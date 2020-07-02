TODAY'S OBITUARIES
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
July 3, 2020
MR. CODY ALLEN
CARNATHAN
Tupelo
Graveside Services
12:30 p.m. Sunday
Auburn Cemetery
Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROLYN A.
“CAROL” BROWN
Palmetto Community
2 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Keyes Cemetery
Visitation: 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday
and 1 p.m. until service time
Sunday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. VICKIE ELLIS
Tupelo
Services at a later date
Holland Directory for Friday, July 3, 2020
Mr. Lamar Hunt
Jackson, TN/Tupelo, MS
2 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Boone’s Chapel Cemetery - Okolona
Visit: 11 AM – service time today only
Mrs. A.C. “Butch” Lambert, Sr.
“Ida G. Gilliland”
Ridgeland, MS/Tupelo, MS
Private family services
Phillip Jackson
BELMONT - Phillip Jackson, 62, passed away on July 2, 2020, at his residence in Belmont, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Doris Barksdale
HOLLY SPRINGS - Doris Barksdale, 56, passed away on July 2, 2020, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Vida Kaye Ferguson
UNION COUNTY - Vida Kaye Ferguson, 72, passed away on July 1, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Bob Press
FULTON - Robert "Bob" Press, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 7, 1942 to the late Matthew Michael Press and the late Lucinda Ruth Ham Press. He was a member of Fulton United Methodist Church. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and being outdoors. He worked for IBM for 33 years as an electrical engineer before his retirement. After he retired, Bob was not one to just "sit in the house", so he did a variety of other jobs with the most recent being working for Riley's Building Supplies in Mantachie. He was a very talented person and was also a master jeweler.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday July 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation wil lbe from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday July 6 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Odell Hankins Press of Fulton, son; Tony Michael (Mary Jo) Press of CA, daughters; Penny (Randy) Pruitt of Jacksonville, FL, and Kirra Nikole Press of Fulton, grandchildren; Joshua Matthew (April) Press, Erik Michael (Breanna) Dobbs, Sarah Louise Dobbs, Garner Press, Cody Press, and Cameron Press, several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter; Shaunacee Nikole Press, and 2 sisters; Bettie Moerbe, and Virginia Allen.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Larry Darnell "Donnie" Johnson
OKOLONA - Larry Darnell "Donnie" Johnson, 58, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
"Donnie" was born to his late parents, Eva C. and Richard Johnson on February 23, 1962 in Houston, MS. He received his education in the Okolona School System. Donnie was also a factory worker.
Larry "Donnie" Johnson is survived by his wife of 31 years, Florene Ezell-Johnson of Okolona. Three daughters; April Ezell, Princess Johnson, and Amber Johnson all of Okolona. Two sons; Larry Johnson, Jr. And Treyon Johnson. Five sisters; Mary Helen Johnson of Kansas, Annette Parson of West Point, Gloria Young of Okolona, Charlene Bell of Okolona, and Jennifer Johnson. Eight brothers; Arvester Townsend, Evan Townsend, Willie James Ollie, Ray Johnson, Richard Johnson, James Johnson, Oliver Johnson, and Jeffery Johnson. There are also five grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC cemetery. The mandatory safety guidelines will be in place.
Williams Memorial is charge of all arrangements.
Shirley Petree
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Shirley Petree, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Services are private to the family. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL.
Mavis "Dimple" Young
BOONEVILLE - Mavis J. "Dimple" Young, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born on April 12, 1938, in Tippah County to Charlie Andrew Dillard and Tina Mae Sexton Dillard. She enjoyed reading, cooking pies for her church, watching her grandkids play sports, watching the Atlanta Braves, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tennessee Lady Vols. She also loved roses and listening to gospel music. She cherished her church and was a longtime treasurer for her Sunday School class at Carolina Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Estes and Bro. David English officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Young, whom she married June 22, 1957; son, Jerry Young (Jo) of Jumpertown; daughters, Sherry Young of Booneville, Pamela Manley (Chuck) of Dry Creek, and Traci Murphy (Chris) of Booneville; brother, Gene Dillard (Geraldine) of Ripley; sister, Olene Davis (Sidney) of Ripley; grandchildren, Amy Jo Brooks (Steve) of Blue Springs, Logan and Zachary Manley of Dry Creek, Katelyn Murphy and Eli Murphy, both of Booneville; great-grandson, Ethan Brooks; and sister-in-law, Shirley Barron (Jimmy).
