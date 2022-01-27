TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bradford Adkins, Ripley
Marco Agustin, Pontotoc
Mildred Marie Burns, Byhalia
Ken Coleman, New Albany
DeCamryn Rankins, Byhalia
Sandra Thompson, Houston
Mildred Marie Burns
BYHALIA - Mildred Marie Burns, 73, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at her home in Byhalia. Celebration of life services will be on a later date at a family memorial location. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Marco Agustin
PONTOTOC - Marco Agustin, 68, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on 3PM, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29th 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Sandra Thompson
HOUSTON - Mrs. Sandra "Sandi" Faye Heair Thompson, 62, passed away on January 24, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Sandra was born on September 16, 1959, in Houston to Ellis Ray Heair and Madie Mae Williams Heair. She was a retired registered nurse for North Mississippi Medical Center for over thirty years. Mrs. Sandra was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Sandra had the heart of a faithful servant. She shared her love and care with many through her work as a nurse. She lived to serve others and her Savior. She loved her husband, children, and family with all her heart, and never ceased to put them first. Her warm, infectious smile and kindness will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by mother, Madie Heair of Houston; her husband of 35 years, Lee Thompson of Houston; her daughter, Emily (Joe Trahan) Thompson of Zachary, LA; her son, Jordan Thompson of Houston; her sisters, Margaret (Robert) Harrell of Mathiston; Carolyn (Roy) Orr of Flora, MS.; Linda Heair of Mathiston; Brenda (David) McVay of Okolona; and Amy (Donnie) Prisock of Starkville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her father, her brother, Michael Heair; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Dee Griffin; and her nephews, Bobby Harrell.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Thompson, Joe Trahan, Wil Prisock, Brian Wilbourne, Keith Vaughn, Shawn Keranen, Chad Griffin, and Tommy Andrew.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ellis and Stuart McVay, Randy Shelly, Sammy Shelly, Joseph Stroupe, and Jairus Stroupe.
**The family ask that masks be worn during the services for Mrs. Thompson. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one.**
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Bradford Adkins
RIPLEY - Bradford Adkins, age 73, was born January 19, 1949, to the late Jasper and Helen Adkins. He departed this life on January 19, 2022, on his birthday. He attended George Washington Carver High School in Chicago, Ill. He later served in U. S. Army. He was a member of the Wolfcreek M.B. Church, under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Alphonso Adkins. He worked for Ashley Furniture in Ripley, MS for many years. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter; Nakitra Dixion and one son; Antwan Dixion both of Chicago Ill. Two brothers: Japer Adkins of Riverdale Ill. and Alphonso Adkins Sr. (Cassandra) of Ripley, MS. One sister; Bonnie Dabney (Jackie) of Huffman, Texas. Eight granddaughters, Eleven grandsons, five great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022, from 12p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11a at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the chapel. Mask will be required. Interment will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
DeCamryn Rankins
BYHALIA - DeCamryn Rankins, 20, passed away on January 27, 2022, at residence in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Ken Coleman
NEW ALBANY - Judge Robert Kenneth "Ken" Coleman, 85, died at Magnolia at the Commons in Oxford, Mississippi on the 25th day of January, 2022. Judge Coleman was born on September 8, 1936, in Montpelier, Clay County, Mississippi, to Robert W. Coleman and Maurine Anderson Coleman. He graduated from Okolona High School, attended Itawamba Junior College, and received his BBA degree from the University of Mississippi and his J.D. degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
Judge Coleman served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and Reserves, reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served as City Attorney and Attorney for Okolona Municipal Separate School District, was elected to the Itawamba Junior College Hall of Fame and had served as President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association and on the Board of Directors of the National District Attorneys Association. He was elected District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court District, serving Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union Counties in 1975 and served until appointed Circuit Court Judge of the Third Circuit Court District in 1986 by Governor Bill Allain and served until retiring as Senior Circuit Judge in 2002. After retiring he continued to serve throughout the State as a Senior Status Circuit Judge by appointment of the Supreme Court until 2016. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher and a choir member for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patsy "Patty Ann" McKee Coleman, his daughter Catherine Coleman McClinton (Kelton), his son Robert W. Coleman II (Linda), grandchildren Mark Coleman McClinton (Kay), Mary Catherine Porter (Brian), Robert Kenneth Coleman II (Molly), Laura Leigh Coleman, Marian Coleman Griggs (Joey), William Stovall Coleman (Anna Kate), Richard McKee Coleman and Virginia Ann Coleman, a sister Celia Coleman Fisher (Harvey), nephews, Jay McKee (Kim), Randy Bishop, nieces, Tina Scholtes (Robby), Gail Stevens (Dean), Mary Beth Wilkerson (Jimmy), cousins, Joanne Davis, Lake Waldrop and Janice Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law Charles McKee and his wife Ruth Wilson McKee, a niece Kay McKee Bishop, cousins David Wiley Coleman and Col. Robert Stacy Coleman, Mississippi Army National Guard and a great nephew Park Coleman Stevens.
Funeral services will be at 12:00p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Pastor Andrew Chesteen and Dr. Roy McHenry officiating and Judge John Gregory to deliver the eulogy. There will be no visitation or family meal due to Covid. The family request that mask be worn.
Judge Coleman's grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Mark Coleman McClinton, Robert Kenneth Coleman II, William Stovall Coleman, Richard McKee Coleman, Joseph Robert Griggs, Brian Clayton Porter and Julien Rundell Tatum III. Honorary pallbearers will be the Charlie Hall Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of New Albany, Tuesday Morning Bible Study members, Judge William Lewis Brown, Dr. Tommy Barkley, Dr. Jason Dees, William Clyde Stewart, Preston Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, Judge John Gregory, members of the Mississippi Bar Association, and members of Mississippi law enforcement and first responders.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Palmer Home, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, First Baptist Church of New Albany or Union County Baptist Association Soup for Souls.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
