Gertrude Sims
TUPELO – Gertrude Sims, 64, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 pm at New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
James A. Robinson
TUPELO – James A. Robinson, 85, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 pm at Temple of Compassion & Deliverance, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at National Cemetery, Corinth, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Carrol W Seldon
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE – Carrol W Seldon, 49, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St Mark M.B. Church 363 Sycamore Rd Collierville, TN. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill CME Church Cemetery 4226 Hwy 72 Mt Pleasant, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Dora Ree Clark
MANTEE – Dora Ree Clark, 94, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 18 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Woodland MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS.
Carolyn Walker
ABERDEEN – Carolyn Walker, 75, passed away on January 16, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Mildred Dale
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Mildred Dale, 79, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Bill Hughes
TUPELO -William Manley “Bill” Hughes, 58, crossed over unexpectedly to the eternal happy place on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Bill was an exemplary, kind, and gentle soul. Born in Tupelo on Oct. 9, 1961, the eldest of four children born to William “Billy” Hughes and Mary Jane McGuire Hughes, Bill attended the public schools of Tupelo. He was an ace quarterback at Milam where his claim to fame was a winning touchdown pass to Robert Bristow. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1980 where he had excelled in many areas including football and cross country and being named Mr. Tupelo High School. Bill received his BS degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Accounting from the University of Mississippi where he graduated with honors and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bill joined the family business, Rosehill Furniture Company, where he worked in managerial positions and was well loved in the furniture industry throughout the country. Bill was a lover of God’s creation, and spent many days fishing and hunting the woods and waterways of Mississippi and on golf courses everywhere as an ace player. Water and snow skiing made him happy. Dogs were always his closest friends throughout his life. A mean guitarist, he loved ole time rock and roll music, the Beatles, the Bob’s (Dylan and Seger) and many other great artists of that era. In the last years, Bill attended The Orchard. Bill’s easygoing nature, his gentle heart and genuine concern for others, his dashing good looks and encouragement of others even amidst his own struggles will be his legacy to his family and many friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM today (Friday, Jan 17, 2020) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Russ Polsgrove (The Orchard-Oxford) speaking. Visitation is from 11 AM-service time today at Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Milstead, Robert Bristow, David Goodwin, Steve Amburt, Mark Anderson, Marty Emmons, David Larkin, John Hampton Hughes, Jr., Justin Hughes, Bryson Hughes, Stewart Maxcy, and Pee Wee Warren.
Bill is survived by his two children, Caroline Hughes of Mississippi State and William Hughes, Jr. of Ole Miss, and their mother, Gretchen; his mother, Mary Jane Hughes; his siblings, Emily Tanner (Joe) of Booneville, Ruth Cassily (Bill) of Tupelo, and Hamp Hughes (Blair) of Tupelo; his nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families; friends everywhere; and his hamster, Pretzel . He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Hughes in March, 2019, and a niece, Whitney Thompson, in 2018.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 pm today and will be permanently archived. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfunderaldirectors@comcast.net.
Joan Johnson Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joan Johnson Miller, 94, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. A Gathering for family and friends will be Monday, January 20 from 2 PM to 4 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Private family burial will be in Tippah Memorial Gardens. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Janet Rogers
PLANTERSVILLE – Janet Rogers, 60, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones in Plantersville. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Monday from 12 noon to service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Henry T. Simmons
RIPLEY – Henry T. Simmons, 72, was born on May 20, 1947 to the late James V. and Bessie (Foote) Simmons. He departed his earthly life on January 10, 2020 at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation in Oxford, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Glinda Thomas Simmons; four children: Farren (Fred) Alexander of Cordova, TN, Mia (Donald) Williams of Huntsville, AL, Kendall (Celesta) Simmons of Auburn, AL, and Thomas (Catarra) Simmons of Denver, CO; two sisters, Drucilla (Willie) Brooks of Springfield, IL and Betty (Homer) Judon of Racine, WI. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Moses Chapel UMC in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Randy Greenhill
TUPELO – Randal Malone Greenhill, 62, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center. Randy was born in Tupelo on April 3, l957, the youngest of 4 children born to the late Nelson and Mary Alice Harrelson Greenhill. Randy attended Tupelo Public Schools until August 23, 1972 when he was involved in a motorcycle/automobile wreck which rendered him disabled for life. He was not expected to survive but because of his fighting spirit, lots of encouragement from family and friends, and by the grace of God, he even eventually could walk with assistance. Four years ago, he broke his ankle and eventually had to leave the Greenhill home for Tupelo Health and Rehab about 18 months ago. He loved piddling with old lawnmowers, keeping his yard well groomed, and the simple, satisfying things of life such as watching old westerns like Gunsmoke, Bonanza and Andy Griffith. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
A celebration of his life will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Randy Wood officiating. Private burial will be in the Greenhill family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Saturday only.
