Raven Dolley
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Raven Dolley, 28, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Medical City Dallas Hospital in Dallas. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at New Birth Community Church.
Ezra Brandon
TUPELO – Ezra Brandon, 76, passed away on July 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Renferd Ledon Pack
AMORY – Renferd Ledon Pack, 49, passed away on July 9, 2021, at NMMC-Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Mareico Swingrum
TUPELO – Mareico Swingrum, 31, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Living Word of Praise Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Rhonda Simmons
BOONEVILLE – Rhonda Simmons, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Roy Wehrman
MONROE COUNTY – Roy Wehrman, 71, passed away on July 15, 2021, at his residence in Monroe County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Norma J. Grice Alexander
GEORGIA – Norma J. Grice Alexander, 67, passed away on July 15, 2021, at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Betty Jourdan
IUKA – B.J. (Betty Jane) Jourdan, of Iuka, Mississippi, died peacefully at her home on July 15, 2021.Born to Rosa Belle and Lamar Harris in Cherokee, Alabama on July 15 1926, she graduated from Cherokee High School and the University of Alabama. In 1951 she married D.O. (Oley) Jourdan, Sr. and became a homemaker in his hometown of Iuka. B.J. was a faithfully active member of Iuka United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a big Alabama fan. One did not interfere with her watching Alabama football! Her second team was Ole Miss since Oley, as well as her children and grandchildren, attended school there. But when the teams played each other, she was never happy if Alabama lost, or if Alabama lost to anyone else.
Mrs. Jourdan leaves her children, D.O. (Bubba) Jourdan III and Jane Rhea, both of Iuka, MS; as well as grandchildren Mollie Seymour (Dixon) of Birmingham, AL, David Jourdan, and Katie Rose Jourdan of Iuka, MS, Bo Rhea (Rebecca) or Memphis, TN, Jourdan Rhea (Carey) of LaGrange TN, and Harris Rhea (Kathryn) of Tupelo, MS. In addition she leaves her great-grandchildren, Aliene and John Seymour, Ellie, Lucy, and Bo Rhea, Olen and Mary Alice Rhea, as well as Clayton, Charles and Keller Rhea. Her wonderful caregivers for the last few years include LeAnn Rogers, Christy Lindsey, and Glenda Newcomb.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Charles Harris. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Cutshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Iuka United Methodist Church with the service following at 2:00 pm. The Reverends Kerry Powell and Harrell Moore will conduct the service. Pallbearers will be Bo Rhea, Jourdan Rhea, Harris Rhea, Dixon Seymour, Bob Brown, and Raymond Jourdan. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Iuka United Methodist Church, 100 E. Eastport St., Iuka, MS 38852 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Nadine Garth-Randle
OKOLONA – 62, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Nadine Garth-Randle was born to her late parents, Oscar Garth and Elsie Doss on Dec. 1, 1958 in Chickasaw Co.
Nadine Randle is survived by her husband, Leon Randle of Okolona. One step-daughter; Iris Newsome of Tupelo. Three step-sons; Keith Young (Brittany)of Okolona, Leon Randle Newsome (Shunta) of Okolona, and Jeremy Newsome (Kayla of Fulton. Three sons; Rev. Willie Pulphus, Jr., Kevin Pulphus, and Corey Pulphus all of Okolona. Four sisters; Lula Garth Collins (Mac) of Okolona, Elsie Harrison (Richard) of Okolona, Dorothy Donaldson of Prairie, and Diane Blanchard (Earnest). There are also 12 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Please wear your face masks. The service will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope MBC with Rev. Willie Pulphus, Jr. officiating. The burial will follow at New Hope MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Shirley Ann Allen
BLUE SPRINGS – Shirley Ann Allen (79) passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home in Blue Springs. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. She was an Alderman in Blue Springs for 25 years and worked the voting booth for 15 years. She retired from Hickory Springs. She enjoyed cooking, playing with her dogs, listening to Travis Tritt and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the McNeil Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Mike Matkins (Charlotte) of Ellistown, Conway Allen (Patricia) of Blue Springs and Nathan Allen (April) of West Union; her daughters, Melinda Barnes (Kerry) of Saltillo and Connie Pickens (Rayburn) of Blue Springs;11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.H. “Bill” Allen; her parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Pallbearers are; Bryan Allen, Patrick Westmoreland, Eric Gordon, Cody Long, Jake Hodges and Christopher Barnes.
Honorary pallbearers are; Adam Lanier and Noah Westmoreland.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Nona Jean Whitlock Young
NETTLETON – Nona Jean Whitlock Young, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Mildred Dobbs
MANTACHIE – Mildred Lee Dobbs, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her daughter’s house in Helena, AL. She was born July 30, 1935, in Tishomingo County, to William Franklin and Rossie Mann Oswalt. She worked at Mantachie Manufacturing and Reed’s Manufacturing, where she retired from. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, gardening, and cooking.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Marietta Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Eric Dobbs (Pam) of Mantachie; two daughters, Susan Groves (David Eick) of Cape Coral, Fl., and Marsha McTune (Mark) of Helena, AL; two sisters, Letris Byrum of Tishomingo and Wentris Alford of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Allen Cooper, Scott Cooper, Dr. Ben Groves (Kira), Allison Dobbs, Jonathan Dobbs, Lindsey Dobbs, and Christopher Dobbs; her great grandchildren, Kyler Cooper, Sophia Groves, Katherine Groves, and Peter Groves; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Horace Dobbs; and one grandson, Matt Groves.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Vara Stone Sheffield
OLIVE BRANCH/TUPELO – Vara Elizabeth Stone Sheffield, 73, departed this life after a valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Baptist Hospital-DeSoto County. Born on March 3, 1948 to the late Joe Cleon and Annie Boyce Polk Stone, she grew up in the Union Community and graduated from Nettleton High School in l966. She was a longtime bank employee with People’s Bank and Trust (Renasant) in Tupelo before moving to Olive Branch, Ms. to be near her only daughter, Hope about 15 years ago. She continued her work in Desoto County at Renasant and, after retiring, worked at Chico’s. Vara had a fun loving personality, won friends easily and was simply crazy about her small, tight knit family. She will be missed.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 4PM Saturday at the Union Community Church (formerly Union United Methodist Church) south of Plantersville with Bro. Carroll Pettigrew officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Vara, known by the immediate family as “WaWa” is survived by her only daughter, Hope Sheffield Pittman and her husband, Jeremy of Collierville, Tn and her four grandchildren, Sophie, Stone, Foster and Brinkley and her many friends from her days at Renasant Bank and Chico’s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.