Brenda Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Brenda Davis Johnson, 65, of Booneville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born September 10, 1953 to Roy “Pete” Lee Davis and Christine Hickman Ware. She worked over forty years as a Registered Nurse in hospitals, hospice and home health but the majority of her time working with Dr. Johnson at his clinic. She poured her heart into caring for her patients medically and mentally. She stopped working to go care for her husband, her favorite patient, Dr. Johnson after his strokes. She loved her family and couldn’t talk enough about her grandchildren and of course her pets. She enjoyed plants and flowers. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Booneville.
A Celebration of Life will be at Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Tracy Maria (Ryan) Cornelius of Corinth and 1st SGT John Brandon Guin of Fort Jackson, SC, Jennifer Ann (Eric) Greene of Atlanta, Christopher Allyn Johnson of Mooreville; six grandchildren, Daniel and Roger Greene, Alyssa, Madelyn and Jacob Cornelius and Cooper Guin; brother, Tommy Lee (Cathy) Davis; many nieces, nephews, and their children and friend.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Dwight Allyn Johnson and her parents.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Ruby Humbers Gossett
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ruby Humbers Gossett, 90, resident of Ripley, passed away on July 10, 2019, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Michael George
MARIETTA – Michael George, 54, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Kirkville in Itawamba County. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
David Michael
PARIS, TENNESSEE – Jack David Michael, age 65, of Buchanan, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center surrounded by love, stories, songs, laughter and family.
“Poppa Dave” fought cancer like he lived his life, boldly and always with a smile and a song. He was brave beyond measure and wise beyond his years. David never ever met a stranger and selflessly cared for the needs of others first. He worked hard and loved harder, always quick with a joke, a nickname and a smile. David was an active member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ, a sales manager for R.J. Reynolds, an ad agent for The Peddler ADvantage and most recently, a field agent for Lincoln Heritage Insurance. He was an avid and proud Mississippi State bulldog fan. Most importantly, David was the kind of man that will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, quick wit, generosity and unconditional love for his family and friends. A man who loved God and lived his life as the Christian example we all hope to be.
David was born August 15, 1953, in Corinth, MS, to the late Douglass Eugene Michael and Martha Jean Owens Michael, who survives, of Madison, MS.
Along with his mother, he is also survived by his three sons, Josh (Ashley) Michael of Vancouver, WA, Matt (Chaunda) Michael of Paris, TN, and Taylor (Melissa) Michael of Knoxville, TN, and their mother Kathryn Mansfield Michael of Paris; one sister, Bettye Michael (John) Fuller of Madison, MS; and seven grandchildren, Uriah Michael, Jeremy Michael, Londyn Lampkins, Ella Clare Lampkins, Channing Michael, Waylon Doris, and Alayah Russell.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Emily Evangeline Michael.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St, Paris, TN. The body is to be cremated. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Sulphur Well Church of Christ, 1760 Oak Grove Road South, Springville, TN 38256. The memorial service will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Sulphur Well Church of Christ, with Randy Stephens & Bob Palmer officiating.
A private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834, a faith-based residential education program for children that was started by David’s family.
Yvonne Kilgore Middleton
EUPORA – Mrs. Yvonne Kilgore Middleton, 83, retired industrial seamstress, died 7/9/19 at Diversicare of Eupora. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Saturday 7/13/19 at Oliver Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM Saturday 7/13/19 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Webster County MS.
Mrs. Middleton was a member of First Baptist Church in Eupora, MS. where she taught the childrens pre-school Sunday School Class for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband; Dalton Kenneth Middleton and is survived by a daughter; Carolyn (Edwin) Allen, Eupora, MS., two sons; David (Sharon) Middleton, Eupora, MS, and Dalton (Melissa) Middleton, Tupelo, MS, a sister; Nancy Berry, TX, seven grandchildren; Shane Allen, Robert Allen, Lora Threet, Dr. Brandy Boykin, Raleigh Middleton, Elizabeth Middleton, and Ella Middleton, and three great grandchildren; Fischer Boykin, Landon Allen and Will Asbury.
Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com
Karron Davis
TUSCUMBIA, ALABAMA – Karron Davis, 73, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
John Gordon Davis, Jr.