Survivors include his brothers, Steve Greenhill and his wife, Debra, who was also Randy’s favorite sister-in-law, of Saltillo, and Billy Greenhill of Petal; a host of nieces and nephews; his many special friends including Lane Tune who was a special caregiver. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Danny Greenhill.
Memorials may be sent to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 12 noon, Saturday and for 60 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Dawn Elizabeth Johnson
TUPELO – Dawn Elizabeth Johnson died December 6, 2019 in Tupelo. She was 56. She was born July 29, 1963 to J.D. Johnson and Bernice Ophaline Young “Bonnie” Johnson. She worked as a bartender in the restaurant industry. She was a delightful soul and had a fun loving personality.
A Celebration of Life service for Dawn will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 2 PM in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Bro. Ricky Young will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to service time on Sunday. Following the service, the Celebration will continue at the clubhouse of the Natchez Trace Golf Club.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
For who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed at 2 PM and archived at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Dora Edith Culwick Noakes
RIPLEY – Dora Edith Culwick Noakes, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Sammy McVey
BOONEVILLE – Sammy Don McVey, 47, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born April 27, 1972, to Don and Betty McVey. He graduated from Booneville High School where he was a member of the 1990 championship football team. He enjoyed racing and football.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Luke McVey; two daughters, Sylvia McVey and Maggie McVey; the mother of his children, Sonya ; his mother, Betty McVey; three brothers, Gary McVey, Rodney McVey and Jeff McVey; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don McVey.
Pallbearers are Scott Brown, Jimbo Laster, Carry Jackson, Greg Fugitt, Michael Rogers, Scotty Murphy and Cedric Crump.
Honorary pallbearers are Jay McKinney, Timmy Applegate, Brent Johnson and Timmy Moore.
Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Dennis Faggert
TUPELO – Dennis Faggert died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was 66. Dennis was born in Batesville, MS on March 15, 1953, to James and Hazel Tullos Faggert. Dennis grew up in Columbus, MS and graduated from Caldwell High School in Columbus as part of the class of 1973. Dennis married the love of his life, Gwen Boone, on May 31, 1985, and they have made Tupelo their home for the past 34 years. Dennis worked in the furniture industry most of his life as a frame builder. Dennis loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. He was an avid hunter and was especially fond of deer hunting. One of Dennis’s greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Paw Paw.”
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Gwen Faggert; his three children, Adam Drummond, Shannon Herrington (Mark), and Donnie Smith; daughter-in-law, Leslie Phillips; six grandchildren, Ana, Bella, Will, Cole, John Rilee, and Zack (Renee); two great-grandchildren, Paisley Mae, and Mayley Grace; his sister, Becky Smith (Kenneth Montgomery); mother-in-law, Ruth Boone; two brothers-in-law, David Boone (Jan), and Ricky Boone; sister-in-law, Candi Blaylock (Punkin); his aunts and uncles, including a wonderful aunt who always called him Son, Aunt Sadie Lawrence. Those who went before him were his parents, James Faggert and Hazel Faggert Perrigan; a brother, Wayne Faggert, and his father-in-law, John Boone.
A service celebrating Dennis’s life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS, with Bro. Jimmy Bryan officiating. A graveside will follow at Memorial Gardens in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time Saturday only at Faith Outreach Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel, is entrusted with services.
Pallbearers will be Zack Phillips, Brody Blaylock, Will Hampton, Bill Hampton, Terry (Big T) Autry, Lucas Smith, Ricky Boone, and Sammy Pettigrew. Honorary pallbearers are Punkin Blaylock, Larry Tackett, Bro. Ben Inmon, and John Rilee Drummond. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Donnie L. Wall
FULTON – Donnie L. Wall, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS. He was born on March 15, 1940, to Author Craig Wall & Katie Lou Thomas Wall. Donnie was united in holy matrimony to Costella Wall of Amory. He was employed by the City of Amory Utility Department. Donnie was a member of New Chapel CME Church in Fulton, MS, also was a member of “The Spiritual Morning Doves” of Fulton. “GrounHog” met no strangers and loved everyone. He will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Chapel CME Church in Fulton, MS, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev D. Fields, officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2-4:00 p.m. and family hour from 5-6:00 p.m. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Joel Thomas Duncan
AMORY – Joel Thomas Duncan, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jackie Dale McBrayer
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – Jackie Dale McBrayer, 70, resident of Lee County, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning January 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Friday, January 24 at Vernon United Methodist Church in Louisville, MS. Private family burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000.
