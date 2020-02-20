James Lee Randle
PRAIRIE – 58, passed away on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at NMMC in West Point. James Lee Randle was born to his late parents, J.T. Randle and Mae Liza Randle on Feb. 27, 1961 in Clay Co. He was a graduate of West Point High School. He also attended Pan Handle University, Valley State University and East MS Community College. Mr. Randle is survived by his wife; Jackie Veal-Randle. One daughter; Makalla Randle of Prairie. Three sons; LaTerence Randle of Prairie, Lamont Randle of Saucier, MS, and Jamund Randle of Prairie. Three sisters; Rosie Pulliam (Willie C) of Prairie, Loretta Townsend (Lester) of Prairie and Helen R. Patterson of Davenport, Iowa. Two brothers; James Otis Randle (Versie) of Prairie and Theotis Randle of Houston. There are 5 grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Grove MBC with Rev. Calvin Chandler officiating. The burial will follow at the Chandler Grove MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Kenneth Lee Robertson
NEW ALBANY – Kenneth Lee Robertson, 64, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday February 22, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Willie Lee Morrow
NETTLETON – Willie Lee Morrow, 65, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Willie Lee Morrow was born to his late parents, Will Morrow and Lula Daniel, on October 10, 1954 in Monroe County. Mr. Morrow was also a hospital care worker.
Willie Lee Morrow is survived by one sister, Mary L. Minis of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, William B. Morrow of Nettleton, and Bobby L. Morrow of Arlington, Texas.
The visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., two hours before the memorial service time at 11:30 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Dr. Dawn Annette Weed
SMITHVILLE – Dr. Dawn Annette Weed, 55, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her residence in Smithville, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Robert “Bob” Milam
IUKA – Robert “Bob” Milam, 56, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Private services will be at Tupelo Memorial Funeral Chapel of Associated Family Funeral & Cremation. Visitation will be private at The Magnolia Room of Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo. Burial will follow at associatedfuneral.com.
Jerry Dewayne Nabors
OKOLONA – 45, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Jerry Dewayne Nabors was born to Willie A. Robinson and Aline Nabors on Sept. 5, 1974 in Monroe Co. He received his education from the Aberdeen school system. Mr. Jerry D. Nabors is survived by his wife Yolanda Boyd- Nabors. Father; Willie Arthur Robinson of Okolona. Mother; Aline Nabors-Robinson of Okolona. Two daughters; Tierra E. Nabors of California and Jasmine K. Nabors of Okolona.Two sons; Jerry D. Nabors of Texas and Dorian S. Nabors of Okolona. Three sisters; DeMaria L. Robinson of Aberdeen, Cicily L. Sacus of Aberdeen, and Cherice Gardner of Aberdeen. Three brothers; Leonta R. Nabors (Deloris) of Saltillo, Derrick R. Robinson (Ora) of Starkville, and Eric L. Robinson (Talecia) of Jackson. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC with Rev. David James officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tula Colvin
HAMILTON – Tula Colvin, 97, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton, AL. She was born November 14, 1922 to the late Willie Manasco and the late Betty Uptain Manasco. She enjoyed going to church at Hamilton Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse and did home health care in her later years. She enjoyed viewing the countryside; riding around with her son. She also was an avid gardener.
Services will be 12:00 pm on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Garry Carrol officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 Friday, Feb. 21 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her son, Lee Colvin of Hamilton, AL; granddaughter, Teresa Anne Colvin of Muscle Shoals, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elver Colvin; sisters: Jewel Chamblee and Beulah Brannock; brothers: James, Orvel, and Earl Manasco.
Online condolences can be expressed at senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Glenn McCullough
TUPELO – Mr. James Glenn McCullough, 39, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in West Point, Mississippi on October 25, 1980 to Michael “Mike” McCullough and Kathryn Moore McCullough. He worked with his family at the Barnes Crossing Eye Clinic in Tupelo as an optometrist technician. Glenn was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. Glenn served in the Unites States Army.
Funeral services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi.
Mr. McCullough is survived by his parents, Mike and Dr. Kathryn “Kathy” McCullough of Tupelo, Mississippi; his son, Riley Hogue of Ripley, Mississippi; his brothers, Paden Moore (Betsy) McCullough of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Dr. Michael “Burks” (Logan) McCullough of Tupelo, Mississippi and his grandmother, Ella McCullough of Houston, Mississippi.
Mr. McCullough is preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Marie Moore and Hugh McCullough.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Betty Jo Sharp
BOONEVILLE – Betty Jo Sharp, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Limestone Memorial Gardens in Athens, AL.
W.O. Hamblin, Jr.
BALDWYN – Junior Hamblin, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 20,2020 at NMMC Hospice Unit. He was the son of W. O. and Effie samples Hamblin. For many years be bought and sold used cars. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with his nephews, Bro. Johnny Hamblin and Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Hamblin; two daughters, Annie Bryson (Don) and Sheryl Renfro (Bo); four step-daughters, Linda Bennett, Dorothy McComas, Tammy Paul and Debbie Hamblin; three grandchildren, Derek Bryson, Austin Hamblin and Bradley Hamblin; one great-grandson, Gunner Bryson; two brothers, J.W. Hamblin and Charlie Hamblin; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Annette Sullivan
NEW ALBANY – Annette Sullivan, 93, passed away on February 20, 2020, at Magnolia Personal Care Home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Johnny L. Wilson
OKOLONA – Johnny L. Wilson, 74, passed away on February 20, 2020, in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
William Glenn Leatherwood
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – William Glenn Leatherwood, 64, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 22 at 1 PM at Antioch Church of Christ in Ramer, TN. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lake Hill Memory Garden near Bethel Springs, TN. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Leatherwood family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James R. “Jimmy” Ray
SALTILLO – Jimmy Ray, 74, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching black and white westerns, cracking jokes with others, farming, driving his mustang and playing with his dog, Jetta. Services will be 11 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church (112B CR 6011 Baldwyn, MS) with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. A private family burial will take place on his farm. Visitation will be 9-11 Saturday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie Ray of Saltillo; his sons, Tim Myhand (Darlene) of Smithville, Thomas Myhand of Saltillo and Adam Ray (Jessica) of Saltillo; his daughters, Sherry Fay Derrick of FL, Holly Hood (Charlie) of FL and Michelle Bair of Corinth; his adopted sons, D.J. Reynolds of Blue Springs and Anthony Reynolds of Baldwyn; his brothers, Hannon Ray (Star) of Tupelo, Larry Ray (Laura) of Wheeler and Mitchell Ray (Taffie) of Saltillo; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; the Adams family and his church family. Pallbearers are; DJ Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, TJ Myhand, Chandler Myhand, Dakota Myhand and Shawn McCalister. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ginger Dawn Farris
BOONEVILLE – Ginger Dawn Farris, 47, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Pisgah United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 12-2 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Minnie Shumpert
TUPELO – Minnie Shumpert, 77, passed away on February 20, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