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Annie Lois Lence.
Pallbearers will be Logan Manley, Eli Murphy, Jimmy Barron, Zachary Manley, Tyrone Koon, and Bud Lindsey.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Methodist Church 2001 Ninth Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Anne Moss Dorman Sanford
RIPLEY - Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, Anne Dorman Sanford, 99, died peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brief illness. Born to Hattie and Amos Dorman in Myrtle, MS, on January 29, 1921, Anne lived a full and faithful life.
Always a firecracker, Anne had a sharp and brilliant mind. She attended public schools in Myrtle, graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi State College for Women in 1942, and completed her Masters in Mathematics and Physics degree at Louisiana State University. After teaching junior college, she worked as an engineering aide at TVA in Knoxville, TN, where she met and later married Benjamin Franklin Sanford at Church Street UMC. Once they moved to Ripley, MS in 1952, she served as the chair and sole professor of mathematics at Blue Mountain College for 25 years while raising their four children.
She lived out her faith through a life of service in the church, serving in a variety of roles including Methodist Youth coordinator for 12 years, Annual Conference Delegate, and president of Wesleyan Service Guild and United Methodist Women. She served as cub scout den mother for her boys as well as helping with Girl Scouts with daughter Barbara. She deeply enjoyed playing bridge with her closest friends for 60 years. She was president of the American Association of University Women and the Worthy Matron of Order of the Eastern Star.
Anne loved being active. She shared a lifelong love of tennis from her teen years and played until she was 89. Always a fierce competitor, she exhibited great perseverance on the tennis court as well as in her recovery from various setbacks and surgeries over the years. For all of her many accomplishments, family was her greatest pride and joy. She was affectionately known as "Memaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. She was extremely generous to family and to many charitable causes who have received one of her checks or gifts as a sign of her support. The last decade of her life was spent in Starkville where she enjoyed many connections with family, friends, church, and Mississippi State events.
The family wishes to thank Donice Graham and a team of angels for their kindness and care during her final years, which allowed Anne to maintain as much independence and quality of life as possible.
Anne is predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers; George, Ingram, and John Dorman and their spouses, and daughter, Barbara Anne Sanford Ruemke. She is survived by three sons; Dr. Benjamin Franklin Sanford, Jr. (Doris), Mahlon Dorman Sanford (Karen), and Herbert Cooper Sanford, II (Margie). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; Bryan Ruemke, Rev. Emily Sanford, Ben Ruemke, Dr. Kim Sanford Bland (Will), Rev. Dr. Eric Sanford, Dr. Evan Sanford (Kim), Stuart Sanford (Christina), Eliot Sanford (Ranjita), Curt Sanford, Elizabeth Sanford Hare (Daniel), Kelley Sanford Bange (Keith), and nine great-grandchildren; Wilton Bland V, Selah Sanford, Ford Bland, Jackson Hare, Norah Sanford, Oliver Hare, Jude Sanford, Dash Sanford, and Robert Bland; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
A private graveside service will be held in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley with McBride Funeral Home of Ripley overseeing the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ripley First United Methodist Church-302 S Main St, Ripley, MS 38663, Blue Mountain College: Anne Sanford Scholarship Fund- P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 or a charity of your choice.
Carol Brown
PALMETTO COMMUNITY - Carolyn A. "Carol" Brown, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. Carol was born June 10, 1951 in Helena, Arkansas, the daughter of James A.F. Cooper and Ona Hazel Annette Williams Cooper. While Carol worked in several capacities during her early years, her greatest joy was found in her career as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved taking care of her family and was the rock upon which they leaned. Carol also enjoyed her pets, watching her favorite TV shows, and playing computer games.
