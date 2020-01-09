Robert L. Mullins
RIPLEY – Robert L. Mullins, 52, was born on January 21, 1967 to the late Horace Mullins and Katherine Jones in Ashland, MS. He departed his earthly life on January 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two sisters, Ruby Knox and Mary (Stanley) Jeanes; three brothers: Horace Mullins, John Mullins, and Sammie Mullins; one step-brother, Earl Adams; three step-sisters: Dorothy Prather, Lexie Rucker, and Aradella (Jake) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Charley J. Rutherford
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Charley J. (Chuck) Rutherford, 66, was born on May 30, 1953 to Lula J. Rutherford and the late Ozell Rutherford. He departed his earthly life on January 4, 2020 at his home in Blue Mountain, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Lula J. Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS; son, Joseph (Missy) Foster of New Albany, MS; brother, Ellie H. (Tonnie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL; three sisters, Jean (Michael) Love of Pontotoc, MS, Joan (Larry) Williams of Pontotoc, MS, and Mary Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; one very special grandson, Joshua Foster; four granddaughters: Mykailla, Promyss, Meayesha, and Dekendre Foster; five aunts: Sarah Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS, Sallie Rutherford of Ripley, MS; Maurice Spears and Mary A. Turner of New Albany, MS, and Aleane Johnson of Columbus, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Annie Pearl Billingsley Robins
TUPELO – Passed away at the Cedars Nursing Home in Tupelo, MS on January 7, 2020
Mrs. Robins was a life-long faithful member of the Bethel C.M.E. Church in Guntown, MS.
She was the widow of Eddie Lee Robins.
Mrs. Pearl was a retired employee from the Tupelo Public School System. She was loved and known by many in the neighborhood as “Ma Pearl”. Always enjoyed offering a helping hand when needed and had a big heart for all mankind. She enjoyed caring for people in her community by cooking, feeding or taking them to important appointments when needed.
Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown, MS., with the Rev. Aretha S. Ruffin, officiating and Rev. Sammy Agnew, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Alice Memorial Garden. Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is honored to be serving.
Viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020 starting at 4:00 with family and friends hour 5:00 until 7:00. Online condolence can be made to the Robins Family at www.grayson-porters.com
She leaves behind seven children, Louise Guyton of Grand Rapids, MI; Dorothy Lockridge, Pearlie (William) Armstrong, George (Nora) Robins all of Tupelo, MS., Shirley (Charles) Stewart of Oak Park, Il, Edward (Gladys) Robins of Oxford, MS, Pamela Jones of Lithonia, GA, twenty-one grandchildren, forty-seven great grandchildren, nineteen great-great grand children, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Annie J. Mullins
RIPLEY – Annie J. Mullins, 54, was born on July 29, 1965 to the late Horace Mullins and Katherine Jones in Ashland, MS. She departed his earthly life on January 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Courtney Mullins; two sisters, Ruby Knox and Mary (Stanley) Jeanes; three brothers: Horace Mullins, John Mullins, and Sammie Mullins; one step-brother, Earl Adams; three step-sisters: Dorothy Prather, Lexie Rucker, and Aradella (Jake) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Michael Sluppick, Sr.
BALDWYN – Michael Sluppick Sr., 70, passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He spent forty years driving semi trucks and raising his family. He was born on November 5, 1949 in Chicago, IL but always considered NY his hometown. He was a U.S. Vietnam Navy Veteran. He was of the Jewish Faith.
Private services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Sluppick of Baldwyn; sister, Juanita (Don) Zientara of Arlington, VA; brother, Saro (Jane) Sluppick of Memphis, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Sluppick and a son, Michael Sluppick, Jr. MMFN/Machinist’s mate of the U.S. Navy both of Memphis, TN.
Bobby Joe Griffin
TUPELO – Bobby Joe Griffin, 43, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Bobby loved animals, and helping to rescue them. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed talking to people and he was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Griffin of Tupelo; Grandmother, Rose McCullough of Saltillo; sister, Jo-Ann Barnett (Lee) of Bruce; brothers, Johnny Griffin (Raven) of Booneville and Robert Earl Griffin of Tupelo; (9) nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Griffin; two grandfathers and one grandmother.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Tina Marie Oswalt
BOONEVILLE – Tina Marie Oswalt, 44, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Clarence “Blue” Davidson
HOUSTON – Clarence “Blue” Davidson, 62, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church in Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Church Cemetery in Prairie, MS.
Mabel Easley
BRUCE – Mabel Easley, 99, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bruce Community Living Center in Bruce. Services will be on January 11, 2020 3:00 p.m. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on January 11, 2020 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bruce Cemetery.
William B. Harrington
STARKVILLE – William B. Harrington, 77, passed away on January 8, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Mem orial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Rick Carson
PEACEFUL VALLEY – Richard F. (Rick) Carson, 65, was called home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home in the Peaceful Valley community. He was born October 13, 1954, in Tupelo, MS to James and Patricia White Carson. He graduated from Shannon High School in 1972. He was employed at FMC for 27 years and Hawkeye Industries for 16 years until he was diagnosed in March 2019 with ALS.
In 1977 he married the love of his life, Wanda Gail Reich. He was a member of Cardsville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Dorsey Lion’s Club, and Cardsville Vol. Fire Dept. The greatest achievement of his life was his kids.
Services will be at 11: 00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time.
He is survived by his wife; daughter Alicia Humphres (Jason) of Nettleton; son Sidney Carson (Dawn) of Peaceful Valley; 2 sisters, Brenda Murphy of Dallas, TX and Julie Anderson of Shannon; 4 brothers, Ronnie Carson of Philadelphia, Kevin Hester of Shannon, Dan Hester of Pontotoc, and Don Hester of Saltillo; two aunts, Gwen Cox of Rolla, MO and Beryl Carson of Brewer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Mike Carson.
