Eugene Bailey, Sr. and stepmother, Callie Bailey; mother, Mary Lee Gladney-Kyles of Okolona; 3 daughters, Felicia Fairley (Marvin) of Blue Springs, MS, Clarice Williams (Leon) of Belzoni, MS, and Tyuamicko Robertson of Gulf Port, MS; 3 sons, Jamie Brumbley (Erica) of Memphis, TN, Clarence Brown (Catina) of Tupelo, and Robert Brown of Okolona; 8 sisters, Shirley Bailey (James), Earnestine Coker, Dorothy Ball, Quanita Kyles all of Okolona, Louise Neal of Tupelo, Clarie Huff of Cincinnati, OH, Colletta Collins of Texas, and Kay Bishop of Cincinnati, OH; 5 brothers, Lee Bailey of Okolona, Lonnie Bailey (Rose) of St. Paul, MN, Tommie Bailey of Okolona, Tony Bailey of Texas and Robert Clay of Atlanta, Ga. There are 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries Church in Okolona. The burial will follow at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Zona Golden Scott
PONTOTOC – Zona Golden Scott, 89, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home, 248 Hwy 15 South Pontotoc, MS 38863. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 12:00 – 1:00 with family hour 1:00 until service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Golden Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Darrell Kennedy
PONTOTOC – Darrell Kennedy, 57, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on 11 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Willie L. Spraggins, Jr.
HOULKA – Willie L. Spraggins, Jr., 82, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Diversicare of Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Brenda McFadden
PONTOTOC – Brenda McFadden, 68, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Bessie Lynn Clack
BOONEVILLE – Bessie Lynn Clack, 71, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born February 18, 1949, to Joel Ed and Marie Philpot. Mrs. Bessie was a Hospice and home health LPN nurse for 30 years.
A Graveside service will be Friday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Booneville Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Meritt Officiating. Funeral services will be under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Reggie Clack; one son, Jeremy Wheeler of Florence, AL; two step-sons, Paul (Ashley) Clack of Arlington, TN, and Matthew Clack of Booneville, MS; one step-daughter, Aubrey (Mark) Morelock of Booneville, MS; one brother, Maurice Newkirk of Kenosha, WI; one step-brother, John Newkirk of Evansville, TN; three sisters, Cathy (Glen) Skvarce of Gurnee, IL, Sharon Williamsen of Johnson City, TN, and Crystal (David) Cunningham of Tampa, FL; nine step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronnie Philpot and Roger Philpot; and one sister, Sylvia Bacik.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Friday at McMillan Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Trainum
ASHLAND – Bobby Trainum, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on September 1, 1938, to K.R. and Maggie Putman Trainum in Pocohontas, Tennessee. He was owner and operator of Trainum Lumber Company for 35 years. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Benton County with Bro. Herbert Luther officiating.
Bobby is survived by his wife: Sandra Jobe Trainum of Ashland, MS; one son: Kenneth Trainum of Ashland, MS; one daughter: Julia Cobb (Randy) of Tupelo, MS; one sister: Betty Joshlin of Saltillo, MS; one brother Harry Trainum of Independence, MS; two granddaughters: Mary Ellen Cobb of Oxford, MS, Emily Kate Cobb of Jackson, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials for Bobby may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 3933 Pleasant Hill Rd. Ashland, MS 38603 or the charity of the donors choice in honor of Bobby.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Trainum family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Sarah Spencer
TREMONT – Sarah Kerr Spencer, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 6, 1935 to the late Van B. & Mary Ross Clayton in Bexar, Alabama. Early in her life, her family migrated to Tremont, Mississippi, where she resided until her death. She met the love of her life at the age of 17, and shortly thereafter married the late Johnnie M. Kerr in February 1952. Together, they made a happy, little life on a little farm outside of Tremont, where they raised their two daughters. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She worked at Munsingwear during her early years, she then went to work for A.T.L.A.S Mfg. until her retirement. After the loss of her beloved Johnnie, Sarah was blessed with a second chapter of love and, she married her second husband, the late William T. “Bill” Spencer, in 1994. Sarah had a fiery spirit, and always had a little spark in her eye that knew no stranger. She was a social butterfly at ease with anyone and always ready with a good joke to tell. And, while she certainly was known to cause a little mischief with whomever was blessed that day with her company, she truly enjoyed a simpler life. She spent numerous hours in her kitchen cooking delicious meals, and tending to her many flower beds. She had an untamable passion for reading, which often led to her reading more than one book at a time. And, she especially loved the “baking days” spent with her Aunt Fettney and cousins Estelle Kennedy and LaVale Mills. She touched the hearts of everyone who met her and will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with services being led by Bro. Terry Hale and Bro. Gary Guth. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 Friday, February 28, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Asbury Cemetery alongside her late husband Johnnie.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Norma Yielding (Donald), and Mary Grimes (Boyd), Three grandchildren, Chris Yielding, Lori Ann Mims, and Laura Beth Chaney (Tyler), 7 great-grandchildren, a special niece, Debbie Clayton Klein, a special cousin, LaVale Mills, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Van B. & Mary Ross Clayton, husbands: Johnnie M. Kerr and William T. “Bill” Spencer, and great granddaughter Sophie Yielding. Her brothers Walter Clayton, Bill Clayton, and Don Lee Clayton, and sisters Eula Mae “Pete” Gaines and Eloise Whittington.
Pallbearers will be: Chris Yielding, Tyler Chaney, Mike Bennett, Nick Webb, Steven Bennett, David Bennett, Matt Bennett, and Mike Klein.
