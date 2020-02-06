Dawnyer Latrice Stewart
ABERDEEN – Dawnyer Latrice Stewart, 48, passed away on February 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Bonnie Conner
NEW ALBANY – Bonnie Conner, 54, passed away on February 6, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Timothy Sean Pettus
ABERDEEN – Timothy Sean Pettus, 57, passed away on February 5, 2020, at his residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
James E. Evans
TUPELO – James E. Evans, 84, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Palmetto C.M.E. Church Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 2-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Verona, MS.
Preston R. Dozier, ll
TUPELO – Preston R. Dozier ll, 25, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Raymond Doyle Bass
TIPPAH COUNTY – Raymond Doyle Bass, 59, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, February 8 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bass family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James R. Jenkins, Sr.
TUPELO – Mr. James Roy Jenkins, Sr., age 72, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born June 7, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas to James Jenkins and Evadell Arnold Jenkins. He worked as a welder employed by American Motors. James enjoyed going to church, gospel singings, and going to yard sales. He was a member of Brewer Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be at 2 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Shannon with Bro. Tim Tutor and Bro. John Davis officiating. Private burial will follow at Doty Chapel Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuenraldirectors.com.
Survivors include his three sons, Jimmy Jenkins of Kenosha, WI, Jeff Jenkins and Scott Jenkins, both of Russellville, AL; sisters, Linda Jenkins of Kenosha, WI and Barbara Jones (Paul) of Terrell, TX; brother, Raymond Funderburk (Sue) of Kenosha, WI; three grandsons, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. W. and Evadell Arnold Funderburk, and his father, James Jenkins.
John Earl Burress
BOONEVILLE – 79, departed his earthly life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.
He served 22 years in the United States Army from which he retired. He graduated from Wick Anderson High School and attended Western Oklahoma State College.
He is a member of Beckley Chapel CME Church.
Services will be Friday, February 7 at 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church in Booneville. Visitations will be Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Beckley Chapel CME Church and Friday morning from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Corinth.
Reverend Charles Penson will officiate the services.
He leaves a loving , devoted wife, Cheryl Thompson Burress of Booneville. His siblings: Joann Boyd of Dayton, Ohio, Charles Burress, and Gloria McKinney (John) of Booneville. One grandchild, Devon Burress of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tisha Huff Burress, and his son, Trevor Burress. His parents: John Wesley and Mary V. Pannell-Burress. 2 brothers: Robert and Larry Burress and a sister Betty Jean Williams.
Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tina Alexander
UNION COUNTY – Tina Alexander, 54, passed away on February 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ora Sue Hollis Hudson
CHALYBEATE – Ora Sue Hollis Hudson, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Baptist Church with McBride Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
John Tee Burns
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – John Tee Burns, 96, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence in Chicago, IL. Services will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12 :00 pm at Broadview Wallace Funeral Chapel in Chicago, IL. Burial in Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS on Friday February 7, 2020. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements.
Maxie E Tidwell
PONTOTOC – Maxie E Tidwell, 56, passed away on February 6, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Harold Powell
RIENZI – Funeral service for Harold Wayne Powell 82, are set for 11:00 am Saturday at McPeters Funeral Directors Chapel with Bro. Charles Stephenson officiating. Burial will be in the Old Danville Cemetery.
Harold died February 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 24, 1937 in Alcorn Co. MS. to the late James and Hattie Powell. He was a member of Kemps chapel Baptist Church, severed in the National Guard. He was retired from Wurlitzer and farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jack Powell (Vernell); uncle, Ray Powell, nephew, Joe Powell.
He is survived by his twin brother, Carroll Lane Powell; niece, Joyce Clement; host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to service time at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Powell family.
Arrangements are under the care of McPeters Inc. Funeral Directors.
Wendell Hugh Gillette
BALDWYN – Wendell Hugh Gillette, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Kalil Daher
BALDWYN – Kalil Daher, 64, passed away on February 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Freddie Gene Johnson
WREN – Freddie Gene Johnson, 63, passed away on February 6, 2020, at his residence in Wren, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Miller
OKOLONA – Shirley Ann Miller, 62, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 am at Darden Chapel MB Church in Okolona. Community Funeral Directors and Cremations handling the services.
Mr. Hugh Allen Shaffer
WEST POINT – Mr. Hugh Allen Shaffer, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his residence in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Eupora.
