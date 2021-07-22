TODAY'S OBITUARIES
-------------------------------------------
Phillip Ernest "Phil" Roberts
AMORY - Surrounded by his beloved family, Phillip Ernest "Phil" Roberts died peacefully on July 17, 2021, in Amory, Mississippi, after a lengthy illness. He was 79 years old.
A Valentine's Day surprise, much to the delight of his parents, the late Percy Tubb and Maggie Shelton Roberts Hale, Phil was born in Amory on February 14, 1942. With the exception of his college days at the University of Mississippi, where he he graduated with a BBA degree in marketing and management, and five years of honorable service as an officer in the United States Air Force, Phil lived out his life in the hometown he cherished.
Anyone who knew Phil, knew that his faith, family and friends were of the utmost importance. His personal ministry was rooted in a desire to show love to others, whether that was through warm welcoming introductions to any new visitors at church or his Sunday afternoon visitations at Gilmore Hospital and local nursing homes.
Humility and humor were his operating system: A life-long Rotarian, he lived the organization's mission "service before self," whether that was working tirelessly on behalf of his clients at Home Mortgage & Realty as a salesman, broker and eventual owner of the business, or serving in leadership positions at church and in the myriad organizations he enjoyed supporting. His long tenure on the board of trustees at the Gilmore Foundation and Gilmore Hospital were especially meaningful. Every friend, and even unsuspecting strangers, would eventually find themselves at the mercy of Phil's clever teasing, blue eyes twinkling with every joke. A man of canny wit and a desire to brighten a day, he looked for any opportunity to make others smile.
Perhaps not known by as many was Phil's incredible artistic talent. A self-taught watercolor painter and self-proclaimed poet, Phil translated his deep thoughts and vision for beauty into serene paintings and lovely verse.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his stepfather, Evan Hale, and his elder sister Peggy Roberts King. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Carolyn Campbell Roberts, his daughter Amy Norton (Will) of Nashville, Tennessee, his son John Phillip Roberts (Ginger) of Jay, Florida, grandchildren Will and Kathleen Norton, Zoe and Cate Roberts, step grandchildren Caleb and Levi Blackman, nephews Lee (Rachel) King and Michael (Pearl) Kimmel and a host of dear family and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life at First United Methodist Church in Amory on July 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm, following a time of visitation with the family in the Fellowship Hall at 1:00 pm. The service will be live streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person: https://www.facebook.com/AmoryFirst. Interment will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the youth or children's ministry programs at First United Methodist Church, 107 3rd Street South, Amory, MS 38821.
Please share you condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Michael D. Jones
OKOLONA - Michael D. Jones, 45, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at at his home in Atlanta, GA. Services will be on 07/24/2021 at Chapel Grove West Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 304 CR 135 in Okolona. Services were entrusted to Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860. Contact Grief Therapist and Funeral Director CPT Oliver W. Johnson, III, J.D. at (662) 447-2252 with all matters concerning the Jones family during their time of bereavement.
Stella Mae Holland
BALDWYN - Stella Mae Holland , 83, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2021, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Tabernacle Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Michael W. "Mike" Golebiewski
PONTOTOC - Michael W. "Mike" Golebiewski, 66, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 6 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23rd, 5 PM until Celebration of Life Service time of 6PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Katrina Denise Cowley
FULTON - Katrina Denise "Mookie" Cowley was born on March 26, 1992 unto her parents Tyrus Cowley and Lynette Berry. She professed her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age. From 1998 - 2008, she attended Itawamba Agriculture High School and later furthered her education by enrolling in Job Corps where she received her high school diploma and earned her CNA license and was employed as an assistant in an assisted living home. Katrina had a passion and love for children and worked at Giggles N' Grin Daycare in Tupelo, MS until her death.
She leaves to cherish her memories her father Tyrus (Bridgett) Cowley of Dorsey, MS and mother Lynette (Jeff) Berry of Tupelo, MS; her sisters Ericka D. Cowley and Shalala D. Cowley of Fulton, MS; grandparents Stella and Clinton Cowley of Dorsey, MS; uncles Clinton Cowley, Jr., Kevin Cowley and Avery Cowley, all of Dorsey, MS; cousins Averiunna A. Cowley and Ja'Quan A. Cowley, both of Fulton, MS and Joseph A. Cowley of Tupelo, MS; her special godchildren: Karson, Dallas, Jeremiah, and Jhalyah; special cousins Gregory Shumpert, Shantaz Shumpert and Desarae Shumpert, all of Dorsey, MS and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by grandparents Judy Chandler, Bennie Moore.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 at Pine Grove M.B. Church in Fulton, MS. Walk-thru Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Russell Wilemon
FULTON - Russell Wayne Wilemon, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born November 16, 1939 to the late Leonard Wilemon and the late Effie Mae Gann Wilemon. He enjoyed working with his hands and watching Westerns on TV. He dearly loved his family.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday July 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel.
Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Wilemon; children: Steve (Deb) Wilemon, Pam (Ron) Milam, Sandy (William) Parker, Lisa (Randle) Sutton, Beth (Tom) Garrison, Lesia (Steve) Ray, Jeff (Gail) Wilemon, Clayton (Connie) Yielding, Kellie Womack; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; brother, Romie (Dorothy) Wilemon.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Lencile Wilemon, Charlie Wilemon, J.B. Wilemon; sisters: Erma Ray West, Berma Dulaney.
Pallbearers will be Russell Wilemon, Dallas Peoples, Landon Johnson, Cole Mason, Drew Parker, Hunter Tyler.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ruth Gunter
SALTILLO - Lillie Ruth Gunter, at the age of 93, went to her heavenly home Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born May 26, 1928 in Saltillo, Ruth was the only daughter of Homer Lester Rogers and Gladys Lucille Pardin Rogers. Ruth married Farrar Anderson Gunter and together they raised four children. After many years in the workforce, Ruth retired from Walgreens. She was a faithful member of Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo where she was the oldest active member. Even after Ruth's health began to decline she continued to read and study the Lord's word. Ruth had an outgoing personality and always had a smile on her face.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Carolyn J. Brown of Auburn, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Gregory L. Bates of Gainesville, Georgia, James Keith Bates of Auburn, Shane R. Bates of Auburn, Amanda L. Hawn of Saltillo, Kristin A. Hawn of Rogers, Arkansas, Chelsey L. Jones of Corinth, Stephanie Christman of Brandon, and Jeremy Marbury of Pearl; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Sarah Ann Rogers; two nieces; two great-nieces; one great-great-niece; and two great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Gladys Rogers; husband, Farrar Anderson Gunter; three children, Jerry E. Taylor, Vonda G. Hawn, and Susie Gunter Ashley; one granddaughter, Stacy Hooper Simpson; and one brother, Hoyle L. Rogers.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services to honor Ruth's life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo with Ministers Adam Miller and Mark Shiers officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Worthy, Lonnie Neaves, Mike Stanford, Mike Miller, Mark Styles, Shelby Lyons, and Oscar Buchannan.
Memorials may be left at Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 and Mayfield Church of Christ, PO Box 129, Saltillo, MS 38866.
Mary Frances Easter
AMORY - Mary Frances Easter, 73, passed away on July 21, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Born on June 23, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charlie E. and Willie Mae Martin Dunn. She attended school in the state of Tennessee. Mary worked as a housekeeper at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory then later was a cook at Vend Foods in Tupelo.
Mary was a very forward and sassy person. She enjoyed her coffee, cigarettes and going to casinos. Mary was also a very feisty lady who enjoyed listening to old time country music and playing cards. She enjoyed being with her grandkids and family as well as being with her close friends, Berniece, Violet Barrett and Tommy Hugya. Mary was a Christian who volunteered with the American Cancer Society. She was proud of raising her family and watching them as they grew up to become wonderful adults.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Janet Lee Easter (Chris) Amory, and Cassandra Tedford, Hatley; a son, Clayton Dewayne Easter, Aberdeen; three sisters, Joann Caldwell, Tennessee, Betty Lou Moore (Ray), Florida and Mildred Dunn, Belleville, IL; seven grandchildren: Evan Easter, Ashley Welch, Kelly Dodd, Kevin Dodd, Austin Easter, Eric Tedford and Rylee Tedford; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; the love of her life, Clayton Easter, Aberdeen.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Jamey Dodd; a sister, Brenda Kay Milliken; two brother, Bobby and Wayne Dunn; a great grandson, Donovan Colt Womack.
