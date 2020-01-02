James Hershel Lucas
HAMILTON – James Hershel Lucas, 89, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 27, 1930 in Sulligent, AL to William Roston Lucas and Viola Stanford Lucas. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. Mr. Lucas served in the United States Army, the Army Reserve and also in the National Guard. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. He worked as an Inspector for the Mississippi State Highway Department for thirty-four years. He was a Baptist. Services with Military Honors will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Moore officiating.
Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters Donna Lucas Dillard of Tupelo, MS and Lisa Lucas Johnson (Greg) of Aberdeen; four sons Dwain Lucas (Donna) of Greenwood Springs, MS, Tim Lucas of the Brewer Community, Ricky Lucas (Jan) of Athens, TN and Larry Lucas (Susan) of Saltillo, MS; seven sisters Imogene Olcott of Tucson, Arizona, Rachel Jaudon (Cecil) of Hamilton, MS, Joyce Salomon (Art) of Terry, MS, Betty Cumberland of Ridgeland, MS., Peggy Pouncey (David) of Quito, TN, Rebecca Lucas of Tucson, Arizona, and Diann Wienke (Bill) of Farmington, Conn.; eleven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Ann Lucas, parents, two sisters, Agnes Williams and Laverne Lucas one daughter-in-law Mickey Lucas and a son-in-law Mike Dillard. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Herbert Hall
GOLDEN – Herbert Hall, 91, passed away on January 2, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Mary Lou Hollings
PONTOTOC – Mary Lou Hollings, 85, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at New Robbs-Bethel Cemetery.
Mary Hudson
NEW ALBANY – Mary Sue Hudson, 93, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS on December 31,2019. She was born, June 14, 1926 in Fulton, MS to the late Lloyd and Dottie Bell Hendrick.
Mary Sue and her sister, Nell, opened Two Sister’s Dress Shop in New Albany and later added another store, Little Sister’s Dress Shop. She was very active in the community and her church. She loved to cook and make her famous muffins for friends and family. She was a very accomplished Contract Bridge player and attained the prestigious level of Life Master.
Sue and her late husband, Marzine Floyd Hudson, were married on April 9, 1952 in the First United Methodist Church in New Albany, MS.
Funeral services will be, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, in New Albany, MS, with Rev. Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Pallbearers will be Miller Hudson, Kyle Hudson, James K. Bennett Jr., David Work, Bo Collins and Bill Rutledge.
Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Hudson and daughter in law, Lori Hudson of Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, Miller Hudson (Ann), Kyle Hudson and Hayley Hudson (Collin); and her nephew, James K. Bennett Jr. (Trev).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-four years, Marzine Floyd Hudson; one sister, Ava Nell Ligon.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all her loving friends who supported Sue in her later years. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist of New Albany, MS in memory of Sue’s beautiful life.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3,2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church, New Albany, MS
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Dona Nanney
FULTON – Dona Nanney, 97, passed away January 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Billy Joe Barnes
MARIETTA – Billy Joe Barnes, 76, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born December 29, 1943 to J.B. and Era Barnes. He was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed hunting, running beagles, and fishing.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be at Sumner’s Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark (Beth) Barnes and Jeff (Tamri) Barnes; four grandchildren, Christopher (fiancee, Chasity Nichols) Barnes, Brianna (C.J.) Jackson, Brice Barnes, and Avery Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Collins Jackson, and Everly Jackson; one niece, Donna (Ronnie) McKay; and two nephews, Larry (Michele) Jackson and Michael (Jennifer) Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Dean Barnes; his parents; and one sister, Virginia Oouida Jackson.
Pallbearers are John Harris, James Stennett, Jamie Chaffin, Michael Ramey, Ronald Burns, and J.M. Barnes.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Kuykendall
OAKLAND – Margaret Kuykendall, 70, passed away on December 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Mary O’Velma Galloway
ABERDEEN – Mary O’Velma Galloway, 96, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First M.B. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at First M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.
Marie Parker
BOONEVILLE – Marie Parker, 91, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitaion Center in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Liberty Memorial Garden.
Bobbie Nell Ewing
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Bobbie Nell Ewing, 84, passed away on January 2, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Clarence Green
VINA, ALABAMA – Clarence Green, 76, passed away on January 2, 2020, at his residence in Vina, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL
Jeri Lynn Merrell
ABERDEEN/AMORY – Jeri Lynn Merrell, 60, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Ms. Services will be families choice.
Dennis Wayne Shumpert
NETTLETON – Dennis Wayne Shumpert, 63, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 12:00 A.M. at Pine Grove M. B. Church in Dorsey MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 one hour prior to service. at Pine Grove M. B. Church in Dorsey. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at National cemetery in Corinth, MS.
Jackie Wayne Dodds
NEW ALBANY – Jackie Wayne Dodds, 62, passed away December 31, 2019 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born April 27, 1957 in Mississippi to William Calvin ‘W.C.’ Dodds and Azie Lee Rodgers Dodds.
Mr. Dodds was employed with the City of New Albany Street Department for 22 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife; Sandy Dodds of New Albany, MS, children; Samantha Organ and Denise Dodds both of New Albany, MS, two grandchildren; Riley Dodds and Alani Blair, siblings; Tommy (JoAnn) Dodds, and Dennis Dodds both of New Albany, MS and Bobby Joe Steward.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. with Family hour 4:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Funeral Service January 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. through 1:55 p.m. Interment at Ridge Family Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS. For further information please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
