James Edward Talley
VERONA – James Edward Talley, 36, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was a construction worker and a Baptist. He loved to draw, grill with family and friends and listen to music.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Cole Talley Raines and step-father, Richard Raines of Verona; wife, Jessica Talley of Tupelo; sons, Dakota Talley and Kaine Talley both of Saltillo; stepchildren, Avalyn Rodgers and Hunter Rodgers both of Tupelo; sisters, June Seiber (Stevan) of TN, Angela Darlene Raines of Mooreville and Beverly Talley of TN; brother, David Talley of TN.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Talley.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Eddie Joy
TUPELO – Eddie Joy, 70, was born on August 27, 1949 to the late Dorothy Milan and Clifton Wright. He departed his earthly life on January 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Maxine Joy; four daughters: Korinda Willis of Jacksonville, IL, Malita (Dana) Joy-Brooks of Jackson, MS, Crystal (Leroy) Joy of Alton, IL and Cherisse (John) Montoya of Clarksville, TN; son, Eddie Joy III of New Albany, MS; four stepdaughters: Tamika (Alphonso) Perry-Adkins of Tupelo, MS, Sheila (Robert) Sapp of Douglasville, GA, Sherry Allen of Aurora, IL and Martha (Arthur) Brown of Holly Springs, MS; three stepsons: Willie Perry Jr. and Bradley Perry Jr. of Walnut, MS and Marcus Robinson of New Albany, MS; three brothers: Jessie (Lois) Joy and Bobby Joy of Crenshaw, MS and Malcolm (Melissa) Valentine of Clarksdale, MS; sister, Gloria (Bobbie) Joy-Lewis of Crenshaw, MS; two brother-in-law’s, Dale Poole of Walnut, MS and Willie Poole of Tupelo, MS; one special uncle and best friend, Earl Wagner of Aurora, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Archie Lee Crawford, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Archie Lee Crawford, Jr., 74, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Catherine Taylor
WATER VALLEY – Catherine Taylor, 85, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home in Water Valley. Services will be on Sunday, January 26,2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel of Oxford. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour before service at the chapel. Burial will follow at Magnola Cemetery in Coldwater. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Tollison
TUPELO – Linda Lee Robertson Tollison, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her given and chosen family, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after unexpected surgical complications. Linda was born June 10, 1946, in Richmond, California. After moving around the country in her youth, she put down roots in Tupelo, Mississippi. She raised three children, Chris, Heather, and Brian. In each of them, she instilled an acerbic wit and sarcastic sense of humor, as well as great compassion and love. Linda loved her family, her dogs, and her collection of “knick-knacks.” These things all brought her great joy. Many folks knew her as a talented artist. She was skilled in painting and wood-burning. She crafted numerous dried gourds into works of art. Many of her works remain proudly displayed by family and friends.
An achievement that brought her great satisfaction was working for Roger Wicker (R-MS). From his legal firm to the stately corridors of the U.S. Senate, she proudly served Roger until she retired to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her three children: Chris Tollison (Meredith), Heather Tollison Wier (David), and Brian Tollison (Xiaohui “Rachel”); four grandchildren, Connor, Emma, Jackson, and Ethan: one brother, Rick (Jan); her main squeeze, Gene Harris; and scores of nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia; and three brothers, Jack, Mark, and Tom.
Linda desired no visitation or funeral. Per her wishes, a celebration of life gathering will be forthcoming. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel will be announcing the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at www.cancercardxchange.org, or www.stjude.org (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org (Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607).
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or they may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Abell “Tat” Gillespie, Jr.
OKOLONA – Abell “Tat” Gillespie, Jr., 63, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at NMMC- Tupelo.
Abell “Tat” Gillespie, Jr. was born to his late parents, Abell Gillespie Sr. and Everlena Ezell on April 18, 1956 in Chickasaw Co. He was reared by his father and step-mother, Lillie Mae Gillespie.
