Elizabeth “Nan” Baggett
PONTOTOC – Elizabeth “Nan” Baggett, 87, of the Longview Community, passed away January 6, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Nan attended Sherman High School and lived in Pontotoc County her entire life. She married Lamar Baggett at the age of 21 years old and worked as a factory worker for many years.
Nan is survived by her brother, Jim Caldwell (Jeanetta); her sister, Gay White; several nephews and nieces; two great nieces; and two great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Baggett; parents, Ellis and Jimmie Caldwell; brother-in-law, Olen White; brothers, Sam Caldwell and Tracy Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Grace Caldwell and Laura Caldwell; and nephew, William White.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 PM at Longview Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Steve Caldwell, Nikki White, Scott Caldwell, Tim Caldwell, and Sammy Neal Caldwell.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 9th, 11 AM until service time at Longview Baptist Church.
Gabrieisha Jones
OXFORD – Gabrieisha Jones, 22, passed away on January 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Harold Heatherly
MARIETTA – Harold Heatherly, 86, passed away on January 6, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Irma Gooch
WATER VALLEY – Irma Gooch, 87, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 1:30 at Church of Christ Cemetery, Water Valley. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 11:00 – 1:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Darrian Reynolds
HOLLY SPRINGS – Baby Darrian Reynolds, 3 months old, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 12 Noon at Mighty God Ministries, Victoria, MS. Burial will follow at Chulahoma Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Rayford C. Moffitt
POMPANO, FLORIDA – Rayford C Moffitt, 65, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home in Pompano. Private graveside services will be on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hearn Grove Church Cemetery, Deer Creek Rd, Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 10, 2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Janet E. Bishop
BALDWYN – Janet E. Bishop (81) passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She was of Baptist faith.
Private family services are Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery.
Janet is survived by her sons, Linnie Terry Bishop and Eric Bishop (Angie) of Baldwyn; her daughter, Amy Johnson (John) of Baldwyn; her brother, Eugene Lawson (Ann) of Booneville; her sisters, Margarete Hayes (Munchie) of Tupelo, Shelia Burcham of Booneville and Nancy Lawson of Booneville; her grandchildren, Bridget Montgomery (Adam), Terry Lynn Montgomery (Jason), Levi Bishop (Shelby), Mack Austin Bishop, Mary Grace Bishop and Eli Johnson and her great-grandchildren, Jake, Bailey, Molly, Gunner, Rosie, Emmie, Jack, Bradley and Colon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Bishop; her parents, Vance and Pearl Lawson; her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Effie Bishop; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Her Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Christopher Ivy
NEW ALBANY – Christopher Ivy, 56, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Private services will be on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Serenity Simmons chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at united House of Prayer Cemetery Blue Mountain, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Ravis Joe Winter
VARDAMAN – Ravis Joe Winter, 71, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his residence in Vardaman. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 11:00AM-1:00PM at New Hope Baptist Church.
Eddie Lee Wesley, Jr.
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Eddie Lee Wesley, Jr., 43, passed away on January 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860. (www.fieldsfunerals.com).
Dalia “Dot” Pierce
FULTON – Dalia Orear Pierce, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born June 20, 1938 to the late Thermon Elvie Orear and the late Bernice Adams Orear. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. Her greatest joy was her family and being around her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and never met a stranger.
A private family service will be Friday January 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Matt Wheeler and Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Pierce of Fulton; Children: Lisa Wilson of Fulton, Richard (Jennifer) Pierce of Belmont, Paula (Barry) Bertolet of Tupelo; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; special caregiver, Margie Kingsley; several nieces and several great-nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Orear.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Betty Rutledge
AMORY -Betty Zane McCullough Rutledge went to meet her Creator, Master, and Savior on January 6, 2021. Betty was born February 19, 1938 to Virgil and Eunice Rexstraw McCullough of the Cherry Creek Community of Pontotoc County. Betty attended Ecru High School and she was united in marriage on November 3, 1956 to James Huey Rutledge of the Hurricane Community of Pontotoc County. James and Betty made their home in Memphis, TN and moved back to Union County in 1971. Betty was an elementary teacher, social worker, and office secretary. She was devoted to her husband’s pastoring of some 50 years. They served God in six counties in the Baptist faith: Pontotoc, Union, Lee, Monroe, Winston, and Itawamba. Betty was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. A loving mother, grandmother, a remarkable cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and extended family. She was a fun-loving lady who loved to laugh. Betty and James traveled most of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They made their home in Amory after retiring from full-time pastoring.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Meadowood Baptist Church with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt and Rev. James Rutledge officiating. Private burial will be in the Haughton Memorial Park. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Betty leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband of 65 years, Rev. James Huey Rutledge; a son, Kirk Rutledge (Rhonda) of Iuka; a daughter, Donna Williams (Larry) of Amory; grandchildren, Casey Rutledge (Dana) of Tupelo, Alston Parker (Megan) of Fair Hope, AL, Kelby Williams (Lindley) of Amory, Zack Rutledge (Kaylah) of Mooreville, and Leah Houston (Jeremy) of Cherokee, AL; extended family, Samantha Thompson (Dusty) of Fulton; brother, Keith McCullough (Mary) of Ecru; a sister-in-law, Annette Smith of the Hurricane Community; a number of great grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Virgil and Eunice McCullough; brother, Ralph McCullough; and a sister, Jerldine Young.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Meadowood Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Meadowood Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Willis “Bill” Christy
PONTOTOC – Willis Calvin “Bill” Christy, 53, passed away suddenly January 6, 2021, at his home in Cairo community in Pontotoc County. He was born April 10, 1967, in Vernon, AL to Willis David and Velma Johnson Christy. After his mother’s death at his birth and because his dad’s work required a lot of traveling, he and his two sisters, Nancy and Nita, were cared for by relatives in Irving, TX. In December, 1968, his dad married Geraldine Dowdy Sloan and she became Mom to him and his sisters. The family lived in Vernon, AL until 1970 when they moved to Lone Star Community in southwest Union County. As a young boy Bill accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Bill was a 1985 graduate of Ingomar High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University. He was a long time employee of Ashley Furniture Manufacturing in Ecru, MS.