Mr. McBrayer was born November 6, 1949 in Louisville, MS, the son of the late Jack Holmes and Wilma Holton McBrayer. He was a graduate of Nanih Waiya High School and East Central Community College.
A Christian, Mr. McBrayer was a resident of Tupelo for the past 25 years and was associated with the food service and restaurant industry for much of his life. He will be remembered as an outgoing person with a great sense of humor. Music and dancing were pleasures he enjoyed.
Survivors include his brother Paul McBrayer and wife Rosario of Houston, TX; niece Michelle McBrayer Pujats and family of Houston, TX; nephews Art Coward and family, and Chris Coward and family of Tupelo; and many friends.
Thank you to the wonderful nursing staff in the oncology ward and the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center. And a special thank you to Myra and Arthur Coward and Lynn Stevens for everything they did for Jack
The family requests that any memorials be directed to Vernon Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 820 Palmer Rd, Louisville, MS, 39339.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McBrayer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Virginia English Murphree
WREN – Virginia English “Gran” Murphree, age 99, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Shearer-Richardson in Okolona, MS. She was born August 24, 1920 to William Frank English and Betty Mae Allison English in Wren, MS. She lived most of her life in Wren where she was a graduate of Wren High School and a member of Wren Presbyterian Church. She worked in the Garment Industry, and a Librarian, and worked at Bill and Jim’s Friendship House. She enjoyed fishing, playing rook, reading, hanging out with friends, and going to church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Wren Presbyterian Church with Staub Halbert, Dennis Smithy, and Maurice McIntosh officiating. Burial will be in Wren Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Rusty Murphree (Lynn) of Wren, MS, and Ray Murphree of Wren, MS; one granddaughter, Molly Sims (Dusty) of Smithville, MS; two great grandchildren, Anna sims, and Lane Sims;
special nephew, Murphree Evans; special cousin, Bubba Young; special friends, Nancy Schmidt, Reba Haney, Sandy Popiano, and Nancy Payne; and three special pets, Lucy, Rascal, and Earl.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Felix (Snooks) Murphree.
Pallbearers are Glenn Schmidt, Bailey Haney, William Word, Phil Burks, Derrick Stephens, Dale Langford, Bubba Young, and Mike Vandiver.
Honorary pallbearers are Friends of the Library, Tranquilizers; Murphree Evans, Elders of the Wren Presbyterian Church, Dr. Arthur Brown, Randy Nicholson and Eddie Wamble.
Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wren Presbyterian Church.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Mamie Neal Johnson
HOUSTON – Mamie Neal Johnson, age 81, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020, at her home in Batesville, MS.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Batesville, MS with a committal service to follow Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS at 2:00 P.M. The family will be receiving friends Thursday evening at Wells Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include, Roger Johnson, David Johnson, Barry Johnson, Dan Lindsey, Gary Ledbetter and Wayne Andrews. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hardy, Michael Neal, Peyton Neal and Renic Greenlee.
Mamie was born April 7, 1938 in Houston, MS to the late Vester and Vivian Nabors Franks. She was a 1958 graduate of Houston High School and was a member of the Houston Hilltopperette Basketball and Track Teams. Mamie was selected as Most Athletic her senior year at Houston High School. She was also a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church. After the death of her first husband, William “Billy” Neal, Mamie and her two sons moved to Batesville, MS in 1983. She soon began working for South Panola Community Hospital and later began working for Wells Funeral Home as a night hostess during visitations. Mamie was a fixture at Wells Funeral Home for over 30 years where she assisted families and friends with dignity and respect. She has been active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church since moving to Batesville, MS. Her kind and jovial personality will be greatly missed by her family and community.
Mamie’s loving memory will be cherished by her husband of eleven years, Otis Johnson of Batesville, MS; two sons, Glynn Neal (Bertha) of Cleveland, MS, Daryl Neal (Kacey) of Batesville, MS; two step-daughters, Cheryl Lindsey (Dan) of Corinth, MS, Pat Ledbetter (Gary) of Banner, MS; four step-sons, Wayne Andrews of Pearl, MS, Roger Johnson (Debbie) of Senatobia, MS, David Johnson (Tina) of Senatobia, MS, Barry Johnson (Debbie) of Hernando, MS; three grandchildren, Hastings Neal, Michael Neal and Peyton Neal.
Along with her parents and first husband, Mamie was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Franks and step-daughter Bonnie Johnson Andrews.
Melvin Tennison
BOONEVILLE – Melvin Tennison, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, at 2:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville City Cemetery.
Erma Dametria Warren
TUPELO – Erma Dametria Warren, 45, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 18 at 12:00 noon at Springhill MB Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm at Springhill MB Church in Booneville. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek MB Church Cemetery in Booneville.
