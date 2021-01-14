Gabrieisha Jones
OXFORD – Gabrieisha Jones, 22, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Private services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Red Banks. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 11:00-12:00 at Pleasant Grove Church. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Nathaniel Holleman, Sr.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Nathaniel Holleman, Sr., 93, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Visitation. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 1:00 – 3:00 at Antioch M.B. Church Walls MS 6461 Hwy 161 North. Burial will follow at West TN Veterans Cemetery Forest Hill Irene on a later day. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Beulah Rogers
AMORY – Beulah Rogers, 93, passed away on January 11, 2021, at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Willie Curtis Eubanks
SALTILLO – Willie Curtis Eubanks, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 12:00 – 1:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Lindsey
FULTON – Jimmy Lindsey, 67, passed away on January 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Karmyn Elicia Howard
TUPELO – Baby Karmyn Elicia Howard, 36 hours old, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo.
Karmyn Elicia Howard was born to Wayne and Christina Howard on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo.
Karmyn Elicia Howard is survived by her father and mother; Wayne and Christina Howard of Tupelo. Grandparents; Maggie Howard of Amory, Dale and Ruthie Barr of Okolona. Three sisters; Kiara Howard of Amory, Kiuana Thomas of Nettleton, and Kanisha Beeks (Kelby) of Smithville. Three uncles; Patrick Howard of Tupelo, Sean Howard of Florida, and Christopher Barr of Okolona.
The visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering policy, Saturday, January 16, 2021, Baby Karmyn Elicia Howard will lie in state from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Then the service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Springs Church cemetery with Dr. Noland Elzie, Sr. officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge.
Timothy Ogarek
FULTON – Timothy Ogarek, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be no local services. W.E. Pegues is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jean Foulks
OKOLONA – Betty Jean Foulks, 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
Betty Jean Foulks was born to Oscar Gordan and Betty Troupe on August 31, 1947 in Chickasaw Co. She was also a graduate of Fannie Carter.
Betty Jean Foulks is survived by her estranged husband, Jimmy Foulks. One daughter; Farren Gates of New York. Two sons; Archie Carouthers, Jr. and Christopher Carouthers both of Okolona. There are also one grandchild, one great-grandchild, five nephews and 1 niece.
The visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy per CDC no gathering policy. The service will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sandra Renee Pickens
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – Sandra Renee Pickens, 50, passed away on Wednesday, December 30,2020 at Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas.
Sandra R. Pickens was born to her late father, Climel Pickens and Mary Jane Bell-Pickens on September 18, 1970 in Chickasaw County. She was a 1988 graduate of Houlka High School, Jackson State University, and Mississippi State University.
Sandra Renee Pickens is survived by her mother; Mary Jane Bell-Pickens. One son; Cary Wise of Las Vegas. One sister;Yolanda Abram (Demetrius) of Hattiesburg, MS. Three brothers; William Earl Pickens (Betty) of Tupelo, Dennis Pickens of Tupelo, and David Pickens of Atlanta, Ga.
Sandra R. Pickens was preceded in death by her father; Climel Pickens and her brother; Darrell Pickens.
The visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy, no gathering per CDC guidelines. The graveside service will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope UMC in Van Vleet with Rev. Jeffrey E. Riddle officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Penny Kirksey
NEW ALBANY – Penny Kirksey, 65, died January 13, 2021, at Baptist New Albany in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Verline Agnew
BOONEVILLE – Verline Agnew, 69, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home in Bonneville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Sherri Huddleston Crump
GOLDEN – Sherri Huddleston Crump, 54, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born August 2, 1966 to Robert John Huddleston, Jr. and Janice Adams Woods York in Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing board games, word puzzle books, and camping.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday January 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday January 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her father; Robert John Huddleston, Jr. of Tupelo, mother; Janice Adams (Richard) York of Arab, AL, daughters; Kayla (Christopher Gilmore) Lansdell of Tremont, and Kara Lansdell of Tishomingo, 2 sons; Anthony “A.J” Lansdell of Belmont, and Tyler Seth (Elizabeth) Harrison of Red Bay, AL, 8 grandchildren, 2 sisters; Angie Adams (Johnny) Yielding of Golden, and Donna Huddleston Counts of Tremont, and 2 brothers; Mark Renfroe and Shayne (Darla) Adams, both of Golden.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Adams.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Billy Doyle “Catfish” Massey
PONTOTOC – Billy Doyle “Catfish” Massey, 71, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15th, 5-8 PM and Saturday, January 16th, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery.
Pamela Hightower Tuggle
BRUCE – Pamela Hightower Tuggle, 55, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS.
Elaine Morris McCurley
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Elaine Morris McCurley, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 15, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Billie Bridges
IUKA – Billie Sue Bridges, 88, of Iuka, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born September 18, 1932 in Union County to David and Edna Cathryn Corder Williams. She was a member of Snowdown Methodist Church in Iuka. She loved being outdoors, gardening, and crocheting.