She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, James Brown of the Palmetto Community; two daughters, Tanya Cunningham and her husband, David, of Ripley and April Elliott of Grovetown, Georgia; five grandchildren, Tiffany Bledsoe, Shawna Rogers and her husband Josh, and John"Bubba" Bledsoe III, all of Palmetto, and Eddie "Trei" Freeman III and his wife, Celeste, of Grovetown, Georgia, and Donte Freeman also of Grovetown; four great-grandchildren, Keaira Biggs, Kylynn Bledsoe, Aria Nova Freemanand Aaiden Hancock; three sisters, Barbara Kirk and Anita Ledbetter, both of Fulton, and Debra Davis of Saltillo.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debra Jean Elliott; and a sister, Jean Parker.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo, and 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday. Due to the City of Tupelo ordinance, friends and family are kindly requested to wear masks at all times while inside the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Bledsoe III, Eddie Freeman, Donte Freeman, Ryan Mason, Josh Rogers, and David Cunningham.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ken Duncan
FULTON - William Kenneth Duncan, 82, died unexpectedly at his home in Fulton on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born April 18, 1938, to James Russell and Veola Franks Duncan. He was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, Itawamba Junior College, and Mississippi State University. He was retired as a Quality Engineer for Alabama Specialty Products.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Ministers Windell Fikes, Lyndell Fikes, and Jerene Fikes officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Duncan; one daughter, Melanie Duncan of Marietta, GA; three grandchildren, Adam, Daniel, and Conner.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell W. Duncan; and his parents.
Condolences may be shared with the Duncan family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Nevaeh Faith Lewis
BOONEVILLE - Nevaeh Faith Lewis, infant, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. A private family graveside service will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at 6:00 PM at East Prentiss Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard "Dick" K. Miller
AMORY - Richard "Dick" K. Miller, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 - 1:50 PM at the funeral home. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Cody Carnathan
TUPELO - Cody Allen Carnathan, 29, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 5, 1991 to Jeffery Allen Carnathan and Julianne White. Cody was a student at Itawamba Community College, studying electrical engineering and worked as an independent contractor. He enjoyed fishing with his son, skateboarding, and spending time with family and friends.
Cody leaves behind his son, Asa Allen Carnathan; his parents, Julianne White and Jeff Carnathan; his grandmothers, Sue Carnathan and Virginia White; his grandfather, Jimmy White; the mother of his child, Cindy Carnathan; his aunt, Tammy Jeffreys (John Mark); his uncle, Jamie White; and a host of cousins and extended family members.
A graveside service celebrating Cody's life will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Auburn Cemetery in Tupelo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. In compliance with the City of Tupelo's ordinance, we kindly ask that friends and family wear masks at all times inside the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Alan Hood, Billy McLarty, Cory Eastman, Kenny Umfress, Cameron White, and Noble Hale.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Willie James Harris
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Willie James Harris was born on August 22, 1947 to Willie Bee and Viola Harris in Union County. Willie was the youngest son. He had a brother, Bobby, four sisters, Ruth, Lillie, Belle, and Lula, and a very special niece and cousin Lowanda Wade. Willie grew up on a farm with his father and mother teaching him to work hard, always offer a helping hand, to be kind, and giving. He enjoyed working and being around people. His most pleasurable sport was fishing with his friends and family. Willie attended school at a young age at Beaver Dam, and later at B.F. Ford Elementary and B. F. Ford High School. As Willie became a young man working at MasterBilt, he married Mary L. Payton on August 22, 1970. To this union three children were born: Falisa Michelle Harris, Kevin Davon Harris, and LaKesha Monique Harris. Mary and Willie were blessed with sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. As Willie grew older, he experienced many changes in his health. In spite of, he still enjoyed attending church and being around family and friends. He served on the Deacon Board, and enjoyed helping in the community by mowing yards and cutting wood for older people. He also helped take care of his aging parents. Willie worked twenty-two years at Bench Craft and part-time at Carr Oil in New Albany. As his health changed even more with a heart condition, dementia, apnea, and other health conditions, his wife Mary became his favored care giver. The poem on the tribute page was given to her and helped make things easier. Sometimes when sad, she would cry to herself, especially when some had laughed at things a person with dementia would say or how they would act. We must remember as Christians we do not have a choice of the changes yet to come in our lives.
Willie leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, wife Mary, two daughters: LaKesha Smith and Felisa Michelle Barkley, one son Kevin Davon Harris, four sisters: Ruth Ivy (Harold), Lillie Stokes (George), Belle Graham (William), and Lula Stokes (Ray). He also leaves a special cousin, Lowanda Wade, who grew up with him. Willie and Mary have sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a large number of nieces, nephews, and many friends to cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his parents Willie Bee and Viola Harris, and one brother Bobby Harris.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 1-5 PM at Payton Mortuary. Graveside service will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Union Prospect MB Church Cemetery in New Albany. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Charles Dillard
TUPELO - Charles Dillard, 85, passed away on July 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
