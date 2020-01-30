Christopher Keywon Hubbard
TUPELO – Christopher Keywon Hubbard, 54, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo.
Christopher K. Hubbard was born to Essie Dean Hykes-Hubbard and late father, William Hubbard on October 22, 1965 in Tupelo.
Christopher Hubbard is survived by his mother; Essie Dean Hykes-Hubbard of Tupelo. One sister; Tracey Balol (Sedric) of Cedar Rapid, Iowa. Two sons; Ladarrius Hubbard of Houlka, Keyonna Hubbard of Oxford. One brother; William Hubbard, Jr. of Shannon, and one granddaughter; Ava Hubbard.
The visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Bro. Burt Skipwith officiating. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Gertrude Owens
WATER VALLEY – Gertrude Owens, 79, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday February 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. a Celebration of Life Memorial at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home 206 Martin Street Water Valley, MS.
Jessie Kelly
BOONEVILLE – Jessie Kelly, passed away on January 28, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Facililty. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and being around people. She was a former employee of Bridges Dental Lab before retiring from Hancock Fabrics and she was a Christian.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by one son, Jeffery Shane Kelly (Lacey) of Baldwyn; (5) sisters, Cathern Johnson (Ellis), Dorothy “Dot” Fair (Fred), Nadine Johnson (Billy) and Kathy Lindsey (Pete) all of Wheeler and Becky Lewellen of Thrasher; (4) brothers, David Fair of Memphis, Carl Fair (Susan) of Wheeler, Ray Fair of Wheeler and Jack Fair of Memphis; (3) grandchildren, Lauren Kelly, Jacob Kelly, Jordan Kelly and Joel Pounds; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertie Ricks Fair; brother-in-law, Doyle Dawson; sister-in -law, Rose Marie Fair; father of her child, Darrel Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Adam Lindsey, Randy Johnson, Marty Gorskey and Jacob Gorskey.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sadie Jean McAlister
OKOLONA – Sadie Jean McAlister, 61, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona.
Sadie McAlister was born to her late parents, James A. McAlister and Flora King on August 19, 1958 in Chickasaw Co.
Sadie McAlister was survived by Four sisters; Bobbie J. Hyler of Beloit, Wisc., Launett Graham (Johnnie) of Tupelo, Shirley Ollie (Willie James) of Okolona, and Mary Helen Collins (WilliamEarl) of Okolona. Three brothers; Climel McAlister (Sarah) of Beloit, Wisc., Romack McAlister (Marilyn) of Rockford, Ill., and Troy McAlister (Ruby) of Houlka.
The visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries with Rev. Odell Bowens officiating. The burial will follow at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Charlie Wood
BALDWYN – Charlie Wood, 105, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of Station Baptist Church in TN and he was the oldest living United States Army Veteran of WWII.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elsie Wood; sister, Earline Ramey; grandchildren, Melissa Turner (Ray), Angela Murphy and Craig Murphy; great-grandchildren, Mady and Macy Murphy and Ashley Turner; special nieces, Liz Bolen and Jackie Warren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherriel Ozbirn and her husband, Jerry; (10) siblings and a great-grandchild, Cody VandeVander.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzhemier’s Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jennifer McLain
BOONEVILLE – Jennifer Britton Morgan McLain, 50, after battling cancer for 3 years passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She left this world for her eternal home surrounded by family at her residence in Booneville. She was born in Starkville on August 26, 1969, to Jerry W. Morgan and Nora Youngblood Morgan. She enjoyed spending time with of her grandkids and rescuing animals.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Visitation will be Friday night from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Carey McLain; her sons, Matthew McLain (Adrianna), Andrew McLain, and Austin McLain (Mallory), all of Booneville; daughters, Morgan Jones and Katie Morgan (Jason), all of Booneville; one brother, Jarrett Morgan (Heather) of Memphis; two sisters, Emily Hueckel (Brian) and Jill Pilgrim (Mark), all of Booneville; grandchildren, Ben Jones, Aubrey Grace Hatfield, Memphis Evans, Nora Jones, Jaxx Jones, Ali Sudduth, and Ava Sudduth.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a cousin, Wayne Youngblood; her best friend, Carrie Dawn Eaton; and Carrie’s son, who was special to her, Jake Garvin.