SALTILLO – John Gordon Davis, Jr., 87, died at NMMC Hospice Unit. In recent years one of his sayings has been, “I’ve outlived most of my friends and about all my music heroes except Willie.” He was a lifelong resident of the Saltillo/Guntown area except for the 4 years he served in the U.S. Navy. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer, 2nd Class. He also was an E5 Engineman. While in the Navy, has was a Fireman, then transferred to a Seaplane Unit in Texas, then aboard a destroyer named USS O’Hare. He played guitar in a band on the ship. He visited many countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, France (to name a few) and his favorite, Cuba. He attended his ship’s Navy reunions for many years.
He was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church and attended regularly until his health declined. He enjoyed Larry Gentry’s Sunday School class, Brotherhood breakfasts, and always looked forward to Rally Day.
He was the owner of Davis Engine Rebuilders for 30 years and was active in AERA & MAWA. He never missed a convention. He also attended NASCAR races.
He loved to travel and stay in National Parks across the U.S. He loved playing his Martin guitar and going to Bluegrass Festivals where he could jam with other musicians under the shade trees. His favorite place was Mountain View, Arkansas. His favorite music was Classic Country.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason and an active member of the Lee County Shrine Club. He was the “Popcorn Man” when he worked Concessions with other Shriners at BancorpSouth Arena events.
Survivors include daughter, Judy Swords (Mike) of Sherman; grandchildren, Lori Horne (Bryant) of Tupelo and Dayton Swords of Nashville; great granddaughter, Isla Horne; stepdaughter, Gayla Reese (David) of Shannon, her children, Shawn Reese & Sommer Gilleylen and several grandchildren; sister, Jewell Sparks (formerly of NC) and special friend, Oneta Brackeen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Colene; his parents, John Gordon, Sr. & Edith Davis; brothers Charles Davis & William Davis.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. Wayne Frederick. Special music will be provided by Larry Roberts and Larry Dean Hutcheson. Pallbearers will be Bobby Martin, Murray Alexander, Mark Greenwood, Mike Robison, James Rogers and Ricky Rogers.
The family wishes to thank the staff at AvonLea; Cedars Rehab; Jane Sams and her Visiting Angels, Katherine Springer, Penny Estes, IMarie; caregiver, Nancy Kilpatrick. Also, Dr. Renata Palasiewicz, Hospitalist; Hospice Care staff; long-time doctors, Dr. David Irwin & Dr. Kevin Koehler.
Deloucie Pulliam Woodhouse
PRAIRIE – 79, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston.
Delouice Woodhouse was born to her late parents, Robert Pulliam and Jannie Mae Whitfield on April 10, 1940 in Chickasaw County. She was a member of Pleasant Plain MBC. Ms. Woodhouse was also a former employee of Futorian Mfc for many years.
Delouice Woodhouse was survived by one daughter; Janet Woodhouse of Houston. Three sisters; Juanita Pierce, Willie Ann Townsend (John), and Ella Cunningham (Rev. Dwight) all of Prairie. Two brothers; Robert Pulliam, Jr. (Zoretta) of Prairie and Alvin Pulliam (Shawn) of College, Texas. Two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC with Rev. Dwight Cunningham officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Auther B. Cooperwood
PONTOTOC – Auther Bee Cooperwood was born April 9, 1960 to Booker T. Cooperwood and the late Ludean Young Cooperwood in Pontotoc, MS. He was called home at his place of residence in Algoma, MS on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Salem M.B. Church in Pontotoc, MS, where he was a member until death.
He is survived by his four children: Surprina (Antoin) Stovall, J.C. Spraggins, Candie Vance, and Ambreca Vance; his father: Booker T. (Mary) Cooperwood; one brother: Allen (Emma) Cooperwood; one sister: Sarah (James) Barr; a very, very special friend Norma Patrick; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother: Ludean Cooperwood, one brother: Lemar Cooperwood, paternal grandparents: Henry and Rilla Cooperwood, and maternal grandparents: Israel and Eva Lou Young.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00-6:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Vernon Williams
BALDWYN – Vernon Williams, 63, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Poplar C. M. E. Church Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn, MS.
Clint Smith, Jr.
