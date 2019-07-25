Lanita Neely
AMORY – Lanita Neely, 40, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home in Amory. Private services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Mary Jo Thomas
BRUCE – Mary Jo Thomas, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home in Bruce. Services will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bruce Community Cemetery.
Andrew Greenwood
BYHALIA – Andrew Greenwood, 61, passed away on July 23, 2019, at Byhalia Road from a automobile accident in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Margaret J. Townsend
OKOLONA – Margaret J. Townsend, 48, passed away on July 25, 2019, at NMMC Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
William H. Taylor-Perry
PRAIRIE – William H. Taylor, 75, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo.
William H. Taylor was born to his late parents, William Earl Pulliam and Gertrude Pulliam on July 5, 1944 in Clay Co. Mr. Taylor was also a member of Una Community Church.
William H. Taylor was survived by his wife, Mary Webber, Taylor of Prairie. One daughter; Loretta Doss (Carl) of Prairie. Two sons; James Robinson and Donald Robinson all of Prairie. Two sisters; Georgia Ivy and Virginia Ivy both of Prairie. Four brothers; Willie C. Pulliam, Henry C. Pulliam, Theodore Pulliam, and Erskine Pulliam all of Prairie. Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by two sisters; Marie Ivy and Betty Pulliam.
The visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Greater Saint Mark Outreach Ministries, 10174 Hwy 382, Prairie MS 39756 with Rev. James Culpepper officiating. The burial will follow at the Una Community Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Rickey Norris Johnson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Rickey Norris Johnson, 59, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday July 26, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel M.B. Church 269 Hoover Rd. Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Jonell Conn
NETTLETON – Jonell Conn, 86, departed this life for the life eternal on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Diversicare of Amory, where she had resided the last 4 years as she struggled with Alzheimer’s / Dementia. Born January 22, 1933 to pioneer families of the New Chapel Community of Itawamba County, Gilford and Lois Coggin Riley, Jonell attended school at Shiloh School Northeast of Nettleton and graduated from Nettleton High School in 1951. She married Flois Conn on August 17, 1951 and they made their home in Nettleton the rest of her life. Jonell was a master seamstress and worked many years at Reed’s Manufacturing in Nettleton as well as sewing for her family and friends through her life. She was born and died a Methodist and her Church was an important part of her life. She was a faithful and valuable member of the Choir of Nettleton First United Methodist Church and taught kindergarten children for decades. A splendid southern cook, she specialized in fried chicken and caramel cakes. A delightful engaging soul, “Nanny” especially loved and doted over her children and grandchildren.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Monts and Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today (Friday) and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Survivors include her husband, Flois Conn of Nettleton; a son, Mike Conn (Sara) of Brandon; a daughter, Patti Conn Morrison (Wendell) of Nettleton. 4 grandchildren, Tori Roebuck (Corey), Jason Conn, Carrie Herrington (Bo) and Sara Williamson (Mikie). 10 great grandchildren, Peyton, Dylan, Austin, Rylan, Will, Hunter, Brooke, Alleigh, Trey, Ethan Taylor (deceased) and Riley. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, George Robert Riley, James Issac Riley, Mary Ellen Estes and Johnny Mack Riley.
Pallbearers will be Jason Conn, Junior Neal, David Riley, Jeff Riley, Mark Riley, Randy Wilemon and Robert Wood.
Memorials may be made to the Nettleton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1114, Nettleton, MS. 38858 or to Alzheimer’s Mississippi, 855 Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland, MS. 39157. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11:30 AM Saturday and for 90 days thereafter.
Loren Perkins
PONTOTOC – Loren Perkins, 54, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 11 AM at 1733 Hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 11 AM at 1733 Hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
De’Mario Antwone Barnett
TUNICA – De’Mario Antwone Barnett, 35, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home in Tunica. Services will be on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 pm at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 – 7 pm at Little Zion Missionary Church. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery in Guys, TN.
Willard P. Yates
BOONEVILLE – Willard P. Yates, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, July 27, at 3:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery.
