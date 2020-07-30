Tempie L. White
NETTLETON – Tempie L. White, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Diversity Care in Amory.
Tempie L. White was born to her late parents, Hosea H. White and Ethel Jones on June 7, 1929 in Nettleton, MS.
Ms. Tempie White is survived by one sister; Florine Hill of Nettleton. One sister-in-law; Earlene Ruff-White and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Masks are required. The service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove East, graveside with Rev. Robert Williams officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Shirley Rose Baskin
HOUSTON – Shirley Rose Baskin, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Shirley Rose Baskin was born to her late parents, Willie Baskin and Maggie Murdock on Sept. 27, 1952 in Chickasaw Co. She was a former employee of Aircap and also a member of Zion Springs MBC in Houston.
Ms. Shirley Rose Baskin is survived by one daughter; Selah S. Nelson. Three sisters; Lenna Seals of Amory, Doris Williams, and Earnestine Hays of Kalamazoo, MI. One brother; Henry Baskin of Houston.
The visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Masks are required. The service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Zion Springs MBC Cemetery in Houston. with Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. The mandatory safety measures are in place. Masks are required.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Mr. Marquese Peair Cowan
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mr. Marquese Peair Cowan, 30, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Mabus
TREMONT – Betty Mabus, 89, passed away on July 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Gloria J. Robinson
COLUMBIA – Gloria J. Robinson, 75, died on July 15, 2020 after a recurrence of cancer. She was the daughter of the late Seth Eugene Robinson and Edith Pope Robinson. Gloria loved to travel and made good use of her flight attendant benefits with England being her favorite destination. A graduate of Tupelo High School and the University of Mississippi, books and art encompassed a large part of her life. She also enjoyed antiquing and photography. Gardening was her fame though, using her endless energy to raise a large variety of seedlings and native and rare plants, with a special interest in rock gardens. Gloria lived in Strasburg, Virginia for the last 30 plus years, leaving behind very close friends Jo Ann Warfield, Barbara Sullivan, and John Dobricky. She is survived by her two brothers, Dean (Judy) of Harrison, TN and Steve (Leslie) of Las Cruces, NM, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its appreciation to Greenfield Senior Living, Blue Ridge Hospice, and Valley Medical Transport for their helpfulness and care.
A fall gathering is being planned to celebrate Gloria’s life.
Timothy Dickerson
PRATTS COMMUNITY – Timothy Wade Dickerson, 67, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Lee County to William Odell and Geneva Curbow Dickerson. He was a self-employed carpenter and attended Gilmore Chapel Independent Methodist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, being outdoors, gardening, and working with his tractor.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the East Mt. Zion Cemetery in the Pratts community with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Dickerson of the Pratts community; one son, William Ellis of Mooreville; one daughter, Katie Bunch (Cody) of Marietta; one brother, Micheal Dickerson (Carolyn) of the Auburn community; one sister, Connie Cole (Jim) of Olive Branch; and two grandchildren, Ruby Ellis and Noah Bunch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mitchell Dickerson.
Condolences may be shared with the Dickerson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Roger Barnett
BRUCE – Roger Barnett, 67, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 1st, 10 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Robbs Cemetery.
Wallace Lawhorn
OXFORD – Wallace Lawhorn, 79, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Dolores A. “Dee” Taylor
BOONEVILLE – Dolores A. “Dee” Taylor, 52, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Minnie Ree Bush Shumpert
GUNTOWN – Minnie Ree Bush Shumpert, 86, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 4-6 P.M. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Thomas McKee III
BYHALIA – Thomas McKee III, 56, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am graveside in Macedonia Cemetery in Byhalia with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held graveside on Monday 10:00 am until service.
Christine Thompson
TUPELO – Christine Higgason Thompson, 86, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Leeper Green House at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo after an extended illness. Mrs. Thompson was born in Louisville, MS, on Feb. 2, 1934 to the late Rueben and Nealy Higgason of Winston County. She and her late husband, Robert moved to Tupelo in the 1961 from Ackerman. Mrs. Thompson worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Tupelo Public School System for many years working at Carver and Church St. but most of her years were spent at Joyner Elementary School. She loved her responsibilities to administration as well as the school children in the schools where she worked. A faithful member of Tupelo’s First Presbyterian Church, she deeply loved her children and grandchildren, was a great cook and seamstress and enjoyed gardening and antiquing.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11 AM Sat. and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her daughter, Joy T. Dowdy of Decatur, Ala and son, Bob Thompson and his wife, Meredith of Baldwyn. 2 grandchildren, Mackenzie Dowdy and Zander Dowdy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert who died on April 8, 2013; her parents and siblings, Bill and Jamie Higgason and Pauline Sullivan and Doris McCully.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kerry Hamlett
PONTOTOC – Kerry Hamlett, 49, passed away on July 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Danny Bishop
BALDWYN – Danny Bishop, 66, passed away on July 30, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Fred Eugene Buse
FRIENDSHIP – Fred Eugene Buse, age 92, died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility after an extended illness. He was retired from Penn Tire and a member of Friendship Baptist church. Fred was a carpenter and a welder for many years. Services will be Friday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Gardner officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Church cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 40 years Marvinell Buse of Friendship; his son, Mac Buse of Baldwyn; stepchildren, Brenda Gardner & Gary, Cheryl Lindsey & Joe, Gerald Cleveland and Sandra Kitchens & Douglas; granddaughter, Amy Buse Floyd & Bobby; great grandchildren, Skyler Floyd, Bryson Floyd and a host of other nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Burl & Maude Buse and a son, Larry Buse, also 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time.
