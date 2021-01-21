Bryane Pullen
NEW SITE – Bryane Pullen, 45, passed away on January 21, 2021, at his home in New Site. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mark W. Bond
PONTOTOC – Mark W. Bond, 73, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM at By Faith Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS.
Sally Watson
PONTOTOC – Sally Watson, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Buckhorn Cemetery.
Jimmy Dale Souter
PONTOTOC – Jimmy Dale Souter, 68, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Private services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Pattie Moore Raimey
RED BANKS – Pattie Moore Raimey, 66, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Collierville Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Graveside services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Newell Memorial Cemetery, Red Banks. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Carolyn Pounds Mabry
PLANTERSVILLE – Carolyn Pounds Mabry, 61, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her home in Plantersville, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Walk-through viewing 3:00 until 5:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary today, January 22, 2021. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
LeMarcus Watson
PONTOTOC – LeMarcus Watson, 34, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, MI. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial in Ecru, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Ecru, MS. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Cemetery.
Tinisha Outlaw
ABERDEEN – Tinisha Outlaw, 45, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at James Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Rickey Brown
COLUMBUS – Rickey Brown , 58, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church parking lot. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona, MS.
Randy Williams
BALDWYN – Randy Williams, 55, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive M.B. Church parking lot. Visitation will be on Friday, January, 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS.
James Walter Clark
CORINTH – James Walter Clark, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Rest Heaven Nursing Home in Ripley. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 12 Noon at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday evening, January 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Joe Lane Moore
TIPLERSVILLE – Joe Lane Moore, 58, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Greater Ebernezer. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 5 – 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Ola Moody
MYRTLE – Ola Moody, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her residence in West Union. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, 5:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.
Brenda Jourdan
BOONEVILLE – Brenda Jourdan, 79, of Booneville, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab. She was a member of the East Marietta Baptist Church. She loved reading, listening to New Site basketball games and she had a great love for animals.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Little Brown Cemetery. Bro. Ray Hall will be officiating. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Angela Jourdan of Booneville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Ruby Aldridge and her husband Odell Jourdan.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Etta Lee Stanfield-Ware
OKOLONA – Etta Lee Stanfield-Ware, 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence in Okolona.
Etta Lee Ware was born to her parents, Booker T. Ware and Mary Nette Hill-Ware On May 4, 1945 in Van Vleet, MS.
Etta Lee Ware is survived by two sons; Willie Stanfield of Okolona and Henry Clay Ware (Felecia) of Houston. Two sisters; Bobbie Jean Gates (Jimmy) of Okolona and Mamie Stanfield (Lee) of Houlka. There are also 2 grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Williams Memorial Funeral Home with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Center Hill Church cemetery with Pastor Gregory Wright officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Johnny DuVall
OXFORD – Johnny DuVall, 86, passed away on January 21, 2021, at his home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Billie Spencer
FULTON – Billie Dean Spencer, son of N.C. and Trillia Cummings Spencer, was born on November 19, 1931. Billie was a hardworking husband and father who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, carpentry, and listening to country music. On October 1, 1953, he married Shelby Jean Dulaney Spencer and started a family with two daughters, Barbara Jean and Patty Jo. Billie served in the United States Navy from December 1951 through October 1955. After his time in the Navy was completed, he worked with the Mississippi Highway Department for 20 years until he retired. In retirement, he and Shelby started Spencer Ornamental Concrete where they created beautiful pieces from picnic tables with intricate edging to detailed water fountains to the most delicate baskets. As a Korean War veteran, Billie joined the Orphans of the Pacific and traveled throughout the United States. He enjoyed meeting up with his fellow veterans and friends to see all the different sights across our country. His favorite place to visit was Branson, Missouri, where he and Shelby would often go with family. He also enjoyed playing dominoes with his grandchildren and a nice, warm McDonald’s cheeseburger and apple pie.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating.