ABERDEEN – Clint Smith, Jr., 38, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Message in Me Ministry. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Carolyn Hardin Park
BIG CREEK – Carolyn Hardin Park, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The Village of Germantown in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a Graveside service beginning at 11:00 am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek, MS.
Gayle Johnson
FULTON – Elisha Gayle Johnson, 58, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born December 31, 1960 to the late Quitman Pitt Crawley and the late MaeDell Hale Crawley in Fulton. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, flowers, making crafts, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday July 12 ,2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Todd) Hughes of Fulton, son, Chris Gasaway of Fulton, grandchildren, Amber West, Rylee Claire Hughes, and Emersyn Grayce Hughes, all of Fulton, brothers, David Crawley of Florence, AL, Gerald (Kelly) Campbell of Fulton, Sisters, Leatrice Lee Crawley, Robbie Nell Whitehead, both of Florence, AL, Sally Cook and Sherry Pomeroy, both of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Ruth Ann Lesley, Louise West, Mary Neely, and 2 Brothers, Ralph Crawley, Sr., and Stevie Crawley.
Pallbearers will be Andy Lesley, Ralph Crawley Jr., Kim Turner, Scotty Cleveland, Michael Gasaway, and Allen Crawley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tilghman Whitehead, and Michael Whitehead.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Brenda Rossetti
NEW ALBANY – Brenda Radach Rossetti, 54, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence in New Albany. She was born January 3, 1965, in Virginia Beach, VA., to the late Raymond and Hazel Radach. She grew up a ‘Navy brat’ and graduated from Hickory Flat, MS., High School. She married Dr. Donnie Rossetti on December 30, 1999. She was a homemaker and secretary.
Funeral Mass will be at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Albany. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: Dr. Donnie Rossetti; 1 daughter: Trisha Crum (Jason) of Southaven, MS.; 2 sons: Joseph and Samuel Rossetti, both of New Albany; 2 brothers: Terry Radach (Billie) of Spanaway, WA., and Bill Radach of New Albany; 2 sisters: Diane Radach and Lisa Culver (Michael), both of Arlington, TX.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Albany.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, New Albany, building fund or to The American Heart Association.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Roma Emmalene Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY – Roma Emmalene Miller, 85, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Louise Davis
ALPINE – Louise Davis, 97, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Delois Edwards
BRANDON – Delois Foster Edwards, 95, joined her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30am Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with the service at 11am in the chapel. Graveside services will follow at 4:30pm in Bruce Cemetery in Bruce, MS.
Mrs. Edwards was born in Bruce, MS on November 9, 1923 and graduated from Bruce High School in April 1941. She received her Associate of Arts degree in May of 1944 from Northwest Junior College.
Mrs. Edwards was a full-time homemaker and later worked at McRae’s Department Store. She loved sewing, cooking and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Jane Nichols (Robin) of Brandon, MS and Mike Edwards (Denise) of Clarksdale; four grandchildren, Nathan Nichols (Nicki), Andy Nichols (Amy), Elaine Williams (Doug) and Alicia Cheatham (James); and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eathen Laderl Edwards; great grandchild, Caroline Victoria Williams, parents, Lester Powell Foster and Cora Cleveland Foster; and sister, Nimogene Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Ruth Kloha
HOLLY SPRINGS – Ruth Kloha, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Midwest Care Center in Arlington Heights, IL. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 10:00 am until service time.
Willie Mae Buchanan
TUPELO – Willie Mae Buchanan, 95, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Traceway Greenhouses in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Johnson Chapel Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or at Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Courtney Omar Gilbert
PONTOTOC – Courtney Omar Gilbert, 33, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 12 Noon at New Salem M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 12 :00 at the Church. Burial will follow at New Salem Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of Services.
Sharon T. Gaston
SALTILLO – Sharon T. Gaston, 58, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Poplar C. M. E. Church in Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
Latrina Gilbert Washington
TUPELO – Latrina Gilbert Washington, 40, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 12 Noon at New Salem M.B. Church Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 at the Church. Burial will follow at New Salem Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home Of Pontotoc is in charge of Services.
Mary Ann Sumrall
AMORY – Mary Ann Sumrall, 87, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Robert Lindsey
AMORY – Robert Lindsey, 90, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Oak Tree Assisted Living in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Lizzie Strickland
ASHLAND – Lizzie Strickland, age 93, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
