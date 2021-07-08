Elinor (Elna) Gertrude Pierce-Robinson
WEST POINT – 82, passed away on Tues., July 6, 2021 at her residence in West Point.
Elinor Gertrude Pierce-Robinson was born to her late parents, Marion Pierce and Eliza Troop on July 22, 1938 in Chickasaw Co. She was a home-maker and a member of Pleasant Plain MBC in Prairie.
Elna is survived by three daughters; Everlena Bailey (Johnny) of West Point, Arleetha Robinson of Houston, and Zenobia Crawford (Ronald) of West Point. Four sons; Willie Robinson (Audrey) of Columbus, Henry Robinson of West Point, Van Robinson (Cheryl) of Prairie and Steve Robinson. Three sisters; Pauletta Williams, Oleana Moore (Eugene) both of Syracuse, New York, and Racheal Marble of Minter City, MS. There are 26 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., July 9, 2021 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., July 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC cemetery in Prairie with Rev. Christopher Mays officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Lynn Palmer
TUPELO – Lynn Palmer, 76, passed away on July 8, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Archie Pearl Potts
NEW ALBANY – Archie Pearl Potts, 73, passed away on July 7, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Michael Anthony Smith
RED BANKS – Michael Anthony Smith, 39, passed away on July 7, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Robert Edward Colston
HICKORY FLAT – Robert Edward Colston, 71, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 9:00 am until service.
Charles “Doug” Lewellen
RIPLEY – Charles “Doug” Lewellen, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 am at Criswell Cemetery, Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 am-11 am at Criswell Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ray Alexander
PONTOTOC – Ray Alexander, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 12 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 10th 10 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Bradley Leonard Clifton
TUPELO – Bradley Leonard Clifton, 42, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Gateway Missionary Baptist Church, Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery, Guntown, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Joan Harbor
FULTON – Mary Joan Dulaney Harbor, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943 to the late Clastel Dulaney and the late Mary Williams Dulaney in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, going to church, and spending time with her family.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray Harbor of Fulton, son; Johnny Harbor of Fulton, daughter; Michelle (Michael) Simpson of Amory, son; Adam (Wendy) Harbor of Fulton, grandchildren; Caleb (Brianna) Harbor, Noah Harbor, Lydia Harbor, and their mother, Janice Harbor all of Twin Bridges, MT, and Everitt Harbor of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Clastel and Mary Dulaney, grandchildren; Lorena Harbor, and J.W. Harbor.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pine Grove Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Holland Rone
JUMPERTOWN – Linda Holland Rone, 73, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She enjoyed watching basketball and taking trips to Tunica. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She truly loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Vuncannon officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Hicks (Orville); grandchildren, Chance Hicks, Chyna Hicks and Keagan Hicks; sisters, Amanda Graham and Sandy Yates (Greg); brother, Jimmy Holland (Sandy); host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlin and Emma Cartwright Holland; three brothers, Gary Holland, Jackie Holland and Sammy Holland.
Pallbearers will be Chance Hicks, Keagan Hicks, Tyler Graham, Colton Bullock, Justin Perry and Cameron Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Holland, West Stephenson and Mickey Holland.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Annie M. Clark Lyles
SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA – Annie M. Clark Lyles, 77, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence in Spartanburg, SC. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.
William Thomas McDaniel
AMORY – William Thomas McDaniel, 77, passed away on July 8, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Ritta Sartin
GOLDEN – Ritta Sartin, 49, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. She was born August 22, 1971 to the late Rex Sartin and Virginia Hill Kelton in Amory. She enjoyed watching TV, playing games, and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Burial Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday July 10 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her mother; Virginia Kelton of Golden, 2 sons; Brady (Adrianna) Sartin of Golden, and Tony Musante of Randolph, VA, 1 grandson; Matthew Sartin of Golden, brother; Wade (Michelle) Sartin of Tremont, sister; Emily Murphree of Mooreville, Olivia Kelton, Brayden Kelton, Erica Murphree, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rex Sartin, and step father, Troy Kelton.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Sartin, Dustin Kelton, Hollis Moore, Eddie Burns, and Roger Sartin Jr.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Doyle W. Harris
AMORY – Doyle W. Harris, 92, began his new life in Heaven on July 7, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1929, in Amory, he was the son of the late Condrie Harris and Gladys Faulkner Harris.