Mr. Abell Gillespie, Jr. is survived by 6 daughters; LaRita Williams of Milwaukee, Wisc., Sha’Junia Young (Richard)of Drummond, TN, Sharonda Bell of Aberdeen, Lawanda, Tinikia, and Kimberly Gillespie all of Verona. One son; Octavious Judd of Verona, and several brothers and sisters. There are a host of grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. The service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister Richard Young officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jean Owens Michael
RIDGELAND – Martha Jean Owens Michael passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. A longtime resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, she was born on November 21 in Wheeler, Mississippi, to the late Jack George Owens and Sara Jewell Elder Owens. Known affectionately as “Mama Jean” to her family and her many friends, Mrs. Michael was a graduate of Wheeler High School. She received a scholarship to play women’s basketball at Mississippi Delta Community College, later finishing her Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Chemistry at Mississippi State College for Women in 1947. She then continued with graduate studies at the University of Southern Mississippi. She married the one and only love of her life, Eugene Michael, on June 29, 1947.
Mrs. Michael was a beloved teacher, providing instruction in advanced science at Jumpertown Elementary School, Rienzi High School (where she was also the girls’ basketball coach), Northeast MS Community College, and finally Mooreville High School where she was named Star Teacher four times and also served as Cheerleader and Beta Club sponsor. After retiring and traveling the world, a second career path led her to Mississippi State University where she served the men of Kappa Sigma Fraternity as housemother for 17 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the MSU Women’s Club. She served on the Board of Directors for the Lee County Library, the Board of Directors for Pine Vale Children’s Home and helped establish the Good Samaritan Free Clinic in Tupelo. Mrs. Michael was a devoted member of both Gloster Street Church of Christ and Madison Church of Christ, as well as an avid Mississippi State Bulldog. She was given the “Sixth Player Award” by the Lady Bulldog 1999-2000 basketball team and could regularly be found in the stands of Dudy Noble.
Mrs. Michael was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and “mom.” She was known for her generosity, thoughtfulness, wit, hospitality, gracious charm and vivacious spirit. Mrs. Michael loved adventure and could be found exploring on her Indian Cycle in her younger days, then taking off to destinations unknown with her daughter in her twilight years. Her laughter, words of wisdom, vibrant smile, lemon icebox pie, egg and olive salad, reminder that there are “no hats at the dinner table” and most importantly, the deep care and compassion she showed to others will never be forgotten. She was a true example of dignity, grace, determination and love.
She is survived by her daughter, Bettye Michael Fuller (John); grandchildren, Lauren King Wallace (Jeremy), Joshua Douglass Michael (Ashley), Nathan Michael King (Kaddie), Matthew Yates Michael (Chaunda), Taylor Eugene Jennings Michael (Melissa); and great-grandchildren, Michael Wright Wallace, Coleman Wallace, Jack Wallace, Uriah Michael, Jeremy Michael, James King, Owen King, Londyn Lampkins, Ella Claire Lampkins, Channing Michael, Alayah Russell and Waylon Doris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglass Eugene Michael; her son, Jack David Michael; and her infant granddaughter, Emily Evangeline Michael.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gloster Street Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gloster Street Church of Christ with Minister Chad Ramsey and Minister Joe Connell officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Graveside services will follow at Prentiss County Memorial Gardens in Frankstown, Mississippi.
Pallbearers are Mike Breedlove, Glenn McCullough, Tip Johnston, Brian Galloway, Terry Smith and Evans Whittle. Honorary Pallbearers are the men of the Delta-Chi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, Mississippi 38834.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Virginia Kimmons
NEW ALBANY – Mary Virginia Kimmons, 89, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove M.B. Church 634 CR 75 New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25 , 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Dr. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Danny Richard Johnson
UNION/ITAWAMBA COUNTIES – Danny Richard Johnson, 54, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, February 1 at 2 PM at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Fulton. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Cindy Steen
BOONEVILLE – Cindy Steen, 58, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home.
