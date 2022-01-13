TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doris Goolsby Farrow, Tippah County
Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn, Booneville
Jessie B. Hankins, Tupelo
James Stanley Hogan, Byram
Tyisha Calahan - McClendon, Tupelo
Grianna Sharnay McMillian, Aberdeen
Roy Powell, Holly Springs
Lucille Stewart, Holly Springs
Rebecca Whitley, Corinth
Lucille Stewart
HOLLY SPRINGS - Lucille Stewart, 78, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday January 16, 2022 11:00 with viewing starting at 10:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at New Salem Church Cemetery 1296 Red Banks Rd Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn
BOONEVILLE - Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn, 46, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center. Craig was born on September 27, 1975, to Alvin E. Glenn, Jr. and Sue C. Pounds. Craig married the love of his life, Sheri Reece Glenn, on July 17, 1999. He was a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University and he was an Eagle Scout. Craig enjoyed watching basketball and hockey.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Glenn will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of Booneville Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to service. Bro. Doug Greenway will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sumner's Chapel. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Sheri; mother, Sue of Booneville, MS; and brother, Chris of Nashville, TN; and mother-in-law, Betty Reece.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; paternal grandparents, Alvin, Sr. and Marcella Glenn; maternal grandparents, Henry and Juanita Pounds; and father-in-law, Lenard Reese.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tyisha Calahan - McClendon
TUPELO - Tyisha Calahan McClendon, 30, passed away January 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on July 30, 1991 in Chicago, IL.
Tyisha was a graduate of Tupelo High School. She often enjoyed cooking, singing, and music. Her favorite color was red.
Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Chapel Grove West M.B. Church Cemetery, 304 CR 135, Okolona, MS 38860 at 2 p.m.
Her memories will always be cherished by her son, whom she loved dearly, Samuel Wilson, her mother and father, Angela and Troy Stokes; her husband, Jeremy McClendon; three brothers; Troyzon Stokes, Junari Stokes, Daventa Stokes; a sister, Troyvonya Robinson; and other loved ones.
Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements. Masks are Required.
Roy Powell
HOLLY SPRINGS - Roy Powell, 64, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Grianna Sharnay McMillian
ABERDEEN - Grianna Sharnay McMillian, 2 days old, passed away Sunday, January 09, 2022, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on January 16, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at New Life M.B. Church - Masks are Required. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS.
James Stanley Hogan
BYRAM - James Stanley Hogan, 64, passed away on January 12, 2022, at his residence in Byram, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Doris Goolsby Farrow
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, Doris Goolsby Farrow, 94, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home.
A Service remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Farrow was held at 1 PM Thursday, January 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Dr. Patrick Chapman and Bro. Donnie Debord officiated. A private burial will be in the Beech Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Farrow was born March 27, 1927 in Falkner, MS, the daughter of the late Alvie Collins and Elizabeth Grace Gandy Goolsby. She was a graduate of Falkner High School and on December 29, 1946, married her beloved husband, Graydon O'Leary "Bud" Farrow who preceded her in death on October 10, 1992.
After graduating as Valedictorian from Falkner High School in 1945, Doris attended Blue Mountain College then finished her education at Draughn's Business College in Memphis, TN. Doris worked in the legal field for over thirty years, first as a Legal secretary for eight years and then as the official Court Reporter for the Third Circuit Court of Mississippi for twelve years. She finished her career as a free-lance court reporter working all over North Mississippi. Working as a free-lance court reporter allowed Doris to do what she loved most - spend more time with her family.
An avid gardener who loved being outside in her yard more than most anything else, she took pride in her home -inside and out -, was a wonderful cook, and was the epitome of a gracious hostess. She loved collecting and refinishing antiques, cooking and trying new recipes, and entertaining friends. Hospitality and being of service to others was at the backbone of everything she did. She loved music and her tastes ran from Mozart, Andre Rieu, and Gershwin to Alan Jackson, Josh Turner, and Willie Nelson. She also loved to travel. She and her beloved Bud traveled extensively in their married life. She truly enjoyed taking her children and later her grandchildren and their friends to new places for concerts, shows, museums, and great food.
An active member of the local community throughout her life, Doris volunteered her time with many organizations. Her interest in preserving the early records of the history of Tippah County led her to research the family histories of both her family and her husbands. In 1973, she wrote and published A Genealogical History of the Farrow, Waters, and Related Families. This was long before Google made this type research easy, so she and the family often traveled so that she could research court records and documents. Her research took her across seven states and into the United Kingdom. This book sparked the writer inside her and she continued to write reflective short stories, local histories, and devotional insights the rest of her life.
She loved the Lord and was a vital member of the Church of Christ. After Bud passed in 1992, she moved her attention to mission work and traveled within the States as well as to San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago, Romania, and Poland. Overseas, she taught English using the Bible as a reference. She corresponded with many of her student for years afterward. As she aged and could not travel, she continued to support many mission works and believed if you can't go yourself, you should support those who can.
She believed strongly in the power of education and worked with Ripley's Enrichment Inc as an early member and supporter. She also served Freed-Hardeman University on several boards and as a member of the Board of Directors for over 20 years. She embraced the concept of being the hands and feet of Christ here on earth.
She loved her family deeply. In her final days, she had caregivers who became family to her. Deep gratitude from the family goes to Gwen Evans, Ann Johnson, Lisa Nails, Becky Gunn, Linda Hudspeth, Tracey Gaillard, and the nurses of North MS Home Health and Hospice.
Memories will continue to be shared by two children, Robert G. Farrow (Sally) and Joyce Graddy (Maurice "Mo"), both of Ripley, four sisters, Joyce Barnett of Olive Branch, Carol Jackson (Neil) of Falkner, Linda Akins and Sandra Robinson, both of Southaven, one brother, Robert Goolsby (Sharon) of Ripley, eight grandsons, six great grandchildren with one on the way and two sisters in law, Lena Goolsby and Mary Dee Smith.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eudora Tapp and Vonita Harrell, three brothers, Treadwell Goolsby, Randle Goolsby and Phillip "Sonny" Goolsby.
The family request that memorials by directed to Mid- South Youth Camp, c/o Freed-Hardeman, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834 or a local Christian mission work.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Farrow family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Whitley
CORINTH - Rebecca Whitley, 83, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Stone Ridge Assisted Living in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Gardens.
Jessie B. Hankins
TUPELO - Jessie B. Hankins, 89, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 at Inspirational Community Church with the viewing one hour prior to service. Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com.
