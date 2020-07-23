Chiquita Rena Orr
TUPELO – Chiquita Rena Orr, 30, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hopsital in Columbus.
Chiquita Rena Orr was born to her parents, Brenda K. Orr and Rev. Fredrick Orr in Lee County.
Mrs. Chiquita Rena Orr is survived by her husband, Oliver J. Nelson II; Mother; Brenda K. Orr of Tupelo; Father, Rev. Fredrick Orr of Tupelo; One son, Ky’lin Nelson; One daughter, Te’ylor Nelson; Grandmother, Christine Orr; Brenda & Oliver Nelson, Sr.; and one sister, Janeria Orr of Washington, D.C.
The visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gibbs Family Cemetery, by Trio Baptist Church, 3055 Clisby Rd. in West Point. The Rev. James Howell will be officiating. The mandatory safety policies will be followed. Masks are required.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Annice Conner
HOUSTON – Annice Conner, 51, passed away at her residence in Houston.
Annice Conner was born to Rena Wilson and her late father Billy Wallace on December 28, 1968 in Chickasaw County.
Annice Conner is survived by her mother, Rena Conner; One son, Kelcey Conner of Houston; One daughter, Ashley Conner of Houston; Four brothers, Willie Wilson, Mike Wallace (Angela) of Tupelo, William Wallace of Olive Branch, and Steve Wilson (Pamela) of Calhoun City; One sister, Sharon Catledge of Hattiesburg. There are also 3 grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Houston Cemetery with Rev. Eugene Brandon officiating. The mandatory safety measures will be in place
D’Andre Hughes
TUPELO – D’Andre Hughes, 34, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 pm, Graveside at Canton Cemetery, 309 Lyons Street, Canton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at St. Paul Christian Life Center, Tupelo, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Alfredia Miller
NETTLETON – Alfredia Miller, 62, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Mullen Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
David Vandevander
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE – David Vandevander, 48, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Jackson-General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Visitation was held 5 PM – 6 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar.
Tommy Osborne
TUPELO – Tommy Osborne, 54, passed away on July 22, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jan Jacobs
BALDWYN – Jan Jacobs, 63, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility from complications of multiple sclerosis. She was born on August 12,1956, in Oxford, MS. She was raised and attended high school in Valmeyer, Illinois and attended the University of Miss. She worked in retail management in several cities in TN. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her late 20’s but continued to work until 1991 when she moved to Baldwyn. She entered the Baldwyn Nursing Facility in 1999. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Davis Jacobs of Baldwyn; uncle, Jim Davis and his wife, Lori; cousins, Zack, Will, Bob and Ben Davis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Jacobs of Valmeyer, IL; grandparents, Bud and Edna Rice of Baldwyn and Alfred and Clara Jacobs of St. Louis, MO.
There will be no visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. box 337 Baldwyn, MS, 38824 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Association, P. O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Lou Harris
WEST POINT – Mary Lou Harris, 97, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Mary Kirk
PONTOTOC – Mary Kirk, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Pontotoc Hospital in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 PM at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at New Salem Cemetery.
Charles Orlen Scott, Jr.
MANTEE – Charles Orlen Scott, Jr., 85, passed away on July 23, 2020, at home in Mantee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Gary Wayne Morrison
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Gary Wayne Morrison, 69, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Private graveside services will be on Monday, July 27 at 10:00 am at St. Rest Cemetery in Guys, Tennessee. Public visitation will be on Sunday evening, July 26 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel, with masks required. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
Carline Herring
ABERDEEN – Carline Herring, 90, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Virgie Pulliam
CLAY COUNTY – Virgie Pulliam, 62, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Lower Prairie Creek. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 to 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Lillie Freelon
YALOBUSHA COUNTY – Lillie Freelon, 91, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 AM at Zion Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Clara Moore
ABERDEEN – Clara Moore, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Charles McCarthy
FULTON – Charles McCarthy, 85, passed away on July 23, 3030. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton.
Steven Forrest Mann
BOONEVILLE – Steven Forrest Mann, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home in Booneville. A celebration of life will be on July 25, 2020 at Randoulph Community Center. Visitation will be 2 PM-5 PM.
Sandra Jones
NEW ALBANY – Sandra Jones, 70, passed away on July 22, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.