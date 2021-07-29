TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Evelyn Brooks, Ripley
Ronnie Freeman, Tupelo
Denford "Denny" Cleveland Hacker, Blountsville, Alabama
Kay Walker Holliday, Tippah
Wilburn Kitchens, Tupelo
John M. Lovorn, Jr., Tupelo
Gerald Lovvorn, Amory
Shirley Lowry, Pontotoc
Shameaka Patton, Tupelo
Ina Fay Samples, Ashland
Novella Thomas, Tupelo
Marilyn Tutor, Pontotoc
Gloria Ann Wade, Amory
Sarah Sims Washburn, Madison
-----------------------------------
Holland Directory for Friday, July 30, 2021
Mrs. Peggy Wicker
Tupelo
11 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 4 PM – 7 PM today, July 30, 2021 at the funeral home
Miss Jessica Leigh Monet Pannell
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Mr. Norahs Coleman
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Mr. Robben Wilson
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
-----------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
July 30, 2021
MR. JOHN M. LOVORN, JR.
Tupelo
3 p.m. Friday
First United Methodist
Church, Tupelo
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Friday at the Church
MASTER ETHAN SCOTT
PRIEST COGGIN
Mooreville
11 a.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Union Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
-----------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Wilburn Kitchens
Tupelo
1 PM Saturday
Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 11 – 1 Saturday at the church
-----------------------------------
MEMO
Novella Thomas
TUPELO - Novella Thomas, 91, passed away on July 29, 2021, at Diverscare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO
Ronnie Freeman
TUPELO - Ronnie Freeman, 58, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home in Salem, Oregon. Services will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m., graveside at Verona Cemetery, Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4-6pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO
Gloria Ann Wade
AMORY - Gloria Ann Wade, 55, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at her home. in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., graveside at Mud Creek Cemetery, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4-6pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO
Marilyn Tutor
PONTOTOC - Marilyn Newland Tutor, 90, passed away July 25, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. Marilyn enjoyed being with her grandchildren, woodworking, and painting.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, John Newland (Joy) of Opelika, AL; daughter-in-law, Delese Tutor of Tupelo; grandchildren, Richard Tyler Tutor (Courtney) of Tupelo, Allison Tutor of Corinth, and Andrew Tutor of Gulfport; great grandchildren, Michael Hiram Tutor of Tupelo and expecting Charlotte Mae Tutor in September.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Esther Scott Newland; her husband, James Lee Tutor; and her son, James Michael Tutor.
Service will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc at 10AM with visitation beginning at 9AM. Bro. Mickey Gentry will officiate. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Sarah Sims Washburn
MADISON - Sarah Sims Washburn passed away after a long illness in Madison, MS, on July 27, 2021. She immeasurably loved God, family, church, and the hundreds of students she taught and guided at Blue Mountain College.
Born on November 29, 1937, she was the cherished daughter of Horace Allen and Rosalee Bishop Sims of Kosciusko, MS. She graduated from Kosciusko High School, Blue Mountain College and completed an M.A. in History at the University of Mississippi. In 1960, she married William "Bill" Washburn and together they returned to Blue Mountain College as faculty. As a member of the BMC faculty, she maintained high academic standards and committed herself to the best education possible for her students. She retired in 2006.
A vibrant, active member of Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church since 1956, Sarah was at various times Sunday School teacher for the Lydia Class, choir member, pianist, chair of the Finance Committee and too many other servant roles to list. Perhaps her favorite activity later in life was teaching children in Vacation Bible School. Committed to her community, she participated in local government as an alderman for the Town of Blue Mountain from 1980 until 1993. She was an avid gardener and with no fences around her yard, shared her beautiful garden with neighbors year-round. Above all, Sarah was kind hearted and generous to all she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Susan Washburn Taylor (Greg) of Madison, MS, and Laurel Washburn Hamrick (Dan) of Rockfield, KY, and by her grandchildren Melissa Farmer (Daniel) of Nashville, TN, Adam Baldwin (Meghan) of Ft. Myers, FL, Will Taylor (Meghan) of Birmingham, AL, and Katie Taylor of Birmingham, AL. The family is ever grateful for the loving caregivers at St. Catherine's Village in Madison who will miss her as well.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The family will celebrate her life on Saturday morning, July 31, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, Sarah's life may be honored by memorials to the Blue Mountain Baptist Church, the Washburn Scholarship at Blue Mountain College or the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Evelyn Brooks
RIPLEY - Evelyn Ann Brooks, 35, was born December 5, 1985, in New Albany, MS, to Marilyn Prather Colyer and Jimmy Ray Brooks, Sr. God called her home on July 25, 2021. She became a member of Union Grove UMC at a young age and remained a devout member until her passing. Evelyn graduated from Ripley High School in 2004. After graduation, she attended Northeast Mississippi Community College on a basketball scholarship and later attended Mississippi State University. She was a dedicated employee at Wal-Mart Distribution Center for 10+ years. She leaves those behind to cherish her memory; son, Ethan Crayton; parents, Marilyn (James) Colyer of Ripley, MS and Jimmy (Patricia) Brooks of Una, MS; grandmother, Erma Brooks of Ripley, MS; siblings, Shayla (Shamain) Rucker; Jimmy (Ayesha) Brooks and Tavares Foote of Ripley, MS; step-siblings, Amy (Sapada) Thomas of Tupelo, MS, Kimberly Cooper of Shannon, MS. and Chastity (Herman) Bingley of Katleen, TX., and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 from 2p-6p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS and Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10a-12p with the family present at Ripley High School Event Center, Ripley, MS. Memorial Service will follow on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12p at Ripley High School Event Center, Ripley, MS. Face coverings are highly recommended. Interment will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Shirley Lowry
PONTOTOC - Shirley Ann Thompson Lowry of Pontotoc, went to be with her Savior and Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was the only child of the late Loyd and Earline West Thompson. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1954 as valedictorian and attended Itawamba Jr. College.