Doyle grew up in Amory and graduated from Amory High School in 1947. Then he went on to further his education when he graduated from Mississippi State University in 1951. While there, he joined the ROTC. Doyle was patriotic and he proudly served in the United States Air Force and served in Korea. He married the love of his life, Virginia Wiygul Harris on February 13, 1955 and together they were blessed with two children. Doyle was a great provider for his family and he worked at Glenn Manufacturing as a Manager for 44 years. He was patient, kind man who could fix just about everything.
A fine Christian, Doyle was a Charter Member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, where he served as the Sunday School Secretary for over 30 years. He was friend to everyone, loved his fellow church members, enjoyed the many years of fellowship, and he also loved to serve others. In his free time, he liked to spend time with his family and his wife. They often worked together in their gardens and many a beautiful bouquet was created from there.
He liked being outside, working in his barn and in the yard. A man with an adventuresome spirit, he rode motorcycles as long as his health permitted. Doyle liked to watch Gun Smoke and RFD Outdoor TV. He occasionally liked driving the back roads of the country and looking at old tractors. His favorite music artist was Barbara Streisand and his favorite type of music was Gospel, with the Gaithers being his favorite. Doyle was a kind, selfless man, who touched so many lives through the years.
Although his departure will leave a big void, his family and friends have comfort knowing that he is with his Savior and he is healed. The memories made through the years will be cherished by all that knew and loved him. Doyle will be missed.
Doyle is survived by his loving wife, Virginia, Amory; son, Greg Harris (Karen), Amory; daughter, Karen Sweeney (Bob), Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Meghan Sayers (Clinton), Austin, TX, Patrick Sweeney, Nashville, Brennan Harris, West Des Moines, IA, Blake Harris, Memphis, Brent Miley (Jessica), Jackson, Jill Stevens (Drew), Oxford; great-grandchildren, Parker Sayers, Cora Sayers, Ben Miley, Miley Stevens, Reed Miley, and Jack Stevens; sister, Geneva White, Sulligent; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Condrie and Gladys Faulkner Harris.
The family would like to offer a special thanks for the care provided to Doyle by the following people: Legacy Hospice workers, Dr. Bill Rogers, Mrs. Debra Rogers, RNNP Sharla Saylors, and Dr. Dwight McComb.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jim Mc Clurkan and Rev. Brian Gordon officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with pallbearers being Blake Harris, Brent Miley, Clinton Sayers, Drew Stevens, Patrick Sweeney, and Scott Wiygul.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church in Amory from 10:00 am until the service hour.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory or the Amory Food Pantry. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Randy Lee DeVaughn
SALTILLO – Randy Lee DeVaughn, 40, passed away Monday, July 05, 2021, at University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 AM at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 4 pm to 7 pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO. To leave condolences and memories log into associatedfuneral.com and click on the tributes link. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, MS.
Garry Hughes
LOUISVILLE – Complex, yet courageous, Garry V. Hughes’ love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. Garry went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 6, 2021, at the age of 86 after a wonderful, adventurous life. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Garry was born to parents George and Minnie May Hughes on February 17, 1935 in Kossuth, MS. In 1994, he married Ramona Hughes, the love of his life, and they resided happily on their farm in Louisville. Garry was an active member of West Union Presbyterian Church.
Garry loved the Lord, his family, and his community well. He was known for his hard work ethic, just ask anyone that’s ever worked for him. His generosity knew no bounds. He was loved and respected by many for his selfless acts of kindness and generosity. He even received the Louisville Lifetime Achievement Award, which he was very humbled to receive.