The family request face mask and social distancing be observed at the service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Billie passed away at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, Mississippi. He left behind his wife, Shelby; children Barbara Jean Spencer and Patty Jo Chumbley (Robert Darrell); sister Jennie Vee Grissom; grandchildren Dawn Marie Larson (Jason), Resa Chumbley Collier (Jamie), Daryl Jo Chumbley Doorenbos (Garrett), Kara Larson Terrell (Dale), Bradley Larson, Ashlynn Pinnick, and Jason Pinnick, Jr.; great grandchildren Leeanna Collier, Michael Collier, and great great grandson Easton Terrell. Billie is preceded in death by his brothers N.C. Spencer, Jr. and Guyther Spencer and brother-in-law Wayne Grissom.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Bobby Lee Wells
TUPELO – Bobby Lee Wells, 60, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 at Porter’s Memorial Park with the walk-through viewing at noon. Online condolence can be made to the Wells family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Guy Mitchell Campbell
UNION/ITAWAMBA COUNTY – Guy Mitchell Campbell, 69, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence in Fulton. Private family burial will be in the Gilvo Cemetery in Lee County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of new Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Freddie Hancock
MYRTLE – Freddie Gray Hancock, 85, passed away January 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1935 to James A. and Lillian Mossie Churchill Hancock in New Albany, MS. He was a carpenter by trade, and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm January 22, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Cohea and Bro. Jason Howell officiating. A visitation will be from 12 noon till the start of the service at 2 pm. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Burial will be a Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Jewel Lavelle Hancock of Myrtle, three daughters; Karen Hargett of Ripley, Judy Hancock of New Albany, and Fredia Gullick (Michael) of Myrtle, one sister, Betty Fitch of Holly Springs, four brothers; Jimmy Hancock (Carol) of St. Louis, Mo, Bill Hancock (Pat) of Myrtle, Gilbert Hancock (Sue) of Warrenton, MO, and Bob Hancock (Darlene) of Wallerville, MS, nine grandchildren; Charlie Hancock (Beth) of New Albany, Leann Gates (James) of Ripley, Jessie Howell (Jason) of Myrtle, Kim Gable (Chris) of Booneville, Brandon Hancock (Kayla) of Myrtle, Brent Hancock (Chelcie) of Myrtle, Chase Hancock (Amber) of Myrtle, Chasity Neal of New Albany, and Ryne Hargett of Ripley, twenty-six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Adolph Hancock and Lillian Mossie Churchill Hancock, two sons, James Gray Hancock, and Gerald David Hancock, two sisters, Lillian Jean Wood and Janice Lee Davis, one brother James Edward Hancock.
Essie Taylor
CHARLESTON – Essie Taylor, 97, passed away on January 20, 2021, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Barbara Ann Holmes Carroll
UNION COUNTY – Barbara Ann Holmes Carroll, 70, passed away on January 19, 2021, at her residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Beverly Black
GRENADA – Beverly Black, 50, passed away on January 16, 2021, at her residence in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Holly Gail Adams Clayton
AMORY – Holly Gail Adams Clayton, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, MS.
Clady Clayton Renfro
AMORY – Clady Clayton Renfro, 81, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Amory. Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on noon until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas.
Albert Hall
MARKS – Albert Hall, 80, passed away on January 19, 2021, at Northwest Mississippi Medical Center in Clarksdale. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Frances Collier Jordan
TIPPAH COUNTY – Frances Collier Jordan, 82, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. A private graveside service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jordan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Robbie Jean Henry Mills
SALTILLO – On November 14, 1942, in Halls, Tennessee, the late R. E. and Beatrice Cox Henry were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Robbie Jean. After a series of medical problems, most recently a devastating stroke, Robbie Jean Henry Mills passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House.
