Mary L. Johnson, Ripley
Anitha Francis Keith, Corinth
Dennis Phinnessee, Ripley
Sharon Sue Reeder, Saltillo
Mr. Larry Joe Trulove, Cedar Bluff
W D Wade, Ripley
MEMO
W D Wade
RIPLEY - W D Wade, 80, passed away on July 5, 2022, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mary L. Johnson
RIPLEY - Mary L. Johnson, 65, passed away on July 6, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, Ms.
Dennis Phinnessee
RIPLEY - Dennis Phinnessee, 52, passed away on July 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Sharon Sue Reeder
SALTILLO - Sharon Sue Reeder 66, passed on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at NMMC. She was born October 28, 1955, in Tupelo MS. She is the daughter of the late Thurman Havis Reeder and Ruby Doris Reeder Kelly. She enjoyed music of all genres, reading, watching crime shows and westerns. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She leaves behind one daughter, Jamie Marie Hansbro of Fulton, MS and one son, Jeremy Lewis of Tupelo, MS. Two granddaughters, Samantha Hansbro and Alexis Davis. One grandson, Reeder Lewis and one great-grandson Jasper Hansbro. Sisters, Shelia Scott (Buzzy) of Tupelo, MS; Kathy Long (Richard) of Greenwood Springs, MS. Brothers, Randy Reeder of Tupelo, MS and Tommy Kelly (Amy) of Guntown, MS. A special friend Sidney "Sug" Hanna. Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thurman Havis Reeder and Ruby Doris Reeder Kelly; her brother David Reeder.
Private family services will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ecru Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Anitha Francis Keith
CORINTH - Rev. Anitha Keith, 59, passed away in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 29, 2022. She was born to the late Vasco "Preacher" and Georgia Mae Keith.
Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel (Mask Required). Services will be held Saturday, July 9 at 1:00pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Dennistown. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Anitha was a 1980 graduate of Corinth High School. She continued her education at Rust College graduating in 1984, afterwards attending and graduating from Jackson State University in 1986. She attended Mississippi Baptist Seminary and Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the Pastor of Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, Mississippi.
She is survived by a brother; Ivory B. (Linda) Keith, one sister; Phyllis Keith-Young and 5 nieces, and 4 nephews, an uncle, aunts and a host of cousins, friends, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Roscoe Keith.
Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate.
Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
Mr. Larry Joe Trulove
CEDAR BLUFF - Mr. Larry Joe Trulove, 78, passed away on July 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Larry was born on October 17, 1943, in Red Bay, Alabama, to the late Horace and Retha Trulove. Larry worked in the construction business for 47 years. He was a hard working man. He worked, took a break, and while on break, he was working on something else. He especially loved to work on his backhoe. He loved his family and his canine companion, Buddy. He enjoyed crappie fishing. He would help anyone, day or night. He was a phone call away. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Larry married Phyllis Boyd Trulove on September 20, 1968, in West Point. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2016. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Johnson, Kathleen Vuvokvich, Marge Hatfield, Carolyn Gwathney and a brother, Gary Trulove. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Sallee officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Cedar Bluff. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his two daughters, Jo Ann Trulove of Cedar Bluff and Laura McKee (Toby) of Maben: one son, Richie Hartwig (Samantha) of Cedar Bluff: seven grandchildren; Courtney LeAnn Walker, Jessica McKee McCarter (Kolby), Josie McKee Estes (Jared), Joseph Kale McKee (Courtney), Josish McKee, Tim Hartwig (Blakely) and Amber Hartwig Eads (Zack), seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Runell Davis, one brother, Junior Trulove and his Canine Companion: Buddy. Pallbearers will be Jo Ann Trulove, Tim Hartwig, Joseph McKee, Josiah McKee, Kolby McCarter, and Jared Estes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Shannon, Eddie Bock, Bro. Doss and the Prayer Meeting Gang. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the donor's charity of choice. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