Pallbearers will be Jim Witt, Wesley Holcomb, Ethan Reich, T.J. Reich, Joe Haynes, and Donnie Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or Team Gleason Foundation, PO Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.
Online condolences may be shared at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Annie Sue Cunningham
ABERDEEN – Annie Sue Cunningham, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her residence in Aberdeen.
Annie Sue Cunningham was born to her late parents, Daniel Cunningham and Alice Bailey on September 11, 1936 in Chickasaw County.
Annie Sue Cunningham is survived by two sisters, Betty Doss of Prairie and Emma Jean Walker of Detroit, Michigan.
The visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. The service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Springs MBC with Rev. Nollen Elzie officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Michael Anderson
AUSTIN, ARKANSAS – Michael Glenn Anderson, 57, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Cabot Emergency Hospital in Cabot, AR. He was born July 13, 1962, in Memphis, TN., to R.B. and Judith Savage Anderson. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hernando, MS. He was a Maintenance Technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock, AR.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Lois Guin Anderson; 1 daughter: Kimberly Haslip (Craig) of Lakeland, TN.; 1 son: Phillip Anderson, Jr. (Tosha) of Cabot, AR.; 1 sister: Dana Shaw (Russell) of Thaxton, MS.; 1 brother: Phillip Anderson, Sr., (Lori) of Thaxton, MS.; and 4 grandchildren: Isaac Haslip, Seth Haslip, Caelyn Anderson, and Paisley Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 son: Christopher Anderson.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Linda Cooper
NETTLETON – Linda Gail (Clayton) Cooper, 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after an extened illness. She was born on October 22, 1948 in Amory, MS to Wiley H. Clayton and Stella Louise (Gray) Long. She was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Nettleton, MS. She was a member of the Professor’s of Jesus Name Community Church in Nettleton, MS. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her garden, camping and fishing.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday January 12, 2020 at the Professor’s of Jesus Name Community Church of Nettleton, MS with Rev. Eddie Clayton officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one daughter Rebecca Gail “Becky” Easterling of Blue Springs,MS; twin sons Darrell Cooper and Darren Cooper both of Nettleton,MS; four brothers Jerald Clayton (Carolyn), Benny Clayton (Cheryl), Marty Clayton (Nita), Eddie Clayton (Tina) all of Nettleton, MS. She has four grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Glenn Clayton, Jerry Clayton, and one grandson Buddy Easterling. Pallbearers will be Glenn Allen Clayton, Jerald “Bo” Clayton, Jerry Clayton, Dakota Clayton, Matthew Clayton, Brandon Clayton, Andrew Easterling, and Brandon Wilemon. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 5-8 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. till service time at the Professor’s of Jesus Name Community Church. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Marlin Bishop
NEW ALBANY – Marlin Creed Bishop, born at 4:09 a.m. on November 26, 2019, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family at 12:36 p.m. on January 7, 2020 at just six weeks old. Marlin was the son of Christopher “Bubba” Bishop and Anna Elizabeth Wommack. He is survived by three sisters, Brooklynn, Savannah and Paisley; his paternal grandparents, Jesse Valarie Carrillo; his maternal grandparents, David Wommack (Lindy) and Ruth Roberts (Jason); his maternal great grandmother, Lottie Campbell, all of New Albany.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Hardy Wommack, Marlin and Louise Nix; and his great grandparents, Maggie Phillips and Clarence Tidwell.
Marlin gave us a lifetime of love in his short time here on Earth.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Martintown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Carol Seldon
RED BANKS – Carol Seldon, 49, passed away on January 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Emma Fields
OKOLONA – Emma Fields, 81, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home in Okolona. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove U.M. Church. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Union Grove U.M. Church. Burial will follow at Fields Cemetery.
Richard Smith, Jr.
TUPELO – Richard Smith, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 12 Noon at Chapel Grove Holiness Church 6312 Longview Rd Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Dot Fleming
MARIETTA – Dot Fleming, at the young age of 59, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Dry Creek to Dennis and Inez Carpenter Criwsell. She enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of others. She devoted her whole life to her family and the Lord. She was a member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Terry Fleming; mother, Inez Criswell; children, April Johnson (Jason), Matt Fleming and Misty Fleming; grandchildren, Mason Johnson, Chandler Johnson, Maddi Fleming and Paden Fleming; brothers, Danny Criswell and Bruce Criswell; sisters, Judy Holley (Ronnie)and Jo Young (Jerry); brother-in-law, Robbie Fleming (Sheila), sister-in-law, Judy Brister (Larry) and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Criswell and mother-in-law, Lurie Fleming.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lee Fleming, Don Fleming, Jerry Young, Ronnie Holley, Bro. William Carpenter and Michael Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Fleming, and her grandsons, Mason Johnson, Chandler Johnson and Paden Fleming.
Visitation will be at East Mount Zion Baptist Church on Saturday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour to the service on Sunday.
Martha Allred
MYRTLE – Martha Allred, 81, passed away on January 9, 2020, at her residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Mary Francis Shell
BELDEN – Mary Francis Shell, 90, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Well M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020, 3:00 until 6:00 at at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the Valeria P. Grayson Chapel. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Online condolence can be made to the Shell Family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Ollie M. Joiner
OXFORD – Ollie M. Joiner, 63, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour before service at Serenity Williams Funeral Home 294 Hwy 7 North Oxford, MS. Burial will follow at West Springhill Cemetery in Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Margie Swords
ECRU – Margie Swords, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Turnpike Cemetery.
Louis Edward Greer
HOLLY SPRINGS – Louis Edward Greer, 59, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. a Reflection of Life Memorial at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