Pallbearers will be Matthew McLain, Andrew McLain, Austin McLain, Jarrett Morgan, Charlie Morgan, and Jason Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Jones, Don Youngblood, Rick Youngblood, and Wes Youngblood.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army at 527 Carnation St. Tupelo, MS 38804 or to the Humane Society at 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Rev. Charles L. Stubblefield
ECRU – Rev. Charles L. Stubblefield, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. He was born April 19, 1926 to DeWitt and Mattie Weaver Stubblefield. Charles was a graduate of Ingomar High School and later obtained a Master’s of Divinity from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was an active Baptist Minister for 60 years, serving as Pastor, Interim Pastor and Director of Missions during his service. Charles served on the Executive Committee of the MS Baptist Convention Board, the Lion’s Club, PTA, Woodmen of the World, New Albany American Legion and the “Ecru Good Timers”. He was also a WWII Navy Veteran, where he served on the USS San Diego as a radio operator. Charles enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading and calligraphy.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ecru Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Lassett, Rev. Tom Sumrall and Rev. Terry Cutrer officiating, burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Beverly Ann Stubblefield (Burt Kemp) of Ecru, Betty Jean Short (Billy) of Ingomar and Charlie R. Stubblefield (Lecia) of Ingomar; five grandchildren, John Short (Breck), Beth Norton (Sonny), Chad Stubblefield (Ashley), Cody Stubblefield (Emilee) and Collin Stubblefield (Alyssa); and eight great-grandchildren, Ryder Short, Kelby Short, Samuel Norton, Iva Grace Norton, Charles Case Stubblefield, Sadie Stubblefield, Ray Stubblefield and Lyla Stubblefield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie Hall Stubblefield, three sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Chad, Cody and Collin Stubblefield, Billy and John Short, Sonny Norton and Burt Kemp.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday and from 1 to 2 PM Saturday. The visitation will be at Ecru Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Ecru Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
James “J.R.” Turner
TUPELO – James R. “J.R.” Turner, 92, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his daughter’s residence after a year long illness. A native of Durman, he was born August 3, 1927 to Frank and Lena Harville Turner. He joined the United States Navy and was in transit to the South Pacific when his ship was ordered to return to port after the Japanese surrendered. Following the war, he served in the Navy Reserves for 24 years. He spent most of his adult life in Memphis where he worked 30 years with the Defense Depot on Airways Boulevard. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed over 10 years in Panama City and Calloway, Florida before moving to Tupelo to be closer to family. J.R. lived a quiet, simple and private life and loved watching Westerns. He was a long-time faithful member of Masonic Lodge 318 and was a Scottish Rite 32nd degree. While living in Memphis, he was a member of Southland Baptist Church for a number of years and East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Survivors include his daughter, Elise McCulley and her husband, Bob of Bartlett, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Lodge.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Huffstatler
NEW ALBANY – Jerry Wayne Huffstatler, 80, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born October 8, 1939, in New Albany to Luther Thurman and Laura Sue Hill Huffstatler. He was retired from the City of New Albany. He attended Wells Chapel Church.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Dr. Donnie Payne and Bro. Charlie Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Garrison Huffstatler; 1 daughter: Lana Stevens (Michael) of New Albany; 1 son: Phillip Huffstatler of New Albany; 2 sisters: Betty Rowan of New Harmony and Lil Nelson (Buck) of Tupelo; 2 grandchildren: Amber Stevens and Brad Stevens; and 2 great-grandchildren: Hadley Reynolds and Paxton Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters: Bessie Hill, Virginia Brooks, Frances Moss, and Jinnie Wilder; and 5 brothers: Buddy Huffstatler, Charlie Huffstatler, Gene Huffstatler, Bobby Huffstatler, and Talmadge Huffstatler.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at United.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Neal Huffstatler, Bill Huffstatler, Terry Huffstatler, Bo Huffstatler, Clark Rowan, and Jackie Hill. Scotty Moss will be an honorary pallbearer.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Sonya Lea Roser
UNION COUNTY – Sonya Lea Roser, 54, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Monday , February 3 at 4 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday, February 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will be private. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Sonya’s family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Dale Wallis
FULTON – Dale Wallis, 90, passed away on January 30, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Betty J Lambert
BOONEVILLE – Betty Jo Lambert, 77, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born in Cherokee, AL, on March 23, 1942, to Willis Odell Hooper and Edith Lucille Franks Hooper. She liked coloring in her books, talking to friends on the phone, and spending time with her husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. They were her greatest joy.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 PM and go until service time. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie G. Lambert; two daughters, Renai Davis (Gary) of Baldwyn and Regenia Lucas (Steven) of Marietta; two brothers, Kenneth Hooper (Janice) of Pisgah Community and Jerry Hooper (Eulene) of Altitude Community; grandchildren, Brandan Davis, Blain Davis, both of Baldwyn, Corie Crowell, Casie Moore, both of Marietta; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Davis, AnnaBelle Davis, William Davis, and Rebecca Davis, all of Mantachie, and Avalee Crowell of Alpine; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Eugene Hooper.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hooper, Bradley Hooper, and Terry Hooper. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Corie Crowell, Brandan Davis, Casie Moore, and Blain Davis.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Dora Dean Willingham Patterson
GOLDEN – Dora Dean Willingham Patterson, 86, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tremont, MS and was a homemaker. She, along with her husband Charlie Patterson, operated C & D Vegetable Patch for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS.