To sum up his life in his own words, he would sometimes say, “I’m a blessed man”, and “The Lord has been good to me”. Those who knew Garry know that he had a wide range of pursuits and interests. From being a basketball coach to a businessman, from building apartment complexes to board rooms, from chicken farming to gold mining in Alaska, from plowing mules to making sorghum, and from dairy farming to quail hunting. And these were just a few.
Garry started The Hughes Companies in 1960 and incorporated in 1971. He is forever grateful for the people that worked with him there and attributes much of his success to these great men and women.
His greatest legacy is how well he loved his family. His motto was “He would work ‘til Jesus comes”, and he did just that!
Garry is survived by his beloved wife, Ramona, his brother Hal Hughes and sister Francis Thompson, his daughters Lisa Cheyne, Patty Carol Buteau, Angie Watson, and Ginger Edwards, his son Glenn Hughes, as well as 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also, Walter and Jonathan Scott, and Vanessa Dover, who Garry and Ramona loved well.
Garry’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 10th, at 11:00 a.m. at Porter Funeral Home in Louisville, MS. The burial will be a private, family service. The family requests any donations in Garry’s honor be made to French Camp Academy or West Union Presbyterian Church.
To sign the guestbook, please go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
Willie Gene Bush
CORINTH – Willie Gene Bush, 85, passed away Sunday, July 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove CME Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Oak Grove CME Church. Burial will follow at Annie Dilworth Cemetery.
Ki
m Miller
TUPELO – Kimberly Deshune Miller, 47, passed from this life to her life eternal at North Miss. Medical Center on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 after a long illness. Born on July 19, 1973 in Fulton to the late Johnnie Miller and Hattie Daniel Miller, she grew up in Fulton and attended the public schools there. She professed her faith in Jesus at St. Matthew’s M.B. Church in Fulton at an early age. In recent years, she has been a member of White Hill M.B. Church. The family relocated to Tupelo and Kim graduated from Tupelo High School in 1991 where she was a standout softball player. She received her AA Degree from Itawamba Community College. She was employed by Magnolia Automotive (Toyota) as an Office Administrator. Kim was devoted to her family, especially her children and enjoyed gatherings where there was lively conversation and good food. She enjoyed sports, especially softball, and playing cards.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at White Hill M.B. Church on Eason in Tupelo with Pastor Jeffrey Daniel officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will begin at 1 PM on Saturday only at White Hill. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
Kim is survived by her children, Deunte Morris of Southaven, MS, and Denaja Miller of Tupelo; her mother, Hattie Daniel Miller; her grandson, Brayden Morris of Tupelo; 3 sisters, Alicia Lane of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Miller of Tupelo, and Jessica Cox (Jeremy) of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews and their families and a host of other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Sandra Tigrett
TUPELO – Sandra Tigrett, 74, passed away on July 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors, Tupelo.
Richard Len Rogers
NETTLETON – Richard Len Rogers, 62, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2021 after an 8 month battle with cancer. Richard was born on August 10, 1958 to Fred D. Rogers, Sr. and Frances Pettigrew Rogers. He graduated from Nettleton High School. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard, Nettleton Unit. He worked at Cook-Coggins Engineers. Activities he enjoyed were gardening, hunting, fishing, working on old cars and attending his grand daughters’ beauty pageants. His hobbies included collecting knives, guns and other collectibles. Richard was also a big fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Carol Pettigrew officiating. Burial will be in Nettleton Cemetery.
Richard is survived by one son, Nathan Rogers, two granddaughters, Mia Rogers and Madeline Rogers, one sister, Charlotte Thorne (Michael), one brother, Fred D. Rogers Jr. (Nancy), one aunt, Joann McDaniel and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Aubrey and Vera Rogers and Murl and Mattie Agnes Pettigrew. Visitation will be before service from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richard’s memory to the Nettleton Cemetery Gazebo Fund c/co Julie Dickerson, 166 Road 1533, Nettleton, MS 38858. Expressions of sympathy can be made to www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