Private graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Randy Rice officiating. Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Rick Bridges (Twila); daughter, Kathy Bridges Lomenick; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Nix (Rudy), Madison Nelson (Jesse), Joel Lomenick (Jocelyn), and Megan Lomenick; three greatgrandchildren, Jordy Nelson, Poppy Nelson, and Rigby Nelson; sister, Blanche Armstrong; sister-in-law, Jo Lane Williams; brother-in-law, Ralph Baker, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bridges; parents, sisters, Nellie Ellis and Lanie Baker; and brothers, Esque Williams, David Williams, and Bill Jack Williams
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.
Marjorie Adams
BALDWYN – Marjorie Adams, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on January 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
Marcell Rogers McKinney
AMORY – Marcell Rogers McKinney, 69, passed away on January 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Virginia Wittjen Lacey
HOLLY SPRINGS – Virginia Wittjen Lacey, 97, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Camellia Estates in McComb, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 am graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Tommy Lee Christopher
NETTLETON – Tommy Lee Christopher, 69, passed away on January 13, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 2, 1951 in Lee County to parents Harvey Lee Christopher and Louise (Ratliff) Christopher. He lived all his life in Lee County. He enjoyed working on his 1968 pickup and being with his family. There will be a private family only service on Saturday, January 16, 2021 with Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Ridings) Christopher of Nettleton; one son, Lee Christopher (Kimberly) of Murfreesboro, TN; two grandchildren, Ethan and Claire, one brother, Jimmy, and one sister Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public visitation. Donations can be made to any favorite charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdale-lannmemorial.com.
Danny J. Penrose
BALDWYN – Danny J. Penrose, 56, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 pm, graveside at Springhill Church Cemetery, Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Denver Earnest
AMORY – Chester Denver Earnest, 73, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo. Denver was born on April 11, 1947 in the Quincy Community to the late Chester A. and Ruby Rye Earnest Bishop. Denver attended Hatley School and retired from Gibson Container after many years of service. Most everyone in Monroe County knew that the name Denver Earnest was synonymous with tree cutting, owning and operating Denver Earnest Tree Cutting and Removal Service since 1977. He truly loved the outdoors, spending much of his free time fishing and hunting. One of his passions was 4-wheeler riding, often having the the biggest 4-wheeler in the group. He was much of a daredevil when it came to riding and was never afraid to go through the deepest and muddiest holes. He was a member of New Hope Church of Christ and would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was known far and wide and had many friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Earnest Morgan (Lee), Amory and Ashley Earnest O’Fallon (Shaun), Hatley; sister, Marcy Earnest Brent (Dean), Louisianna and Mavis Earnest Tubb (Dr. Grayden), Oxford; grandchildren, Bryce O’Fallon, Devin Putney, Reese O’Fallon and Kaitlyn O’Fallon; special friend, Heather Presley, Amory and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, John Spurgeon Bishop and a sister Ozellar Earnest.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. David Highland officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Wes Steverson, Mark Parham, Keith Parham, Willie Wilson, Roland Minga and Danny Parham. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Gray, Johnny Parham, Rickey Moffett and Bo Barrett. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from noon until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
David Dickerson
MOOREVILLE – David Dickerson, 74, passed away on January 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Jerry Lantrip
AMORY – Jerry Lantrip, 87, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 12:30 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
George Houser
GUNTOWN – George Houser, 71, passed away on January 13, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed gardening, working and giving things to people. He was a mechanic for Chickasaw Equipment for over 40 years and he was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Gibson Houser of Guntown; son, Ellis “Bo” Houser (Nancy) of Southaven; step-daughter, Brandy Taylor of Guntown; step-sons, Chad Garrett (Monte) of Wheeler and Heath Garrett of Guntown; (7) sisters, Mary Grimes of Ft. Walton, FL, Winnie Crump of Reno, NV, Helen Edison of Mathiston, MS, Bennie Tackett of Van Fleet, Lela Norris of Houston, Jane Houser of Houston, Jean Baradar of Beaumont, TX; brother, James E. Kennedy of Slaughter, LA; grandchildren, Deanna Westmoreland and Dalton Houser; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Ellis Houser and Bonnie Mooneyham Houser Freeman.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p. m. until service time at 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Betty Doler White
CALHOUN CITY – Betty Doler White, 87, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 2:00 PM. The services will be limited to family only at First Baptist Calhoun City. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery Vardaman, Mississippi.
Billy W. Damron
CORINTH – Billy W. Damron, 60, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 12 noon at Concorde Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Concorde Cemetery.
Dynesha Coleman
SHANNON – Dynesha Coleman, 22, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Willis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery of Hamilton, MS.
Roosevelt Johnson
TUPELO – Roosevelt Johnson, 79, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 am, graveside at Kimble Chapel Church Cemetery, 3215 Walsh Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
J D Stokes
THAXTON – J D Stokes, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Greater Springhill Toccopola Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