Services will be Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Ray Burks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are one son – Connie Patterson (Ann) Fulton, MS; three daughters – Dianne Powell (Gerald) Saltillo, MS, Denise Harrison (Harlan) Gulf Shores, AL and Charlene Castleberry (Roger) Bartlett, TN; seven grandchildren – Daniel Patterson (Amanda), Andrea Brown (Timothy), Amanda Hodge (Cody), Russell Powell (Erica), Brina Harrison, Jessica Thompson (Ryan) and Adam Castleberry (Sarah); twelve great-grandchildren-Waylon Patterson, William Patterson, Samuel Brown, Jaxon Hodge, Carrie Thompson, Anna Thompson, Carsen Thompson, Isabella Castleberry, Piper Castleberry, Harper Castleberry, Asher Castleberry and Owen Castleberry.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Fred and Mae Willingham, one brother, Homer Willingham and one sister, Doris Massey.
Pallbearers will be Reid Gann, Stan Malone, Terrell Pearson, Mark Maroon, Mike Neighbors, Phil Byram, Edwin Bolding, Steve Ratliff, Steve Cain, Jerry McAnally and Jim Hester.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS.
George Pharr
TUPELO – George Pharr, 70, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, from Noon – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery.
Tiara Dancer
TUPELO – Tiara Dancer, 17, passed away on January 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Robert G. Pounds
TUPELO – Robert G. Pounds, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College St. Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS.
Sendrick Doc Perry
HOUSTON – Sendrick Doc Perry, 82, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Buena Vista, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31 2020 from 2-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery In Buena Vista, MS.
Winston “Sam” Pack, Jr.
AMORY – Winston Pack, Jr. 54, resident of Amory, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the city of Amory. He was born on April 7, 1965, to Winston Pack, Sr. and Linda Gail Spearman. A Going Home Memorial Service will be at 11:00 A.M. today, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pack Family. Please share in his memories.
Timothy Word
ABERDEEN – Timothy Word, 58, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 pm at Pleasant Valley U. M. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12-1 pm at Pleasant Valley U. M. Church.
Jimmy Lee Key
ABERDEEN – Jimmy Lee Key, 62, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at Zion Spring M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Jo Eris Harper
MANTACHIE – Jo Eris Harper, 68, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, February 2, at 2 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
David Paul Fields
ASHLAND – David Paul Fields, 60, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at The Med in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Emily Wallis
BALDWYN – Emily Wallis, 90, passed away on January 30, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Belon Thelma Parker
OKOLONA – Belon Thelma Parker, 83, died on January 30, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Shirley Miller
OKOLONA – Shirley Miller, 62, passed away on January 29, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Thomas Miller Park
UNION/PONTOTOC – Thomas Miller Park, 88, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Park family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Jean Barrett Coker
GARDENDALE, ALABAMA – Jean Barrett Coker, 91, passed away on January 30, 2020, at Magnolia Ridge Nursing Center in Gardendale, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Tentative funeral arrangements are for a funeral service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