Services have been set for 11:00 AM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Gullick and Bro. Willie Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will be Gary Wouldridge, Dustin Welch, Austin Easter, Lanny Clayton and Tommy Hugya.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Sarah "Money" Gray
RICHMOND COMMUNITY - Sarah Nell Gray, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born May 9, 1935 to Walter Williams and Mattie Bell Russell Williams. On March 18, 1951, Sarah married the love of her life, Elroise "Buddy" Gray and together they raised three children. Sarah worked many years as the manager at Black's Department Store and Catherine's Department Store before working with her daughter at Gilpin Dry Cleaners as a Customer Service Clerk.
She was a faithful member of Evergreen Baptist Church for over 50 years where she was the oldest active member. She served in many capacities in the church including, Sunday School Teacher and Song Director for many years. She was lovingly known as "Money" by her friends and family. She was a loving and caring person who loved life to the fullest. She had a loving heart, listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. Spending time with and participating in her family's lives brought Sarah great joy. She traveled thousands of miles to watch her grandson, Caleb, play baseball never to miss his games; even after her health began to decline she still managed to watch him play baseball at Itawamba Community College. She was also an avid Mississippi State fan.
Found in her personal notebook, Sarah wrote a special message to her daughters, "You will never know how much I loved you. Take care of yourself and meet me in heaven."
Sarah leaves behind her adored family including three daughters, Patti Rowan of Palmetto Community, Mitzi Bridges and her husband, Jim of Collierville, Tennessee, and Vicki Goddard and her husband, Larry of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Melissa Metcalfe of Palmetto; Melinda McKnight of Pontocola; Caleb Goddard of Tupelo; two step-grandchildren; Jeremy Bridges and his wife, Marsha of Jacksonville, Florida, and Shane Bridges and his wife, Heather of Harrison, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Hannah McKnight, Katie Hall and her husband, Colby, Megan Linley; ten step great-grandchildren, Andrew Bridges and his wife, Kayla, Ashley Sanger and her husband, Jonathan, Allison Bridges, Alex Bridges, Kaitlyn Bridges, Taylor Bridges, Addison Bridges, Hadley Powell, David Powell, and Liberty Joy Bridges; two great-great-grandchildren, Maggie Grace McKnight and Grayson Rivers Welch; step great-great-grandson, Eli James Sanger; and special friend, Annitha Patterson.
She was preceded by her husband of 62 year before his death on August 17, 2013, Buddy Gray; one infant daughter, Christi Gray; one infant granddaughter, Christi Gray Goddard; parents, Walter Williams and Mattie Bell Williams; one sister, Burma Rheaume; and one brother, Benny Williams and his wife, Maxine.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Yielding, Bro. Bobby Robbins, and Bro. Andrew Mayhan officiating. Special music will be provided by her son-in-law, Larry Goddard and harpist, Cindy Mathis. Family reflections will be given by her son-in-law, Jim Bridges and special remarks by her grandson, Caleb Goddard. Graveside services will follow in Walton Cemetery in Peppertown.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be J. C. Holloway, Jeffrey Holloway, Randy Snipes, Will Snipes, Rickey Reynolds, Johnny Guntharp, and Brian Whitehead.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Steward, Dr. Taylor Mathis, Dr. Julian Hill, Dr. Ricky Parker, Phillip White, Matt Snipes and Kelsey Whitehead.
Agnes Tate
BELDEN - Agnes Parks Tate died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the age of 95 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was born in Lee County, Mississippi, on July 31, 1925, to Otis and Georgia Lansdell Parks. Agnes was one of eight siblings, which solidified a strong foundation for a family-oriented life, filled with nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family whom she loved and cherished. She also always loved her husband's family as her own.
Agnes graduated from Sherman High School in 1947. According to legend, she shined on her high school's girls' basketball team.
On September 28, 1949, Agnes wed Byron G. Tate and was married 62 years before he passed away on April 28, 2011. At the beginning of their marriage in December of 1950, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee where Byron began work at the Memphis Defense Depot. After 33 years of service, he retired and they returned to their roots in northeast Mississippi to begin their last phase of married life.
Agnes loved spending time in her kitchen creating meals for her family. She devoted her time to her family and enjoyed her role as caregiver. Her many interests included gardening, sewing, and cooking. Her family would agree that she showed her love for you by cooking your favorite meal.