James Nichols
TUPELO – James Nichols, 79, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home after a battle with dementia. James was born in Tupelo, MS on June 1, 1940 to Robert Edward Nichols and Willie B. Harris Starling. He was born and raised in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School as part of the class of 1958. James was a manager at Gibsons Discount Center most of his working life. James loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, MS where he served as a deacon. He loved to collect eagles, was an avid Mississippi State fan, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grands.
James was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia Beggs Nichols; sister, Beverly Nichols Yancy; brother, Bobby Carl Nichols; and grandson, Monty Nichols. He is survived by his second wife, Lou Anne Bettencourt Nichols; his children, Nick Nichols (Teri) of Tupelo, Scott Nichols (Teresa) of Mooreville, Chad Nichols (Julie) of Paragould, AR, Josh Nichols (Kayla) of Laurel, Sam Nichols of Laurel, Tracy Lyle (Greg) of Tupelo, and Lenore Saget (Brad) of Hurley; his brothers, Johnny Nichols of Baldwyn, and Billy Nichols (Hope) of Saltillo, MS; his grandchildren, Chris, Corey, Ty, Cooper, Caleb, Anna Carlisle, Elizabeth Nichols, Logan and Mary Morgan Lyle, Ellie and Lillie Saget, and Kaden Stevison; and his great-grandchildren Aiden, Carson, Olivia, Aubrey, Anniston, and Ruthie Nichols.
A memorial service celebrating James’s life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church in the Tater Hills community east of Tupelo, with his cousin Bro. Steve Nichols officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time Saturday only at New Hope Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tupelo – Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2142, Tupelo, MS 38803, and the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or they may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Essie M. Simmons
RIPLEY – Essie M. Simmons, 73, passed away on January 22, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Rebecca “Becky” Bryant Wyatt
RIPLEY – Rebecca “Becky” Bryant Wyatt, 57, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
Betty Jo Williams West
HAMILTON – Betty Jo Williams West, 82, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born June 19, 1937 in Greenwood Springs, MS to John Williams and Clara Mae Perry Williams. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. She was retired from Wal-Mart and was a homemaker. Ms. West was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary, the Eastern Star and the VFW. She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Gwen West Jolly (Dan) of Okolona, MS and Jackie West Mathis (Terry) of Hamilton, MS; two sons Glenn West of Okolona, MS and Lynn West (Leigh Ann) of Hamilton, MS; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill West, one sister Ruth Loden and three brothers Charles, Pete and Herschel Williams. Pallbearers will be Jake West Jolly, Drew Chapman, Jordy Howton, Trey Spencer, Richard Bean, Jason Gilbert, Jon Scott, Donny Melton, Mark Melton and James Melton. Honorary Pallbearers will be all the nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to River Bend Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Judy Hill Green
BALDWYN – Judy Hill Green, 71, passed away at the NMMC on January 23, 2020. Judy was a retired owner of Shamrock Motors in Baldwyn and she enjoyed working in flower gardens, attending car shows, cooking and eating out with her friends. She was a very involved and loyal member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Kara Blackard and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Kyle Green (Teresa) of Baldwyn; brother, Randy Hill (Dinah) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Sarah and Caleb Green; nieces, Monica Lindsey, (Adam) and Mallory Moore (Jacob); great-nephews, Kolby Lindsey, Kip Lindsey and Atticus Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Green; her parents, James and Dorothy Reed Hill.
Pallbearers will be Mancil Pruitt, Rodney Burns, Adam Lindsey, Jacob Moore, Gerald Collier, Charles Collier, Gary Holley and Rodney Swindle.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Theodore Riggan
SMITHVILLE – Theodore Riggan, 78, passed away on January 23, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Howard Wesley (Wes) Bowen
DECATUR, GEORGIA – Howard Wesley (Wes) Bowen, 68, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia.