Mary Agnes Shields
AMORY – Mary Agnes Shields, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. She was born to the late Therman Bell and Carrie Jones Bradford on August 25, 1935 in Vance, Alabama where she grew up and attended school. She moved her family to Amory in 1961 and began a career at Amory Garment that would span over 41 years of service. Agnes was a master seamstress and enjoyed doing alterations for the public for many years. With talented hands and a passion for quilting, she enjoyed her time with her quilting club and her many friends who shared her same passion. She enjoyed camping with her husband in her younger years, later she enjoyed traveling with her cousins Barbara, Joyce and Helen. More than anything, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren that were the apple of her eye, whom she spoiled immensely. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Becker Baptist Church for nearly 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Dianne Harrison (James) of Columbus; son, Richard Wayne Riffe (Dianna) of Kingsport, TN; stepdaughter, Tina Shields Ratliff (Dale) of AL; grandchildren, Mary Ann Gilliland (Jason), West Point and Greg Anthony Flood of Nettleton; great grandchildren, Slade Flood, Kadence Butler and Jacie Gilliland; cousins that she thought of likes sisters, Barbara Thompson, Joyce Finney, Virginia Oliver and Helen Beck; and a cousin that was just like a brother, Ralph Bell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Dean Rice, Louise Matthews and Ruth Hallman; brother, Larry Bell and a special friend, Tranny Cowart.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jimmy McFatter and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Amory Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Thompson, Frank Finney, Ralph Bell, Frank Carey Finney, Curt Bell and David Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby White, Richard Williams, James Rice and Curtis Rice. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Becker Baptist Church Building Fund 52200 Hwy 25, Becker, MS 38825. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon at the funeral home from 5-8 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Estes Lee (Tody) Bramlitt
PONTOTOC – Estes Lee (Tody) Bramlett, 72, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. After becoming disabled in 1987, he enjoyed visiting with family and friends, watching westerns on TV, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Tody was an avid supervisor for any projects happening around home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Pannell Bramlitt; daughter, Kim Dowdy(Brad); sons, Shane Bramlitt(Connie) and Lane Bramlitt(Erica); grandsons, CJ Crow, Benjamin Bramlitt, and Kalyn Bramlitt; sister, Marilyn Laird(Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; many special friends and his beloved dog, Cujo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Inez Bramlitt; sisters, Peggy Randolph, and Nona Dillard; and brother, Ustes (Coon) Bramlitt.
Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. JW Owen and Bro. Brock McWhirter officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Thomas Lane Warren, Hubbard Dillard, Michael Bramlitt, Chase Bramlitt, Shane Metcalfe, and Cody Laird.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jimmy Neal Forman, CJ Crow, Benjamin Bramlitt, and Kalyn Bramlitt,
Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 5-8 PM and Saturday, July 27, 1 PM until service time.
Jeff Wolf
BALDWYN – Jeff Wolf, 63, passed away on July 25, 2019, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
John W. “JW” White
HOUSTON – John W. “JW” White, 76, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at His residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Saints On A Mission in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Robert Smith
WREN – On Friday early morning, July 19, 2019, our beloved, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, Robert Lee Smith, a lifelong resident of Wren, departed this Life in the comfort of Shearer-Richardson Hospital in Okolona, MS, surrounded by family and friends. He finished his race of life at the age of 70.
Robert was born on October 23, 1948, in Wren to the late Raymond & Sue Ella Smith.
He was a member of Union Grove UM Church. He attended West Amory High School until he picked a trade of Laying Bricks, under the direction of Mr. Chester McCall, Little Mitch Smith, and Mr. Eugene White. He worked as a Janitor in the Okolona School System. Robert enjoyed riding his horse, fishing, hunting, and most of all working in his garden. He loved his family and church family.
A Homegoing Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Union Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton, with the Rev. Dr. Roderick Talley, officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Grove Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Robert is survived by two sons: Terrance Simmons and James Simmons both of Wren; one daughter: Stephanie Collins of Wren; three lovely sisters: Mary Pickens and Ruth Ella Smith both of Wren and Bertha Mae Lagrone of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be today, at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 3 to 6:00 pm.
Eddie Marion
NETTLETON – Eddie Marion, 58, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Palestine United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mullen Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Elizabeth Ann Clingan
DENNIS – Elizabeth Ann Clingan, 64, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Red Bay, AL and was a lab assistant at Iuka Hospital for thirty-five years. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS.
Services will be Friday, July 26, 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of forty years – Kenneth Clingan, Dennis, MS; three sisters – Susie Roberson, Belmont, MS, Lynn Gattis (Rick) Dennis, MS and Denise Harden (Terry) Red Bay, AL; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and one sister-in-law – Debra Clark (Dave) Paducah, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Sarah McRae Hammett.
Pallbearers will be Jack Gattis, Corey Roberson, Shannon Roberson, Terry Harden, Richard Clingan and Rick Gattis. Honorary pallbearer will be Josh Trulove.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 12-2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS.
Mae Dora Guyton
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Mae Dora Guyton, 90, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Palestine M.B. Church with burial in Ripley City Cemetery on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Survivors: Naomi Hood (Stanley), Joseph (Sharon), Malcolm, Yvonne, sister-in-law Dee. Beasley Funeral Home of New Albany are honored to serve the Guyton family in their time of need.
Betty Stone
BALDWYN – Betty J. Stone, 73, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Oktibbeha County Hospital.
She was a retired cook and she enjoyed fishing, gardening, animals, especially her pets. She was a former employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a Baptist.
There will be no public service.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Phyllis Hatfield (David) of Starkville and Kim Lindsey of Baldwyn; son, Kyle Lindsey (Deanna) of Baldwyn; brother, Charles Phillips (Kitty) of GA; grandchildren, Ty Lindsey, Kylie Lindsey and Jarret Johnson and Candice; Great Grandchild, Jaxon Johnson host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J B Stone; parents, Howard Phillips and Annice Mink Phillips, Brother, Thomas Phillips and the father of her children Samp Lindsey
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Billie Ruth Hampton
TUPELO – Billie Ruth Hampton, 65, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on July 27, 2019, Saturday at Noon at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Online condolence can be made to the Hampton Family at www.grayson-porters.com.