She married the love of her life, Carl C. Lowry, on April 4, 1959. Shirley was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, where she taught Church Training Union, Girls in Action and served on various committees in her younger years. She was a faithful prayer warrior for her family and her friends.
She retired from First National Bank in 1999 after 18 years as secretary. She was previously employed as bookkeeper at Houston Public Schools and Three Rivers PPD. After retiring Shirley enjoyed attending antique auctions and estate sales. She loved her family and enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth Greenhill (William); her son, Mark Lowry (Stacey); seven grandchildren, Collyn Greenhill Morgan, Micah Greenhill (Emily), Noah Greenhill, Samuel Greenhill, Cara Lowry, Laina Lowry and Andrew Lowry and two great-grandchildren, Anderson and Corrie Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years.
Memorials may be sent to Living Water Fund, First Baptist Church, 31 W. Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Gerald Lovvorn
AMORY - Gerald Lovvorn, 81, began his new life in Heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021. Gerald was born on July 31, 1939, in Brownsville, Alabama, to the late Homer and Dora Ann Kendrick Lovvorn.
Gerald grew up in Monroe County and attended Smithville High School. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Faye Burrow Lovvorn, on October 2, 1959. They had 61 wonderful years of marriage and God blessed them with three daughters and many grandchildren. A patriot and hardworking man, Gerald served his country in the United States Army National Guard. A great provider, he was dedicated to caring for his family. After many years of working, he retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Tupelo. Gerald was proud of providing for his family and seeing his children succeed in life.
A devoted member of First Baptist Church in Amory, Gerald loved the Lord. Although he was generally quiet, he enjoyed the fellowship of others church family members and participate in his Sunday school. Once you got to know Gerald, he was a man with a great personality who had a funny sense of humor. In his early years, Gerald liked to farm and tend to his cows he raised. Later in life, he kept an immaculate yard and beautiful flower beds. Outside yard work was his favorite past time and it was evident in the way his home looked. His best friend was his wife, Faye, and he loved doing all things with her. He also liked spending time with his sister in law, Sue and her husband Len. Family meant the world to Gerald and they consider themselves blessed to have such a father and grandfather.
There is no doubt that Gerald is at peace, reunited with his wife and daughter, and in the presence of his Savior. His family will miss him dearly and all the memories made through the years will be cherished. He instilled in his family a legacy of love and faith in God.
Gerald is survived by his daughters, Beth Childers (Rodney), Amory, and Laura Sullivan, Tupelo; grandchildren, Luke Summerford, Brandon Merritt, Conner Merritt, Tori Frantz, Jake Childers, Katie Sullivan, Brady Childers (Olivia), Ethan Childers, and Cole Childers; great-grandchildren, Blake Summerford, Ryleigh Summerford, Kenzlie Merritt, and Malakai Stacy; sister in law, Sue Holloway (Len), Smithville; nieces and nephews, Philipp Hathcock (Cindy), Teresa Hathcock, John Hathcock (Ellen), David Holloway (Kim), Charles Holloway (Donna), and Donna Holloway Ratliff (Jearl).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Faye Lovvorn and his daughter, Lisa Merritt; brother-in-law, Daniel Burrow and sister-in-law, Sybil Hathcock (Hoyt).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:30 ppm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson and Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with pallbearers Brady Childers, Jake Childers, Ethan Childers, Cole Childers, Luke Summerford, Conner Merritt, and Shane Childers.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from1:30 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Denford "Denny" Cleveland Hacker
BLOUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - Denford "Denny" Cleveland Hacker, 69, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2021, at his residence in Blountsville, Alabama. Services will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3:30 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS.