In addition to being committed to family, Agnes loved serving her Lord. When her husband became an ordained Deacon in the 1960s, serving several terms as chairman of Deacons at both Kensington Baptist Church in Memphis and Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman, Agnes faithfully supported her husband in this important role. They both taught Sunday School for many years. Agnes especially had a heart for the elderly who were unable to attend church services. Countless hours were spent visiting with shut-ins in the community and sharing recorded tapes of the previous week's church service. During the last years of her life, Agnes and Byron were members of Belden Baptist Church.
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Patrice Tate; granddaughter, Amy Tate (Rodney Brown); grandson, Jonathan Tate (Ashley) all of Belden; former daughter-in-law, LeAnne Tate May (Mark May) of Olive Branch; great-granddaughters, Lauren Tate Watts (Nate), Gracie and Greta Tate; great-grandsons, Gavin and Greyson Tate; and great-great-granddaughters, Ivy and Mazie. She was blessed to have in her life bonus great- grandchildren, Logan, Madison, and Kelsey. In addition, she is survived by sisters-in-laws, Joyce Parks, Katherine Parks and Irene Parks, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Terry Craig Tate, whom she cherished; and great-grandson, Preston Byron Tate. Additionally, she was preceded in death by four brothers, William "Buddy" Parks, Harold Parks, Johnny Parks (Olene) and Gerald Parks and three sisters, Opal Sanders Ray (Delma), Dorothy Chapman (Cliff) and Dolly Chapman (Leonard).
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, July 25, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A celebration of Agnes' life will be 3 p.m. Sunday July 25, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E Pegues with longtime family friend, Rev. Danny Armstrong, officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
The family kindly ask all guest wear mask during all funeral services and visitation.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Parks, David Parks, Danny Tate, Jimmy Tate, Terry Hunt, and Gary Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Gavin and Greyson Tate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Edward Brewer Hamilton
ECRU - Edward Brewer Hamilton, 79, passed away July 21, 2021 at Sunshine Heath Care in Pontotoc, MS. He was a devoted family man and spent most of his life as a self employed business man who worked sun up to sun down to provide for his family. He enjoyed taking part and even sometimes coaching his children and grand children's sporting events. He was a former deacon at Hollywood Baptist Church in Sledge MS and loved to visit with all of his family and friends from the Delta. His devotion and love for his family, friends, and even his pets will live in the hearts of each and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hamilton (Tommy); 7 grandchildren, Brandon Thacker (Elise), Diane Seigler (Rocky), Cindy Linenthal (Aaron), Daniel Thacker (Haley), Angela McLaughlin (Greg), Kyle Parrish (Mia), and Caitlin Yates (Sam); and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Cook Hamilton; parents, Earl and Mabel Hamilton; and daughter, Tina Parrish Hamilton.
Service will be Saturday, Jul y 24, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jason Watts officiating, Burial will follow in Turnpike Cemetery, Thaxton, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Greg McLaughlin, Brandon Thacker, Daniel Thacker, Kyle Parrish, and Sam Yates. Honorary Pallbearers: Caden Thacker and Walker McLaughlin.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24th 12PM until service time at the funeral home.
Onaria "Shorty" Robertson Hurt
FALKNER - Onaria "Shorty" Robertson Hurt, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Nance Cemetery-Pine Hill Road.
J.W. "Jub" Hester
PALMETTO COMMUNITY - James William "J.W." Hester, Jr., 84, laid down the mantle of this life and met his Creator at 3:32 am on Thursday, July 22, 2021 after a period of declining health. Known by most as JW or Jub, he was born in the Palmetto Community on August 23, 1936, the oldest of 3 sons and a daughter born to the late Eva Bolen Hester and James W. Hester, Sr. He married Berma Lea Jaggers in Pontotoc Co. on Sept 30, 1957, a marriage of 46 years until her death on Feb. 8, 2004. The Hester children and all their many cousins, including the Hester's, the Holland's, the Bolen's, the Yancey's lived in close proximity in Palmetto growing up. They enjoyed camaraderie, community and family and were taught good morals and a strong work ethic early on. Jub attended the Palmetto School and graduated from Shannon High School, where he was star catcher on the baseball team and later played semi pro baseball. A patriotic American, he served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a medic. He began his working career at Pennsylvania Tire Company in Tupelo that lasted well beyond when the plant closed. He then was employed by the 4th District of Lee County retiring after over 20 years as Road Foreman. He was a lifelong member of the Palmetto United Methodist Church. In earlier days, he raised horses and taught and mentored young people in horseback riding. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel sports fan. Jub enjoyed piddling on his land, quail hunting spending time with his daughter and son and grands, special time with his many friends, especially his horseback riding buddies, and sharing his wicked sense of humor and dry wit. A "fixture" in the Palmetto Community, he will be sorely missed by all. Happy Trails to you Jub! Say hello to Mama!!
