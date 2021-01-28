Rashad Thomas
CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE – Rashad Thomas, 44, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Tennovo Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Callaham M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS.
Mary Owens
TIPLERSVILLE – Mary Owens, 72, passed away on January 27, 2021, at home in Tiplersville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Joann Carter Moffitt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joann Carter Moffitt, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Graveside service will be Sunday, January 31 at West Minster Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Moffitt family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sammie Burroughs
ABERDEEN – Sammie Burroughs, 73, passed away Monday, January 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Barbara Cowley
SMITHVILLE – Barbara Cowley, 77, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church. Visitation will be 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Lula Hoover
PONTOTOC – Lula Hoover, 87, passed away on January 28, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Bernice Roberts
BALDWYN – Lola Bernice Roberts, 89, left this world to be with her Savior on Friday, January 22, 2021. Bernice retired from NMMC after 22 years as a nursing assistant. She was a member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in East Mount Zion Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Brian Roberts; daughter, Pam Roberts (Gary Aultman); son-in-law, Jimmy and Melody Michael; grandchildren, Andy Roberts, Alan (Jodie) Roberts, Jordan Roberts (Brandon), Will Roberts, Harleigh Roberts, Jason (Vicky) Michael, Justin Michael; (13) great-grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Vince Aguilar; hos t of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Roberts; parents, Artie and LL Hill; daughter, Christy Michael; grandchild, Jeff Michael; siblings, Betty Aguilar and Charlie Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ross Willie Vasser
ABERDEEN – Ross Willie Vasser, 76, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Ross Willie Vasser was born to his late parents, Ross Vasser and Estella Haynes Vasser on April 30, 1944 in Monroe Co. Mr. Vasser received his education from the Aberdeen School System and was employed as a truck driver and a car lot owner.
Ross Willie Vasser is survived by his wife Elizabeth Williams-Vasser. One daughter; Sylvia Wilson Howard (Robert) of Houston, TX. One son; Rodrick Corneal Vasser of Aberdeen. One sister; Lilly B. Jarmon (Melvin) of St. Louis. There are also three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy. The graveside service will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Cedar Grove MBC Cemetery on Old Houston Rd. in Aberdeen.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Calvin Louis Marion
HOLLY SPRINGS – Calvin Louis Marion, 67, passed away on January 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Dennia Johnson
HOUSTON – Dennia Johnson, 58, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at her home in Houston. Services will be on January 31, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Visitation will be on January 31, 2021 at Houston Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.
Denise Ann Fryer Hicks
UNION COUNTY – Denise Ann Fryer Hicks, 61, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her residence in Hickory Flat. Private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hicks family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Brodie Phillips
TUPELO/OXFORD – William Brodie Phillips, 34, passed away in Oxford on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was the youngest son born in Birmingham, AL on July 28, 1986 to Dr. John and Peggi Phillips. Brodie is survived by his parents and his brother, Cameron Phillips of Oxford, several aunts, uncles and cousins. His family loved him dearly.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or online at bbrfoundation.org/donate. One hundred percent of donations will go to research.
Inez Nabors Vanlandingham
HOUSTON – Inez Nabors Vanlandingham, 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her home in Houston. She was born May 26, 1923 in Chickasaw County to the late Lewis Braxton Nabors and Nellie Lee Porter Nabors.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with her grandson Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Vanlandingham (Linda) of Houston, Barry Vanlandingham (Rory) of Houston; two daughters, Shirley Kirkpatrick (Greely) of Springfield, MO and Penne Bagley (Paul) of Madison; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren.
Preceded her in death were her parents, Lewis Braxton Nabors and Nellie Lee Porter Nabors; her husband, Renon Eugene Vanlandingham; two grandchildren, Jake Vanlandingham and Stephen Vanlandingham; one son, Calvin Vanlandingham; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Maenatte Baggett and Katherine Tanner; one brother, T.J. Nabors.
Her grandsons will be serving as her pallbearers, Jonathan Bagley, Jeff Bagley, Landon Bagley, Ronnie Vanlandingham, Jr., Logan Vanlandingham, Gage Vanlandingham, Stacey Vanlandingham and Todd Kirkpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or of donors choice.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Harold Warren
TUPELO – Harold Warren, 80, died January 28, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Jacob Pongetti
WEST POINT – Jacob Charles Pongetti passed away peacefully on January 22, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born March 2, 1928 in Webb, Mississippi to Jacondo and Ida Cocchi Pongetti. Jacob was the first in his family to attend college, and he graduated from Mississippi State College with a degree in Petroleum Geology. Soon thereafter, he was commissioned in the U.S Air Force where he achieved the rank of Captain and was honorably discharged. He later attended the University of Mississippi School of Law and practiced law in Columbus, MS after graduation. He was appointed Bankruptcy Trustee and served in this capacity until his retirement. He practiced before the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. along with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, LA.
“Jake” was naturally mechanically inclined. His hobbies included going to the junkyard, working on cars, and repairing anything that could be salvaged. He loved his family and especially loved large family gatherings. Jacob never hesitated to provide advice and council on life matters, and many of those who worked for him said that he changed their lives for the better.
Jacob lived as a devout Catholic. He is preceded in death by his wife (former Mearle Crossley), parents Jacondo and Ida Cocchi Pongetti, and two brothers, Albert Pongetti, and Louis Pongetti.
He is survived by his children, Philip Pongetti (Audrey), Jeanie Carter (Glenn), Nathan Pongetti (Bonnie), Rebecca Mitchener (Steve), Rachael Pongetti (Jamey Jones), his two brothers David Pongetti (Margie), and Paul James Pongetti, (15) grandchildren and (10) great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. with a Mass of Resurrection to follow at 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation Catholic Church 823 College Street, Columbus, MS 39701. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation before the service.
Pallbearers are Jacob’s grandsons: Jacob Pongetti, Johnny Pongetti, Philip Pongetti, Joe Pongetti, Will Mitchener, Rob Mitchener, Jack Mitchener, David Labella, and Josh Chism.
The family wishes to thank Waverly Care Home in West Point, MS, especially the devoted nurses and aides whose compassion and kindness have meant more than words can say.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MSU Foundation Endowed Scholarship (fund # 501813) supporting military veterans, 1 Hunter Henry Blvd. Mississippi State, MS 39762; Annunciation Catholic School, 223 North Browder Street, Columbus, MS 39702; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Ozella Jones
SHANNON – Ozella Jones, 79, passed away on January 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Elton L. Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Elton L. Johnson, 86, passed away on January 28, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jane McDowell Huddleston
RIPLEY – Jane McDowell Huddleston, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday January 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.