Howard Wesley Bowen was born to his late parents, Lawrence Edward Bowen and Lula Beatrice Victoria Jamison-Bowen on October 20, 1951 in Holly Springs, MS.
Wes was survived by his wife, Elaine Bowen. One brother; Lanelle Bowen. Two daughters; Constance Lynn Marie Bowen and Victoria Alicee Brown. Two grandchildren; Madison Noel Brown and Noah Michael Brown. One aunt; Lillie Mae Reed, and a host of cousins from the Gunn, Gavin, and Jamison families. There are a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Wes was preceded in death by; his grandparents, Johnnie and Willie Lou Jamison, and Price and Phoebe Bowen. His parents; Lawrence Edward Bowen and Lula Beatrice Victoria Jamison- Bowen. His uncle and aunt; Dr. Howard Gunn, Sr., and Doris L. Jamison-Gunn. His cousins; Willie Frank (Sonny) Gunn and Johnny (John-John) Gunn.
The visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Bud MBC, located in the Egypt community. The burial will follow at the Gunn Cemetery in Okolona.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Judy Welch
AMORY – Judy Welch, 69, passed away on January 22, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Grace Patricia Morganti
TUPELO – Grace Patricia Morganti, 56, died on January 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be private to the family. Arrangements are provided by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Albert Varnado
CALHOUN CITY – Albert Varnado, 84, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove – Derma. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan 24, 2020 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Deshawn Merritt
PLANTERSVILLE – Deshawn Merritt, 6 months, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Ministry of the Lost Sheep, 968 County Road 506, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Johnson Chapel Church Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Robert Kent Bingham
SLATE SPRINGS – Robert Kent Bingham, 91, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in Slate Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Bradford Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday following the funeral service. There will be a “Celebration of Life Singing” on Saturday from 1:00 pm until service time at the church. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney G. Braswell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Rodney G. Braswell, 65, passed away on January 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Wilroy
TUPELO – Jo Ann Patton Wilroy, 84, passed away in Denver, CO on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Bertie (Price) Patton, her brother, Jerry T. Patton, and her husband of 38 years, William E. “Sonny” Wilroy, Jr. She is survived by her children, Ed Wilroy of Cripple Creek, CO, Lou Ann Cull (Rob) of Denver, CO, Marcy Wilroy of Chicago, IL, and Blair (Megan) Wilroy of Kildeer, IL. Jo Ann was affectionately known as “JoJo” to her grandchildren, Emily Cull, Emma and Jack Wilroy, and godson Bridge Leigh. Jo Ann was a graduate of the University of Mississippi and received master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi and Peabody College, Vanderbilt University. She served as a librarian at the Memphis Public Library and Whitehaven High School in Memphis, TN and First Regional Library, a five-county library system headquartered in Hernando, MS, where she was assistant director. Jo Ann served on the boards of directors of the Desoto County Historical Society (Historic Desoto Foundation) and Hernando United Methodist Church. She was a commissioner for the Region 2 Mental Health Center in Oxford, MS. In retirement, Jo Ann served as a member of the Volunteer Corps at Vail Valley Medical Center in Vail, CO. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm at First Regional Library, 370 W. Commerce Street, Hernando, MS. A celebration of life will be held in the Denver area at a later date. In memory of Jo Ann, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/JoAnnWilroy. Hernando Funeral Home, 662 429-5260, www.HernandoFuneralHome.com.
Kerzie Elizabeth Fisk
TUPELO – Kerzie Elizabeth Fisk, 63, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Oasis of Love Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 12 PM until service time at Oasis of Love Church.
Jessie Crockett
BRUCE – Jessie Crockett, 99, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sat, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bruce Community Cemetery.
Peggie Ann Skinner
BALDWYN – Peggie Ann Skinner, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn, MS. Services will be on Memorial service Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive M.B. Church in Baldwyn, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements.
Sandra Hutson
TREMONT – Sandra Hutson, 76, passed away on January 22, 2020, at her home in Tremont. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.