A service celebrating his life, with Military Honors, will be held at 1 PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Palmetto United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeremy Funderburk and Rev. Jim McClurkan officiating. Burial will follow in the Hester family plot in the Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 pm-7 PM Friday at the funeral home from Noon-service time on Saturday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
He is survived by his son, Greg Hester and his wife, Cindy and his daughter, Renea Hester Ethridge and her husband, Bill of Shannon. His grandchildren, Rebekah Rainey, Nick Rainey, Mace Ethridge, Brandon and Brooke Ethridge Shoup, Alan, Cody and Chance Sheffield. 16 great grandchildren. his brothers, Larry Hester and wife, Gail of Palmetto and Phil Hester and wife, Sadie of Anguilla, Ms.; his sister in law, Ruth Huey of Olive Branch and brother in law, Franklin Jaggers of Eggville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Berma, his sister, Doris Jean Hester and his in laws, Johnnie and Clyde Jaggers.
Pallbearers will be Nick Rainey, Mace Ethridge, Todd Hester, Michael Hester, Ronnie Hester and Perry Curry. Honorary pallbearers are Marvin McElwain, John Wayne Burt, Charles Robinson and his caregivers, Kat, Carol and Jo, whom the family is very thankful for.
Memorials may be made to the Palmetto Cemetery Fund, 154 Palmetto Rd, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Hugh Lee Peden, Jr.
VAN VLEET - Hugh Lee Peden, Jr., 72, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Friendship Cemetery in Van Vleet, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2:30 - 3:00 PM at Friendship Cemetery.
Donald Fields
TUPELO - Donald Fields, 55, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Hwy 245 in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be on today from 4 pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery -Okolona.
James Braylock
WREN - James Roy "Lil Brother" Braylock, 77 was born on July 3, 1944, to James and Louise Braylock. On July 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial- Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS, he departed this life to be with our Heavenly Father.
James Roy attended both Sims and West Amory High School. He was employed with Tupelo Hospital and TKE Drugstore. He enjoyed visiting both the elderly and sick. He also loved encouraging young people to pursue their education. He was a faithful member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and a resident of Starkville Manor in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton with Graveside Services on Saturday at Union Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton at 11 am. Arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
James Roy will be cherished by many. He leaves behind: two sisters, Addie Morris and Lillie Simmons (Willie) of Wren, MS; and two brothers, Jimmy Braylock of Wren, MS, and Deacon Willie Braylock (Evangelist Lillie) of Racine, WI. He also leaves behind: a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
James Roy is preceded in death by: his father and mother; his sisters, James "Lil Sista" Braylock and Mary Dilworth; and his brother, Harry "Truman" Braylock, Sr.
Lois Ann Beane
TUPELO - Lois Beane was born November 23, 1943 to the late Jake Perry, Sr. and Mary Perry. She departed this life on Wednesday July 21, 2021. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. Her home was always the center of family gatherings, and she was the anchor. She was always willing to give her last to anyone in need. She faithfully watched soap operas, game shows and Lifetime movies with a cup of coffee and something sweet. She was truly a joy to be around and will forever be missed.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents Jake Perry, Sr. and Mary Perry, four sisters: Shirley, Linda, Louise, Elizabeth, and 6 brothers: James, Thomas, Jake Jr., George, Luscius, and Willie C, and 2 grandchildren: Kametrice and Christopher Usher.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Robert Beane, Brenda Perry, Gayle Usher, and Theresa Beane, one sister: Fannie McMannus of Kansas City, Missouri, one sister-in-law: Fannie Mae Cleveland, seven grandchildren: Shawanna Perry, Tawanna Perry, Rasheeda Moore, Regis Moore, Shay Perry, Shynika Perry and Nideria Vaughn, along with 12 great-grandchildren. There are also numerous family members and close friends whom she shared many memories with.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Payton Mortuary in Pontotoc, MS. Masks are required. There will be no funeral or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