Robbie Jean was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, where she was a licensed beautician and teacher. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Mayfield Church of Christ, where she attended services and volunteered her time; as well as a member of the Woodlawn Chapter #164 Order of Eastern Star (previously Naomi Chapter #55). Over the years, Bobby and Jean traveled and worked throughout the United States, where she enjoyed collecting antiques and making stunning Tiffany-style lamp shades.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Waters Funeral Home, 309 North Second Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi 38824, where a viewing will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10:00 a. m. until noon and a service will be held at their chapel Saturday at noon conducted by Chaplain David Laman. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Bethel Springs, Tennessee.
On July 5, 1960, Jean was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bobby Mills, who survives her along with her cherished children; Robbie Gail (David) Allen and Mark (Shari) Mills. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Reed, Cory Allen, LeighAnn (Sam) Dubel, and Zachary Mills. Robbie Jean was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Zoey Nicole Reed, Xander Owen Reed and Finley Eleanor Dubel. Other family surviving Jean are a sister, Gaye Dunaway; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Judy Henry as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her precious infant son, Scotty Lane; two sisters and one brother.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Dale Pratt
MABEN – Dale Pratt, 49, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10-11:00 am with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS.
William T. Chandler, Jr.
WOODLAND – William T. Chandler, Jr., 80, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm. at New Zion Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 3-5:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Zion Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Mary Evelyn Bennett
TUPELO – Mary Evelyn White Bennett, 65, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home. Mary was born November 28, 1955 in Saxton, Missouri to E. Y. White and Velma Iris White. At a young age, her family relocated to Itawamba County where she spent most of her childhood and youth. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Itawamba Junior College studying Child Development. When her three boys were young she went back to IJC to earn her degree in Economics.
In 2004, she began a 14 year career as a Mail Carrier with the US Postal Services. A sense of humor that was not rivaled, Mary’s personality was infectious. She was often found outside doing yard work or spending time at the river. For years she would play volleyball with her large family and made it a weekly Sunday tradition. In her later year, she picked up crocheting everything from doilies to scarves.
Survivors include her three sons, Anthony Bennett of Fulton, Joey Bennett of Dorsey, and Heath Allen Bennett of Tupelo; nine grandchildren, Breez Bennett Fikes (Ryan), Mitchell Bennett, Ryan Bennett, Landon Bennett, Ciara Bennett, Izabell Bennett, Piper Bennett, Conner Bennett and Stone Bennett; daughters-in-law, Vicky Bennett and Carrie Bennett; brothers, Albert White, Roy White, Eddie White; and sisters, Carolyn Frederick and Betty Ayala and her best friend, Jody Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy, Rayburn, and Bob White.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Carl Brown
MANTACHIE – Carl E. Brown, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 6, 1942 to the late Troy Brown and the late Lou Ethel Gregory Brown in the Fawn Grove community. He retired from Cooper Tire after 20 years of service and was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He was a graduate of, what was then called IJC where he obtained an Associates Degree in Marketing. Carl proudly served his country in the US Army where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E5. He was a founding member of the Mooreville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Terry Booker officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
The family request that face mask and social distancing be observed at the service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife; Deb Brown of Mantachie, daughter; Robin Brown (Vince) Haygood of Pontotoc, 2 sons; Chad Brown, and Blythe (Christy) Brown of Mantachie, stepson; Orlando (Susan) Uribe of Tuscumbia, stepdaughters; Triana Stephens of Tupelo, Barbie (David) Thomas, of Tremont, sister; Martha Brown (Jerry) Sheffield of Fulton, brother; Jim (Patsy) Brown of Byhalia, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Rascal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Troy and Lou Ethel Brown, sister, Sarah Brown Fulton, and a grandson, Ben Haygood.
Pallbearers will be Drew Brown, Eli Brown, Ryan Brown, Bo Haygood, Wesley Barefield, Jake Garrett, and Hunter Stephens.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ray Keeton
AMORY – Ray Keeton, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence in Amory. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021, 2:00 PM at Haughton Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Verdell Judd
OKOLONA – Verdell Judd, 65, passed away on January 21, 2021, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.