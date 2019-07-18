Donnie Lee Livingston
BOONEVILLE – Donnie Lee Livingston (65) passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in Booneville. He was a veteran of the Marines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing dominoes and sitting by the fire and listening to the radio in his back yard.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 5 pm in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 pm until service time at 5 pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his faithful companion weimaraner, Zeeva; his loving wife, Carol Livingston of Booneville; his brother, Doc Livingston (Anita) of Sieverville, TN; his sister, Shelia Huff (Billy) of Ellijay, GA, his nieces and nephews, McKenzie Duncan, Tracy Livingston, Bronson Livingston, T Garrett Livingston, Alishia Alvarabo, Jason Johnson, David Morgan, Stephen Morgan, Mary Morgan and Cody Johnson and his domino playing buddies: Jimmy “Jammer” Weatherbee & Glenn Hurst. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Kay Livingston and his nephew, Trey Huff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA.
Mary L. Strickland
ASHLAND – Mary Lizzie Strickland, 93, was born on July 1, 1926 to the late George and Francis Williams in Benton County, MS. She departed her earthly life on July 11, 2019 at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland, MS.
She leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, James (Celestine) Strickland of Memphis, TN, Harvey (Dinier) Strickland of Ashland, MS, Mack (Nita) Strickland of Columbus, OH, and Roy (Verna) Strickland of Ashland, MS; two sisters, Anna Bell Jones of Memphis, TN and Sally Mae Vaughn of Memphis, TN; two sister-in-laws, Hattie Strickland and Arzalia Strickland; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shiloh MBC in Ashland, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Shiloh MBC Cemetery in Ashland, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Scott T. Harlow
HATLEY – Scott T. Harlow 34, passed away on July 15, 2019 at St. Rose San Martin hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott was born on October 20, 1984 in Amory, Mississippi. He graduated from Hatley High School in 2003. Scott enjoyed spending time with family and friends, music, disc golf, fishing, and his Xbox. Above all else, he loved making people laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Jacki Hamner (Richard); his brother, Daniel Tubbs (Brittany); his niece, Mckarlee Tubbs and his nephew, Preston Tubbs; grandmothers, Lyn Horn and Sheilah Smith Randall; uncles, Steve Horn, Ricky Harlow and Gary Frederick; aunts, Vicky Harlow, Elaine Harris (David) and Doris Irvin; cousins Taylor, Peyton, Chaz, Alisha, Carissa, Chelsea, Halley; special friends in Vegas, JD and JP Pigg, Jenny de la Cruz, and Jean Salinas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Harlow and grandfather, Jack Horn.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.
Osie Lee Mosley
TUPELO – Osie Lee Mosley, 74, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Dimensions Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Christopher Hamblin
ECRU – Christopher Michael Hamblin, 28, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Gonzales, LA. He was born January 13, 1991, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS to Donna Hamblin Woods.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Marty Browning will officiate. Burial will be in the Cairo Cemetery.
Survivors-three children-Bryce, Kendyl and Emma Hamblin; the mother of his children-Haley Boles Hamblin all of Florence, MS; mother-Donna Hamblin Woods of Pontotoc; brother-Kenny Hall of Okolona, MS; grandparents-Nancy Hamblin of Ecru, MS and Brenda Betts (Steve) of New Albany, MS; great uncle (brother by adoption) Jimmy Hamblin (Rose) of Ecru, MS; two aunts-Pam Robertson (David) of Ecru, MS and Vicky Barnes (Glenn) of Nettleton, MS; several cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: grandfather (brother by adoption)-Kenneth Hamblin of Ecru, MS; great-grandparents-Charles and Lorisce Hamblin of Ecru, MS who adopted him as a young child.
Pallbearers-David Robertson, Kyle Robertson, Glenn Barnes, Wayne Hamblin, Harlan Hamblin and Brad Hamblin.
visitation: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019
Alaysha D. Lockett
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE – Alaysha D. Lockett, 18, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Cordova, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Cordova Community Center in Cordova, TN. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Eula Mae Leonard
IUKA – Eula Mae Leonard, 101, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 am at Jones Chapel CME Church. Visitation will be on Saturday morning 1 hour prior to service at Jones Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Iuka. Rev. Isaac Patterson will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel in charge of services.
Marquis’ Lettrell Boga
HOLLY SPRINGS – Marquis’ Lettrell Boga, 24, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hwy 4 West automobile accident in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 12 Noon at Hopewell # 1 M B Church 365 Bonner St Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday July 19, 2019 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Bowen Cemetery Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services.
Martha Gilbert
TUPELO – Martha Jo Gilbert, 82 years old of Tupelo, MS formerly of Russellville, AL passed away March 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Martha was born March 3, 1937, in Spring City, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Gilbert; and her mother, Willie Grisham.
Martha is survived by her children, Keith Gilbert (Susan) and Janice Cassel (Vanzell); her grandchildren, Alex Gilbert and Katie Gilbert; A host of nieces and nephews; and her friends at TraceWay Manor.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Humane Society of Tupelo in honor of Martha Gilbert. P.O. Box 2143 Tupelo, MS 38801, www.tupeloleehumane.org.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