Danny Clay Warren, Sr.
HURRICANE – Danny Clay Warren, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS. He was a dedicated mule man, very fun loving and mischievous. He spent many years in the cable business as well as trucking.
He is survived by his first wife, Azalee “Lee” Edwards Warren; daughter, Amanda Warren; son, Clay Warren; four grandchildren, Amelia, Ava, Austin, and Tera Merritt; brother, Kenneth and Ann Warren of Tupelo; sisters, Dorthy and H.L. Nichols of Alabama, Johnny Ruth Sanders of Pontotoc, and Hallie and Donald Allen of Thaxton.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Gale Naverette.
Graveside Service will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery (Who’da Thought It) with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Thurman Delaine “Sam” Crawson
PONTOTOC – Thurman Delaine “Sam” Crawson, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was a loving husband to Betty for 62 years, father, and “Papaw” to all his family. Sam had been in the car business for 55 plus years and the cattle business for around 20 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Always working to be a provider for his family, he leaves a legacy of love and hard work.
Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Crawson; his daughters, Donna Hodge (Rickey) and Kathy Bramlett; his grandchildren, Tyler Hodge (Britni), Britny Owens (Nathan), Andrea Grasse (Golden), Reid Bramlett, and Colton Bramlett; his great-grandchildren, Harli Hodge, Kaylee and Madelyn Grasse, and Sam and Cade Owens.
Sam is preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Eden Catherine Owens; his brothers; Earl Crawson, George Moss, Lexie Crawson, and Earlest Crawson; his sisters, Verlon Galloway, Bernice Tutor, Idell Washington, Maydell Washington, Odell Holloway, and Willie Davis; his mother, Elizabeth Wilson Crawson; and his father, Henry Clay Crawson.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Brother David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 1st, 12 PM until service time.
Pallbearers: Tyler Hodge, Reid Bramlett, Colton Bramlett, Nathan Owens, Golden Grasse, Larry Robbins, and Jered Russell.
Special thanks to Sanctuary Home Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Home Hospice or West Heights Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place by the CDC we encourage social distancing.
Melissa Hester
SALTILLO – Melissa Diane Whitt Hester age, 46 died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the NMMC . She was born September 4, 1973 to Amanda Michael and James Whitt. She loved life was outgoing and had a magical way of drawing people to her, she had the most beautiful soul and always wanted to help and put other people before her. She loved her family and her friends and most of all Jesus; her ministry was to send bible scriptures to so many people every day. She loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren and was a member of the Bridge of Faith Apostolic church. She worked as a PCA for Millcreek.
Services will be Saturday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. John Bridges and Bro. Terry Ethridge officiating. Burial will be in the East MT Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include her mother, Amanda Michael of Saltillo and her father James Whitt of Scottsboro, AL; her children, Shawn Lansdell of Nashville, TN, Shelly Berryhill of Oxford and Michaela Cayson of Tupelo; her sisters Vonda Whitt of Tupelo, Cheryl Thompson of Tupelo and Jamie Whitt of San Antonio, TX; her brother, Michael Calhoun & Holly of Waterford, MS; her special nephew that she helped raise, Jonathan Decarlo of Saltillo; her grandmother, Louise Michael of Baldwyn; special aunt, Kathy Michael of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Chloe, Ian Bentley and Luke; nieces, Mahaley Tolliver and Alexys & Bailee Calhoun; nephews, Trenden and Chris Thompson; 2 special friends, Lisa Brown, Brittany Lewis McCool. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Elsie & George Whitt and Vaughn Michael Uncle George (biddy boy) Whitt. Pallbearers will be Shawn Lansdell, Jonathan Decarlo, Skyler Pearl, Jonathan Bridges, Josh Bridges and Robert Edwards.
Annie Miller
TUPELO – Annie Miller, 58, passed away on July 30, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