MEMO
Shameaka Patton
TUPELO - Shameaka Patton, 39, passed away on July 29, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Ina Fay Samples
ASHLAND - Ina Fay Samples, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church Sunday 4-7 PM.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLOWER ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY LOGO
Kay Walker Holliday
TIPPAH - Patsy Kay Walker Holliday, 71, lifetime resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Regional One Health Center in Memphis, TN following a brief illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Holliday will be at 4PM Saturday July 31 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Criswell Cemetery near Ripley.
Born October 5, 1949 in Ripley, Mrs. Holliday was the daughter of the late C.T. and Ruth Shelton Walker. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed in the manufacturing industry that included Biltrite Corp. and Masterbuilt Corp.
A member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Mrs. Holliday will be remembered as an avid conversationalist who enjoyed sharing advice with her many friends. A caring and hard working woman with a big sense of humor, her hobbies included tending her flowers, cooking and drinking sweet tea. A loving Mother, Sister, and "Mimi", she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, July 30 and will continue from 2 PM to 4 PM Saturday, July 31 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by her son, Joey Holliday ( Machelle) of Ripley, one sister, Mary Ann Forsythe, of Counce, TN, one brother Lynn Walker (Kathy) of Ellistown, a granddaughter, Leigh Ann Childers (Jay) of Ripley, two great grandchildren, Caleigh and Caiden Childers, one brother in law, Cecil Holliday (Lois) of Ripley, a sister in law, Bea Walker of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Joe Randall Holliday, one son, Stephen Holliday, two sisters, Norma Jean Moffitt and Frances Slay and a brother Danny Walker.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Holliday family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Wilburn Kitchens
TUPELO - Wilburn W. Kitchens, 89, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center, Amory. He was born in Kirkville on December 29, 1931, to James Wesley and Pearl Bridges Kitchens. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He served as a dorm parent at the Tupelo Children's Mansion, worked for Mid South Packers for many years and retired from VitaFoam. He was a longtime member of Cedar Grove United Pentecostal Church where he drove the Sunday School bus for over 30 years and was a dedicated member of the church board for many years. He enjoyed reading his bible, watching college football and gardening.
Services will be 1 PM Saturday at Cedar Grove United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Danny Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his children, Roy Kitchens (Shelia) and Stanley "Boo" Kitchens (Debra) all of Booneville and Claudia Kitchens of Tupelo; two brothers, James Kitchens (Phyllis) of Mantachie and Haskell Kitchens (Carol) of Dorsey; four grandchildren, Corey Kitchens (Mallory), Tiffany Kitchens Neal (Michael), Holly Reynolds (Hunter) and Dustin Kitchens (Tiffany); twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Kitchens; two sisters, Berton Moreland and Varnell Kitchens; eleven brothers, Marvin, Earl, Tint, Harley, Elmie, Dexter, Gaddis, Talmadge, Ullie, Bob and JW.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Kitchens, Phillip Kitchens, Corey Kitchens, Dustin Kitchens, Michael Neal and Hunter Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eli Neal and Nathan Kitchens.
Visitation will be 11 - 1 Saturday at the church.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
John M. Lovorn, Jr.
TUPELO - John Murrah Lovorn, Jr. was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart. He passed away, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home on July 28, 2021, at age 72.
Born in Jackson in 1949 and raised in Fairfax, Virginia, he went to the University of Southern Mississippi where he met the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Elaine Elliott Lovorn. They have two children, Carley (Rob) and Barrett (Molly) and three grandchildren, Rowan, Mary Kiley, and Ben. Papa, as he was known by his grandchildren, liked to spoil them with McDonald's and all the ice cream you could eat.
John started his career in economic development in Greenwood, at the Chamber of Commerce and went on to become Vice President of JESCO. He later joined Chicago-based PHH Fantus as vice president and principal. In 1993, he started his own consulting firm, The Pace Group, now a leading executive search firm with clients in 41 states. He was an inspirational public speaker, a storyteller, and author of "100 Do's and Don'ts for Economic Development."
John had a generous spirit and strongly believed in second chances. He was constantly working to help someone find a job or get back on their feet. He believed in the potential and general goodness of each person. He had an infectious positive attitude and was often heard telling those around him "You can do anything you put your mind to!" He was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, and he and his wife supported numerous charities around Tupelo, including Helping Hands.
John was an avid swimmer and swam regularly at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. He loved trivia, politics and sports, and he'd bet you a dollar on just about anything. He liked to root for the underdog - unless his beloved Tennessee Titans were playing.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Tupelo with Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson officiating and Carley Lovorn delivering the eulogy. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Church. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tree of Life Free Clinic, 541 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804, First United Methodist Church Tupelo, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802 or the charity of your choice.
Expressions of fond memories and sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.