Honorary Palbearers will be Jim Bennett, Wayne Bennett, Ray Conwill, Thomas Conwill, Lee Conwill, Jimmy Hughes, Gerald Betts, Jeff Evans, Buck Harp, Robert Don Whitehead, Dawson Black, Doug Horne, and the men of Asbury Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tupelo Sanctuary Hospice House, or Dogwood Assisted Living Center.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Carl Edward Ashby
OKOLONA – Carl Edward Ashby, 73, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
Carl Edward Ashby was born to his late parents, Abe Ashby and Katie Shack on November 20, 1946 in Chickasaw Co. He was also a truck driver for 53 years.
Carl Ashby is survived by the mother of his children, Mary Nancy Hykes of Okolona; one daughter, Roxie M. Chandler (James) of Okolona; two step-daughters, Darlene Walton of Tupelo and Darlinda Bowens of Okolona; four sons, Carl Ashby, Jr. (Beverly) of Shannon, Michael Ashby (Janice) of Okolona, Rondell Ashby (Sarah) of Tupelo and TeCarlo Ashby of Shannon; two step-sons, James Conway (Deborah) of Aberdeen and Lonnie Bowens (Jessie Faye) of Aberdeen; one sister, Daisy Fields of Tupelo; one brother, Leon Shack of Tupelo. There are 52 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, Februar 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries Church located in Okolona. The burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Gardens in Tupelo.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Gladys Wiginton
BOONEVILLE – Gladys P. Wiginton, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born in Rienzi, MS, on June 28, 1932, to Mitchell Palmer and Zelma Hearn Palmer. She enjoyed gardening, church activities, and the Red Hat Club.
Funeral services will be Saturday February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thrasher Baptist Church with Bro. Shane Evetts officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 until 2 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Magnolia Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Wiginton (Patricia), of Falkner, MS; Michael R. Wiginton (Debbie) of Oregon, IL; a daughter, Jan Papke (Gene) of Booneville; sisters, Gloria Henry of Tupelo, MS, and Emma Lovell (Ray) of Booneville; grandchildren Brittany Olson (Joe) of McHenry, IL; Michael Wiginton (Linda) of Woodstock, IL, Clay Wiginton (Kristen) of Huntsville, AL, Clint Wiginton of Faulkner, MS; great-grandchildren, Conner and Tyler Wiginton, Anna Wiginton, Jaya Bausman, Joey, Lily and Lexy Olsen, Mia and Max Wiginton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rubel L. Wiginton; her parents; brother, Charles “Perk” Palmer; a brother-in-law, Joel Henry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tarrance Deon Shumpert
TUPELO – Tarrance Deon Shumpert, 23, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2219 Dorsey Evergreen Road, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3-6 pm at St. Paul Christian Life Center, 502 N. Spring Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Clarence Westmoreland
SHERMAN – Clarence Faulkner Westmoreland, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born the youngest of five sons to Willie Clarence and Terah Nelson Faulkner Westmoreland on October 7, 1927 in Longview. He attended Pontotoc schools and as a teenager, was active in 4-H. For two consecutive years, he won the Showmanship Award at the Mid-South Fair for his dairy cows and was featured on the cover of the Commercial Appeal. Clarence refereed basketball games in North Mississippi for many years. He met his wife Annie Jane Denton at one of these games and they were married for 66 years. Clarence was ordained a Deacon of Sherman Baptist Church in 1967 where he served many positions and remained faithful until his health failed. One of his sporting passions was training birddogs for quail hunting and he excelled in field trials during competitions. He enjoyed playing dominoes, especially with his brothers and watching SEC football, more specifically, the Ole Miss Rebels. Clarence worked as the manager of Joyner-Fields, Inc. in Sherman for over 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Denton Westmoreland of Sherman; two daughters, Clarice Westmoreland of Tupelo and Cindy Westmoreland Williams (Chuck) of Hickory Flat; son, Shawn Westmoreland (Missy) of Madison, Alabama; four grandsons, Seth Westmoreland, Eli Westmoreland, Brandon Shields (Jordan) and Josh Shields; granddaughter-in-law, Anna Williams; four great-grandchildren, Laklin and Kase Williams and Braxton and Addilyn Shields; sister-in-law, Jerolene Westmoreland of Tupelo; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse David “Jess” Williams; parents; and four brothers, Arthur “Crook”, J.C., Everett and Thurman Westmoreland.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Sherman Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sherman Baptist Church with Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Westmoreland, Dwayne Westmoreland, John Gory, Tom Blanchard, Tim Denton, Steve Christian and Josh Shields.
Honorary pallbearers will be the active and inactive Deacons of Sherman Baptist Church and Charles Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or the Sherman Cemetery Fund, PO Box 73 Sherman MS, 38869.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Joyce McCharen
PONTOTOC – Joyce Estelle McCharen, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Greenhouses at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She was born March 25, 1925 to Berry and Lois Holley Young. Joyce was a retired factory worker and a member of the West Main Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and watching the Ole Miss Rebels.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will follow in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Stephens (Ron) of Tupelo, MS and Sonya Ray (Keith) Murfreesboro, TN, one son, Richard McCharen (Lynne) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Willie Dancer and Lucile Wilson, one brother, Carl Young (Peggy), seven grandchildren, Brian Williams, Chris Williams (Johanna), Leslie McCharen, Allison McCharen, Landon Ray, Olivia Ray and Austin Ray, and five great-grandchildren, Madeline Williams, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams, Miles Williams and Lyla Kate Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Lake McCharen, six sisters, Clara Campbell, Dorothy Washington, Lillie Dell Baker, Lorene Holley, Nelly Young and Kathleen Foster, and two brothers, Clinton Young and Truman Young.
Pallbearers will be Brian Williams, Chris Williams, Landon Ray, Austin Ray, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams and Miles Williams.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Memorials may be sent to Guinn Cemetery, West Main Church of Christ or to Traceway Manor.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.