He is survived by his mom Geraldine Christy of Lone Star; sisters Nancy Christy Underwood (Tommy) of Lone Star, Nita Christy Robbins (Phil) of Hurricane, Janice Christy Ecklein (Rick) of Salem, SD, Kay Sloan Matkins (Billy) of Lone Star, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father W.D. Christy, his birth mother Velma Christy, and brothers Leonard Christy and David Christy.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County with Bro. Keith Benefield, Bill’s childhood friend, officiating. Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Rd, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Jerri Fitzgerald
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jerri Fitzgerald, 54, passed away on January 7, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Wythal Hulett “Buddy” McCraw
HORN LAKE – Wythal Hulett “Buddy” McCraw 73 passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto surrounded by his children and loving wife. Buddy was born June 17, 1947 in New Albany, Mississippi. Buddy spent his early years in the Memphis area, beginning school at Capleville Elementary. The family returned to the New Albany area settling in the Ellistown community for several years. His family moved to Southaven in 1963 where he attended Horn Lake High School, graduating in 1965.
Buddy began his career with Dover Elevator in 1965. His work ethic and dedication to his employer were unmatched, affording him many opportunities professionally. He retired from Thyssen Krupp after 53 years.
Buddy was a devoted father and loving husband. He taught his children the value of hard work and how to enjoy life. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many afternoons and weekends with family and friends at the cabin (his childhood home) or on a lake. In his later years, he could most often be found enjoying time in his yard with his beloved dog Cotton, and more recently with Bella.
Above all Buddy genuinely loved people. He made lifelong friends wherever he went and was passionately devoted to those friendships. He could find the positive in anyone and was always a helping hand to those in need. His love and devotion were completely beyond the realm of time and he will be missed sorely.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents H. D. “Bill” and Yvonee Randle McCraw, his stepmother Margaret Roberts McCraw, his son Charles “Tyson” McCraw, and his brother in law Jack Scott.
He is survived by his devoted wife Cindy, a daughter Margie Windham (Greg), a son George “Hugh” McCraw (Cristie), his sister Patsy Scott, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Due to COVID the family will be having a private service at Coleman Funeral Home in Southaven. They would like to have a memorial service once COVID is no longer an issue. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: The Explorer Post 607 though Desoto County Sheriff’s Department SAR Unit, the Horn Lake Animal Shelter, or for Dementia Research at alz.org.
Betty J. Foulks
TUPELO – Betty J. Foulks, 73, passed away on January 6, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jerry Gale Henderson
BOONEVILLE – Jerry Gale Henderson, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Tuscumbia Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Wilburn Wade
BOONEVILLE – Wilburn Ray Wade, 91, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born December 15, 1929, to Odie Lee and Bessie Quay Wade. He attended Mackey’s Creek Baptist Church, he enjoyed working, gardening, being on his tractor and being outside.
He is survived by his three sons, Larry (Angela) of Tupelo, Roger (Teresa) and Dennis (Debra) of Booneville; Five grandchildren, Tyler Wade of Nashville, Justin (Celest) of Booneville, Whitney Wade of Corinth, Peyton (Lockie) of Memphis and Allison (fiancé Dakota Perrigo) of Booneville; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Wade, Emma Wade and Caroline Wade.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Wade, sisters, Sue Phifer and Helen Boyce Cole and his parents Odie and Bessie Wade.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund at Renasant Bank.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Griffith
AMORY – Thomas Griffith, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Monroe Regional Medical Center in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Faye Blaylock
AMORY – Faye Blaylock, 89, passed away on January 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Pamela Creekmoore
TUPELO – Pamela Creekmoore, 65, passed away on January 7, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
John Lee Dickinson
MANTACHIE – John Lee Dickinson, 73, passed away on January 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Johnny Franklin Gann, Jr.
AMORY – Johnny Franklin Gann, Jr., 55, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Tupelo, Mississippi in North Mississippi Medical Center. Services will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Gerald Dean Griffin
VARDAMAN – Gerald Dean Griffin, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on January 9, 2021 12:00 PM at Elzey Cemtery in Vardaman.
Linda Camp
SALTILLO – Linda Camp, 72, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 (today) at 3 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel.
Barbara Hensley Agrusa
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES – Barbara Hensley Agrusa, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at her residence in Ashland. A visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday, January 10, 2021 at The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Agrusa family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
