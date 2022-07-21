TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bobbie J. Boone, Okolona
James Lee Carouthers, Sr., Okolona
James Otis Harrell, Houston
James "8 Ball" McGee, Booneville
Inetha Sullivan, Booneville
James "8 Ball" McGee
BOONEVILLE - James "8 Ball" McGee, 75, passed away on July 20, 2022, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Inetha Sullivan
BOONEVILLE - Inetha Sullivan, 47, passed away on July 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James Lee Carouthers, Sr.
OKOLONA - 84, passed away on Sat., July 16, 2022 at NMMC in West Point.
James Lee Carouthers, Sr. was born to the Earvin and Tessie Carouthers on March 19, 1938 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Carouthers loved hunting, fishing, and all sports.
James Lee Carouthers, Sr. is survived by 1 daughter; Martha (Michael) Griffis. 3 Sons; Garry Carouthers, James Carouthers, Jr. (Jacqulyen) of Okolona, and Albert Carouthers (Vickie) of Shannon. 3 Sisters; Heddie Johnson of Okolona, Earnestine Jenkins of Cleveland, OH, and Rena Gates of Okolona. 1 Sis-in-law; Ozella Carouthers of Nettleton. 1 Brother; Wilford Green, Sr. of Shannon. There are also 5 grandchildren; Shaquetta Robinson, Keona Robinson, Tybius Orr, Jeremy Carouthers, and Deantae Carouthers. 2 Great-grandchildren; Tamarrion Ewings and Nicholas Stevenson. James Carouthers, Sr. was preceded in death by 5 brothers; Lee Carouthers, Sr., Earvin Carouthers, Jr., George Ezell, John Ezell, and Neal Ezell. 3 Sisters; Sarah Richardson, Carcenia Green, and Hattie Carouthers.
The visitation will be Fri., July 22, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial, located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The service will be Sat., July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Prairie Mt. UMC with Pastor Phillip Colyer officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
Bobbie J. Boone
OKOLONA - Bobbie J. Sims Boone, 87, passed away on July 13, 2022 at NMMC - Amory, Mississippi. She was born in Chickasaw County on February 3, 1935 to the late Herman Sims and Evelyn Ware Sims.
Bobbie was blessed to spend many special moments with her family and friends. She worked many years at Shearer Richardson-Okolona where she retired.
Survivors include her sons: Dennis Boone, Ronnie Boone, Kenneth Boone; daughters: Diann Hunter (Terry), Dianne Davidson, Jammie Boone, Tina Gordon(Boston), Trina Judd (Rev. Dan), Carolyn Boone, Evelyn Boone; brothers: Lorenzo Sims, James Sims; sisters: Margellan Sims, Herma Rea Floyd, Cremolia Wren (Joe), Mildred Sims, Ruchella Cunningham; 32 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Tracy Boone; siblings: Eugene Sims, Lee Austin Sims, Maxine Gardner; grandson, Malcolm Boone.
Visitation will be at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 West Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS on Friday, July 22, 2022, 12-6 pm. Funeral Service and Burial will be at Zion Springs - Okolona, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 am. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
James Otis Harrell
HOUSTON - James Otis Harrell, 52, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 12:30-1:00 p.m. at In the New Hope Church Cemetery. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Hope Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
